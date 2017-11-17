Anti-gay Republican quits after having sex with a man in his office

A married Ohio Republican who touted his Christian conservatism has been forced to resign after he was caught having sex with a man in his office.

State Rep. Wes Goodman was apparently seen earlier this year engaging in a “consensual situation,” as the Columbus Dispatch called it.

The witness, who was not a staffer, told Ohio Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe, who informed House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who then met with Goodman.

Goodman then resigned due to “inappropriate conduct.”

“It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution,” Rosenberger said in a statement. He told Cleveland.com that the person who Goodman was with was not an employee of the legislature, but refused to give more information.

Goodman was elected last year on a Christian conservative platform, with his campaign website saying, “healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio’s proud history.”

In addition, he rejected same-sex marriage and families. “The ideals of a loving father and mother, a committed natural marriage, and a caring community are well worth pursuing and protecting,” his website states.

Goodman issued a statement to the Columbus Dispatch apologizing for bringing his “struggles” and “trials” into public life.

“We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service,” he said. “For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”