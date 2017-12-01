RNC chairwoman praises Log Cabin Republicans on their 40th anniversary

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has written a letter recognizing the Log Cabin Republicans’ 40th anniversary.

McDaniel praised the group for promoting conservative values while making the Republican Party more welcoming to LGBTQ people.

“The Republican Party prides itself on being an inclusive Big Tent Party that fights for the values that Make America Great,” McDaniel wrote. “We are fortunate to have strong, freedom-fighting advocates like the Log Cabin Republicans with us, and we stand with you in pursuit of individual liberty, limited government, and equal rights under law.

“On behalf of our Party, we will continue to stand with the Log Cabin Republicans as you advance the ideals of freedom over oppression — now, and for years to come,” she added. “Your voices make our Party stronger, and our nation greater.”

Log Cabin subsequently shared the letter from McDaniel on social media, posting to Facebook: “Thank you to Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the Republican National Committee for your formal recognition and commemoration of Log Cabin Republicans and our work advocating for a more equal America! #LGBT #MAGA #InclusionWins #Happy40thLCR.”

In response to a follow-up question on McDaniel’s letter, Gregory T. Angelo, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, expressed the excitement felt by his members at being officially recognized by their party.

“There are no vagueries in Chairwoman McDaniel’s formal recognition of Log Cabin Republicans: her statement explicitly acknowledges our work on behalf of the LGBT community, celebrates our history, and recognizes us as a valuable partner in RNC efforts to advance the ideals of freedom and liberty,” Angelo said in a statement. “To say our national membership is thrilled with these accolades is an understatement; it’s an historic capstone to an triumphant year commemorating four decades of Log Cabin Republicans.”