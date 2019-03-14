Music: Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues & Jazz — Spring Arts Preview 2018

We’re here, we’re queer — and darn near everywhere this Spring, represented in the lineups at a majority of area concert venues: From Adam Lambert performing with Queen at Capital One to Laura Jane Grace at Rock and Roll Hotel, Rob Halford and Judas Priest at The Anthem to Tituss Burgess at the Kennedy Center, Amy Ray at the Birchmere to Cub Sport at Songbyrd, Brandi Carlile at Merriweather to Mary Gauthier at City Winery.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

Teenage Fanclub w/The Love Language (3/16)

(3/16) Jonathan McReynolds w/Anthony Brown, Jason Nelson (3/17)

(3/17) Jungle w/Houses (3/21)

(3/21) Railroad Earth — A Two Night Pass is available for bluegrass-influenced New Jersey band shows presented by All Good (3/22-23)

— A Two Night Pass is available for bluegrass-influenced New Jersey band shows presented by All Good (3/22-23) Nils Frahm (3/24)

(3/24) Maggie Rogers w/Melanie Faye — Two nights on bluesy folk dynamo’s Heard It In A Past Life World Tour, both already sold out (3/25-26)

— Two nights on bluesy folk dynamo’s Heard It In A Past Life World Tour, both already sold out (3/25-26) Lil Mosey w/Polo G — Trillectro presents (3/27)

— Trillectro presents (3/27) Failure and Swervedriver w/Criminal Hygiene (3/28)

(3/28) Big Wild w/Robotaki, Mild Minds — Two concerts on rising producer/vocalist Jackson Stell’s Superdream Tour as exotic indie-electronica act with accompanying vocalists (3/29)

— Two concerts on rising producer/vocalist Jackson Stell’s Superdream Tour as exotic indie-electronica act with accompanying vocalists (3/29) Boogie T.rio w/Mersiv, Vampa (3/30)

(3/30) Let’s Eat Grandma — A comma would save Nana (4/10)

— A comma would save Nana (4/10) Getter (4/2)

(4/2) Patty Griffin w/Ruston Kelly — Veteran queer folk singer-songwriter with opener aka Mr. Kacey Musgraves (4/3)

— Veteran queer folk singer-songwriter with opener aka Mr. Kacey Musgraves (4/3) Emily King (4/4)

(4/4) The Infamous Stringdusters w/Jon Stickley Trio — A promising bluegrass concert presented by All Good to kick off the weekend (4/5)

— A promising bluegrass concert presented by All Good to kick off the weekend (4/5) Beats Antique w/Axel Thesleff (4/6)

(4/6) SWMRS w/The Regrettes, Beach Goons — $1 per ticket goes to the SWMRS Fund and its support for climate, racial, economic and gender justice (4/7)

— $1 per ticket goes to the SWMRS Fund and its support for climate, racial, economic and gender justice (4/7) Charlotte Gainsbourg — The daughter of Serge and momma Jane Birkin (4/8)

— The daughter of Serge and momma Jane Birkin (4/8) Jai Wolf (4/10)

(4/10) Ella Vos w/Clara Mae (4/11)

(4/11) Turkuaz w/Aqueous — Another weekend-kickoff bluegrass-smoking concert (4/12)

— Another weekend-kickoff bluegrass-smoking concert (4/12) Droeloe w/Fytch, Duskus, Tails — U Street Music Hall presents (4/13)

— U Street Music Hall presents (4/13) Bad Suns w/Carlie Hanson — 2019 Mystic Truth Tour (4/15)

— 2019 Mystic Truth Tour (4/15) Foals w/Preoccupations, Omni (4/16, 4/18)

(4/16, 4/18) The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/Uni (4/17)

(4/17) Léon (4/19)

(4/19) Lotus — Two bluegrass-smoking weekend evenings (4/19-20)

— Two bluegrass-smoking weekend evenings (4/19-20) Tom Odell w/Lucie Silvas (4/20)

(4/20) Ryan Bingham w/Americans (4/21)

(4/21) Rival Sons (4/22)

(4/22) Jon Hopkins (4/24)

(4/24) Blue October — The King Tour (4/25)

— The King Tour (4/25) The Mountain Goats w/Shana Cleveland (4/26)

(4/26) Andrea Gibson w/Megan Falley (4/30)

(4/30) Parachute w/Billy Raffoul (5/1)

(5/1) Missio w/Blackillac, Swells — Rad Drugz Tour (5/2)

— Rad Drugz Tour (5/2) The Strumbellas — Rattlesnake US Tour 2019 (5/3)

— Rattlesnake US Tour 2019 (5/3) Delta Rae (5/4)

(5/4) Higher Brothers (5/4)

(5/4) Son Volt (5/5)

(5/5) The Dandy Warhols w/Cosmonauts, The Vacant Lots (5/6)

(5/6) Wallows w/Joy Again (5/7)

(5/7) FKJ (5/8)

(5/8) Ex Hex w/The Messthetics, Clear Channel — D.C. grrrl power (5/10)

— D.C. grrrl power (5/10) Zara Larsson w/Astrid S — Newest Swedish pop starlet (5/11)

— Newest Swedish pop starlet (5/11) Bear’s Den — London-based Springsteen- and Fleetwood-influenced rock duo (5/12)

— London-based Springsteen- and Fleetwood-influenced rock duo (5/12) Architects w/Thy Art Is Murder, While She Sleeps — Holy Hell North America (5/14)

— Holy Hell North America (5/14) LANY — Two nights on the World Tour 2019, both sold out (5/15-16)

— Two nights on the World Tour 2019, both sold out (5/15-16) Jim James w/Amo Amo — Uniform Distortion (5/17)

— Uniform Distortion (5/17) Lizzo w/Tayla Parx — Gotta blame it on her juice, she’s out here making news, two sold out nights, gettin’ loose (5/19-20)

— Gotta blame it on her juice, she’s out here making news, two sold out nights, gettin’ loose (5/19-20) Superorganism (5/21)

(5/21) Chromatics w/Desire, In Mirrors — $1 from every Double Exposure Tour ticket goes to support teachers and classroom resources (5/22)

— $1 from every Double Exposure Tour ticket goes to support teachers and classroom resources (5/22) CloZee — U Street Music Hall presents (5/25)

— U Street Music Hall presents (5/25) Betty Who — The most popular of the new crop of gay-popular divas, selling out two nights and going for three; $1 per ticket supports the Trevor Project (5/28-30)

— The most popular of the new crop of gay-popular divas, selling out two nights and going for three; $1 per ticket supports the Trevor Project (5/28-30) Local Natives — $1 per ticket supports gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs on the Spiral Choir Tour 2019 (6/3-4)

— $1 per ticket supports gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs on the Spiral Choir Tour 2019 (6/3-4) Jawbox w/Lapêche (6/28); w/The Pauses (6/29)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.aldentheatre.org

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players: “I’ve Got a Little Twist” — A cabaret revealing the timelessness of the comic opera masters through rewritten lyrics to G&S tunes, G&S numbers mashed-up with modern-day examples, and some untouched G&S classics (5/4)

— A cabaret revealing the timelessness of the comic opera masters through rewritten lyrics to G&S tunes, G&S numbers mashed-up with modern-day examples, and some untouched G&S classics (5/4) “All the Way Live!” w/Paige Hernandez and Baye Harrell — B Fly Entertainment founder Hernandez teams up with fellow hip-hop artist for an interactive show featuring on-the-spot collaborations that “remix” everything from the alphabet to folktales (5/11)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.ampbystrathmore.com

Loston Harris — A cabaret with this singing jazz pianist (3/15)

— A cabaret with this singing jazz pianist (3/15) Rochelle Rice (3/22)

(3/22) BSO Music Box — “Classical for kids” (3/23, 5/11)

— “Classical for kids” (3/23, 5/11) The Portland Cello Project — Performing their take on Radiohead’s OK Computer (3/24)

— Performing their take on Radiohead’s OK Computer (3/24) Tinsley Ellis & Coco Montoya — Blues rock titans (3/26)

— Blues rock titans (3/26) Antonio Sánchez & Migration — Jazz drum machine (4/4)

— Jazz drum machine (4/4) Gina Chavez — The Latin pop artist first leads an afternoon “Kids Pajama Jam party,” then a traditional evening concert for their parents and other adult fans (4/7)

— The Latin pop artist first leads an afternoon “Kids Pajama Jam party,” then a traditional evening concert for their parents and other adult fans (4/7) Kyle Riabko — “Bacharach Reimagined” (4/11)

— “Bacharach Reimagined” (4/11) Carolina Eyck (4/12)

(4/12) Official Blues Brothers Revue — “Aykroyd & Belushi approved” (4/13)

— “Aykroyd & Belushi approved” (4/13) Jeremy Schonfeld — Singer-songwriter and theatrical showman performs the intimate, one-man show “Storyteller,” exploring his songwriting and show-making process (4/27)

— Singer-songwriter and theatrical showman performs the intimate, one-man show “Storyteller,” exploring his songwriting and show-making process (4/27) Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel (5/1)

(5/1) Davina & the Vagabonds (6/7)

(6/7) Darrell Scott — Country singer-songwriter (6/13)

— Country singer-songwriter (6/13) Amy Helm (6/27)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

202-265-0930

www.theanthemdc.com

Erykah Badu — The far-out neo-soul diva returns for a second concert on the Wharf (3/16)

— The far-out neo-soul diva returns for a second concert on the Wharf (3/16) Meek Mill w/Lil Durk, Kash Doll, Melii — The Motivation Tour from Philadelphia-born rapper and former Nicki Minaj paramour (3/21)

— The Motivation Tour from Philadelphia-born rapper and former Nicki Minaj paramour (3/21) Jawbreaker w/War on Women, Pohgoh — A night of classic punk (3/28)

— A night of classic punk (3/28) Gary Clark Jr. — The popular young rock-and-soul shredder (3/30)

— The popular young rock-and-soul shredder (3/30) Meghan Trainor w/Max, Jake Miller — IHeartRadio’s Blossom Bash this year is headlined by the former Capital Pride headliner who’s all about that bass (4/5)

— IHeartRadio’s Blossom Bash this year is headlined by the former Capital Pride headliner who’s all about that bass (4/5) Trey Anastasio — An already-sold-out Ghosts of the Forest concert from Phish-head with guests Jon Fishman, Jennifer Hartswick, Celisse Henderson, Tony Markellis, and Ray Paczowski (4/6)

— An already-sold-out Ghosts of the Forest concert from Phish-head with guests Jon Fishman, Jennifer Hartswick, Celisse Henderson, Tony Markellis, and Ray Paczowski (4/6) Kenny Chesney w/David Lee Murphy, Caroline Jones — Country superstar performs two nights on his Songs for the Saints Tour (4/18-19)

— Country superstar performs two nights on his Songs for the Saints Tour (4/18-19) Kodak Black w/Roddy Ricch, Calboy, Sniper Gang (4/24)

(4/24) Snow Patrol w/We Are Scientists, Ryan McMullan — The Irish alt-rock band forever known for its indelible hit love song “Chasing Cars” (4/26)

— The Irish alt-rock band forever known for its indelible hit love song “Chasing Cars” (4/26) Kali Uchis & Jorja Smith — A double-bill of new-school R&B from two Millennial starlets, the Northern Virginia-reared Uchis and the Jamaican-English Smith (4/28)

— A double-bill of new-school R&B from two Millennial starlets, the Northern Virginia-reared Uchis and the Jamaican-English Smith (4/28) Maren Morris w/Raelynn — Girl The World Tour 2019 from critically acclaimed rising country starlet (5/2)

— Girl The World Tour 2019 from critically acclaimed rising country starlet (5/2) Lil Pump w/Lil Skies (5/8)

(5/8) Ben Platt — The Tony-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen and of the Pitch Perfect films showcases his new dramatic pop songs (5/11)

— The Tony-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen and of the Pitch Perfect films showcases his new dramatic pop songs (5/11) Pod Tours America (5/19)

(5/19) David Gray (5/30)

(5/30) Snarky Puppy w/José James (6/14)

(6/14) Jon Batiste & Stay Human w/Brass-A-Holics — The jazzy jam band and house band for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6/15)

— The jazzy jam band and house band for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6/15) Billie Eilish w/Denzel Curry — Already sold-out concert from dark-pop teen wunderkind in the Lorde mold supporting the album When We All Fall Asleep (6/20)

— Already sold-out concert from dark-pop teen wunderkind in the Lorde mold supporting the album When We All Fall Asleep (6/20) Hillsong United — USA Tour 2019 with special guests Amanda Lindsey Cook + Mack Brock (6/29)

— USA Tour 2019 with special guests Amanda Lindsey Cook + Mack Brock (6/29) Ben Folds & Violent Femmes — The oddest co-headlining concert of many seasons, featuring a veteran punk band long driven to “rock harder than any other acoustic act on the planet” and a quirky genre-bending artist you could say pops harder than any other artistic advisor for the National Symphony (7/30)

— The oddest co-headlining concert of many seasons, featuring a veteran punk band long driven to “rock harder than any other acoustic act on the planet” and a quirky genre-bending artist you could say pops harder than any other artistic advisor for the National Symphony (7/30) Rob Thomas w/Abby Anderson — A solo show from the lead singer of dramatic rock band Matchbox Twenty (7/12)

— A solo show from the lead singer of dramatic rock band Matchbox Twenty (7/12) Rűfűs du Sol — Mesmerizing progressive house band from Down Under (8/8)

— Mesmerizing progressive house band from Down Under (8/8) Bryan Ferry — The incredibly stylish new wave legend behind Roxy Music and more recently big room jazz band leader (8/13)

— The incredibly stylish new wave legend behind Roxy Music and more recently big room jazz band leader (8/13) Jenny Lewis (9/5)

(9/5) Peter Frampton — Finale: The Farewell Tour with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (9/11)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1645 Trap Road

877-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

Graham Nash — An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories (3/25-28)

