Pop, Rock, Folk and Jazz: Fall Arts Music Preview 2016

Some of pop’s biggest acts will pass through town this season — and there are plenty of deserving alternatives if you can’t score tickets to Adele at the Verizon Center or Green Day at the 9:30 Club. For instance, for Adele-lovers there’s the phenomenal Andra Day at Lincoln Theatre, and check out PWR BTTM at The Rock and Roll Hotel, a scrappier and far gayer Green Day.

Speaking of gay, there are a plethora of LGBT acts to catch this season, from the Pet Shop Boys at the Warner and Indigo Girls at Rams Head Live, to Brandy Clark at the Birchmere and Mama’s Black Sheep at Jammin Java. But if you really want to get carried away and bounce, head over to The Howard for the one, the only Big Freedia.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930



Cherub w/Frenship, Boo Seeka — Bleed Gold Tour (9/16)

— Bleed Gold Tour (9/16) Built to Spill (9/18)

(9/18) Okkervil River (9/19)

(9/19) Lush w/Tamaryn (9/2`)

(9/2`) Blind Pilot (9/23)

(9/23) The Revivalists w/the Temperance Movement (9/23)

(9/23) George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic (9/24)

(9/24) Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum (9/25)

(9/25) Yuna — Malaysia’s reigning pop star returns (9/27)

— Malaysia’s reigning pop star returns (9/27) Buzzcocks w/Residuels (9/28)

(9/28) Bob Moses — Ellen DeGeneres’s favorite new band, a sinuous house act from California (9/29)

— Ellen DeGeneres’s favorite new band, a sinuous house act from California (9/29) Kaleo w/Bishop Briggs, the Wind + the Wave (9/30)

(9/30) Bakermat & Sam Feldt (9/30)

(9/30) The Growlers — City Club Fall Tour 2016 (10/1)

— City Club Fall Tour 2016 (10/1) Bastille — British chart-topping indie pop band (10/2)

— British chart-topping indie pop band (10/2) Green Day — Leading post-punk rock band forgoes a stadium tour for a run of intimate club dates (10/3)

— Leading post-punk rock band forgoes a stadium tour for a run of intimate club dates (10/3) Warpaint (10/4)

(10/4) Taking Back Sunday w/You Blew It, Mammoth Indigo (10/5)

(10/5) The Temper Trap w/Coast Modern (10/6)

(10/6) Neon Indian and Classixx (10/7)

(10/7) The Faint w/Gang of Four (10/8)

(10/8) Majid Jordan (10/9)

(10/9) What So Not (10/10)

(10/10) Squeeze w/the English Beat (10/11)

(10/11) Flight Facilities — Reach cruising altitude with this synth-pop party band (10/12)

— Reach cruising altitude with this synth-pop party band (10/12) Teenage Fanclub w/Skylar Gudasz (10/14)

(10/14) Yonder Mountain String Band w/Billy Strings (10/15)

(10/15) Local Natives w/Charlotte Day Wilson — One dollar from every ticket will go to support gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs via Plus 1 (10/17)

— One dollar from every ticket will go to support gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs via Plus 1 (10/17) Jack Garratt w/Brasstracks (10/18)

(10/18) Foy Vance (10/19)

(10/19) Saint Motel — Saintmotelevision Tour (10/20)

— Saintmotelevision Tour (10/20) Shovels & Rope w/Matthew Logan Vasquez (10/21)

(10/21) Catfish and the Bottlemen (10/22)

(10/22) Lany w/Transviolet (10/24)

(10/24) Phantogram w/The Range (10/25-26)

(10/25-26) St. Lucia w/Baio (10/27-28)

(10/27-28) Papadosio (10/28-29)

(10/28-29) Hinds w/Cold Fronts (10/29)

(10/29) GWAR w/Darkest Hour, Mutoid Man (10/30)

(10/30) Aurora w/Dan Croll (10/31)

(10/31) Eric Hutchinson — The Anyone Who Knows Me Tour (11/2)

— The Anyone Who Knows Me Tour (11/2) Rufus Du Sol — A sharp, up-and-coming synth-pop act from Australia (11/3)

— A sharp, up-and-coming synth-pop act from Australia (11/3) Lapsley (11/4)

(11/4) Snakehips (11/4)

(11/4) Marillion (11/5)

(11/5) Tegan and Sara w/Torres — Everybody’s favorite lesbian twin synth-pop act (11/6-7)

— Everybody’s favorite lesbian twin synth-pop act (11/6-7) James Vincent McMorrow w/Dan Mangan (11/9)

(11/9) St. Paul & the Broken Bones w/Diane Coffee (11/11-12)

(11/11-12) SoMo — The Less Stress More Love Tour (11/13)

— The Less Stress More Love Tour (11/13) Atmosphere — Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour (11/14)

— Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour (11/14) Johnnyswim (11/16)

(11/16) Wet (11/17)

(11/17) Elle King — Young singer-songwriter responsible for one of Summer 2016 sassiest songs, breakout hit “Ex’s and Oh’s” (11/18-19)

— Young singer-songwriter responsible for one of Summer 2016 sassiest songs, breakout hit “Ex’s and Oh’s” (11/18-19) Chris Robinson Brotherhood (11/20)

(11/20) Sweater Beats (11/23)

(11/23) Keller Williams — “Thanksforgrassgiving,” an annual pot-touting concert this year featuring Jeff Austin, Danton Boller, Jay Starling & Nicky Sanders with Love Canon (11/25)

— “Thanksforgrassgiving,” an annual pot-touting concert this year featuring Jeff Austin, Danton Boller, Jay Starling & Nicky Sanders with Love Canon (11/25) Niykee Heaton (11/29)

(11/29) Strfkr w/Gigamesh, Psychic Twin (11/30)

(11/30) Dark Star Orchestra — Unofficial recreation of the Grateful Dead concert experience (12/2-3)

— Unofficial recreation of the Grateful Dead concert experience (12/2-3) Animals as Leaders — The Madness of Many Tour (12/4)

— The Madness of Many Tour (12/4) MO (12/6)

(12/6) Thievery Corporation — One of D.C.’s greatest world musical exports offers an annual hometown jam (12/15)

— One of D.C.’s greatest world musical exports offers an annual hometown jam (12/15) Clutch (12/27)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123



John Eaton: Jazz Masters — Celebrated local pianist and musicologist offers an afternoon of standards (10/22)

— Celebrated local pianist and musicologist offers an afternoon of standards (10/22) John Eaton: Holiday Songbook — Last year’s debut holiday concert was such a hit, the Alden brings Eaton back for more Christmas classics (12/17)

ALL THINGS GO FALL CLASSIC

Yards Park at the Capitol Riverfront

M Street and New Jersey Avenue SE



Annual music festival moves to the Navy Yards area for its third year. Giddy group chants are about the only distinguishing characteristics of both headlining acts Empire of the Sun and Passion Pit, with third-billed Sylvan Esso finding far more appeal with the approach. The middle-tier acts are the real draws, from the sharp sometimes-bilingual synth-pop of rising French act Christine and the Queens, to the sludgy pop-rock of Scottish-born singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, to the Brooklyn-based house duo Sofi Tukker. Also on tap: Pop Etc and rapper Ace Cosgrove (10/8)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100



Sullivan Fortner Trio — Sophisticated jazz piano (9/18)

— Sophisticated jazz piano (9/18) Julian Lage & Lau (9/20)

(9/20) Raul Midon (9/23)

(9/23) Shocked & Amazed: Strange for Hire (9/24)

(9/24) Maria Muldaur — “Midnight at the Oasis” (9/28)

— “Midnight at the Oasis” (9/28) Rusted Root (9/30)

(9/30) Blue Highway (10/2)

(10/2) Christian McBride (10/5)

(10/5) Fairfield Four — Pioneering gospel group (10/6)

— Pioneering gospel group (10/6) Jason Marsalis Quartet — Vibraphone-led jazz (10/8)

— Vibraphone-led jazz (10/8) Julie Fowlis — Mesmerizing Gaelic folk (10/9)

— Mesmerizing Gaelic folk (10/9) California Guitar Trio (10/14)

(10/14) Dee Lucas (10/15)

(10/15) Julie Scoggins & David Wingfield (10/19)

(10/19) Rumer Willis — Bruce’s daughter offers a post-modern cabaret plus original songs co-written with Linda Perry (10/26)

