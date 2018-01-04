Man who used Grindr to rob and assault gay men gets 15 years in prison

One of four Texas men accused of using Grindr to assault and rob gay men has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Nigel Garrett, 21, of Frisco, Texas, reached a plea agreement after he was charged with kidnapping, carjackings, and using firearms to commit violent crimes.

He was also charged with bias enhancements for those crimes, due to his targeting of gay and bisexual men using a gay dating app.

Prosecutors handed down an 18-count indictment alleging that the men arranged to meet with victims at their homes. Once they arrived, the victims were tied up, assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The indictment alleges that Garrett and other suspects are responsible for four home invasions in North Texas, in Plano, Frisco, and Aubrey, over a three-week period early last year.

The three other suspects in the case — Cameron Ajiduah, Anthony Shelton and Chancler Encalade, Jr. — have also pleaded guilty to the charges against them and are awaiting sentencing.