— An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories (3/25-28) Mountain Man w/Jake Xerxes Fussell — The return of the all-woman folk trio with “almost supernatural harmonizing” (per NPR) that features Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, with Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (3/29)

— The return of the all-woman folk trio with “almost supernatural harmonizing” (per NPR) that features Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, with Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (3/29) Tom Paxton & the DonJuans (4/4)

(4/4) The Swingles (4/5)

(4/5) A BandHouse Gigs Tribute to XTC (4/6)

(4/6) Robyn Hitchcock — British singer-songwriter called one of alternative rock’s father figures (4/11)

— British singer-songwriter called one of alternative rock’s father figures (4/11) Storm Large — The saucy, sassy diva known from her work with Pink Martini (4/12)

— The saucy, sassy diva known from her work with Pink Martini (4/12) Stephen Kellogg w/Pete Muller (4/18)

(4/18) The Secret Sisters (4/19)

(4/19) Omara Portuondo — Last Kiss from octogenarian diva of the Buena Vista Social Club performs (4/23-24)

— Last Kiss from octogenarian diva of the Buena Vista Social Club performs (4/23-24) John McCutcheon (4/25)

(4/25) Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes — The heart, soul, and passion of ’60s-era female rock and roll, from “Be My Baby” to “Baby, I love You” (5/1-2)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

240-330-4500

www.bethesdabluesjazz.com

Parokya Ni Edgar — A 25th anniversary concert from the Philippines’ reigning court jesters, once known by the name Comic Relief, performing their witty, often strange pop-punk parodies and mashups (3/16)

— A 25th anniversary concert from the Philippines’ reigning court jesters, once known by the name Comic Relief, performing their witty, often strange pop-punk parodies and mashups (3/16) O’Malley’s March — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the former Maryland Governor and Presidential hopeful (3/17)

— Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the former Maryland Governor and Presidential hopeful (3/17) Ameya Taylor with the BRENCORE AllStars Band — Remembering the Queen of Soul: A Tribute to the Music of Aretha Franklin (3/22)

— Remembering the Queen of Soul: A Tribute to the Music of Aretha Franklin (3/22) The GoodFellas — Beatles Dance Party (3/23)

— Beatles Dance Party (3/23) K-Ci — A solo outing from the member of the hit-making R&B bands of brothers K-Ci & JoJo and Jodeci (3/24)

— A solo outing from the member of the hit-making R&B bands of brothers K-Ci & JoJo and Jodeci (3/24) Cassandra Wilson — The iconoclastic jazz singer-songwriter with a Southern soul sensibility (3/29)

— The iconoclastic jazz singer-songwriter with a Southern soul sensibility (3/29) The Emotions — The Chicago sisters trio based in gospel but known for crossover R&B hits plus the indelible, Grammy-winning No. 1 pop hit from 1977 “Best of My Love” (3/31)

— The Chicago sisters trio based in gospel but known for crossover R&B hits plus the indelible, Grammy-winning No. 1 pop hit from 1977 “Best of My Love” (3/31) Jon Williams & Jamar Dukes with the BRENCORE AllStars Band — A Tribute to the Music of Marvin Gaye & Donny Hathaway (4/5)

— A Tribute to the Music of Marvin Gaye & Donny Hathaway (4/5) Maranda Curtis — Second Sunday Praise (4/14)

— Second Sunday Praise (4/14) Luther Re-Lives — William “Smooth” Wardlaw embodies the sound and style of the late Vandross and performs as the leader of a band in tribute to The Velvet Voice (4/20)

— William “Smooth” Wardlaw embodies the sound and style of the late Vandross and performs as the leader of a band in tribute to The Velvet Voice (4/20) Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan (4/27)

(4/27) Stokley of Mint Condition (5/10)

(5/10) Jeff Dwyer — An erstwhile lawyer with a post-retirement singing career performs a benefit concert for the After Dark Fund, which supports area musicians when they fall on hard times (5/17)

— An erstwhile lawyer with a post-retirement singing career performs a benefit concert for the After Dark Fund, which supports area musicians when they fall on hard times (5/17) Dave Hollister (5/24)

(5/24) Howard Hewett — The longstanding R&B artist who was lead singer of Soul Train-formed dance/R&B group Shalamar (9/13)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria , Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Del & Dawg — Two bluegrass legends, Del McCoury & David Grisman, team up for “a show 50 years in the making” (3/15)

— Two bluegrass legends, Del McCoury & David Grisman, team up for “a show 50 years in the making” (3/15) Tom Rush w/Matt Nakoa (3/16)

(3/16) Todd Snider w/Reed Foehl (3/18)

(3/18) We Three — The Lifeline Tour (3/19)

— The Lifeline Tour (3/19) Lunasa (3/20)

(3/20) Ohio Players (3/22)

(3/22) The Four Bitchin’ Babes — Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four (3/23)

— Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four (3/23) Jim Brickman — “Share The Love” Tour (3/24)

— “Share The Love” Tour (3/24) The Rippingtons ft. Russ Freeman (3/25)

(3/25) Robert Earl Keen — Americana veteran and inductee into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame (3/26)

— Americana veteran and inductee into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame (3/26) David Archuleta — Spring Tour 2019 from the American Idol runner-up (3/27)

— Spring Tour 2019 from the American Idol runner-up (3/27) Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (3/28)

(3/28) Mo’Fire — Featuring In Gratitude and Motown & More (3/29)

— Featuring In Gratitude and Motown & More (3/29) Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival 2019 (3/30)

(3/30) Asleep at the Wheel w/The National Reserve (3/31)

(3/31) Brian Culbertson (4/1, 4/3)

(4/1, 4/3) Robin Trower (4/2)

(4/2) Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives (4/4)

(4/4) Don McLean — The music hasn’t died for this “American Pie” hitmaker (4/5)

— The music hasn’t died for this “American Pie” hitmaker (4/5) Bodeans (4/6)

(4/6) Keiko Matsui (4/7)

(4/7) Tab Benoit (4/9)

(4/9) Lizz Wright — A return of the great underrated neo-soul artist with ties to D.C. (4/11)

— A return of the great underrated neo-soul artist with ties to D.C. (4/11) Average White Band (4/12-13)

(4/12-13) SGGL & The Sherpas — Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, and Lille (4/14)

— Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, and Lille (4/14) The Church — Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour (4/18)

— Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour (4/18) The Dramatics ft. L.J. Reynolds (4/19)

(4/19) Martin Barre — Celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull along with Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker (4/22)

— Celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull along with Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker (4/22) Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers — Live In Concert (4/25-26)

— Live In Concert (4/25-26) Cleve Francis (4/27)

(4/27) Incognito — With special guest TBA (4/29-30)

— With special guest TBA (4/29-30) Delbert McClinton (5/2)

(5/2) Najee (5/3)

(5/3) David Allan Coe (5/4)

(5/4) Terry Reid and the Cosmic American Derelicts (5/6)

(5/6) Mac McAnally (5/10)

(5/10) Gary Taylor — A Mother’s Day Celebration (5/11)

— A Mother’s Day Celebration (5/11) Gordon Lightfoot — 80 Years Strong Tour (5/13)

— 80 Years Strong Tour (5/13) Damien Escobar — Elements of Love Tour (5/14-15)

— Elements of Love Tour (5/14-15) 3rd Annual Desperado’s Wax Museum Reunion — Featuring NRQ and Skip Castro Band (5/17)

— Featuring NRQ and Skip Castro Band (5/17) Maceo Parker (5/18)

(5/18) Jonathan Butler (5/19)

(5/19) Steve Earle & the Dukes — The prolific anti-death penalty and progressive country-rock rabble-rouser (5/20)

— The prolific anti-death penalty and progressive country-rock rabble-rouser (5/20) The Nils Lofgren Band (5/21-22)

(5/21-22) Amy Ray Band — One-half of the pioneering lesbian folk duo the Indigo Girls, touring in support of her new country-rock album Holler (5/23)

— One-half of the pioneering lesbian folk duo the Indigo Girls, touring in support of her new country-rock album Holler (5/23) The Seldom Scene — CD Release Show from star local bluegrass band (5/24)

— CD Release Show from star local bluegrass band (5/24) Walter Beasley — Affable smooth jazz saxophonist (5/26)

— Affable smooth jazz saxophonist (5/26) Paul Thorn — “Ain’t Love Strange” 20th Anniversary Tour (5/31)

— “Ain’t Love Strange” 20th Anniversary Tour (5/31) Marc Cohn — Still “Walking on Memphis” (6/1)

— Still “Walking on Memphis” (6/1) The Musical Box — “A Genesis Extravaganza,” offering an unprecedented musical feast of 1970-1977 favorites & rarities (6/2)

— “A Genesis Extravaganza,” offering an unprecedented musical feast of 1970-1977 favorites & rarities (6/2) David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band (6/4)

(6/4) The Subdudes (6/7)

(6/7) Jerry Lee Lewis (6/8)

(6/8) Keb’ Mo’ — Solo with Jontavious Willis (6/13)

— Solo with Jontavious Willis (6/13) Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes (6/15)

(6/15) Amy Grant (6/20)

(6/20) Bebel Gilberto (6/22)

(6/22) The Righteous Brothers — They haven’t lost that lovin’ performin’ feelin’ /22)

— They haven’t lost that lovin’ performin’ feelin’ /22) Tamar Braxton — Toni’s sister and reality TV star, recent winner of Celebrity Big Brother (6/29)

— Toni’s sister and reality TV star, recent winner of Celebrity Big Brother (6/29) Donnell Rawlings (7/3)

(7/3) Lalah Hathaway (7/5-6)

(7/5-6) Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan — Grits & Glamour Tour (7/11)

— Grits & Glamour Tour (7/11) Jeffrey Osborne (7/12-13)

(7/12-13) Johnny Gill — Soul of a Woman Tour with the second-most well-known member of New Edition. Bobby! (7/26-28)

— Soul of a Woman Tour with the second-most well-known member of New Edition. Bobby! (7/26-28) The Association (7/29)

(7/29) Howie Day — Pop hitmaker behind “Collide” and “She Says” from turn of the millennium (8/3)

— Pop hitmaker behind “Collide” and “She Says” from turn of the millennium (8/3) Lila Downs — The Mexican alt-folk/rock diva (8/13)

— The Mexican alt-folk/rock diva (8/13) The WAIFS w/Wallis Bird (8/15)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Lucy Dacus w/Mal Blum, Fenne Lily — A witty yet soft-spoken “kind of queer” 23-year-old songwriter from Richmond (3/22)

— A witty yet soft-spoken “kind of queer” 23-year-old songwriter from Richmond (3/22) Homeshake w/Yves Jarvis (3/24)

(3/24) Radkey — Hard-charging rock band from the Heartland (3/28)

— Hard-charging rock band from the Heartland (3/28) Better Oblivion Community Center w/Lala Lala, Christian Lee Hutson — New duo of Conor Oberst and bisexual 24-year-old indie-folk Phoebe Bridgers (4/3)

— New duo of Conor Oberst and bisexual 24-year-old indie-folk Phoebe Bridgers (4/3) Dessa w/Monakr — “Transcending the restrictions of genre to reveal an astonishing multi-platform voice” (4/4)

— “Transcending the restrictions of genre to reveal an astonishing multi-platform voice” (4/4) Wild Belle — Chicago-reared brother-and-sister duo making waves with psychedelic dub reggae-tinged indie-pop (4/11)

— Chicago-reared brother-and-sister duo making waves with psychedelic dub reggae-tinged indie-pop (4/11) Damaged City Fest 2019 — 7th annual festival celebrating hardcore punk features L.A.’s Despise You, Japan’s Low Vision & Milk making their U.S. debut, Ohio’s Inmates, New York’s Hank Wood & the Hammerheads, New Jersey rockers Screaming Females, Colombia’s Raw Brigade, Sweden’s Rotten Mind, Italy’s Impulso, and the U.K.’s The Wound, among many others in a 24-act lineup (4/12-13)

— 7th annual festival celebrating hardcore punk features L.A.’s Despise You, Japan’s Low Vision & Milk making their U.S. debut, Ohio’s Inmates, New York’s Hank Wood & the Hammerheads, New Jersey rockers Screaming Females, Colombia’s Raw Brigade, Sweden’s Rotten Mind, Italy’s Impulso, and the U.K.’s The Wound, among many others in a 24-act lineup (4/12-13) Black Lips w/Quintron and Miss Pussycat (4/16)

(4/16) Acid Mothers Temple w/Yamantaka, Sonic Titan (4/24)

(4/24) Girlpool w/Hatchie — Captivating hard-to-classify dreamy lo-fi indie-rock (4/28)

— Captivating hard-to-classify dreamy lo-fi indie-rock (4/28) Camp Cope (4/29)

(4/29) Laura Stevenson — A wholly unique rendering of Americana, intelligent, literate, crafted from elements of folk, country, and straightforward rock ‘n’ roll (5/3)

— A wholly unique rendering of Americana, intelligent, literate, crafted from elements of folk, country, and straightforward rock ‘n’ roll (5/3) Pup w/Ratboys, Casper Skulls (5/17)

(5/17) Cursive & MeWithoutYou w/the Appleseed Cast — A night of experimental rock from a Nebraska band on Conor Oberst-co-founded Saddle Creek Records and a Philadelphia progressive punk five-piece (5/18)

— A night of experimental rock from a Nebraska band on Conor Oberst-co-founded Saddle Creek Records and a Philadelphia progressive punk five-piece (5/18) Shame — London-based five-piece post-punk act (5/22)

— London-based five-piece post-punk act (5/22) American Football w/Pure Bathing Culture (5/23)

(5/23) The Japanese House w/Art School Girlfriend (5/25)

(5/25) Spencer Krug w/Light Conductor (6/24)

(6/24) Sebadoh (7/23)

BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS

12901 Town Commons Dr.

Germantown, Md.

