“Queen of Mean” Lisa Lampanelli returns to DC on April 8

Lampanelli -- who is never mean for the sake of it -- comes to the Lincoln Theatre

By on April 7, 2017

Lisa Lampanelli — Photo: Andrew Coppa

 

She may be best known as the “Queen of Mean,” but Lampanelli is never mean for the sake of it — only for show.

At heart, she likes the people she ribs. “That’s the thing: You can’t make fun of anyone unless you really like them,” she told Metro Weekly in 2015.

And as a strong and vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, everyone knows to expect some loving insults to come our way — and we wouldn’t want it any other way. “Let’s be honest, gay guys just like bitchy women,” she says, “so they really seem to buy in.”

Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $45. Call 202-888-0050 or visit thelincolndc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