— Bruce’s daughter offers a post-modern cabaret plus original songs co-written with Linda Perry (10/26) Strathmore Cabaret — Blues Bash (10/29)

— Blues Bash (10/29) Jimmy Webb (11/3)

(11/3) Paul Barrere & Fred Tackett — Little Feat’s guitarists (11/4)

— Little Feat’s guitarists (11/4) The Brubeck Brothers Quartet (11/10)

(11/10) The Vi-Kings (11/11)

(11/11) Sierra Hull (11/12)

(11/12) Albert Cummings (11/13)

(11/13) Mike Armstrong & Ryan Van Genderen (11/17)

(11/17) Anderson, Brown & Redd (11/25)

(11/25) Chopteeth — Afrobeat funk band (12/2)

— Afrobeat funk band (12/2) Bernard/Ebb Showcase (12/3)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993



Brad Linde — “Tomorrow is the Question! The Music of Ornette Coleman” (9/24)

— “Tomorrow is the Question! The Music of Ornette Coleman” (9/24) Oscar Penas, Frank Carlberg: Puente Aereo — Jazz guitarist and pianist blend precision of classical music and the energy of jazz (9/30)

— Jazz guitarist and pianist blend precision of classical music and the energy of jazz (9/30) Akua Allrich — 8th Annual Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba Tribute (10/9)

— 8th Annual Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba Tribute (10/9) Heidi Martin — Abbey! is a one-woman tribute to the indomitable Abbey Lincoln by this jazz vocalist, combining poetry, songs and monologues (10/13-14)

— Abbey! is a one-woman tribute to the indomitable Abbey Lincoln by this jazz vocalist, combining poetry, songs and monologues (10/13-14) Girma Beyene and Feedel Band — Ethiopian music legend (10/14)

— Ethiopian music legend (10/14) Eldar Trio — Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist offers a night of adventurous and masterful jazz laced with bebop rhythms (12/2)

— Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist offers a night of adventurous and masterful jazz laced with bebop rhythms (12/2) Cecily — “Cecily Salutes DC,” a toast to musicians nurtured by the city, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington and Gil Scott-Heron (12/3)

— “Cecily Salutes DC,” a toast to musicians nurtured by the city, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington and Gil Scott-Heron (12/3) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra — “A Bohemian Christmas” (12/4)

— “A Bohemian Christmas” (12/4) Holiday Cheers — As part of its WinterFest programming, Atlas hosts a “just for grown-ups” champagne-fueled, cabaret-style night of music featuring the Capital City Symphony and Congressional Chorus (12/10)

— As part of its WinterFest programming, Atlas hosts a “just for grown-ups” champagne-fueled, cabaret-style night of music featuring the Capital City Symphony and Congressional Chorus (12/10) 11th Annual Holiday Concert & Sing Along! (12/11)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP



Dee Dee Bridgewater (10/5)

(10/5) Celtic Fiddle Festival (10/6)

(10/6) Patti LuPone (10/7-8)

(10/7-8) Southside Johnny & The Poor Fools (10/13)

(10/13) Chaise Lounge (10/14)

(10/14) John Paul White (10/18)

(10/18) JD Souther w/Nellie McKay (10/19)

(10/19) Rickie Lee Jones — An Intimate Evening (10/20)

— An Intimate Evening (10/20) Mahmoud Ahmed — One of Ethiopia’s top male vocalists fuses traditional Amharic music with pop and jazz (10/21)

— One of Ethiopia’s top male vocalists fuses traditional Amharic music with pop and jazz (10/21) Bumper Jacksons (10/22)

(10/22) Look Park — Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne (10/26)

— Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne (10/26) Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies (10/27)

(10/27) Laura Benanti — The Tony-winning soprano performs a cabaret with songs and anecdotes from her career (10/29)

— The Tony-winning soprano performs a cabaret with songs and anecdotes from her career (10/29) Enter the Haggis — Celtic folk-rock (11/3)

— Celtic folk-rock (11/3) Sheila E. — The former Prince-affiliated Glamorous Life powerhouse is sure to put on two Barns-storming shows (11/9-10)

— The former Prince-affiliated Glamorous Life powerhouse is sure to put on two Barns-storming shows (11/9-10) Cristina Pato (11/11)

(11/11) Willie Nile (11/12)

(11/12) Steve Vai (11/15)

(11/15) Eric Burdon & The Animals (11/16-18)

(11/16-18) John Eaton

Newmyer Flyer|Laurel Canyon: Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966-1972 (11/26)

Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966-1972 (11/26) Art Garfunkel — “In Close-Up” (11/29-12/1)

— “In Close-Up” (11/29-12/1) The Swingles (12/2)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500



The Beat Hotel plus the Rhodes Tavern Troubadors (9/16)

(9/16) A Drag Salute to the Divas (9/18)

(9/18) Marcus Johnson (9/22)

(9/22) The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra (9/27)

(9/27) Steve Oliver (9/28)

(9/28) Luther Re-Lives (9/29)

(9/29) Sarah Dash (9/30)

(9/30) Melba Moore (10/2)

(10/2) Midge Ure — w/Special Guest Richard Lloyd (10/4)

— w/Special Guest Richard Lloyd (10/4) Guiltypleasure (10/5)

(10/5) Joey Alexander Trio — “My Favorite Things” (10/8-9)

— “My Favorite Things” (10/8-9) Morris Day & The Time (10/14)

(10/14) Anissa Hargrove w/Gloria Gaynor — The original disco diva survived to make a special guest appearance (10/27)

— The original disco diva survived to make a special guest appearance (10/27) Cecile McLorin Salvant — Quirky, sophisticated and soulful jazz vocalist (10/29-30)

— Quirky, sophisticated and soulful jazz vocalist (10/29-30) Kevin Whalum (11/3)

(11/3) Incognito featuring Maysa (11/4)

(11/4) Tab Benoit (11/6)

(11/6) Lori Williams (11/10)

(11/10) Deanna Bogart (12/30)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria , Va.

703-549-7500



The Proclaimers (9/15)

(9/15) Matthew Sweet — with Laura Tsaggaris (9/17)

— with Laura Tsaggaris (9/17) Gary Puckett & Union Gap (9/18)

(9/18) The Marshall Tucker Band (9/21)

(9/21) The Smith Sisters w/Al Petteway — 35th Anniversary Show (9/22)

— 35th Anniversary Show (9/22) Laith Al-Saadi w/Owen Danoff — Both from The Voice (9/24)

— Both from The Voice (9/24) The Soggy Bottom Boys — As seen in O Brother, Where Art Thou? (9/25)

— As seen in O Brother, Where Art Thou? (9/25) Billy Bragg & Joe Henry — “Shine a Light” Tour (9/27)

— “Shine a Light” Tour (9/27) El DeBarge (10/2-3)

(10/2-3) Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen (10/4-5)

(10/4-5) David Bromberg’s Big Band — “Bucket Birthday Bash” with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams (10/6)

— “Bucket Birthday Bash” with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams (10/6) Leon Russell (10/10)

(10/10) Richard Thompson — Solo acoustic (10/11)

— Solo acoustic (10/11) Asleep at the Wheel w/The Purple Hulls (10/12)

(10/12) Chick Corea Elektric Band (10/17)

(10/17) Squirrel Nut Zippers (10/18)

(10/18) Rodney Crowell w/Clarence Bucaro (10/21)

(10/21) Brian McKnight (10/23)

(10/23) Aoife O’Donovan & Willie Watson (10/27)

(10/27) Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon — Folk legends (10/29)

— Folk legends (10/29) Colbie Caillat — The Malibu Sessions Acoustic Tour (10/30)

— The Malibu Sessions Acoustic Tour (10/30) Dweezil Zappa — Plays Whatever the F@%k He Wants Tour (10/31)

— Plays Whatever the F@%k He Wants Tour (10/31) Suzanne Vega — with special guest Teddy Thompson (11/1)

— with special guest Teddy Thompson (11/1) Delbert McClinton (11/4)

(11/4) Joshua Radin Band (11/6)

(11/6) Anderson East w/Brent Cobb (11/9)

(11/9) Brandy Clark w/Karen Jonas (11/10)

(11/10) Dave Mason (11/16)

(11/16) Simply Three (11/17)

(11/17) Oleta Adams (11/18)

(11/18) Herman’s Hermits — starring Peter Noone (11/20)

— starring Peter Noone (11/20) Patty Griffin (11/21-22)

(11/21-22) Charles Esten — As seen in Nashville (11/26-27)

— As seen in Nashville (11/26-27) Amy Ray and Chely Wright — A night of folk and country from two prominent out stars (11/28)

— A night of folk and country from two prominent out stars (11/28) Steep Canyon Rangers (12/1)

(12/1) Dar Williams — Return to Mortal City 20th Anniversary Tour (12/2-3)

— Return to Mortal City 20th Anniversary Tour (12/2-3) America (12/4)

(12/4) George Winston (12/5)

(12/5) Cheryl Wheeler & John Gorka (12/10)

(12/10) Blood, Sweat & Tears (12/14)

(12/14) Carbon Leaf (12/15-16)

(12/15-16) Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes (12/17)

(12/17) Mint Condition (12/21-22)

(12/21-22) Hayes Carll (12/26)

(12/26) Judy Collins — The folk legend who popularized Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” (12/27-28)

— The folk legend who popularized Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” (12/27-28) .

