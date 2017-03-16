Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Music / The Magnetic Fields at The Lincoln Theatre

The Magnetic Fields at The Lincoln Theatre

Stephin Merritt will perform entire 50-song album over two nights

By on March 16, 2017

The Magnetic Fields — 50 Song Memoir

Stephin Merritt, the gay lead singer and songwriter for the archly retro folk-pop act Magnetic Fields, is the type of person who can write interesting, coherent songs about seemingly anything — and create rhymes out of whole cloth to boot.

His latest work is 50 Song Memoir, a whopping five-disc album full of songs, one per year of Merritt’s life and loosely autobiographical. Along with six other musicians, Merritt will perform songs 1-25 the first night and Songs 26-50 the next.

The stage show, directed by theater veteran Jose Zayas, includes artifacts both musical, including vintage computers and reel-to-reel tape decks, and decorative, from shag carpeting to tiki torches.

Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $40 to $55 for each night, with two-night passes sold out. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items