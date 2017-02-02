Virginia Opera presents “Der Freischutz”

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
Drawing from German folk legend, Carl Maria Von Weber’s compelling and emotional piece is the first of the country’s great Romantic operas.
A supernatural tale of young love and the struggle between good and evil, the Virginia Opera offers a production performed in English with supertitles.
Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $54 to $110. Call 888-945-2468 or visit gmu.edu/cfa.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
0 comments