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490



God Is An Astronaut (9/16)

(9/16) Tenement (9/18)

(9/18) Humble Fire (9/22)

(9/22) Aztec Sun, Alanna Royale (9/23)

(9/23) Death w/Rough Francis (9/24)

(9/24) Jeff the Brotherhood (9/26)

(9/26) The Bird and the Bee (9/29)

(9/29) Dark & Stormy — DJ Shea Van Horn’s “darker side of dance/electro/retro” party (9/30)

— DJ Shea Van Horn’s “darker side of dance/electro/retro” party (9/30) The Shondes (10/1)

(10/1) Electric Six (10/2)

(10/2) The Legendary Pink Dots (10/3)

(10/3) Band of Skulls (10/4)

(10/4) Golden Suits (10/5)

(10/5) Thalia Zedek Band w/Sansyou, The Caribbean (10/6)

(10/6) Diarrhea Planet (10/7)

(10/7) Crystal Castles (10/8)

(10/8) Beach Slang, Bleached (10/11)

(10/11) Shura (10/12)

(10/12) The Seshen (10/13)

(10/13) Crywolf (10/14)

(10/14) Dagger Moon (10/16)

(10/16) Governess (10/17)

(10/17) Sun Club, And the Kids, Palm (10/20)

(10/20) Major & the Monbacks (10/21)

(10/21) Ricky Eat Acid (10/23)

(10/23) Trails and Ways (10/24)

(10/24) Har Mar Superstar (10/25)

(10/25) Shellac (10/26)

(10/26) Highly Suspect (10/27)

(10/27) Garrett Klahn (10/30)

(10/30) El Ten Eleven (11/3)

(11/3) The White Buffalo (11/5)

(11/5) The Interrupters (11/6)

(11/6) Wild Beasts (11/11)

(11/11) MeWithoutYou, Yoni Wolf (11/12)

(11/12) Helmet (11/15)

(11/15) Andrew W.K., The Power of Partying (11/17)

(11/17) Mitski (11/16)

(11/16) The King Khan & BBQ Show (11/21) Windhand/ILSA (12/1)

(11/21) (12/1) Reverend Horton Heat (12/10)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

703-549-7500



Eliane Elias (9/15-18)

(9/15-18) Maija Rejman (9/19)

(9/19) Soulcial Hour (9/20)

(9/20) Lynne Fiddmont (9/21)

(9/21) Roy Ayers (9/22-25)

(9/22-25) Jazz City w/John Cusick & Dave Marsh (9/27)

(9/27) John Lampkin (9/28)

(9/28) The Taj Mahal Trio (9/29-10/2)

(9/29-10/2) Rachelle Ferrell — Celebrated jazz vocalist and keyboardist(10/6-9)

— Celebrated jazz vocalist and keyboardist(10/6-9) Nasar Abadey & Supernova (10/12)

(10/12) Jody Watley — Gay-affirming soul and dance artist toasts her disco roots with “Shalamar Reloaded” (10/14-16)

— Gay-affirming soul and dance artist toasts her disco roots with “Shalamar Reloaded” (10/14-16) Spike Wilner Trio (10/17)

(10/17) Victor Provost (10/19)

(10/19) Nicole Henry (10/20)

(10/20) Najee (10/21-23)

(10/21-23) Assaf Kehati (10/24)

(10/24) Roy Hargrove — Considered one of the finest jazz musicians (10/25-30)

— Considered one of the finest jazz musicians (10/25-30) Chantae Cann (11/2)

(11/2) Jonathan Butler (11/3-6)

(11/3-6) Frank McCoy Tyner Quartet (11/11-12)

(11/11-12) Omar Sosa Jog Trio (11/14)

(11/14) Darden Purcell (11/15)

(11/15) Roberta Gambarini (11/17-20)

(11/17-20) Swing Shift (11/22)

(11/22) Alex Bugnon (11/25-27)

(11/25-27) Arturo Sandoval (12/1-4)

(12/1-4) Blues Alley Youth Orchestra (12/5)

(12/5) Gloria Reuben — Former ER (and now Mr. Robot) star (12/6)

— Former ER (and now Mr. Robot) star (12/6) Chaise Lounge (12/7)

(12/7) Marcus Johnson — Holiday Party (12/8-11)

— Holiday Party (12/8-11) Tim Reynolds (12/12)

(12/12) Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra — “Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker” (12/13-14)

— “Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker” (12/13-14) Freddy Cole Quartet (12/15-18)

(12/15-18) The White House Band feat. Dave Detwiler (12/19)

(12/19) Benji Porecki — “Holiday Hang” (12/20)

— “Holiday Hang” (12/20) Regina Belle (12/22-23)

(12/22-23) Herrera-Richardson Holiday Jam — Featuring vocalist Lena Seikaly (12/24)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS



Meklit — A TED senior fellow and co-founder of the Nile Project, the Ethiopian American injects a fresh, worldly spirit into jazz (10/14)

— A TED senior fellow and co-founder of the Nile Project, the Ethiopian American injects a fresh, worldly spirit into jazz (10/14) Schick Machine — Percussionist Steven Schick commands a stage filled with large-scale invented instruments, from a giant motorized hurdy-gurdy to an array of spinning and thrashing metal machines (10/21)

— Percussionist Steven Schick commands a stage filled with large-scale invented instruments, from a giant motorized hurdy-gurdy to an array of spinning and thrashing metal machines (10/21) Jim Brickman — Comfort & Joy Holiday Tour 2016 (12/10)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404



Mykki Blanco (9/17)

(9/17) Ava Luna, Sitcom, Klauss (9/23)

(9/23) Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds (9/27)

(9/27) Death Valley Girls, Cinema Hearts, DJ Ian Svenonius (10/1)

(10/1) Pygmy Lush, Slow Mass, Two Inch Astronaut (10/2)

(10/2) NOTS, The World (10/7)

(10/7) Wume, Richard Pinhas (10/15)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-1776



Googoosh (10/1)

(10/1) Anthony Hamilton, Lalah Hathaway, Eric Benet (10/8)

(10/8) Chris Stapleton (10/9)

(10/9) Sturgill Simpson w/Valerie June (10/11)

(10/11) The Head and the Heart (10/22)

(10/22) Lindsey Stirling (10/24)

(10/24) Yandel — Opening for the Latin star are Alexis & Fido, De La Ghetto, DJ Lobo and Gadiel (10/28)

— Opening for the Latin star are Alexis & Fido, De La Ghetto, DJ Lobo and Gadiel (10/28) Legends of Southern Hip Hop (11/4)

(11/4) Keith Sweat, Mint Condition (11/5)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000



Rocky Votolato (9/17)

(9/17) Cymbals Eat Guitars (9/18)

(9/18) Mystic Braves (9/19)

(9/19) Morgan Delt (9/20)

(9/20) Astronomy on Tap (9/21)

(9/21) The Deslondes (9/22)

(9/22) Goblin Cock (9/23)

(9/23) Marlon Williams & the Yarra Benders (9/24)

(9/24) Signals Midwest (9/25)

(9/25) Beaty Heart (9/26)

(9/26) Ages and Ages (9/27)

(9/27) Elliot Moss (9/28)