301-528-2260

www.blackrockcenter.org

Celtic Angels w/Celtic Knights Dancers – A quintet of female Irish singers will sing sweet and stirring songs accompanied by a male dance troupe including two former lead dancers of Riverdance! (3/15)

– A quintet of female Irish singers will sing sweet and stirring songs accompanied by a male dance troupe including two former lead dancers of Riverdance! (3/15) Mwenso and the Shakes — A New York troupe fusing jazz with funk, rock, gospel, and blues, “bringing the charisma of James Brown and the theatricality of Broadway to jazz,” per NPR (3/16)

— A New York troupe fusing jazz with funk, rock, gospel, and blues, “bringing the charisma of James Brown and the theatricality of Broadway to jazz,” per NPR (3/16) The Rat Pack of Opera — Expanding the perception of what a 21st-century “tenor” can be via a modern cabaret featuring a mix of opera, pop, and American Songbook standards (3/16)

— Expanding the perception of what a 21st-century “tenor” can be via a modern cabaret featuring a mix of opera, pop, and American Songbook standards (3/16) Missy Raines Trio — An all-acoustic ensemble led by smoky and seductive alto singer also “one of the most decorated and highly sought-after upright bassists in bluegrass,” per NPR (3/21)

— An all-acoustic ensemble led by smoky and seductive alto singer also “one of the most decorated and highly sought-after upright bassists in bluegrass,” per NPR (3/21) Lauren Mitchell — A blues singer evoking Aretha and Etta, and even Sam and Ray (3/22, Studio Theater)

— A blues singer evoking Aretha and Etta, and even Sam and Ray (3/22, Studio Theater) Lonesome River Band — Led by Sammy Shelor, five-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Banjo Player of the Year (3/23)

— Led by Sammy Shelor, five-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Banjo Player of the Year (3/23) Carmen Lundy (4/5)

(4/5) Mark G. Meadows: The Music of Nat King Cole — Local jazz pianist performs with his quintet a tribute to Cole, a de-facto encore of cabaret developed and premiered at Signature Theatre (4/13)

— Local jazz pianist performs with his quintet a tribute to Cole, a de-facto encore of cabaret developed and premiered at Signature Theatre (4/13) ATZILUT: A Concert for Peace — A 10-member high-energy Middle Eastern ensemble performing both Hebrew and Arabic music, making a powerful statement for peace through shared music (4/14)

— A 10-member high-energy Middle Eastern ensemble performing both Hebrew and Arabic music, making a powerful statement for peace through shared music (4/14) Cary Cooper — Texas singer-songwriter with simple, quirky songs that draw you in with strong pop melodies (4/18)

— Texas singer-songwriter with simple, quirky songs that draw you in with strong pop melodies (4/18) Tula’s Cabaret — An evening of classic and ribald lip-sync and good old-fashioned drag entertainment (4/28)

— An evening of classic and ribald lip-sync and good old-fashioned drag entertainment (4/28) Jarlath Henderson — Northern Irish folk musician best known as a Uilleann piper and singer featured on the soundtrack to Disney/Pixar’s Brave (5/4)

— Northern Irish folk musician best known as a Uilleann piper and singer featured on the soundtrack to Disney/Pixar’s Brave (5/4) Theo Croker — A trumpeter, vocalist, composer and bandleader whose concept of jazz incorporates complementary genres such as salsa, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and the blues (5/10)

— A trumpeter, vocalist, composer and bandleader whose concept of jazz incorporates complementary genres such as salsa, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and the blues (5/10) The Seldom Scene — One of the most respected purveyors of bluegrass nationwide, more than four decades since the group launched in Bethesda (5/11)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

703-549-7500

www.bluesalley.com

Eddie Palmieri — Legendary Latin jazz pianist returns to D.C.’s historic jazz joint for a weekend engagement of eight shows, two a night (3/14-17)

— Legendary Latin jazz pianist returns to D.C.’s historic jazz joint for a weekend engagement of eight shows, two a night (3/14-17) Carr-Keys Quintet — Featuring Paul Carr & Marshall Keys (3/18)

— Featuring Paul Carr & Marshall Keys (3/18) Atom String Quartet — Acclaimed ensemble presented by the Embassy of Poland (3/19)

— Acclaimed ensemble presented by the Embassy of Poland (3/19) Spencer Day — Gay jazz singer-songwriter, a one-time Star Search finalist (3/20)

— Gay jazz singer-songwriter, a one-time Star Search finalist (3/20) Kevin Eubanks — Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno plays a weekend run of shows (3/21-24)

— Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno plays a weekend run of shows (3/21-24) BCJO ft. Jihye Lee — Celebrating Washington Women in Jazz (3/25)

— Celebrating Washington Women in Jazz (3/25) Avishai Cohen Quartet — Award-winning trumpeter (3/26)

— Award-winning trumpeter (3/26) Dayme Arocena — Acclaimed Cuban vocalist (3/27)

— Acclaimed Cuban vocalist (3/27) Lee Ritenour — Legendary guitarist (3/28-31)

— Legendary guitarist (3/28-31) Yoko Miwa Trio — Presented by Embassy of Japan (4/1)

— Presented by Embassy of Japan (4/1) Yvette Spears — “Voices from the Jazz Botique” (4/2)

— “Voices from the Jazz Botique” (4/2) Steve Smith & Vital Information NYC Edition — Legendary drummer performs with Baron Browne, Mark Soskin & Vinny Valentino (4/3)

— Legendary drummer performs with Baron Browne, Mark Soskin & Vinny Valentino (4/3) Buster Williams – Something More — Prodigious bassist leads a group with Lenny White, Steve Wilson, and George Colligan; joined by pianist Renee Rosnes and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts (4/4-7)

— Prodigious bassist leads a group with Lenny White, Steve Wilson, and George Colligan; joined by pianist Renee Rosnes and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts (4/4-7) Rina Yamazaki Trio — Pianist presented by Embassy of Japan (4/8)

— Pianist presented by Embassy of Japan (4/8) Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (4/9)

(4/9) Tesa Souter — “Album Release Party” (4/10)

— “Album Release Party” (4/10) Monty Alexander — Legendary Jamaican Pianist (4/11-14)

— Legendary Jamaican Pianist (4/11-14) Yuko Mabuchi Trio (4/15)

(4/15) Deja Gruv — An 11-member jazzy soul ensemble (4/16)

— An 11-member jazzy soul ensemble (4/16) Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart (4/17)

(4/17) Arturo Sandoval — Latin jazz legend returns (4/18-21)

— Latin jazz legend returns (4/18-21) The GW Jazz Orchestra (4/22)

(4/22) Andrew White Quartet (4/23)

(4/23) Darden Purcell, Sara Jones & Alexis Cole — “3 Divas Celebrate Ella” (4/24)

— “3 Divas Celebrate Ella” (4/24) Yellowjackets — Jazz fusion legends (4/25-28)

— Jazz fusion legends (4/25-28) U.S. Navy Commodores — Two performances, free but reservations required (4/29)

— Two performances, free but reservations required (4/29) Chris Potter Circuits Trio — Featuring James Francies & Eric Harland (4/30-5/1)

— Featuring James Francies & Eric Harland (4/30-5/1) Tuck & Patti — Acclaimed guitar/vocal duo (5/2-3)

— Acclaimed guitar/vocal duo (5/2-3) Roberta Gambarini (5/4-5)

(5/4-5) Peter Beets Trio — Acclaimed Dutch pianist (5/6)

— Acclaimed Dutch pianist (5/6) Brian Simpson (5/7)

(5/7) Benny Golson (5/8)

(5/8) Mary Wilson — Legendary former member of The Supremes (5/9-10)

— Legendary former member of The Supremes (5/9-10) Bill Charlap Trio — Ensemble led by pianist also including bassist David Wong and drummer Kenny Washington (5/11-12)

— Ensemble led by pianist also including bassist David Wong and drummer Kenny Washington (5/11-12) The Spell Casters — A trio comprised of Dave Chappell, Joel Harrison, and Anthony Pirog (5/13)

— A trio comprised of Dave Chappell, Joel Harrison, and Anthony Pirog (5/13) Kenny Garrett Quintet — Jazz group led by award-winning saxophonist (5/16-19)

— Jazz group led by award-winning saxophonist (5/16-19) Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band — Celebrating the Elements of the Universe (5/23)

— Celebrating the Elements of the Universe (5/23) Mousey Thompson’s James Brown Experience — Featuring Gregory Cooper (5/24)

— Featuring Gregory Cooper (5/24) Akua Allrich — “This Mother’s Daughter” is a concert celebrating Nancy Wilson (5/26)

— “This Mother’s Daughter” is a concert celebrating Nancy Wilson (5/26) Joel Ross — “Good Vibes” from acclaimed vibraphonist (5/28)

— “Good Vibes” from acclaimed vibraphonist (5/28) Ronnette Harrison (5/29)

(5/29) Jazzy Mob — Drew Davidsen, James Lloyd, Lin Rountree & Cedric Givens (5/30-31)

— Drew Davidsen, James Lloyd, Lin Rountree & Cedric Givens (5/30-31) Pat Martino Trio — Legendary guitarist (6/1-2)

— Legendary guitarist (6/1-2) Christian Drapkin & Mike Gellar Quartet (6/3)

(6/3) John Pizzarelli — “Nat King Cole Centennial” celebration from singing guitarist (6/6-9)

— “Nat King Cole Centennial” celebration from singing guitarist (6/6-9) Gunhild Carling — “Sweden’s Queen of Swing” is a singing multi-instrumentalist, playing trombone, trumpet, and bagpipes (6/18)

— “Sweden’s Queen of Swing” is a singing multi-instrumentalist, playing trombone, trumpet, and bagpipes (6/18) Integriti Reeves (6/20)

(6/20) Ozmosys — Consisting of Omar Kakim, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Rachel Z & Linely Marthe (6/27)

— Consisting of Omar Kakim, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Rachel Z & Linely Marthe (6/27) Shemekia Copeland — Award-winning blues vocalist (6/28-30)

— Award-winning blues vocalist (6/28-30) Memphis Gold — “Otis Redding Tribute” with guitarist Sir Chili Bill Rankins (7/2)

— “Otis Redding Tribute” with guitarist Sir Chili Bill Rankins (7/2) Miki Howard (7/6-7)

(7/6-7) Christian de Mesones — “They Call Me Big New York,” bassist performs an Album Release Party (7/10)

— “They Call Me Big New York,” bassist performs an Album Release Party (7/10) Jean Carne — “45th Anniversary Live Recording” from Philly soul legend (7/11-14)

— “45th Anniversary Live Recording” from Philly soul legend (7/11-14) Poncho Sanchez — Legendary percussionist (7/18-21)

— Legendary percussionist (7/18-21) Aimee Allen — Jazz vocalist with Kush Abadey, Francois Moutin & Toru Dodo (7/30)

— Jazz vocalist with Kush Abadey, Francois Moutin & Toru Dodo (7/30) Melba Moore — Legendary entertainer (8/9-11)

— Legendary entertainer (8/9-11) Freddy Cole — Nat King Cole’s singing, ivory-tickling brother (8/15-18)

— Nat King Cole’s singing, ivory-tickling brother (8/15-18) Cyrus Chestnut — Acclaimed pianist (8/22-25)

— Acclaimed pianist (8/22-25) Chris Thomas King — Blues guitar-playing vocalist (8/29-9/1)

— Blues guitar-playing vocalist (8/29-9/1) Stanley Jordan (9/5-8)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Ariana Grande — Sweetener World Tour (3/25)

— Sweetener World Tour (3/25) Muse w/SWMRS — Simulation Theory World Tour, with the Scottish rock band performing in the round (4/2)

— Simulation Theory World Tour, with the Scottish rock band performing in the round (4/2) Ariana Grande w/Normani & Social House — Yes, you’re seeing double, as the donut-licking pipsqueak pop star will kick off the spring and summer seasons at Capital One with two headlining dates scheduled three months apart (6/21)

— Yes, you’re seeing double, as the donut-licking pipsqueak pop star will kick off the spring and summer seasons at Capital One with two headlining dates scheduled three months apart (6/21) New Kids On the Block — Mixtape Tour 2019 features very special guests, all contemporaneous late-’80s/early-’90s hitmakers, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature (6/25)

— Mixtape Tour 2019 features very special guests, all contemporaneous late-’80s/early-’90s hitmakers, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature (6/25) Hugh Jackman — World Tour 2019: The Man. The Music. The Show. The Stadium. The City. The Summer. (7/1)

— World Tour 2019: The Man. The Music. The Show. The Stadium. The City. The Summer. (7/1) Jeff Lynne’s ELO — A blast, nay, a bolt from the past and the wayback machine, the Electric Light Orchestra (7/11)

— A blast, nay, a bolt from the past and the wayback machine, the Electric Light Orchestra (7/11) Backstreet Boys — Another blast from wayback, and they’re Backstreet’s back, all right! (7/12)

— Another blast from wayback, and they’re Backstreet’s back, all right! (7/12) John Mayer (7/23)

(7/23) Queen + Adam Lambert — The Rhapsody Tour for all those newfound or rekindled fans post-Bohemian Rhapsody (7/30)

— The Rhapsody Tour for all those newfound or rekindled fans post-Bohemian Rhapsody (7/30) Shawn Mendes w/Alessia Cara — A night of good, pure young pop (8/13)

CITY WINERY

1350 Okie St. NE

202-250-2531

www.citywinery.com

Band of Friends — “A Celebration of Roy Gallagher ft. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy, Ted McKenna” (3/15)

— “A Celebration of Roy Gallagher ft. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy, Ted McKenna” (3/15) Bela Dona — Diverse all-female band launched in D.C. a dozen years ago (3/15)

— Diverse all-female band launched in D.C. a dozen years ago (3/15) Luther Dickinson w/Amy Helm, Birds of Chicago — A showcase of the new collective Sisters of Strawberry Moon and its debut album Solstice (3/20)

— A showcase of the new collective Sisters of Strawberry Moon and its debut album Solstice (3/20) Anders Osborne — Expert guitarist from New Orleans (3/22)

— Expert guitarist from New Orleans (3/22) The Currys w/special guest Matthew Fowler, Steve Everett — This Side of the River CD release (3/22)

