Lionel Richie helps christen MGM National Harbor next week

The ’80s hitmaker returns to the area two years after a joint concert at Wolf Trap with Bruno Mars, this time to be one of the first artists to christen the new 3,000-seat theater at the MGM National Harbor.
Interestingly, his retrospective concert takes place just a few days before Mars hits MGM for a sold-out solo show.
Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $181 to $1,086. Call 800-745-3000 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.
