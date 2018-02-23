Contest: Pick the Oscars! Win movie passes!

Metro Weekly
Enter our Oscars contest and you could win 4 passes to Landmark Theatres!

By on February 23, 2018

It’s Oscar season — which means it’s once again time for Metro Weekly’s Annual Pick the Oscars contest, presented in conjunction with Landmark Theatre’s E Street Cinema.

To enter, simply choose what you think will win from the 9 categories listed below by Sunday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. (The Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. that night on ABC.)

Five (5) lucky winners will be selected at random from all fully correct (or closest to fully correct) entries received and will win the following:

4 VIP Passes to Landmark Theatres (good nationwide at any Landmark Theatre).

Plus one of the following BluRays: Riverdale, Season 1; The Flash, Season 3; Arrow, Season 5; Animal Kingdom, Season 1;  Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Winners will be announced Monday, March 5, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Enter as often as you wish!

Good luck!

Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.