(9/28) Roosevelt (9/29)

(9/29) Poster Children (9/30)

(9/30) Astronautalis (10/1)

(10/1) VanLadyLove (10/2)

(10/2) Silver Snakes (10/3)

(10/3) Tacocat w/Daddy Issues, Bad Moves (10/4)

(10/4) Tall Heights — Folk-rock band reminiscent of Fleet Foxes (10/8)

Folk-rock band reminiscent of Fleet Foxes (10/8) (10/5)

Whitney w/Hoops (10/6)

(10/6) Jenny Hval w/Olga Bell (10/9)

(10/9) A People’s Choir DC (Sing-Along) (10/10)

(10/10) King Giant w/Freedom Hawk, Serpents of Secrecy (10/11)

(10/11) Merchandise (10/13)

(10/13) The Effects (10/14)

(10/14) From Indian Lakes (10/15)

(10/15) Adia Victoria (10/16)

(10/16) Adam Torres + Thor & Friends (10/17)

(10/17) Still Corners (10/18)

(10/18) Seratones (10/20)

(10/20) Caveman w/Cheerleader (10/22)

(10/22) K Phillips (10/23)

(10/23) Ryley Walker (10/26)

(10/26) No Parents/White Fang (10/27)

(10/27) Margaret Glaspy (10/28)

(10/28) Mundy (10/31)

(10/31) July Talk (11/3)

(11/3) The Veils (11/4)

(11/4) Sorority Noise (11/5)

(11/5) Paper Route (11/9)

(11/9) The Falcon (11/10)

(11/10) SIMS, Air Credits (11/13)

(11/13) Jeff Rosenstock (11/17)

(11/17) Body Language (11/18)

(11/18) The Japanese House (11/25)

(11/25) Xylouris White w/Marisa Anderson (11/30)

(11/30) Slotface (12/2)

(12/2) Andy Shauf (12/5)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

George Mason University

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-3000



Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja 1000 (9/25)

(9/25) Marc Anthony (9/30)

(9/30) Chance The Rapper (10/6)

(10/6) Alabama w/the Charlie Daniels Band (10/8)

(10/8) Alan Jackson (10/28)

(10/28) Jeff Dunham (11/2)

(11/2) The 1975 (11/9)

(11/9) Brand New w/the Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball (11/10)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

202-503-2330



Melanie Martinez (9/22)

(9/22) Glass Animals (9/25)

(9/25) Chvrches — Sensational Scottish synth-pop act is sure to stir the Echostage crowd to dance (10/17-18)

— Sensational Scottish synth-pop act is sure to stir the Echostage crowd to dance (10/17-18) Die Antwoord (10/23)

(10/23) Foals w/Bear Hands, Kiev (11/3)

(11/3) Grouplove w/Muna, Dilly Dally (11/9)

(11/9) Good Charlotte, The Story So Far (11/15)

(11/15) Two Door Cinema Club w/Broods — Another dance-inspiring synth-pop concert, this one featuring an Irish headlining act and an opening set from up-and-coming Kiwi sibling act (11/17)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Road

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-999



The Offspring (9/16)

(9/16) Gojira (9/21)

(9/21) The Game featuring Backyard Band (9/23)

(9/23) Boyce Avenue (9/27)

(9/27) Alessia Cara — Find her where the wild things are (/29)

— Find her where the wild things are (/29) Opeth (9/30)

(9/30) Kishi Bashi — The entertainingly eccentric chamber-popper (10/1)

— The entertainingly eccentric chamber-popper (10/1) Jeremih (10/2)

(10/2) Bad Religion and Against Me! (10/6)

(10/6) Post Malone (10/7)

(10/7) Blue October (10/9)

(10/9) YG (10/12)

(10/12) Skillet (10/13)

(10/13) Kongos (10/14)

(10/14) Descendents (10/15)

(10/15) Switchfoot & Relient K (10/26)

(10/26) Ballyhoo! (10/28)

(10/28) Streetlight Manifesto (10/30)

(10/30) Brothers Osborne (11/5)

(11/5) Meshuggah (10/6)

(10/6) Sonata Arctica (11/7)

(11/7) STS9 (11/10)

(11/10) Death From Above, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (11/11)

(11/11) Cole Swindell (11/12)

(11/12) The Fray w/American Authors (11/15)

(11/15) Evanescence (11/18)

(11/18) Jon Bellion (11/21)

(11/21) Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience (11/30)

(11/30) Mac Miller (12/13)

(12/13) Tory Lanez (12/14)

(12/14) Ms. Lauryn Hill — “The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series

— “The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series The White Panda (12/28)

GW LISNER

730 21st St. NW

202-994-6800



Joan Baez — Folk legend shares stories and songs from a career spanning 50 years (10/16)

— Folk legend shares stories and songs from a career spanning 50 years (10/16) Omara Portuondo — Buena Vista Social Club star vocalist performs an “85 Tour” (10/17)

— Buena Vista Social Club star vocalist performs an “85 Tour” (10/17) A Concert for Refugees — Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids offer an intimate acoustic evening benefitting the Jesuit Refugee Service (10/21)

— Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids offer an intimate acoustic evening benefitting the Jesuit Refugee Service (10/21) Kadim Al Sahir — Singer/composer/poet has been called “Iraq’s Ambassador to the World” and performs with a full orchestra featuring musicians on strings and Arabic instruments (10/30)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000



Cody Canada and the Departed (9/16)

(9/16) Mary Fahl — Formerly of October Project (9/17)

— Formerly of October Project (9/17) Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley (9/18)

(9/18) The Willis Clan (9/19)

(9/19) Terry Bozzio (9/20)

(9/20) Anais Mitchell (9/22)

(9/22) Jon McLaughlin (9/23)

(9/23) John Scofield (9/25)

(9/25) Dale Watson’s Chicken S#!+ Bingo (9/27)

(9/27) Darrell Scott and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (9/28)

(9/28) The Broadcast and the Marcus King Band (9/29)

(9/29) Fruition (10/1)

(10/1) Eileen Ivers (10/2)

(10/2) Sara Watkins (10/6)

(10/6) American Aquarium (10/7)

(10/7) NewMyer Flyer Dream Discs — Tribute to Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs and The Best of Eric Clapton (10/8)

— Tribute to Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs and The Best of Eric Clapton (10/8) Tommy Castro & the Painkillers and Matt Schofield (10/11)

(10/11) Chali 2na & Naughty Professor (10/12)

(10/12) Eilen Jewell (10/13)

(10/13) Red Baraat (10/14)

(10/14) Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen (10/15)

(10/15) Eric Johnson — A solo evening of acoustic guitar and piano (10/16)

— A solo evening of acoustic guitar and piano (10/16) Dirty Bourbon River Show (10/17)

(10/17) The Rippingtons (10/19)

(10/19) Darlingside (10/20)

(10/20) The Fab Faux (10/21-22)

(10/21-22) The Gibson Brothers (10/23)

(10/23) Ian Hunter & The Rant Band (10/24)

(10/24) Sean McConnell (10/25)

(10/25) Reckless Kelly (10/28)

(10/28) Mipso (10/29)

(10/29) Jackie Greene (10/30)

(10/30) Cyril Neville — Royal Southern Brotherhood (11/1)

— Royal Southern Brotherhood (11/1) Eric Krasno Band and Doyle Bramhall II (11/2)

(11/2) Mandolin Orange (11/3)

(11/3) Rebirth Brass Band (11/4)

(11/4) Rebirth Brass Band (11/4-5)

(11/4-5) Griffin House (11/6)

(11/6) Margo Price (11/9)

(11/9) Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds (11/10)

(11/10) Taylor Hicks — The improbable American Idol (11/11)

— The improbable American Idol (11/11) Samantha Fish (11/15)

(11/15) Riders in the Sky (11/16)

(11/16) Patty Larkin and Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche (11/20)

(11/20) Electric Hot Tuna (11/25)

(11/25) Scythian (11/26-27)

(11/26-27) Boubacar Traore Trio (11/30)

HILL CENTER

Old Navy Hospital

921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

202-549-4172



High Plains Jamboree — American Roots Concert Series (10/2)

— American Roots Concert Series (10/2) Merasi Ensemble of Rajasthan — Part of the Dounouya: Global Sounds on the Hill (10/21)

