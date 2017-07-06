Peter Baker, Dana Milbank, Julie Pace discuss “Covering the White House” at Kramerbooks

“Covering the White House: The Changing Role of the Press” is the topic of a discussion featuring the Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, and the sharp, snarky Opinion Writer for the Washington Post, respectively.

Politico‘s Maura Reynolds serves as moderator of this timely discussion. Patrons are encouraged to “join us for a drink and be ready to ask a few questions.”

Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Kramerbooks, 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Free. Call 202-387-1400 or visit kramers.com.