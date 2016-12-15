Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Lionel Richie helps christen MGM National Harbor next week

Lionel Richie helps christen MGM National Harbor next week

The '80s hitmaker returns to the area

By on December 15, 2016

Lionel Richie -- Photo: Denise Truscello

Lionel Richie — Photo: Denise Truscello

The ’80s hitmaker returns to the area two years after a joint concert at Wolf Trap with Bruno Mars, this time to be one of the first artists to christen the new 3,000-seat theater at the MGM National Harbor.

Interestingly, his retrospective concert takes place just a few days before Mars hits MGM for a sold-out solo show.

Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $181 to $1,086. Call 800-745-3000 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items