— Part of the Dounouya: Global Sounds on the Hill (10/21) Hill Center Jazz Ensemble (11/9)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-588-5595



Amel Larrieux (9/17)

(9/17) Sunday Gospel Brunch with the Harlem Gospel Choir (9/18, 10/23, 11/27)

(9/18, 10/23, 11/27) Manu Dibango & the Soul Makossa Gang — Legendary Cameroonian Afro-Pop, Multi-Instrumentalist Songwriter and Bandleader (9/18)

— Legendary Cameroonian Afro-Pop, Multi-Instrumentalist Songwriter and Bandleader (9/18) Stanley Clarke (9/20)

(9/20) Rachael Yamagata (9/24)

(9/24) Buckethead — Considered one of today’s more innovative guitarists and provocative avant-garde jazz/rock musicians (9/25)

— Considered one of today’s more innovative guitarists and provocative avant-garde jazz/rock musicians (9/25) Pete Rock & CL Smooth (9/27)

(9/27) Peter Cincotti (9/28)

(9/28) Cameo (9/30)

(9/30) Jazz Brunch feat. Marcus Johnson (10/2)

(10/2) Yacht Rock Revival feat. Ambrosia, Matthew Wilder and Player — Billed as “the finest tribute to ’70s light rock to ever perform anywhere” (10/2)

— Billed as “the finest tribute to ’70s light rock to ever perform anywhere” (10/2) Jacob Collier & Ghost-Note w/Mono Neon — Young London-based jazz/soul artist on a bill with percussionists from Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy (10/3)

— Young London-based jazz/soul artist on a bill with percussionists from Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy (10/3) Ze Paulo Becker & guests from Bar Semente — Embassy of Brazil co-hosts this night of samba performed by a band from important Rio de Janeiro club led by noted guitarist (10/4)

— Embassy of Brazil co-hosts this night of samba performed by a band from important Rio de Janeiro club led by noted guitarist (10/4) Tom Odell (10/7)

(10/7) Soldiers Tribute Party feat. Backyard Band w/Fatz da Plug & DJ Kid Kammon (10/7)

(10/7) Walter Beasley (10/8)

(10/8) Buika (10/11)

(10/11) Blonde Redhead feat. American Contemporary Music Ensemble (10/13)

(10/13) Kindred the Family Soul w/Trina Broussard (10/14)

(10/14) Steve Byrne (10/15)

(10/15) Go-Go Brunch feat. the Chuck Brown Band (10/16)

(10/16) A Tribute to the Music of Motown (10/16)

(10/16) Big Freedia — Gay rapper from New Orleans known as the Queen of Bounce who taught Miley Cyrus how to twerk (10/18)

— Gay rapper from New Orleans known as the Queen of Bounce who taught Miley Cyrus how to twerk (10/18) Lupe Fiasco (10/19)

(10/19) Aaron Carter (10/20)

(10/20) The CrossRhodes — Raheem DeVaughn + Wes Felton (10/22)

— Raheem DeVaughn + Wes Felton (10/22) Martin Barre — Guitarist from Jethro Tull (10/23)

— Guitarist from Jethro Tull (10/23) The Quentin Tarantino Songbook — A nine-piece funk band featuring some of Broadway’s finest musicians accompany singers riffing on soul and pop standards given new meaning through Tarantino’s work (10/27)

— A nine-piece funk band featuring some of Broadway’s finest musicians accompany singers riffing on soul and pop standards given new meaning through Tarantino’s work (10/27) Jeffrey Osborne (10/28-29)

(10/28-29) Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul (10/30)

(10/30) Eric Gales w/The Charles Wright Trio (11/1)

(11/1) Eva Ayllon (11/2)

(11/2) Madeleine Peyroux (11/4)

(11/4) NeNe Leaks — “So Nasty So Rude” One Woman Tour (11/6)

— “So Nasty So Rude” One Woman Tour (11/6) Seu Jorge — “The Life Aquatic,” A Tribute to David Bowie (11/8)

— “The Life Aquatic,” A Tribute to David Bowie (11/8) Fidlar — “Too Much” Tour w/special guests SWMRS and The Frights (11/10)

— “Too Much” Tour w/special guests SWMRS and The Frights (11/10) Loose Ends ft. Jane Eugene (11/11)

(11/11) Gerald Albright (11/13)

(11/13) Stephanie Mills (11/18)

(11/18) Mago de Oz + Rata Blanca (11/20)

(11/20) Peter Hook & The Light — Former New Order bassist and his new band perform Substance (11/23)

— Former New Order bassist and his new band perform Substance (11/23) Bilal (11/25)

(11/25) Chante Moore (11/26)

(11/26) Ronnie Laws (12/2)

(12/2) Damien Escobar (11/4)

(11/4) Go-Go Brunch feat. Be’la Dona (12/11)

(12/11) Rasputina (12/17)

(12/17) Prentiss McNeil of the Drifters — “A Classic Soul & Motown Christmas” and a performance of hits from 1964 to 1973 (12/23)

— “A Classic Soul & Motown Christmas” and a performance of hits from 1964 to 1973 (12/23) Lyfe Jennings (12/27)

(12/27) Big Daddy Kane (11/28)

IOTA CAFE

2832 Wilson Blvd.

Arlington, Va.

703-522-8340



The Dawn Drapes, Sirsy (9/17)

(9/17) The Bachelor Boys (9/19)

(9/19) Pylon Reenactment Society w/Dressy Bessy (9/22)

(9/22) Sean Hayes w/Tim Carr (9/24)

(9/24) Beaver Nelson (9/26)

(9/26) Matthew Ryan, Michael McDermott (9/29)

(9/29) Nebraska — Tribute Show to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s album (9/30)

— Tribute Show to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s album (9/30) Forlorn Strangers (10/1)

(10/1) Cindy Alexander (10/9)

(10/9) Red Elvises (10/16)

(10/16) Tommy Keene (10/23)

(10/23) Amy Black (11/4)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-3747



Earphunk (9/16)

(9/16) Gabby Nguyen, Vicu Schek, Matthew Shell (9/17)

(9/17) Grant-Lee Phillips (9/17)

(9/17) New Kingston (9/17)

(9/17) Tor Miller (9/18)

(9/18) Daisyhead w/Belle Noire, Only Sibling (9/19)

(9/19) Sam Hesh (9/20)

(9/20) Portland Cello Project (9/21)

(9/21) Eric Andersen w/Seth Glier (9/22)

(9/22) Back to the ’90s: Sex Type Thing, Good Time Boys, Abbey Normal and First Gentleman — A night of tribute acts covering the Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Garbage and Presidents of the United States of America (9/23)

— A night of tribute acts covering the Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Garbage and Presidents of the United States of America (9/23) Not Even — Reunion Show (9/24)

— Reunion Show (9/24) Dee-1 w/Chris Searcy (9/24)

(9/24) David Ryan Harris & Gabe Dixon — Twobadours on the Run Tour (9/25)

— Twobadours on the Run Tour (9/25) Abigail Palmer, Eric Selby, Hallow 14, Raven Tree (9/26)

(9/26) Tony Lucca, Alex Dezen (9/27)

(9/27) Constantine Maroulis — The former American Idol finalist and Broadway star performs with a full band (9/29)

— The former American Idol finalist and Broadway star performs with a full band (9/29) Bent Knee — Boston-based collective, “rock for the thinking person” (9/30)

— Boston-based collective, “rock for the thinking person” (9/30) Tyrone Wells w/Andy Suzuki — “Cover to Cover” (10/1, 10/5)

— “Cover to Cover” (10/1, 10/5) Oh Honey (10/2)

(10/2) Joe Robinson, Smooth Hound Smith (10/4)

(10/4) Paul Pfau — Great American Love Story release show (10/6)

— Great American Love Story release show (10/6) Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel (10/6)

(10/6) Rock This Town Hoedown — Featuring The Alternate Routes, Ingram Hill, Radio Birds, The Trews, Wild Adriatic, Simplified, Andy Suzuki & the Methods, Hey Monea, Amy Gerhartz, and the Rocketboys (10/7-9)

— Featuring The Alternate Routes, Ingram Hill, Radio Birds, The Trews, Wild Adriatic, Simplified, Andy Suzuki & the Methods, Hey Monea, Amy Gerhartz, and the Rocketboys (10/7-9) Wayne Krantz and 2X (Salvation) — Undercover Pop Tour featuring the music of Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, Prince, Sonic Youth and Nine Inch Nails (10/9)

