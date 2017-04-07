“Queen of Mean” Lisa Lampanelli returns to DC on April 8

- Features
She may be best known as the “Queen of Mean,” but Lampanelli is never mean for the sake of it — only for show.
At heart, she likes the people she ribs. “That’s the thing: You can’t make fun of anyone unless you really like them,” she told Metro Weekly in 2015.
And as a strong and vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, everyone knows to expect some loving insults to come our way — and we wouldn’t want it any other way. “Let’s be honest, gay guys just like bitchy women,” she says, “so they really seem to buy in.”
Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $45. Call 202-888-0050 or visit thelincolndc.com.
