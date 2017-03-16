The Magnetic Fields at The Lincoln Theatre

Stephin Merritt, the gay lead singer and songwriter for the archly retro folk-pop act Magnetic Fields, is the type of person who can write interesting, coherent songs about seemingly anything — and create rhymes out of whole cloth to boot.

His latest work is 50 Song Memoir, a whopping five-disc album full of songs, one per year of Merritt’s life and loosely autobiographical. Along with six other musicians, Merritt will perform songs 1-25 the first night and Songs 26-50 the next.

The stage show, directed by theater veteran Jose Zayas, includes artifacts both musical, including vintage computers and reel-to-reel tape decks, and decorative, from shag carpeting to tiki torches.

Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $40 to $55 for each night, with two-night passes sold out. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.