— Undercover Pop Tour featuring the music of Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, Prince, Sonic Youth and Nine Inch Nails (10/9) Magic Dick & Shun Ng, The Slide (10/10)

(10/10) Caroline Smith (10/11)

(10/11) Blake Lewis — The beatboxer and American Idol runner-up (10/12)

— The beatboxer and American Idol runner-up (10/12) Passafire (10/13)

(10/13) David Ramirez (10/14)

(10/14) Luke Brindley & Friends (10/15)

(10/15) Welbilt Reunion Show, the Blackjacks, Crash Boom Bang — Jammin Java’s 15th Anniversary Party (10/15)

— Jammin Java’s 15th Anniversary Party (10/15) Supreme Chord (10/16)

(10/16) Jammin Java Songwriters Circle Anniversary Edition — Luke Brindley, Anthony Fiacco and Todd Wright (10/16)

— Luke Brindley, Anthony Fiacco and Todd Wright (10/16) Robbie Fulks (10/18)

(10/18) Sarah Borges, Scott Miller (10/20)

(10/20) Toby Lightman (10/21)

(10/21) The Fritz, Litz w/Projected Man — Heady Entertainment’s Funky Fifth Anniversary (10/21)

— Heady Entertainment’s Funky Fifth Anniversary (10/21) T.A.G. (10/22)

(10/22) The Kennedys (10/23)

(10/23) Gaelynn Lea w/Jess Klein (10/24)

(10/24) Criminal (10/25)

(10/25) Mike Keneally & Beer for Dolphins, Travis Larson Band (10/27)

(10/27) Liz Longley — Weightless Tour (10/28)

— Weightless Tour (10/28) Back to the ’90s: Halloween Pre-Party Countdown with Brain Stew, Wrestle with Jimmy — Tribute bands covering Green Day and Weezer (10/28-29)

— Tribute bands covering Green Day and Weezer (10/28-29) Halloween Cover Show feat. Milo in the Doldrums, Timberbrooke, Set for Tomorrow, Moving Out, Pulses — Tributes of Radiohead, Paramore, Nirvana, NeverShoutNever and Linkin Park, respectively (10/31)

— Tributes of Radiohead, Paramore, Nirvana, NeverShoutNever and Linkin Park, respectively (10/31) Wayne “The Train” Hancock (11/4)

(11/4) Cargo & The Heavy Lifters (11/5)

(11/5) Acoustic Sunday Matinee w/Callaghan, Jimmy Landry (11/6)

(11/6) The Hangtown Two feat. Eric Brace & Karl Straub (11/6)

(11/6) Trace Bundy, Sungha Jung (11/9-10)

(11/9-10) Face the Fish (11/11)

(11/11) Lucy Kaplansky (11/12)

(11/12) Slow Club (11/12)

(11/12) Sweet Yonder (11/13)

(11/13) Melissa Ferrick — The other Melissa, also a lesbian rock guitar goddess (11/13)

— The other Melissa, also a lesbian rock guitar goddess (11/13) Daniela Andrade (11/15)

(11/15) Brendan James (11/16)

(11/16) Catie Curtis, Maia Sharp — Sweet lesbian folk (11/17)

— Sweet lesbian folk (11/17) The Fabulous Dialtones — Rockin’ Acoustic Party (11/18)

— Rockin’ Acoustic Party (11/18) Garnet Rogers (11/20)

(11/20) Richard Shindell (11/27)

(11/27) Sabrina Carpenter (11/29)

(11/29) The Ballroom Thieves, Paper Bird (11/30)

(11/30) Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla, Naked Blue — Music Makes Life Better for Northern Virginia Family Service (12/1)

— Music Makes Life Better for Northern Virginia Family Service (12/1) Big O & Dukes (12/2)

(12/2) Taylor Davis (12/3)

(12/3) Tom Russell (12/8)

(12/8) Carrie Newcomer — The Beautiful Not Yet Release Show (12/9)

— The Beautiful Not Yet Release Show (12/9) Driftwood (12/17)

(12/17) Exit 245, BluesTones — A Cappella Afternoon (12/18)

— A Cappella Afternoon (12/18) Todd Wright’s 14th Annual Santa Clauster-f@%! Christmas Spectacular (12/22-23)

(12/22-23) Melodime Annual New Year’s Eve Party! (12/30-31)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400



Farm Aid: Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews (9/17)

(9/17) Brad Paisley (9/23)

(9/23) WMZQ Fall Fest: Jason Aldean with Thomas Rhett (10/1)

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW

202-467-4600



Gary Bartz Quartet — A KC Jazz Club performance by this saxophonist and his band (10/7)

— A KC Jazz Club performance by this saxophonist and his band (10/7) Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio — One of the most outstanding young interpreters of jazz in Cuba (10/8)

— One of the most outstanding young interpreters of jazz in Cuba (10/8) Jane Ira Bloom — Wild Lines is a new work for jazz quartet and spoken word exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson (10/14)

— Wild Lines is a new work for jazz quartet and spoken word exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson (10/14) Fred Hersch Trio — Guggenheim Fellow performs twists on jazz standards (10/15)

— Guggenheim Fellow performs twists on jazz standards (10/15) Peter Frampton — Acoustic tour from Grammy-winning guitarist (10/16)

— Acoustic tour from Grammy-winning guitarist (10/16) The Lakecia Benjamin Experience — Charismatic and dynamic tenor saxophonist who swings through jazz classics as well her own soul-informed originals (10/21)

— Charismatic and dynamic tenor saxophonist who swings through jazz classics as well her own soul-informed originals (10/21) Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective (10/22)

(10/22) Tootie Heath — Historical all-percussion performance, with three other drummers joining in (10/29)

— Historical all-percussion performance, with three other drummers joining in (10/29) Jimmy Heath at 90 (10/30)

(10/30) Sheila Jordan — NEA Jazz Master (11/4)

— NEA Jazz Master (11/4) The Pedrito Martinez Group (11/5)

(11/5) Wayne Shorter (11/12)

(11/12) Tia Fuller (11/19)

(11/19) Megan Hilty — “A Merry Little Christmas” intimate show, part of the Renee Fleming Voices series (12/8-9)

— “A Merry Little Christmas” intimate show, part of the Renee Fleming Voices series (12/8-9) NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas (12/10)

(12/10) Sherrie Maricle & the Diva Jazz Orchestra — Ella Wishes You a Swingin’ Christmas (12/16-17)

— Ella Wishes You a Swingin’ Christmas (12/16-17) Eamonn McCrystal and Chloe Agnew — Irish tenor and Celtic singer join forces (12/17)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-328-6000



Jenny Lewis — Rabbit Fur Coat Anniversary Tour (9/17-18)

— Rabbit Fur Coat Anniversary Tour (9/17-18) Preservation Hall Jazz Band — A concert celebrating the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (9/23)

— A concert celebrating the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (9/23) Peter Bjorn and John w/City of the Sun, Cleopold (9/24)

(9/24) Ryan Bingham and Brian Fallon & the Crowes (9/28)

(9/28) Jake Bugg w/Syd Arthur (9/29)

(9/29) James Blake w/Moses Sumney (10/1)

(10/1) Melissa Etheridge — MEmphis Rock & Soul Tour: A Soul-ute to Stax Records, in support of forthcoming new album (10/19)

— MEmphis Rock & Soul Tour: A Soul-ute to Stax Records, in support of forthcoming new album (10/19) Chris Isaak (11/12)

(11/12) The Naked and Famous (11/15)

(11/15) Loretta Lynn — The Trump-supporting grande dame of country music (11/19)

— The Trump-supporting grande dame of country music (11/19) Ingrid Michaelson — Hell No Tour, perhaps about the idea of supporting Trump (11/21-22)

— Hell No Tour, perhaps about the idea of supporting Trump (11/21-22) Andra Day — If you still pine for Amy Winehouse, you haven’t heard Andra Day (11/25)

— If you still pine for Amy Winehouse, you haven’t heard Andra Day (11/25) Mike Gordon — Phish bassist, performing with his own backing band (11/29)

— Phish bassist, performing with his own backing band (11/29) Norah Jones (12/3-4)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

