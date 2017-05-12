Mirror to the World: Documentary Photography 2017

Photographer and Photoworks instructor Frank Van Riper juried the ninth and final installment of an annual showcase of emerging local photographic talent he started in 2009.

Works by 11 local photographers made the cut, including Fred Zafran, Darrow Montgomery, Christine Pearl, Valerie Makepeace, Cherry Wyman, Ginger Werz-Petricka, Ron Petricka, Diana Hoppin, Steve Hoppin, Gana Browning and Penny Frates.

The exhibit also features five in-depth “photo essays” on topics ranging from urban D.C. street photography to life in rural America and the “dying city of Civita di Bagnoregio.

Closes Sunday, May 14. Photoworks Gallery, 1st Floor of the Arcade Building, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., in Glen Echo Park, Md. Call 301-634-2274 or visit glenechophotoworks.org.