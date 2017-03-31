Metro Weekly
Alma Selimovic: In Transition Project And Fundraiser

Sculptural works by her and others from her sister company RozArt will be exhibited

By on March 31, 2017

Alma fundraiser art

A Serbian refugee, Alma Selimovic was granted political asylum in the U.S. in 2009 on account of the violence and threats she faced as a prominent LGBTQ activist in her homeland.

The visual artist is preparing for a two-month residency at Berlin’s Institute fur Alles Mogliche, where she will interview and create digital drawings of other people from Eastern Europe who are queer, trans and/or gender neutral.

Sculptural works by her and others from her sister company RozArt will be exhibited as part of a silent auction and fundraiser that also includes a presentation about her In Transition project and a screening of a documentary about her activist work in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she organized a Queer Sarajevo Festival.

Upon her return from Germany, Selimovic aims to present the resulting works as a final installation of In Transition, as well as bring back works by the artists to exhibit.

Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Otis Street Art Project, 3706 Otis St. Mt. Rainier, Md. Visit almaselimovic.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