— This Side of the River CD release (3/22) The Weight Band w/Kerri Powers — Featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band (3/23)

— Featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band (3/23) Blind Boys of Alabama w/Amy Black (3/24)

(3/24) Mary Gauthier w/Jaimee Harris — Lesbian singer-songwriter from New Orleans (3/24)

— Lesbian singer-songwriter from New Orleans (3/24) Jimmy Vivino & Bob Margolin — “Just 2 Guitars and 200 Stories” (3/25)

— “Just 2 Guitars and 200 Stories” (3/25) Michelle D. Bennett: A Tribute to Nina Simone — Briclyn Ent. presents (3/25)

— Briclyn Ent. presents (3/25) Emmanuel Withers — A “Neo-Classic” style of soul (3/26)

— A “Neo-Classic” style of soul (3/26) Mysterious Traveler: A Tribute to Weather Report (3/27)

(3/27) Ivy League: Best in Class (3/28)

(3/28) Phaze II — A homegrown smooth an funky jazz ensemble (3/28)

— A homegrown smooth an funky jazz ensemble (3/28) The Yardbirds w/Jann Klose — Legendary “British Invasion” rock act(3/29)

— Legendary “British Invasion” rock act(3/29) The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band (3/29)

(3/29) Got My Own Sound Band (3/30)

(3/30) Tony Terry — A soul/new jack swing singer from D.C. (4/1)

— A soul/new jack swing singer from D.C. (4/1) Vybe Band (4/2)

(4/2) Levi Kreis w/special guest Nova Payton — Gay singer-songwriter drops back into town for a concert also featuring one of D.C.’s finest stage divas (4/3)

— Gay singer-songwriter drops back into town for a concert also featuring one of D.C.’s finest stage divas (4/3) Doug Stone (4/4)

(4/4) 19th Annual Downtown Seder — Featuring David Broza, Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, Betty, Jill Sobule, and Judy Gold (4/7)

— Featuring David Broza, Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, Betty, Jill Sobule, and Judy Gold (4/7) KiDe’ — A soul/R&B duo comprised of Kia Bennett and Desiree Jordan (4/8)

— A soul/R&B duo comprised of Kia Bennett and Desiree Jordan (4/8) Eran Zur (4/9)

(4/9) Mike Farris (4/9)

(4/9) Adrian Belew (4/10)

(4/10) Jimmy Webb w/Robin Spielberg (4/11)

(4/11) EU (Experience Unlimited) feat. Sugar Bear — The quintessential go-go band, the sound of D.C. (4/16)

— The quintessential go-go band, the sound of D.C. (4/16) Over The Rhine w/Leigh Nash (4/18)

(4/18) Bhi Bhiman (4/18)

(4/18) Donna the Buffalo (4/19)

(4/19) Tracy Hamlin (4/20)

(4/20) CeCe Peniston — Finally, it’s happened to this ’90s-hitmaking Capital Pride veteran performer (4/21)

— Finally, it’s happened to this ’90s-hitmaking Capital Pride veteran performer (4/21) Luke James Shaffer w/Sydney Franklin (4/22)

(4/22) Jane Monheit — Well-regarded contemporary jazz vocalist (4/23)

— Well-regarded contemporary jazz vocalist (4/23) Zepparella (4/25)

(4/25) Joan Osborne — Singing the songs of Bob Dylan (4/27)

— Singing the songs of Bob Dylan (4/27) Sylver Logan Sharp (4/28)

(4/28) Chris Trapper (4/28)

(4/28) Herb Alpert & Lani Hall (5/1)

(5/1) Graham Parker w/Adam Ezra (5/2)

(5/2) Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express w/special guest Frank Gambale (5/3)

(5/3) David Cook — The former American Idol rocker from the Heartland, performing a Race for Hope benefit concert (5/3)

— The former American Idol rocker from the Heartland, performing a Race for Hope benefit concert (5/3) PJ Morton feat. The Amours — “Keys and a Mic Acoustic Tour” (5/5)

— “Keys and a Mic Acoustic Tour” (5/5) Lissie — The Piano Retrospective Tour from this indie-folk/pop artist who can channel the voice of Stevie Nicks without even trying (5/6)

— The Piano Retrospective Tour from this indie-folk/pop artist who can channel the voice of Stevie Nicks without even trying (5/6) Sara Evans & the Barker Family Band — Bloodlines Tour (5/7)

— Bloodlines Tour (5/7) Ginuwine — The R&B heartthrob (5/8)

— The R&B heartthrob (5/8) La Misa Negra — A 7-piece band from Oakland blending cumbia and high-energy, Afro-Latin music (5/10)

— A 7-piece band from Oakland blending cumbia and high-energy, Afro-Latin music (5/10) John Waite w/Daniel Correa (5/12)

(5/12) The B.B. King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee (5/14)

(5/14) Jackie Greene (5/16)

(5/16) Suzy Bogguss (5/17)

(5/17) Laura Gibson (5/17)

(5/17) The Blasters (5/18)

(5/18) Jonatha Brooke — Imposter Album Release Show (5/19)

— Imposter Album Release Show (5/19) Roy Ayers (5/25-26)

(5/25-26) AJ Croce (5/28)

(5/28) Stephane Wrembel Band — The Django Experiment (5/29)

— The Django Experiment (5/29) John “Papa” Gros (5/30)

(5/30) Marcus Johnson (5/30)

(5/30) Duff McKagan feat. Shooter Jennings (5/31)

(5/31) Louis York & the Shindellas (5/31)

(5/31) Griffin House w/Brian Elmquist of the Lone Bellow — “Imaginary Friend Tour” (6/2)

— “Imaginary Friend Tour” (6/2) Johnny A. — “Just Me…And My Guitars. Celebrating the British Songbook of the ’60s” (6/3)

— “Just Me…And My Guitars. Celebrating the British Songbook of the ’60s” (6/3) Monifah & Russell Taylor (6/4)

(6/4) Richard Marx — A popular attraction, right there waiting for you to see (6/9)

— A popular attraction, right there waiting for you to see (6/9) Anna Nalick (6/14)

(6/14) Conya Doss (6/22-23)

(6/22-23) The Woogles — Garage rock veterans (6/25)

— Garage rock veterans (6/25) Dan Baird & Homemade Sin (6/28)

(6/28) Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime — Also known as the progressive metal band Queensryche for which Tate was the driving force (6/30)

— Also known as the progressive metal band Queensryche for which Tate was the driving force (6/30) AJ Ghent (7/3)

(7/3) Carolyn Wonderland (7/5)

(7/5) Glenn Jones (7/11)

(7/11) The Weeklings — “A Beatles Inspired Performance” (7/12)

— “A Beatles Inspired Performance” (7/12) Newmyer Flyer Presents A Southern Soul Tribute — The Music of Muscle Shoals & Stax/Volt (7/12)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

Loi Loi w/Light Beams, Born Dad — An electronic synth-pop duo celebrates the release of its album Me Dystopia, on a bill with a “black rock” band comprised of veterans of the D.C. scene, and a queer gaggle whose music is “50-percent jokes, 50-percent queer rage” (3/16)

— An electronic synth-pop duo celebrates the release of its album Me Dystopia, on a bill with a “black rock” band comprised of veterans of the D.C. scene, and a queer gaggle whose music is “50-percent jokes, 50-percent queer rage” (3/16) Princess w/Mundy, Honey — A Chicago-born performance art duo exploring queerness and the concept of masculinity, with local support (3/17)

— A Chicago-born performance art duo exploring queerness and the concept of masculinity, with local support (3/17) King Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds w/The Edwiges, DJ Baby Alcatraz — Happy 60th Birthday, Kid Congo Powers! (3/22)

— Happy 60th Birthday, Kid Congo Powers! (3/22) Homosuperior w/Hexgirlfriends, Wipeout — The D.C. queer punk band fronted by Josh Vogelsong/Donna Slash celebrates its album release with two opening acts from Baltimore (3/29)

— The D.C. queer punk band fronted by Josh Vogelsong/Donna Slash celebrates its album release with two opening acts from Baltimore (3/29) Buke and Gase w/Sir E.U., Beth Casey (4/2)

(4/2) And The Kids , Bat House , Max Gowan (4/4)

, , (4/4) Poppies, Mister Goblin, Maneka (4/6)

(4/6) Guerilla Toss, Coughy, Clear Channel — Art-rock puzzlers from New York, a new band rising from the ashes of Speedy Ortiz and Ava Luna out of Philly, and a space trunk trio from D.C. (4/11)

— Art-rock puzzlers from New York, a new band rising from the ashes of Speedy Ortiz and Ava Luna out of Philly, and a space trunk trio from D.C. (4/11) Emily Reo, Foxes in Fiction — A night of experimental pop imported from New York (4/24)

— A night of experimental pop imported from New York (4/24) Nana Grizol, Your Heart Breaks , Loamlands , Ducts — Solo sets featuring artists from New Orleans, Seattle, Durham, and D.C., respectively (5/7)

, , — Solo sets featuring artists from New Orleans, Seattle, Durham, and D.C., respectively (5/7) Epic Beard Men (Sage Francis + B. Dolan), Vockah Redu — Indie-rap super-duo hailing from Rhode Island, plus an animated Bounce Cru from New Orleans (5/10)

— Indie-rap super-duo hailing from Rhode Island, plus an animated Bounce Cru from New Orleans (5/10) Klaus Johann Grobe w/Vinyl Williams, the Galaxy Electric — Swiss electronic/dance group with opening sets from harmonious popper out of California and psychedelic pop retro-futurists from Brooklyn (5/12)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dcnine.com

New North Collective w/Lana Nauphal — Contemporary jazz quartet based in D.C. (3/18)

— Contemporary jazz quartet based in D.C. (3/18) Shim w/Madame Mayhem — Former lead singer of Sick Puppies, with opening set from eclectic, extreme rocker (3/20)

— Former lead singer of Sick Puppies, with opening set from eclectic, extreme rocker (3/20) Frend w/Trajectories, Tuff Lover — Post-hardcore heartbreak (3/23)

— Post-hardcore heartbreak (3/23) Swingin’ Utters w/Lost in Society (3/24)

(3/24) James Supercave w/Satellite Mode (3/25)

(3/25) Max Frost w/Upsahl — Rising young electronic-pop hitmaker, touring Gold Rush, his major-label full-length debut executive produced by Fitz (of the Tantrums) (3/26)

— Rising young electronic-pop hitmaker, touring Gold Rush, his major-label full-length debut executive produced by Fitz (of the Tantrums) (3/26) Surfer Joe w/The Hall Monitors, Atomic Mosquitos — International Surf Music Ambassador from Livorno, Italy (3/27)

— International Surf Music Ambassador from Livorno, Italy (3/27) Cherry Pools w/tiLLie (3/28)

(3/28) Nightly w/Phangs — A night of Nashville-based pop-rockers (3/29)

— A night of Nashville-based pop-rockers (3/29) Methyl Ethel w/Teen (3/30)

(3/30) Remember Sports w/Joey Nebulous, Doe Deer (4/1)

(4/1) Bit Brigade w/Double Ferrari — A bit like seeing the NSO playing live to accompany a movie screening, Bit Brigade rocks out to full NES soundtracks as the game is played live on stage; this round the game in question is Mega Man III (4/2)

— A bit like seeing the NSO playing live to accompany a movie screening, Bit Brigade rocks out to full NES soundtracks as the game is played live on stage; this round the game in question is Mega Man III (4/2) Cigarette w/Giggly Boys, Child Princess (4/4)

(4/4) Viagra Boys w/Pottery (4/6)

(4/6) The Regrettes w/Beach Goons — Female-fronted L.A. act whose urgent and fast-paced pop songs have a punk mentality and heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics (4/7)

— Female-fronted L.A. act whose urgent and fast-paced pop songs have a punk mentality and heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics (4/7) Aldous Harding (4/9)

(4/9) Patternist w/DBMK, Walkney (4/10)

(4/10) Shy Boys w/Good Dog Nigel — “The Beach Boys on Robitussin,” a Kansas City-based ensemble “with melodic, happy-sad tunes to make your heart swell” (4/12)

— “The Beach Boys on Robitussin,” a Kansas City-based ensemble “with melodic, happy-sad tunes to make your heart swell” (4/12) Tommy Genesis w/Deb Never, Amrit (4/16)

(4/16) Okily Dokily w/Bear Ghost — “The world’s only Nedal band,” a Simpsons-inspired group hailing from Phoenix whose lyrics are mostly direct quotes from Ned Flanders (4/17)

— “The world’s only Nedal band,” a Simpsons-inspired group hailing from Phoenix whose lyrics are mostly direct quotes from Ned Flanders (4/17) OHMME — Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart are classically trained musicians and established players within the Chicago music scene, now working together as a duo (4/18)

— Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart are classically trained musicians and established players within the Chicago music scene, now working together as a duo (4/18) The Coathangers w/Big Bite, Teen Mortgage — A fun-loving, all-female garage punk band from Atlanta (4/19)

— A fun-loving, all-female garage punk band from Atlanta (4/19) Kolars w/Calliope Musicals — A “desert disco,” “space blues” or “glam-a-billy” band from L.A. with a swaggering showboating frontman and wild female percussionist (4/21)

— A “desert disco,” “space blues” or “glam-a-billy” band from L.A. with a swaggering showboating frontman and wild female percussionist (4/21) Hudson Moore — One of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” per Rolling Stone Country (4/25)

— One of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” per Rolling Stone Country (4/25) Anna Clendening (4/26)

(4/26) Matt Maeson w/Betchu (4/27)

(4/27) Cisco Adler (4/28)

(4/28) Pink Avalanche (4/29)

(4/29) Kevin Garrett (5/1)

(5/1) Sasami w/Empath (5/3)

(5/3) Combo Chimbita (5/5)

(5/5) Night Beats w/Strawberry Sleepover, The Beginner’s Mynd (5/8)

(5/8) Dub Trio (5/9)

