The Washington Ballet: The Nutcracker

Holiday favorite runs to Christmas Eve

The Washington Ballet -- Photo: media4artists / Theo Kossenas

The Washington Ballet — Photo: media4artists / Theo Kossenas

Every year for the past 12 years, Washington Ballet’s artistic director Septime Webre has offered his own twist on the family favorite, setting it in D.C.’s historic Georgetown neighborhood with George Washington as the titular figure and King George III as the Rat King.

After two weekends in the intimate THEARC space in Southeast D.C. as part of the company’s efforts to spread and diversify its audience, the production sets up shop for nearly all of December at downtown’s Warner Theatre.

Runs to Dec. 24. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $30 to $164. Call 202-889-5901 or visit washingtonballet.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
