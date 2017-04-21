Hillary Clinton slams Trump administration on LGBTQ rights

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has slammed Donald Trump for his attitude towards LGBTQ people.

Speaking at a fundraising dinner for The Center, an LGBTQ community group, in New York City, Clinton reiterated a phrase she first used at the UN’s Palace of Nations in 2011: “Gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights.”

Focusing on Trump’s administration, which is stocked with anti-LGBTQ figures, Clinton told the audience that “clouds [are] gathering on the horizon.”

“The progress that we fought for, that many of you were on the front lines of, and that we’ve celebrated and maybe even taken for granted, may not be as secure as we once expected,” she said.

She added: “I think we have to face the fact that we may not ever be able to count on this administration to lead on LGBT issues.”

Clinton reminded of the importance of the midterm elections in 2018 and spoke of her own struggle to reengage with politics after her loss to Donald Trump in November.

“I know that the election hit a lot of us hard,” Clinton said to laughter. “But I can tell you this: Even when it feels tempting to pull the covers over your heads, please keep going.”

Clinton also spoke about the horrifying situation in Chechnya, where gay men are being abducted, tortured and murdered.

“In recent weeks, we’ve heard terrifying accounts from Chechnya of gay and bisexual men being taken from their homes and families, tortured, even killed,” she said. “And when government authorities were confronted with these reports, their response was chilling. They said that you cannot arrest or repress people – who do not exist.”

She called on Trump to help put an end to the atrocities.

“The United States government — yes, this government — should demand an end to the persecution of innocent people,” Clinton said.