(5/9) Diane Coffee — The gender- and genre-bending alter ego of Shaun Fleming, former drummer for Foxygen, touring in support of Internet Arms, billed as “a swan dive into a lush, digital glam wonderland” (5/10)

— The gender- and genre-bending alter ego of Shaun Fleming, former drummer for Foxygen, touring in support of Internet Arms, billed as “a swan dive into a lush, digital glam wonderland” (5/10) Alien Weaponry — A three-piece thrash metal band from New Zealand (5/12)

— A three-piece thrash metal band from New Zealand (5/12) Cory Brannan and the Low Standards (5/14)

(5/14) Henry Jamison — Vermont songwriter touring his second record, Gloria Duplex, which deconstructs ideas of masculinity from boyhood to adulthood and what it means to be a middle-class, white male today (5/17)

— Vermont songwriter touring his second record, Gloria Duplex, which deconstructs ideas of masculinity from boyhood to adulthood and what it means to be a middle-class, white male today (5/17) Matthew Logan Vasquez w/PR Newman (5/18)

(5/18) Wooden Shjips — Longtime leaders of the contemporary psychedelic movement (5/21)

— Longtime leaders of the contemporary psychedelic movement (5/21) Circa Waves (5/28)

(5/28) The Mystery Lights w/Future Punx (6/1)

(6/1) Choir Boy (6/2)

(6/2) Lincoln Durham (6/6)

(6/6) Strange Boutique w/Dead Heart Bloom — A best-kept secret of the late-’80s when they rose from the ashes of the local harDCore punk scene, revived as a duo in tribute to the band’s guitarist who died two years ago (6/22)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

George Mason University

4400 University Drive

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-3000

www.eaglebankarena.com

The Millennium Tour 2019 — B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Chingy, and the Ying Yang Twins (3/15)

— B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Chingy, and the Ying Yang Twins (3/15) 2CELLOS w/Jon McLaughlin — Let There Be Cello 2019 Tour, presented by the Birchmere (4/2)

— Let There Be Cello 2019 Tour, presented by the Birchmere (4/2) Why Don’t We — 8 Letters Tour from three-year-old boy band (4/4)

— 8 Letters Tour from three-year-old boy band (4/4) Sona Nigam and Neha Kakkar — Klose To My Life Tour with two musical stars from the Indian subcontinent (4/5)

— Klose To My Life Tour with two musical stars from the Indian subcontinent (4/5) Feel The K-Pop: 1st Music Festival — C&U Entertainment presents “the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” a roster of K-Poppers including Huh Gak, Skull, Haha, WheeSung, Ailee, and Kim Jong Kook (4/6)

— C&U Entertainment presents “the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” a roster of K-Poppers including Huh Gak, Skull, Haha, WheeSung, Ailee, and Kim Jong Kook (4/6) Arijit Singh — Indian musician will perform with “World Musicians” (4/20)

— Indian musician will perform with “World Musicians” (4/20) Christian Nodal — A Mexican mariachi singer-songwriter now in his second year of international fame, at the ripe old age of 20 (4/25)

— A Mexican mariachi singer-songwriter now in his second year of international fame, at the ripe old age of 20 (4/25) Camila & Sin Bandera w/Carolina Ross — Two powerhouse young bands from Mexico City team up for the 4 Latidos Tour (4/27)

— Two powerhouse young bands from Mexico City team up for the 4 Latidos Tour (4/27) Nicky Jam — Intimo Tour from 37-year-old reggaeton singer-songwriter raised in Puerto Rico (5/9)

— Intimo Tour from 37-year-old reggaeton singer-songwriter raised in Puerto Rico (5/9) Wisin y Yandel — The top-selling Latin urban act in the world (6/14)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Va.

301-960-999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

The Interrupters w/Masked Intruder, Ratboy — DC101 presents L.A. ska-punk band on tour with new set Fight The Good Fight (3/16)

— DC101 presents L.A. ska-punk band on tour with new set Fight The Good Fight (3/16) Walker Hayes w/Fillmore — WMZQ presents rising country star with quirky lyrics and unorthodox arrangements (3/21)

— WMZQ presents rising country star with quirky lyrics and unorthodox arrangements (3/21) Martina McBride — Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2019 Charity Concert (3/23)

— Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2019 Charity Concert (3/23) Earl Sweatshirt & Friends — Thebe Kgositsile presents Fire It Up! A Tour, also with BbyMutha & Na-Kel Smith (3/26)

— Thebe Kgositsile presents Fire It Up! A Tour, also with BbyMutha & Na-Kel Smith (3/26) Mr Eazi — Life Is Eazi Tour (3/27)

— Life Is Eazi Tour (3/27) LOCASH w/Sam Crow & Jackson Dean — WMZQ presents Brothers album release party for young country duo (3/29)

— WMZQ presents Brothers album release party for young country duo (3/29) Ghostface Killah & Raekwon w/Family Bvsiness & Cynical Minded (3/30)

(3/30) We Are One Tribute: Honoring Frankie Beverly & Maze (3/31)

(3/31) Burna Boy — African Giant Tour featuring this young Nigerian “Afrofusion” artist (4/3)

— African Giant Tour featuring this young Nigerian “Afrofusion” artist (4/3) Jamey Johnson w/Kelsey Waldon — SiriusXM Outlaw Country presents (4/4)

— SiriusXM Outlaw Country presents (4/4) Dababy — Baby on Baby Tour (4/5)

— Baby on Baby Tour (4/5) Buckethead (4/6)

(4/6) DMX — 20 Year Anniversary Tour for It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot from the still-standing hardcore rap star (4/7)

— 20 Year Anniversary Tour for It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot from the still-standing hardcore rap star (4/7) Tobe Nwigwe (4/8)

(4/8) Deafheaven & Baroness w/Zeal & Ardor (4/10)

(4/10) Dance Gavin Dance w/Periphery, Don Broco, Hail The Sun & Covet — Five rising rock bands in one night isn’t normal and maybe not natural, appearing as part of the Artificial Selection Tour (4/11)

— Five rising rock bands in one night isn’t normal and maybe not natural, appearing as part of the Artificial Selection Tour (4/11) Epik High (4/12)

(4/12) Lifehouse w/the Get Right Band — Singer Jason Wade is an avowed Christian, yet despite spiritual overtones to many songs, he protests his is not a Christian band (4/13)

— Singer Jason Wade is an avowed Christian, yet despite spiritual overtones to many songs, he protests his is not a Christian band (4/13) DMV Springfest — Key Glock, Lightshow, Moneymarr, Chellythemic & Marco DMV (4/17)

— Key Glock, Lightshow, Moneymarr, Chellythemic & Marco DMV (4/17) Hatebreed w/Obituary, Terror, Cro-Mags & Fit for an Autopsy (4/18)

(4/18) Billy Currington w/Steven Lee Olsen — Another rising country star presented by 98.7 WMZQ, “Today’s Best Country” (4/19)

— Another rising country star presented by 98.7 WMZQ, “Today’s Best Country” (4/19) Broods w/Bad Sounds — Underrated, sharp brother-sister synth-pop duo from New Zealand, with a zippy pop brother duo from the U.K. as opener (4/20)

— Underrated, sharp brother-sister synth-pop duo from New Zealand, with a zippy pop brother duo from the U.K. as opener (4/20) Jack & Jack — Omaha-bred, L.A.-based pop duo comprised of two lifelong best friends named Jack (4/23)

— Omaha-bred, L.A.-based pop duo comprised of two lifelong best friends named Jack (4/23) Falling in Reverse w/Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New & New Year’s Day — The Noise presents artist alias of Ronnie Radke, a soaring-pop alt-rocker with a heavy metal hardcore heart, plus three opening acts (5/1)

— The Noise presents artist alias of Ronnie Radke, a soaring-pop alt-rocker with a heavy metal hardcore heart, plus three opening acts (5/1) J.I.D. w/Saba & MEZ — Catch Me If You Can Tour (5/3)

— Catch Me If You Can Tour (5/3) Girl With No Job (5/4)

(5/4) Marianas Trench — Suspending Gravity Tour (5/5)

— Suspending Gravity Tour (5/5) Santigold — Critical-darling alt-dance starlet from Philly returns with 10 Years Golder Tour (5/6)

— Critical-darling alt-dance starlet from Philly returns with 10 Years Golder Tour (5/6) Smino — Zero Fatigue & OTW present the Hoopti Tour of this St. Louis-based rapper/producer (5/7)

— Zero Fatigue & OTW present the Hoopti Tour of this St. Louis-based rapper/producer (5/7) Hunter Hayes w/Levi Hummon — Another country cutie — make that two of ’em — courtesy of radio station WMZQ (5/9)

— Another country cutie — make that two of ’em — courtesy of radio station WMZQ (5/9) Meshuggah w/the Black Dahlia Murder — The Noise presents (5/12)

— The Noise presents (5/12) Killswitch Engage & Parkway Drive w/After The Burial & Vein — Collapse the World Tour (5/14)

— Collapse the World Tour (5/14) In This Moment w/Light the Torch, Hyde & Sevendust — Female-led headliner’s new album Ritual sparks “a furious and focused feminine fire from a cauldron of jagged heavy metal, hypnotic alternative, and smoky voodoo blues” (5/15)

— Female-led headliner’s new album Ritual sparks “a furious and focused feminine fire from a cauldron of jagged heavy metal, hypnotic alternative, and smoky voodoo blues” (5/15) Aly & AJ — Contemporary Christian sisters act (5/22)

— Contemporary Christian sisters act (5/22) Junkyard Band (5/25)

(5/25) Walk Off The Earth — Canadian indie-pop five-piece (5/29)

— Canadian indie-pop five-piece (5/29) Toots and the Maytals (5/31)

(5/31) The Specials w/L.A. Salami — Encore 40th Anniversary Tour (6/10)

— Encore 40th Anniversary Tour (6/10) Tech N9ne w/Krizz Kaliko, Dax, Mayday! And UBI — It Goes Up Tour (6/11)

— It Goes Up Tour (6/11) Wild Child — A BIG100 Throwback Bash featuring a band touted as “the closest thing to a real 1960s Doors concert,” with a Jim Morrison-styled lead singer Dave Brock who several years ago toured with original members of the Doors (6/14)

— A BIG100 Throwback Bash featuring a band touted as “the closest thing to a real 1960s Doors concert,” with a Jim Morrison-styled lead singer Dave Brock who several years ago toured with original members of the Doors (6/14) Reel Big Fish & Bowling for Soup (6/25)

(6/25) Guaco & Chyno — La Melodia Perfecta y Annybel (6/29)

— La Melodia Perfecta y Annybel (6/29) I Prevail w/Issues & Justin Stone — The Trauma Tour from Detroit-based headliner mixing aggressive rock, electronic arrangements, and seamless melodic elements (7/30)

— The Trauma Tour from Detroit-based headliner mixing aggressive rock, electronic arrangements, and seamless melodic elements (7/30) August Burns Red — 10 Years of Constellations Tour from Pennsylvania metal quintet (8/8)

— 10 Years of Constellations Tour from Pennsylvania metal quintet (8/8) Intocable — Percepcion Tour 2019 from American Tejano music and Norteño musical group from Texas (9/6)

— Percepcion Tour 2019 from American Tejano music and Norteño musical group from Texas (9/6) Kamelot — A Tampa-born band with European members blending goth/doom metal, prog-rock, and symphonic metal(9/10)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Danú — A spirited celebration of Irish music and culture with a traditional Irish ensemble performing timeless Celtic works (3/17)

— A spirited celebration of Irish music and culture with a traditional Irish ensemble performing timeless Celtic works (3/17) Mason Jazz Festival — An invitational event for ensembles from middle and high schools and colleges performing 20- to 30-minute sets followed by a clinic by Mason Jazz faculty and members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores; co-presented by Mason Jazz Studies, the National Jazz Workshop, and the Jazz Education Network (3/23, Harris Theatre)

— An invitational event for ensembles from middle and high schools and colleges performing 20- to 30-minute sets followed by a clinic by Mason Jazz faculty and members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores; co-presented by Mason Jazz Studies, the National Jazz Workshop, and the Jazz Education Network (3/23, Harris Theatre) U.S. Navy Commodores — Concert is the closing event of the Mason Jazz Festival (3/23, Harris Theatre)

— Concert is the closing event of the Mason Jazz Festival (3/23, Harris Theatre) Pablo Sáinz Villegas — Praised as “the soul of the Spanish guitar,” virtuoso presents a program that traces the history of the guitar in the Americas, joined by percussionist Nacho Arimany and bassist Pedro Giraudo (4/12)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.thehamiltondc.com

Red Baraat w/Vidya Vox — Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn (3/15)

— Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn (3/15) Sol Roots — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/15)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/15) Barry & the Combustibles — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/16)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/16) Kat Edmonson (3/21)

(3/21) White Ford Bronco — Everyone’s favorite ’90s party band (3/22)

— Everyone’s favorite ’90s party band (3/22) 40 Dollar Fine — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/22)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/22) Bombino w/Dead Messengers (3/23)

(3/23) Soul Gravity — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/23)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/23) Marc Broussard w/Drew Angus (3/28)

(3/28) The Englishtown Project (3/29)

(3/29) The Speakers of the House — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/29)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/29) Carsie Blanton (4/4)

(4/4) Nick Lowe w/Dawn Landes — Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straightjackets (4/7)

— Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straightjackets (4/7) Yacht Rock Revue (4/11-12)

(4/11-12) Golden Gate Wingmen (4/14)

(4/14) JusticeAid feat. Los Lobos — A benefit for the Immigrant Defense Project (4/16)

— A benefit for the Immigrant Defense Project (4/16) Brass Against (4/17)

(4/17) Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad w/Barika — All Good presents (4/18)

— All Good presents (4/18) 76 Degrees West (4/19)

(4/19) Willie Nile w/Bencoolen (4/20)

(4/20) Bruce In the USA (4/27)

(4/27) Lisa Loeb (4/28)

(4/28) Della Mae (5/1)

(5/1) Joe Pug (5/2)

(5/2) The Wild Feathers (5/3)