800-551-SEAT



Main Street Music Fest — Toad the Wet Sprocket, Kelly Bell Band, Nighthawks, CJ Ramone, Jah Works and All Mighty Senators perform for concert benefitting flood-ravaged Old Ellicott City (9/24)

— Toad the Wet Sprocket, Kelly Bell Band, Nighthawks, CJ Ramone, Jah Works and All Mighty Senators perform for concert benefitting flood-ravaged Old Ellicott City (9/24) Crossland Festival — Kelly Bell Band, Sweet Leda, Mend the Hollow (Jimmie HaHa’s new project) and Higher Hands are among the musical acts performing at this all-day bicycle-focused event featuring races, recreational rides and vendors selling items related to an active lifestyle (10/1)

— Kelly Bell Band, Sweet Leda, Mend the Hollow (Jimmie HaHa’s new project) and Higher Hands are among the musical acts performing at this all-day bicycle-focused event featuring races, recreational rides and vendors selling items related to an active lifestyle (10/1) WPOC Weekend in the Country — Little Big Town, Rodney Atkins, Dustin Lynch, Locash, Old Dominion, Chase Bryant, Maddie & Tae, Granger Smith, Kane Brown and Runaway June perform at this two-day country music festival that closes the season at Merriweather (10/15-16)

RAM’S HEAD LIVE

20 Market Place

Baltimore, Md.

410-244-1131



San Holo & Joyride — Steez Promo and Bass Nation Baltimore presents this concert with additional performances by Said the Sky, Savage Patch & Champagne Pirates (9/16)

— Steez Promo and Bass Nation Baltimore presents this concert with additional performances by Said the Sky, Savage Patch & Champagne Pirates (9/16) Miike Snow — Sharp Swedish electro-pop act (9/17)

— Sharp Swedish electro-pop act (9/17) The Mountain Goats (9/18)

(9/18) The Amity Affliction (9/20)

(9/20) Perpetual Groove (9/23)

(9/23) Kix w/Streetlight Circus, Pretty Monsters (9/24)

(9/24) The Dandy Warhols — Distortland Tour (9/27)

— Distortland Tour (9/27) Zeds Dead — Steez Promo presents Northern Light Tour 2016 (9/29)

— Steez Promo presents Northern Light Tour 2016 (9/29) Violent Femmes (9/30)

(9/30) Kyle Kinane (10/1)

(10/1) Kurt Vile and the Violators (10/6)

(10/6) Andrew Bird w/Sinkane (10/9)

(10/9) Beats Antique (10/14)

(10/14) Oh Wonder (10/15)

(10/15) Rae Sremmurd — SremmLife II Tour featuring Lil Yachty (10/20)

— SremmLife II Tour featuring Lil Yachty (10/20) The Wonder Years & Real Friends (10/21)

(10/21) Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party (10/22)

(10/22) Lettuce (10/26)

(10/26) Indigo Girls (10/27)

(10/27) Lucius — If you didn’t get enough tight, two-part female harmony from Amy and Emily the night before, try Jess and Holly tonight (10/28)

— If you didn’t get enough tight, two-part female harmony from Amy and Emily the night before, try Jess and Holly tonight (10/28) Team 10 Tour (10/31)

(10/31) Eric Hutchinson (11/1)

(11/1) Animal Collective — The collective returns to its Baltimore roots (11/3)

— The collective returns to its Baltimore roots (11/3) Daughter (11/6)

(11/6) Big Gigantic (11/11)

(11/11) Asking Alexandria (11/16)

(11/16) The Naked and Famous (11/17)

(11/17) The Pretty Reckless (11/18)

(11/18) The Infamous Stringdusters (11/19)

(11/19) Reverend Horton Heat (12/7)

(12/7) Dan + Shay (12/15)

(12/15) Keller Williams Grateful Gospel — Keller Solo & John Kadlecik Band (12/31)

— Keller Solo & John Kadlecik Band (12/31) Get the Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin (1/7/17)

RAM’S HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545



The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere ’80s Tribute Band (9/16)

(9/16) Jimmie’s Chicken Shack (9/17)

(9/17) Matthew Sweet w/Laura Tsaggaris (9/18)

(9/18) Gaelic Storm (9/19)

(9/19) Anais Mitchell (9/20)

(9/20) Gordon Lightfoot (9/21)

(9/21) Here Comes the Mummies (9/22-23)

(9/22-23) The Bacon Brothers (9/24-25)

(9/24-25) Wishbone Ash — “Take It Back” Tour (9/26)

— “Take It Back” Tour (9/26) Sara Watkins — Nickel Creek singer on tour with Mikaela Davis (9/27)

— Nickel Creek singer on tour with Mikaela Davis (9/27) In The Vane Of…The Rolling Stones — Annapolis artists playing tributes & Rolling Stones-inspired originals, a benefit for Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (9/28)

— Annapolis artists playing tributes & Rolling Stones-inspired originals, a benefit for Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (9/28) Judith Hill — Former Michael Jackson backup singer and dancer takes her rightful place center stage (9/30)

— Former Michael Jackson backup singer and dancer takes her rightful place center stage (9/30) Gary Lewis & the Playboys (10/1)

(10/1) Joe Robinson (10/2)

(10/2) Edgar Winter Band (10/3)

(10/3) Yuna (10/4)

(10/4) 7 Bridges — The Ultimate Eagles Experience (10/5)

— The Ultimate Eagles Experience (10/5) Shenandoah Run (10/6)

(10/6) Gregg Karukas (10/7)

(10/7) Technicolor Motor Home — A Steely Dan Tribute (10/8)

— A Steely Dan Tribute (10/8) Rebirth Brass Band (10/9)

(10/9) Paul Revere’s Raiders (10/9)

(10/9) Apocalypse Blues Revue (10/10)

(10/10) Margaret Glaspy (10/11)

(10/11) Eric Johnson Solo — An evening of acoustic guitar and piano (10/12)

— An evening of acoustic guitar and piano (10/12) Beginnings — A tribute to the music of Chicago (10/14)

— A tribute to the music of Chicago (10/14) Phil Vassar (10/15)

(10/15) Todd Snider (10/16)

(10/16) The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman (10/17)

(10/17) Allen Stone — An intimate night of “My Favorite Songs, Favorite Stories” (10/18)

— An intimate night of “My Favorite Songs, Favorite Stories” (10/18) Matt Schofield (10/19)

(10/19) The Dan Band (10/20)

(10/20) Crystal Bowersox — The out, former American Idol finalist (10/21)

— The out, former American Idol finalist (10/21) Avery*Sunshine (10/22-23)

(10/22-23) The Grateful Ball — Featuring Travelin’ McCourys & Jeff Austin Band (10/24)

— Featuring Travelin’ McCourys & Jeff Austin Band (10/24) Survivor (10/25)

(10/25) Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies (10/26)

(10/26) Hiroshima (10/27)

(10/27) Jackie Greene (10/28)

(10/28) Brandy Clark — A Saturday matinee starring the underrated lesbian country singer-songwriter (10/29)

— A Saturday matinee starring the underrated lesbian country singer-songwriter (10/29) Reckless Kelly (10/29)

(10/29) Incognito feat. Maysa (10/31)

(10/31) Doyle Bramhall II & Eric Krasno Band (11/1)

(11/1) Jim Messina (11/2)

(11/2) Madeleine Peyroux (11/3)

(11/3) The Gibson Brothers (11/4)

(11/4) Griffin House w/Brian Dunne (11/5)

(11/5) Brian Culbertson (11/6)

(11/6) Big Head Todd & the Monsters (11/9)

(11/9) Sierra Hull (11/10)

(11/10) Crack the Sky (11/11-12)

(11/11-12) Parsonsfield (11/13)

(11/13) Taylor Hicks (11/13)

(11/13) John Hiatt w/Christian Lee Hutson (11/14)

(11/14) Jeffrey Osborne (11/15-16)

(11/15-16) Rob Schneider (11/17)

(11/17) Mac Mcanally (11/18)

(11/18) Honey Island Swamp Band (11/19)

(11/19) Cracker (11/20)

(11/20) Bret Michaels (11/21)

(11/21) Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals (11/25)

(11/25) Trinity Feat. Geoff Tate, Tim “Ripper” Owens & Blaze Bayley — — Representing Queensryche, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden, respectively (11/26)

