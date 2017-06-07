Our 7 Favourite Signs from the Equality March

- Features
Sunday’s Equality March saw thousands of LGBTQ people and allies taking to the streets of D.C. to demand visibility, respect, and equal treatment under the law.
However, it also showed the wit, humor and creativity of those who took part, with a myriad of signs, t-shirts, banners and slogans offering calls to arms, shouts of protest and more than one reference to President Trump.
We’ll have a full album of photos from the Equality March in this Thursday’s edition of Metro Weekly, as well as online, but in the meantime, here are some of the best signs we saw on Sunday. Those that made us laugh, made us gasp, or just made us smile.
And if you want to learn more about the Equality March and what sparked the most visible LGBTQ demonstration in recent memory, head over to our interview with its founder.
