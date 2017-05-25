Launched 25 years ago during DC Black Pride, the African-American Collective Theater celebrates its silver anniversary with a special event, a reader’s theater festival featuring 25 LGBTQ-themed short plays offered in three distinct programs.

Program A, at 3 p.m., is an “early, after church/brunch show” with primarily new and seldom-seen works; Program B, at 6 p.m., is a before- or after-dinner show, “a little naughty and bawdy”; and Program C, at 9 p.m., is a late-night show for the “grown and sexy.”

Sunday, May 28. Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church,, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Tickets are $15 per program, or $30 for a pass to all three. Call 240-582-0050 or visit actat25.homesteadcloud.com.