— — Representing Queensryche, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden, respectively (11/26) Steve Tyrell (11/30)

(11/30) Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove (12/1)

(12/1) Chris Smither (12/2)

(12/2) Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration (12/4)

(12/4) The Airplane Family & Friends w/Live Dead ’69 (12/7) Suzy Bogguss (12/8)

(12/7) (12/8) Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers (12/11)

(12/11) Lita Ford (12/11)

(12/11) Scythian (12/18)

(12/18) The Alternate Routes (12/22)

(12/22) Night Ranger (12/28)

ROCK AND ROLL HOTEL

1353 H St. NE

202-388-ROCK



White Ford Bronco (9/16)

(9/16) Jah Wobble & the Invaders of the Heart (9/23)

(9/23) Tiger Army (9/24)

(9/24) The Suffers (9/29)

(9/29) This Wild Life (9/30)

(9/30) Russian Circles (10/1)

(10/1) Ash (10/4)

(10/4) The Dear Hunter (10/5)

(10/5) Lewis Del Mar (10/6)

(10/6) Aloha (10/7)

(10/7) Gnash (10/8)

(10/8) The Mowgli’s (10/9)

(10/9) Sales (10/10)

(10/10) Nick Waterhouse (10/12)

(10/12) Eden (10/13)

(10/13) Fantastic Negrito (10/14)

(10/14) The Record Company (10/15)

(10/15) Preoccupations (FKA Viet Cong) (10/16)

(10/16) The Sheepdogs (10/21)

(10/21) Caspian (10/22)

(10/22) Nothing But Thieves (10/23)

(10/23) Pond (10/24)

(10/24) Temples (10/27)

(10/27) Stormzy (10/28)

(10/28) Frankie Cosmos (10/300

(10/300 Bad Suns (11/5)

(11/5) Silver Apples (11/6)

(11/6) Damien Jurado (11/9)

(11/9) El Perro Del Mar (11/10)

(11/10) Skinny Lister (11/11)

(11/11) Sunflower Bean (11/12)

(11/12) Lydia Loveless (11/13)

(11/13) Gavin James (11/15)

(11/15) Hiss Golden Messenger (11/17)

(11/17) Sloan — “One Chord to Another” 20th Anniversary (11/18)

— “One Chord to Another” 20th Anniversary (11/18) Kingsley Flood (11/19)

(11/19) K.Flay (11/20)

(11/20) Pwr Bttm — Queer punk/performance art duo from upstate New York (11/21)

— Queer punk/performance art duo from upstate New York (11/21) Sam Roberts Band (11/28)

(11/28) Red Fang (12/1)

(12/1) Pig Destroyer (12/3)

(12/3) The Jezabels (12/5)

(12/5) Shy Girls (12/6)

(12/6) Psychic TV (12/8)

(12/8) Copeland (12/9)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100



Livingston Taylor (10/6)

(10/6) Allen Stone (10/15)

(10/15) Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn — Banjo-playing couple offers a concert in support of their self-titled 2016 Grammy-winning album (10/22)

— Banjo-playing couple offers a concert in support of their self-titled 2016 Grammy-winning album (10/22) Chucho Valdes & Joe Lovano (11/5)

(11/5) Magik*Magik (11/20)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 North Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300



Make America Rock Again — DC101’s All American Power Hour presents this concert with Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel, Alien Ant Farm, Crazy Town, 12 Stones & Tantric (9/19)

— DC101’s All American Power Hour presents this concert with Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel, Alien Ant Farm, Crazy Town, 12 Stones & Tantric (9/19) Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System w/Yola (9/21)

(9/21) Draco Rosa (9/22)

(9/22) Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven (9/30)

(9/30) Saved By The ’90s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers (10/1)

(10/1) North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne (10/7)

(10/7) Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers w/Andrew Leahey and the Homestead (10/15)

(10/15) The Whigs (10/16)

(10/16) Mexrrissey — Mexico Does Morrissey (10/26)

— Mexico Does Morrissey (10/26) Emerson Drive (11/2)

(11/2) The Hackensaw Boys w/Two Ton Twig (11/3)

(11/3) Donna The Buffalo (11/4)

(11/4) Belanova (11/5)

(11/5) Mon Laferte (11/6)

(11/6) Randy & Mr. Lahey — No Pants Unpissed U.S. Tour 2016 (11/10)

— No Pants Unpissed U.S. Tour 2016 (11/10) ZoSo — “The Ultimate LED Zeppelin Experience” (11/19)

— “The Ultimate LED Zeppelin Experience” (11/19) The Nighthawks and Skip Castro Band (11/25)

(11/25) John K. Band (12/29-30)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100



Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds (9/20)

(9/20) Mark G. Meadows (10/5)

(10/5) The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6 (10/14)

(10/14) The Craig Gildner Big Band & the Interplay Orchestra (10/16)

(10/16) Christie Dashiell (10/19)

(10/19) Chris Botti (10/20)

(10/20) Roy Assaf Trio (10/27)

(10/27) Publiquartet (11/3)

(11/3) Owen Danoff — A former Strathmore-In-Residence best known as a finalist on The Voice (11/2)

— A former Strathmore-In-Residence best known as a finalist on The Voice (11/2) Mike Mills — The R.E.M. rocker offers his Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra, a “classical collides with contemporary” performance featuring the Fifth House Ensemble (11/3)

— The R.E.M. rocker offers his Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra, a “classical collides with contemporary” performance featuring the Fifth House Ensemble (11/3) Big Head Blues Club (11/11)

(11/11) Black Violin (11/12)

(11/12) Jake Shimabukuro (11/20)

(11/20) Larry Graham & Graham Central Station (11/30)

(11/30) The Mavericks (12/2)

(12/2) Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli — A Nat King Cole Holiday (12/15)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

1115A U St. NW

202-588-1880



Lucky Chops (9/17)

(9/17) Selah Sue (9/23)

(9/23) IAMX (9/30)

(9/30) Kula Shaker (10/2)

(10/2) Levellers (10/3)

(10/3) Quantic Live (10/4)

(10/4) How to Dress Well (10/6)

(10/6) Finish Ticket (10/7)

(10/7) Skylar Grey (10/10)

(10/10) Joseph (10/16)

(10/16) King (10/20)

(10/20) White Ford Bronco — ’90s hits cover band (10/21)

— ’90s hits cover band (10/21) Green River Ordinance (10/22)

(10/22) Futuristic (10/23)

(10/23) Jamestown Revival (10/26)

(10/26) The Strumbellas w/Foreign Air (10/27)

(10/27) Survive (10/28)

(10/28) Timeflies (10/29)

(10/29) Flock of Dimes (11/4)

(11/4) Kero Kero Bonito (11/5)

(11/5) The Boxer Rebellion (11/6)

(11/6) Calum Scott (11/8)

(11/8) Benjamin Francis Leftwich (11/12)

(11/12) The Paper Kites (11/17)

(11/17) Trevor Hall (11/19)

(11/19) DZ Deathrays & Dune Rats (11/20)

VERIZON CENTER

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200



AC/DC — Rock or Bust World Tour 2016 (9/17)

— Rock or Bust World Tour 2016 (9/17) Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour — Lil Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, the Lox and French Montana reunite on stage (9/22)

— Lil Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, the Lox and French Montana reunite on stage (9/22) Adele — The two stops on the superstar’s tour sold-out almost immediately (10/10-11)

— The two stops on the superstar’s tour sold-out almost immediately (10/10-11) Sia (10/19)

(10/19) Maxwell and Mary J. Blige — The King and Queen of Hearts World Tour (11/6)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-397-SEAT



Tom Jones (9/25)

(9/25) Il Divo — Amor & Pasion (9/27)

— Amor & Pasion (9/27) Styx (10/18)

(10/18) Gladys Knight (10/22)

(10/22) Elvis Costello & The Imposters (11/3)

(11/3) Pet Shop Boys — They may not have hits in the U.S. anymore, but they do still make hit-deserving songs as evidenced on new Super (11/11)

— They may not have hits in the U.S. anymore, but they do still make hit-deserving songs as evidenced on new Super (11/11) Lalah Hathaway & Musiq Soulchild (11/25)

(11/25) The Brian Setzer 13th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour (11/26)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

weinbergcenter.org

The Midtown Men — Four stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys take baby boomers on a trip down pop memory lane (9/23)