(5/3) Eli “Paperboy” Reed (5/4)

(5/4) Dark Star Orchestra — Recreating the Grateful Dead experience (5/13-14)

— Recreating the Grateful Dead experience (5/13-14) Abbarama (5/16)

(5/16) Chris Smither (5/17)

(5/17) Red Molly (5/19)

(5/19) Popa Chubby (5/24)

(5/24) Chuck Brown Band w/Let It Flow Band — The father of go-go may be gone but his namesake band is still very much a go-going entity (5/26)

— The father of go-go may be gone but his namesake band is still very much a go-going entity (5/26) Vanessa Collier (5/31)

(5/31) John McEuen & the String Wizards — Will the Circle be Unbroken (6/1)

— Will the Circle be Unbroken (6/1) Anat Cohen Quartet (6/7)

(6/7) Hailu Mergia (6/9)

(6/9) Eilen Jewell (6/13)

(6/13) Justin Trawick and The Common Good — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (7/6)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (7/6) Start Making Sense: A Tribute to Talking Heads (6/29)

(6/29) Jimmie Vaughan (7/20)

(7/20) Lee Child & Naked Blue (7/26)

(7/26) John Mayall (8/22)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-588-5595

www.thehowardtheatre.com

Method Man & Redman — Presented by the Hip Hop Digest Show (4/18)

— Presented by the Hip Hop Digest Show (4/18) Big Boi, Goodie Mob, and more — Dungeon Family Tour 2019 (4/22)

— Dungeon Family Tour 2019 (4/22) Los Amigos Invisibles & Aterciopelados — Cutting-edge Latin pop/rock acts (4/23)

— Cutting-edge Latin pop/rock acts (4/23) Death — Founded in 1973 as Death From Detroit, David Hackney’s rock group was punk before punk was cool, or named as such (4/25)

— Founded in 1973 as Death From Detroit, David Hackney’s rock group was punk before punk was cool, or named as such (4/25) Sunn O))) — A diverse synthesis of drone and metal sounds (4/28)

— A diverse synthesis of drone and metal sounds (4/28) The Lox — Yonkers-based rap trio that formed over two decades as part of the Bad Boy camp (5/4)

— Yonkers-based rap trio that formed over two decades as part of the Bad Boy camp (5/4) Jacob Collier — Ambitious British singer/multi-instrumentalist/production wunderkind (5/16)

— Ambitious British singer/multi-instrumentalist/production wunderkind (5/16) Peewee Longway — Atlanta hip-hop artist (5/18)

— Atlanta hip-hop artist (5/18) Soledad Pastorutti — young Argentine folk singer (5/19)

— young Argentine folk singer (5/19) Pedro Capo — Puerto Rican pop artist (5/31)

— Puerto Rican pop artist (5/31) Kazka — Ukrainian electro-folk trio featuring singer Sasha, pipe player Dmitry, and multi-instrumentalist Nikita (6/1)

— Ukrainian electro-folk trio featuring singer Sasha, pipe player Dmitry, and multi-instrumentalist Nikita (6/1) Maysa — Jazzy soul artist born and raised in Baltimore (6/15)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-3747

www.jamminjava.com

Bobby Long w/Luke Mitchem (3/16)

(3/16) SNRG — The Mixed Ape by Missed Apes Official Album Release Party (3/16)

— The Mixed Ape by Missed Apes Official Album Release Party (3/16) DC Rockers (3/17)

(3/17) Annie Lawrence w/special guest Andrew Rohlk — If I’m Being Honest Album Release Tour (3/21)

— If I’m Being Honest Album Release Tour (3/21) The THE BAND Band — Tribute to The Band. Duh. (3/22)

— Tribute to The Band. Duh. (3/22) The Band-Changed w/The Frontier — “Live” from Muscle Shoals (3/23)

— “Live” from Muscle Shoals (3/23) Carrie Newcomer w/Lindsey Hirshfeld (3/23)

(3/23) Look Alive Benefit Show — Featuring Savannah Sgro + Zach Benson + Lamont Wiley + exits (3/24)

— Featuring Savannah Sgro + Zach Benson + Lamont Wiley + exits (3/24) Peter Mulvey — There Is Another World Record Release (3/27)

— There Is Another World Record Release (3/27) Fatai w/Anna Pancaldi — The Road Less Traveled Tour (3/28)

— The Road Less Traveled Tour (3/28) The Cherry People (3/30)

(3/30) Erin McKeown — The quirky, savvy queer singer-songwriter takes a break from recent forays into stage musical-writing for a rare local live show (3/31)

— The quirky, savvy queer singer-songwriter takes a break from recent forays into stage musical-writing for a rare local live show (3/31) Tracy Bonham, Blake Morgan (4/4)

(4/4) The Apple Core, Ashcats — “AC/AC Rock Concert” (4/5)

— “AC/AC Rock Concert” (4/5) The Nields (4/6)

(4/6) A Cappella for Autism (4/7)

(4/7) Denny Laine — “Up Close and Personal: One Man, One Guitar, Songs & Stories” (4/7)

— “Up Close and Personal: One Man, One Guitar, Songs & Stories” (4/7) Haley Reinhart (4/8)

(4/8) Tow’rs w/Strong Water, Maddie Mae (4/9)

(4/9) The 9 Songwriters Series (4/10, 5/23)

(4/10, 5/23) Arielle (4/11)

(4/11) The Sean Show — Featuring Milo in the Doldrums, Louisa Hall & Friends, the Pocket, Erik Bradford, Irresponsible, Yum., Derek Evry, and Josh Johnston, hosted by Ben Daniels (4/12)

— Featuring Milo in the Doldrums, Louisa Hall & Friends, the Pocket, Erik Bradford, Irresponsible, Yum., Derek Evry, and Josh Johnston, hosted by Ben Daniels (4/12) The Last Bison w/Broke Royals — High-quality folk/rock in the Mumford & Sons mold from this Virginia band (4/13)

— High-quality folk/rock in the Mumford & Sons mold from this Virginia band (4/13) DC Swing (4/14)

(4/14) David Wilcox (4/14)

(4/14) The Strawbs (4/15)

(4/15) Sugar Mountain — The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute (4/16)

— The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute (4/16) Kim Richey w/Jordie Lane — “Trio Show!” (4/17)

— “Trio Show!” (4/17) John Craigie w/Brad Parson (4/18)

(4/18) Mindy Gledhill w/Nymph — Rabbit Hole Tour (4/19)

— Rabbit Hole Tour (4/19) Shenandoah Run (4/20)

(4/20) 4:20 Late Night Party — Featuring the Last Rewind, D.C.’s Phish tribute band, with special guest Radii (4/20)

— Featuring the Last Rewind, D.C.’s Phish tribute band, with special guest Radii (4/20) Peppino D’Agostino (4/22)

(4/22) Direct from Hungary: Söndörgő (4/23)

(4/23) Preston Reed — An Evening with a Guitar Wizard (4/24)

— An Evening with a Guitar Wizard (4/24) Tony Lucca & Dan Rodriguez — The Storytellers Series 2019 (4/25)

— The Storytellers Series 2019 (4/25) Ayla Nereo w/Elijah Ray — By the Light of the Dark Moon Tour 2019 (5/5)

— By the Light of the Dark Moon Tour 2019 (5/5) The Bachelor Boys Band (5/6)

(5/6) Mama’s Black Sheep + Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz — Sirens of Spring Tour 7 with talented local lesbians (5/8)

— Sirens of Spring Tour 7 with talented local lesbians (5/8) Lolo & Garrison Starr — The Tennessee Queens Tour 2019, with Queen Starr yet another talented lesbian worth getting to know (5/9)

— The Tennessee Queens Tour 2019, with Queen Starr yet another talented lesbian worth getting to know (5/9) Blue Water Highway (5/10)

(5/10) BBMAK — Back Here Tour 2019 (5/11)

— Back Here Tour 2019 (5/11) Dave Nachmanoff and Friends — Mother’s Day Matinee and CD Release Celebration (5/12)

— Mother’s Day Matinee and CD Release Celebration (5/12) Lee DeWyze w/MSB. — Another one-time American Idol finalist (5/12)

— Another one-time American Idol finalist (5/12) Rose Cousins (5/13)

(5/13) Tim Baker — Forever Overheard (5/14)

— Forever Overheard (5/14) Angelo De Augustine (5/15)

(5/15) Willy Porter (5/16)

(5/16) The Doubleclicks w/Misbehavin’ Maidens (5/18)

(5/18) The G.O.A.T. Rodeo — A Team Give Back, Get Back benefit concert for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (5/18)

— A Team Give Back, Get Back benefit concert for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (5/18) DuoDuo (5/19)

(5/19) Martin Taylor (5/22)

(5/22) The Vi-Kings — “The ’60s Soundtrack to Your Life” (5/24)

— “The ’60s Soundtrack to Your Life” (5/24) The Allman Others Band — D.C.’s tribute to the Allman Brothers (5/25)

— D.C.’s tribute to the Allman Brothers (5/25) Mindy Smith — A sensitive and understated country chanteuse drops by for a solo acoustic tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of her album One Moment More through stories and song (5/31)

— A sensitive and understated country chanteuse drops by for a solo acoustic tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of her album One Moment More through stories and song (5/31) Laurence Juber — An Evening With a Two-Time Grammy Winner (6/2)

— An Evening With a Two-Time Grammy Winner (6/2) The Bachelor Boys Band (6/3)

(6/3) Small Talks w/Flying Jacob, Zach Benson, The Let Go (6/4)

(6/4) Heather Mae & Crys Matthews — More talented local lesbians, this time a joint-headlining show part of the Singing Out Tour 2019 (6/6)

— More talented local lesbians, this time a joint-headlining show part of the Singing Out Tour 2019 (6/6) Tony MacAlpine w/Jacky Vincent, LoNero, Dante Frisiello (6/13)

(6/13) Ari Hest — Singer-songwriter with a striking baritone singing voice (6/20)

— Singer-songwriter with a striking baritone singing voice (6/20) Steve Forbert (6/21)

(6/21) Jingleside — Little Songs Live 2019 (6/22)

— Little Songs Live 2019 (6/22) EmiSunshine (6/27)

(6/27) Jammin Java’s Mid-Atlantic Band Battle #21 — Prelims (7/5-8)

— Prelims (7/5-8) Shane Hines and the Trance Reunion Show, MBB (7/20)

(7/20) Dan Navarro (8/11)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

www.livenation.com

The Who — Moving On! (5/11)

— Moving On! (5/11) WMZQ Fest, 2019 Country Megaticket Concerts: Chris Young w/Chris Janson — Raised on Country Tour (5/18); Luke Bryan w/Cole Swindell, Jon Langston — Sunset Repeat Tour 2019 (6/1); Thomas Rhett w/Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Atkins — Very Hot Summer Tour 2019 (6/15); Dierks Bentley w/Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes — Burning Man 2019 (7/13); Florida Georgia Line w/Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith — Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour (8/3); Brad Paisley w/Chris Lane, Riley Green (8/10); Rascal Flatts — Also featuring special guests (8/24); Jason Aldean w/Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver (9/7)

— Raised on Country Tour (5/18); — Sunset Repeat Tour 2019 (6/1); — Very Hot Summer Tour 2019 (6/15); — Burning Man 2019 (7/13); — Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour (8/3); (8/10); — Also featuring special guests (8/24); (9/7) Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (5/25)

(5/25) Dead & Company (6/26)

(6/26) Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 (7/14)

(7/14) Dave Matthews Band (7/20)

(7/20) Iron Maiden — Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019 (7/24)

— Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019 (7/24) Hootie & the Blowfish — Group Therapy Tour (7/27)

— Group Therapy Tour (7/27) Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida (7/30)

(7/30) KoRn & Alice in Chains (7/31)

(7/31) KISS — The BIG Concert: End of the Road World Tour (8/11)

— The BIG Concert: End of the Road World Tour (8/11) Alice Cooper & Halestorm (8/13)

(8/13) Santana — Supernatural Now (8/14)

— Supernatural Now (8/14) Breaking Benjamin (8/22)

(8/22) Zac Brown Band — The Owl Tour (8/25)

— The Owl Tour (8/25) Knotfest Roadshow — Featuring Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth (9/1)

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Nicholas Payton — New Orleans-born trumpeter, pianist, singer, and composer returns to the Kennedy Center to perform pieces from his ambitious Afro-Caribbean Mixtape (3/15, Terrace Theater)

— New Orleans-born trumpeter, pianist, singer, and composer returns to the Kennedy Center to perform pieces from his ambitious Afro-Caribbean Mixtape (3/15, Terrace Theater) Crossroads Club: Nate Smith’s KINFOLK w/Van Hunt — Drummer’s first solo project is an urban pop/jazz hybrid performed with neo-soul singer-songwriter Hunt (3/16, Atrium)

— Drummer’s first solo project is an urban pop/jazz hybrid performed with neo-soul singer-songwriter Hunt (3/16, Atrium) NEA Jazz Master: Kenny Barron — A giant of modern mainstream piano returns to the Kennedy Center for a swinging program of contemporary hard bop with a quintet (3/22, Family Theater)

— A giant of modern mainstream piano returns to the Kennedy Center for a swinging program of contemporary hard bop with a quintet (3/22, Family Theater) Dior Ashley Brown — A “hip-hop polymath,” per the Washington Post, the founder of the DC Music Summit will showcase her style of hip-hop (3/23, Terrace Gallery)

— A “hip-hop polymath,” per the Washington Post, the founder of the DC Music Summit will showcase her style of hip-hop (3/23, Terrace Gallery) Jamie Barton — Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano performs as part of the Renée Fleming VOICES series accompanied by pianist Kathleen Kelly (3/23)

— Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano performs as part of the Renée Fleming VOICES series accompanied by pianist Kathleen Kelly (3/23) Direct Current: Bon Iver & TU Dance — Kicking off the Kennedy Center’s second-annual two-week celebration of contemporary culture and interdisciplinary creations is an evening-length performance featuring new music from Justin Vernon of indie-folk band Bon Iver (3/25, Concert Hall); Other Direct Current programs include: KC Jazz Club: Mary Halvorson — Avant-garde guitarist performs with her quintet the rich and wayward sounds from her cutting-edge new album Code Girl (3/28, Terrace Gallery); KC Jazz Club: Tyshawn Sorey — Multi-instrumentalist, a recent winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, showcases his revolutionary rhythms (3/29, Terrace Gallery); KC Jazz Club: Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble — Iraqi American trumpeter and his group weave together Middle Eastern musical languages with jazz (3/30, Terrace Gallery); I’m With Her w/Verona Quartet — A female folk supergroup featuring Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins performs with accompaniment on select numbers from noted string quartet (3/31, Concert Hall); Henry Threadgill — Pulitzer-winning composer and saxophonist/flautist performs his avant-garde musical innovations with his ensemble (4/5, Family Theater); Vijay Iyer Sextet — MacArthur Award-winning keyboardist/composer performs with his ensemble selections from Far From Over, named among 2017’s best jazz recordings by several leading publications (4/6, Family Theater); and Du Yun w/OK Miss — This “indie pop diva” per the New York Times takes the stage with her own experimental band for excerpts from her musical Dim Sum Warriors (4/6, Terrace Gallery)

— Kicking off the Kennedy Center’s second-annual two-week celebration of contemporary culture and interdisciplinary creations is an evening-length performance featuring new music from Justin Vernon of indie-folk band Bon Iver (3/25, Concert Hall); Other Direct Current programs include: — Avant-garde guitarist performs with her quintet the rich and wayward sounds from her cutting-edge new album Code Girl (3/28, Terrace Gallery); — Multi-instrumentalist, a recent winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, showcases his revolutionary rhythms (3/29, Terrace Gallery); — Iraqi American trumpeter and his group weave together Middle Eastern musical languages with jazz (3/30, Terrace Gallery); — A female folk supergroup featuring Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins performs with accompaniment on select numbers from noted string quartet (3/31, Concert Hall); — Pulitzer-winning composer and saxophonist/flautist performs his avant-garde musical innovations with his ensemble (4/5, Family Theater); — MacArthur Award-winning keyboardist/composer performs with his ensemble selections from Far From Over, named among 2017’s best jazz recordings by several leading publications (4/6, Family Theater); and — This “indie pop diva” per the New York Times takes the stage with her own experimental band for excerpts from her musical Dim Sum Warriors (4/6, Terrace Gallery) Theo Bleckmann — Renée Fleming VOICES presents Grammy-nominated German vocalist and contemporary composer who fuses jazz, classical, and rock (4/4, Terrace Gallery)

— Renée Fleming VOICES presents Grammy-nominated German vocalist and contemporary composer who fuses jazz, classical, and rock (4/4, Terrace Gallery) NSO Pops: An Evening w/Cynthia Erivo: Legendary Women’s Voices (4/5, Concert Hall)

(4/5, Concert Hall) 2019 DC-CAPital Stars — The Top 10 finalists from D.C. high schools compete at this competition voted on by a panel of celebrity judges and the audience (4/10, Eisenhower Theater)

— The Top 10 finalists from D.C. high schools compete at this competition voted on by a panel of celebrity judges and the audience (4/10, Eisenhower Theater) KC Jazz Club: Michael Mayo — Acclaimed vocalist closes out the season’s Discovery Artists series with a bang (4/12, Terrace Gallery)

— Acclaimed vocalist closes out the season’s Discovery Artists series with a bang (4/12, Terrace Gallery) The Me I Want to Sing — Originally commissioned by the Washington National Opera, Tom Minter’s two-performer show blends opera legends Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price’s most memorable performances — including opera and art songs — with narrative spoken word (4/13, Family Theater)

— Originally commissioned by the Washington National Opera, Tom Minter’s two-performer show blends opera legends Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price’s most memorable performances — including opera and art songs — with narrative spoken word (4/13, Family Theater) Queen Latifah — One of hip-hop’s pioneer feminists makes her Kennedy Center performance debut (4/14, Concert Hall)

— One of hip-hop’s pioneer feminists makes her Kennedy Center performance debut (4/14, Concert Hall) Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran — Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration is a deeply personal new concert experience with a range of music performed by the couple along with Smokie Norful, Lawrence Brownlee, woodwind quintet Imani Winds, and the brass band Sweet Heaven Kings (4/14, Eisenhower Theater)

— Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration is a deeply personal new concert experience with a range of music performed by the couple along with Smokie Norful, Lawrence Brownlee, woodwind quintet Imani Winds, and the brass band Sweet Heaven Kings (4/14, Eisenhower Theater) 2019 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert — A free concert honoring Bob Dorough, Stanley Crouch, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Maria Schneider (4/15, Concert Hall)

— A free concert honoring Bob Dorough, Stanley Crouch, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Maria Schneider (4/15, Concert Hall) Patina Miller — One of the stellar concerts in this year’s Renée Fleming VOICES series features this Tony-winning star of Broadway’s Pippin (4/27, Terrace Theater)

— One of the stellar concerts in this year’s Renée Fleming VOICES series features this Tony-winning star of Broadway’s Pippin (4/27, Terrace Theater) Javier Starks –A hip-hop emcee and recording artist who strives “to spread positivity worldwide without degrading women, promoting drugs, excessive violence, or over-glorifying money” (4/27, Terrace Gallery)

–A hip-hop emcee and recording artist who strives “to spread positivity worldwide without degrading women, promoting drugs, excessive violence, or over-glorifying money” (4/27, Terrace Gallery) NSO Pops: Iron & Wine — Singer-songwriter Sam Beam celebrates a 15th-anniversary re-release of his band’s album Our Endless Numbered Days by performing the work in its entirety in new symphonic arrangements by composer/conductor David Campbell (4/30, Concert Hall)

— Singer-songwriter Sam Beam celebrates a 15th-anniversary re-release of his band’s album Our Endless Numbered Days by performing the work in its entirety in new symphonic arrangements by composer/conductor David Campbell (4/30, Concert Hall) NSO Pops: Leslie Odom Jr. — Hamilton‘s original Tony-winning Aaron Burr makes his debut with the NSO, under the direction of Steven Reineke, with a program combining Broadway and jazz classics (5/1-3, Concert Hall)

— Hamilton‘s original Tony-winning Aaron Burr makes his debut with the NSO, under the direction of Steven Reineke, with a program combining Broadway and jazz classics (5/1-3, Concert Hall) Silkroad Ensemble: Heroes Take Their Stands — An evening-length, multimedia work in five parts, with a cycle of stories spanning time, space, and human experience (5/5, Eisenhower)

— An evening-length, multimedia work in five parts, with a cycle of stories spanning time, space, and human experience (5/5, Eisenhower) Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival — NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater hosts this year’s 24th annual festival featuring two nights of music curated by Terri Lyne Carrington: the first evening’s focus is on the recently departed pianist and composer Geri Allen, with tributes from bassist and NEA Jazz Master Dave Holland, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, tap dancer Maurice Chestnut, and the Kennedy Center’s jazz director Jason Moran, among others; the second program features the Renee Rosnes Quartet and the NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen Quartet (5/10-11, Terrace Theater)

— NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater hosts this year’s 24th annual festival featuring two nights of music curated by Terri Lyne Carrington: the first evening’s focus is on the recently departed pianist and composer Geri Allen, with tributes from bassist and NEA Jazz Master Dave Holland, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, tap dancer Maurice Chestnut, and the Kennedy Center’s jazz director Jason Moran, among others; the second program features the Renee Rosnes Quartet and the NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen Quartet (5/10-11, Terrace Theater) NSO Pops: Michael Bolton — Stuart Chafetz conducts a one-night-only concert featuring symphonic arrangements of Bolton’s hit ballads (5/21, Concert Hall)

— Stuart Chafetz conducts a one-night-only concert featuring symphonic arrangements of Bolton’s hit ballads (5/21, Concert Hall) Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein: A Tribute to Jóhann Jóhannsson — The celebrated Stranger Things composers make their Kennedy Center debut showcasing their lush, retro-leaning sounds as well as a tribute to the soulful music of the late Icelandic composer (5/22, Eisenhower)

— The celebrated Stranger Things composers make their Kennedy Center debut showcasing their lush, retro-leaning sounds as well as a tribute to the soulful music of the late Icelandic composer (5/22, Eisenhower) The Messenger Legacy — Drummer Ralph Peterson Jr. and an all-star group pays tribute to the Jazz Messengers and its leader and Peterson’s mentor Art Blakey (5/31, Terrace Theater)

— Drummer Ralph Peterson Jr. and an all-star group pays tribute to the Jazz Messengers and its leader and Peterson’s mentor Art Blakey (5/31, Terrace Theater) Amanda Seales: Mo’ Betta Wu: Jazz from the 36 Chambers — Blending songs by the Wu-Tang Clan with theatrics, jazz, humor, and Wu-isms (6/6, Eisenhower)

— Blending songs by the Wu-Tang Clan with theatrics, jazz, humor, and Wu-isms (6/6, Eisenhower) NSO Pops: 50 Years Over the Rainbow: A Judy Garland Celebration — Broadway ingenues Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Cinderella) and Capathia Jenkins (Newsies) and Pink Martini vocalist Jimmie Herrod join the NSO to remember the immortal music and extraordinary cultural impact of that patron diva of gays, star of The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born, among many other movie musicals; conducted by Steven Reineke (6/28-29, Concert Hall)

— Broadway ingenues Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Cinderella) and Capathia Jenkins (Newsies) and Pink Martini vocalist Jimmie Herrod join the NSO to remember the immortal music and extraordinary cultural impact of that patron diva of gays, star of The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born, among many other movie musicals; conducted by Steven Reineke (6/28-29, Concert Hall) Michael W. Smith Live — The True North Symphony Orchestra and Chorus joins for a “faith-based, value-driven concert” performing selections from this contemporary Christian star’s career (7/1, Concert Hall)

— The True North Symphony Orchestra and Chorus joins for a “faith-based, value-driven concert” performing selections from this contemporary Christian star’s career (7/1, Concert Hall) Tituss Burgess — A routine comedic scene-stealer on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s 30 Rock, Burgess will showcase his celebrated high tenor and stellar singing chops in a concert likely to reference his work in musicals, from Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and Guys and Dolls to regional productions of The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar; music direction by James Sampliner (7/27, Concert Hall)

— A routine comedic scene-stealer on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s 30 Rock, Burgess will showcase his celebrated high tenor and stellar singing chops in a concert likely to reference his work in musicals, from Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and Guys and Dolls to regional productions of The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar; music direction by James Sampliner (7/27, Concert Hall) Postmodern Jukebox — Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour aims to prepare the world for a new, (hopefully) roaring ’20s decade (8/2, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-328-6000

www.thelincolndc.com

Sunmi — The 1st World Tour Warning from this K-pop star (3/18)

— The 1st World Tour Warning from this K-pop star (3/18) José González & the String Theory — Stunning singer-songwriter teams up with an experimental chamber orchestra to reimagine his repertoire (3/20)

— Stunning singer-songwriter teams up with an experimental chamber orchestra to reimagine his repertoire (3/20) Meow Meow + Thomas Lauderdale — Post-post-modern diva and “The Queen of Chanson,” per the Berliner Zeitung, will perform a cabaret accompanied by the founder and leader of Pink Martini, Thomas M. Lauderdale (3/25)

— Post-post-modern diva and “The Queen of Chanson,” per the Berliner Zeitung, will perform a cabaret accompanied by the founder and leader of Pink Martini, Thomas M. Lauderdale (3/25) Billy Idol & Steve Stevens — “Turned On, Tuned In, and Unplugged,” presented by SiriusXM (4/1)

— “Turned On, Tuned In, and Unplugged,” presented by SiriusXM (4/1) Jess Glynne w/Abir — The queer, flame-haired British chanteuse with the soul-stirring and affirming songs first turned ears working with Clean Bandit; on the first Friday in April, there’s no place fans would “Rather Be” (4/5)

— The queer, flame-haired British chanteuse with the soul-stirring and affirming songs first turned ears working with Clean Bandit; on the first Friday in April, there’s no place fans would “Rather Be” (4/5) Jeff Tweedy w/James Elkington — Wilco singer and guitarist tours in support of new solo album Warm (4/10)

— Wilco singer and guitarist tours in support of new solo album Warm (4/10) Spiritualized (4/16)

(4/16) Citizen Cope — Blue-eyed soul/rock singer-songwriter (4/17)

— Blue-eyed soul/rock singer-songwriter (4/17) Imogen Heap w/Guy Sigsworth — An experimental electronic artist and “Hide and Seek” hitmaker who is both headliner and part of the opening act on her current tour, where she’ll perform with Sigsworth to revive their one-time project Frou Frou (5/3-4)

— An experimental electronic artist and “Hide and Seek” hitmaker who is both headliner and part of the opening act on her current tour, where she’ll perform with Sigsworth to revive their one-time project Frou Frou (5/3-4) Johnnyswim — Donna Summer is the proud mother and mother-in-law to this folk/soul duo of married songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez (5/15)

— Donna Summer is the proud mother and mother-in-law to this folk/soul duo of married songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez (5/15) Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band w/Penny & Sparrow — Idaho-reared Americana artist, one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine (5/17)

— Idaho-reared Americana artist, one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine (5/17) Yann Tiersen (5/24)

(5/24) Apocalyptica — “Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Tour” (5/28)

— “Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Tour” (5/28) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington: Stonewall 50 (6/1-2)

(6/1-2) Glen Hansard — This Wild Willing Tour (6/3)

— This Wild Willing Tour (6/3) Dido — Even if you’re a Day One fan of this underrated quiet-storm British chanteuse, her brand-new album makes for a moving, stunning reintroduction and reappreciation (6/21)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

