Virginia Opera presents “Der Freischutz”

Drawing from German folk legend, Carl Maria Von Weber’s compelling and emotional piece is the first of the country’s great Romantic operas.

A supernatural tale of young love and the struggle between good and evil, the Virginia Opera offers a production performed in English with supertitles.

Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $54 to $110. Call 888-945-2468 or visit gmu.edu/cfa.