800-551-SEAT

www.merriweathermusic.com

M3 Rock Festival — Long live ’80s hair metal, at least the first weekend every May at Merriweather. This year’s lineup includes Dokken, XYZ, Kip Winger, Whitesnake, Extreme, Warrant, Skid Row, Vince Neil, Kix, Autograph, Bang Tango, Danger Danger, Firehouse, Heavens Edge, Kingdom Come, L.A. Guns, Quiet Riot, Steven Adler, Tora Tora, Vain, Vixen, and more (5/3-5)

— Long live ’80s hair metal, at least the first weekend every May at Merriweather. This year’s lineup includes Dokken, XYZ, Kip Winger, Whitesnake, Extreme, Warrant, Skid Row, Vince Neil, Kix, Autograph, Bang Tango, Danger Danger, Firehouse, Heavens Edge, Kingdom Come, L.A. Guns, Quiet Riot, Steven Adler, Tora Tora, Vain, Vixen, and more (5/3-5) Slayer w/Lamb of God, Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse (5/14)

(5/14) Jason Aldean w/Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver (5/17)

(5/17) DC101 Kerfuffle — Greta Van Fleet, Young the Giant, the Revivalists, Tom Morello, SHAED, and the Blue Stones (5/19)

— Greta Van Fleet, Young the Giant, the Revivalists, Tom Morello, SHAED, and the Blue Stones (5/19) Florence + The Machine w/Blood Orange (6/3)

(6/3) Brandi Carlile w/Lucius (6/14)

(6/14) Willie Nelson & Family + Alison Krauss w/Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real — Talk about a pairing in classic country/Americana heaven (6/19)

— Talk about a pairing in classic country/Americana heaven (6/19) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit + Father John Misty w/Jade Bird (6/21)

(6/21) Phish (6/22-23)

(6/22-23) Thomas Rhett w/Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Akins (7/18)

(7/18) Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World w/Ra Ra Riot (7/19)

(7/19) Lord Huron w/Bully — The hipster-favorite cinematic pop act will perform in the smaller Chrysalis Stage across the lawn (7/23)

— The hipster-favorite cinematic pop act will perform in the smaller Chrysalis Stage across the lawn (7/23) 311 & Dirty Heads w/the Interrupters (7/27)

(7/27) Hootie & the Blowfish w/Barenaked Ladies — Group Therapy Tour (8/8)

— Group Therapy Tour (8/8) Train + Goo Goo Dolls w/Allen Stone (8/9)

(8/9) Chris Stapleton w/Margo Price, The Marcus King Band (8/11)

(8/11) Heart w/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Elle King — Love Alive Tour (8/13)

— Love Alive Tour (8/13) The Smashing Pumpkins + Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds w/AFI (8/17)

(8/17) Beck + Cage the Elephant w/Spoon, Sunflower Bean — The Night Running Tour (8/22)

— The Night Running Tour (8/22) Pentatonix — The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten (8/26)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

The Theater

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

844-346-4664

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Gladys Knight (3/23)

(3/23) Mariah Carey (3/31)

(3/31) Chicago (4/6)

(4/6) Straight No Chaser — Professional a cappella ensemble (4/28)

— Professional a cappella ensemble (4/28) The Temptations & the Four Tops (5/3)

(5/3) Rocktopia — A multimedia extravaganza that “fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with the most world-renowned classical compositions,” performed by vocal soloists, including Constantine Maroulis (American Idol) and a 30-person choir with accompaniment from a five-piece rock band and a 20-piece orchestra (5/9)

— A multimedia extravaganza that “fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with the most world-renowned classical compositions,” performed by vocal soloists, including Constantine Maroulis (American Idol) and a 30-person choir with accompaniment from a five-piece rock band and a 20-piece orchestra (5/9) Jon Bellion — The “All Time Low” hit-making rapper/singer/producer is riding relatively high (6/14)

— The “All Time Low” hit-making rapper/singer/producer is riding relatively high (6/14) Air Supply (6/21)

(6/21) Aerosmith — Deuces Are Wild: East Coast Run (8/8, 8/10, 8/13)

— Deuces Are Wild: East Coast Run (8/8, 8/10, 8/13) Australian Pink Floyd (8/15)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

The Jacob Jolliff Band — Known from Yonder Mountain String Band (3/21)

— Known from Yonder Mountain String Band (3/21) The Nighthawks (3/22)

(3/22) Lula Wiles — Free Show, presented by Smithsonian Folkways (3/26)

— Free Show, presented by Smithsonian Folkways (3/26) Mike and the Moonpies w/Whiskey Revival (3/27)

(3/27) NAH w/The Duskwhales, Skaii (3/29)

(3/29) Chopteeth — The area’s singular Afrofunk ensemble (3/30)

— The area’s singular Afrofunk ensemble (3/30) Lilly Hiatt w/Karen Jonas (3/31)

(3/31) The Revelers (4/4)

(4/4) Vacation Manor w/Briston Maroney (4/5)

(4/5) Funky Miracle w/Crush Funk Brass — Free New Orleans Funk & Soul Night (4/6)

— Free New Orleans Funk & Soul Night (4/6) Journeyman — Eric Clapton Tribute (4/7)

— Eric Clapton Tribute (4/7) FeelFree, Roots of a Rebellion w/Shamans of Sound (4/11)

(4/11) The Brevet, the Unlikely Candidates (4/12)

(4/12) Cris Jacobs Band w/Justin Trawick and the Common Good (4/13)

(4/13) Ana Popovic w/Mary-Elaine Jenkins (4/16)

(4/16) The Wil Gravatt Band — Free Show, Shiner Honky Tonk Night (4/18)

— Free Show, Shiner Honky Tonk Night (4/18) Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — Killin’ It Live Record Release Tour (4/19)

— Killin’ It Live Record Release Tour (4/19) Krantz — Free! Rock N Roll Night (4/25)

— Free! Rock N Roll Night (4/25) Drew Gibson w/Emily Henry (4/26)

(4/26) No Second Troy w/the Reserves (4/27)

(4/27) Satsang w/Conor & the Wild Hunt (5/1)

(5/1) Virginia Coalition (VACO) (5/2-3)

(5/2-3) The Yawpers (5/4)

(5/4) Etana (5/5)

(5/5) Elvana — “The World’s Finest Elvis Fronted Tribute to Nirvana” (5/7)

— “The World’s Finest Elvis Fronted Tribute to Nirvana” (5/7) Driftwood (5/9)

(5/9) Marco Benevento (5/10)

(5/10) Chuck Prophet (5/14)

(5/14) Blac Rabbit (5/15)

(5/15) Molly Tuttle (5/17)

(5/17) Stone Driver w/the Split Seconds, Black Dog Prowl (5/18)

(5/18) Now I Play Along Too: In-The-Round Tour — Featuring Bradley Rhodes, Steve Everett, Brent Shuttleworth, and David Borne (5/19)

— Featuring Bradley Rhodes, Steve Everett, Brent Shuttleworth, and David Borne (5/19) Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra (5/24)

(5/24) The Surreal McCoys w/the Glenmont Popes (5/31)

(5/31) Dylan LeBlanc — The Renegade Tour (6/14)

— The Renegade Tour (6/14) LowDown Brass Band — Free Funk and Soul Night (7/18)

ROCK AND ROLL HOTEL

1353 H St. NE

202-388-ROCK

www.rockandrollhoteldc.com

Dilly Dally w/Chastity (3/22)

(3/22) All Them Witches w/Plague Vendor (3/23)

(3/23) Prisms w/Modern Color, No Sun (3/26)

(3/26) Dreamcast (4/13)

(4/13) Durand Jones & the Indicators (4/16)

(4/16) Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers w/Mercy Union, Control Top — The trans leader of punk act Against Me! takes a stab at a solo outing (4/23)

— The trans leader of punk act Against Me! takes a stab at a solo outing (4/23) Strong Water (4/25)

(4/25) Picture This (4/27)

(4/27) Health (4/28)

(4/28) Julia Jacklin w/Black Belt Eagle Scout — Personal, introspective folk, with queer Native woman as opening act; moved from DC9 to accommodate demand (4/30)

— Personal, introspective folk, with queer Native woman as opening act; moved from DC9 to accommodate demand (4/30) The Murlocs (5/2)

(5/2) Hot Snakes w/Mannequin Pussy (5/3)

(5/3) Shy Girls w/Eevee (5/4)

(5/4) Pedro the Lion w/John Vanderslice (5/8)

(5/8) Feeder (5/10)

(5/10) Idles w/Fontaines D.C. (5/11-12)

(5/11-12) Thank You Scientist w/Kindo, In The Presence of Wolves (5/15)

(5/15) My Brightest Diamond (5/16)

(5/16) Nick Waterhouse w/the Mattson 2 (5/17)

(5/17) TV Girl (5/21)

(5/21) Lady Lamb w/Katie von Schleicher, Alex Schaaf (5/22)

(5/22) The Gimmicks w/Civic Duty (5/24)

(5/24) Sick Of It All w/Slapshot, La Armada (6/6)

(6/6) Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers (6/15)

(6/15) Ocean Alley (6/22)

(6/22) The Minus 5 (6/25)

(6/25) Black Dog Prowl w/Curse Words, Brickwall Monty (6/29)

(6/29) Rone & Train (7/6)

(7/6) BOAYT (7/12)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

www.sixthandi.org

Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio — The NEA Jazz Master is a living legend of the Hammond B-3 organ (3/16)

— The NEA Jazz Master is a living legend of the Hammond B-3 organ (3/16) Anoushka Shankar, sitar (3/23)

(3/23) Chucho Valdés — Towering virtuoso pianist performs solo in an intimate program (4/6)

— Towering virtuoso pianist performs solo in an intimate program (4/6) Dreamers’ Circus — Danish acoustic trio performs original compositions mixing Scandinavian folk with elements from classical and other world traditions (4/10)

— Danish acoustic trio performs original compositions mixing Scandinavian folk with elements from classical and other world traditions (4/10) VeVe & Tha Rebels w/DuPont Brass — A showcase of some of the most vibrant performing and teaching artists in D.C. (4/27)

— A showcase of some of the most vibrant performing and teaching artists in D.C. (4/27) Beth Hart — “The ultimate female rock star” per Blues Magazine offers a raw and unplugged career-spanning set (4/29)

— “The ultimate female rock star” per Blues Magazine offers a raw and unplugged career-spanning set (4/29) Philharmonix — A rip-roaring, seriously swinging chamber ensemble comprised of seven members of the Berlin and Vienna philharmonic orchestras (5/4)

— A rip-roaring, seriously swinging chamber ensemble comprised of seven members of the Berlin and Vienna philharmonic orchestras (5/4) Jamestown Revival w/Cordovas — A back country folk duo sometimes called “Southern and Garfunkel” (5/11)

— A back country folk duo sometimes called “Southern and Garfunkel” (5/11) St. Lucia — The sharp synth-pop band led by Jean-Philip Grobler performs from an intimate and acoustic set drawn from its upcoming EP Acoustic Vol. 1 (5/20)

— The sharp synth-pop band led by Jean-Philip Grobler performs from an intimate and acoustic set drawn from its upcoming EP Acoustic Vol. 1 (5/20) Carlos Henriquez Octet — A tribute to John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie by Bronx-born bassist and longtime Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra veteran along with his ace octet (6/1)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

2477 18th St. NW

202-7450-2917

www.songbyrddc.com

Lil Tracy w/Lil Raven and Buku Bandz — Goth Cowboy Tour (3/16)

— Goth Cowboy Tour (3/16) Nicky Wood w/Pacman Slim and Insomnea (3/17)

(3/17) Ten Fé w/Stray Fossa — Mesmerizing dreamy pop (3/17)

— Mesmerizing dreamy pop (3/17) Tender (3/18)

(3/18) The Abbey Elmore Band (3/18)

(3/18) J.S. Ondara w/Cat Clyde — A Verve Forecast jazz artist (3/19)

— A Verve Forecast jazz artist (3/19) Pangaea (3/19)

(3/19) Drew Beckman & the Boundary Boys w/Friends of Friends (3/20)

(3/20) Sophie Auster w/Bird Streets and About You — Fantasy folk-pop with a hint of cabaret flair, reminiscent of Sara Bareilles or Lana Del Rey (3/20)

— Fantasy folk-pop with a hint of cabaret flair, reminiscent of Sara Bareilles or Lana Del Rey (3/20) WIFIGAWD, The Khan, Sybyr w/Lil Xelly, Rudy Cash, Chanel Chachi, Sounds by Fillet Mignon (3/21)

(3/21) French for Rabbits w/Opin, Distant Creatures (3/23)

(3/23) Yoke Lore w/Cape Francis, Samuel Proffitt (3/24, 3/27)

(3/24, 3/27) Slaughter Beach, Dog w/the Sidekicks, Max Gowan (3/25)

(3/25) Wine Lips w/Coral Benders, Newscaster (3/25)

(3/25) Ceramic Animal, Spendtime Palace (3/27, Dangerous Pies)

(3/27, Dangerous Pies) The Berries w/the Rememberables (3/27)

(3/27) Camilo Septimo w/Navegantes — Ones to Watch co-presents this showcase (3/28)

— Ones to Watch co-presents this showcase (3/28) M4TR + The Invisibles — Two D.C. rock bands, one supporting last year’s timely album Rock to Resist By, the other a female-fronted group that’s “a guaranteed good time that will get you grooving” (3/29)

— Two D.C. rock bands, one supporting last year’s timely album Rock to Resist By, the other a female-fronted group that’s “a guaranteed good time that will get you grooving” (3/29) Sasha Sloan w/Lauren Aquilina (3/29)

(3/29) The Loving Paupers w/Vic Ruggiero — Record Release Party (3/29)

— Record Release Party (3/29) &More w/Alireza (3/30)

(3/30) Txlips w/Hedera and 1 Identity Band (3/30)

(3/30)

Comps (4/3)

(4/3) Old Sea Brigade w/Jon Bryant and Luray (4/3)

(4/3) Robert Ellis: Texas Piano Man w/Ian O’Neil (of Deer Tick) (4/4)

(4/4) Prateek Kuhad w/George Adamson (4/5)

(4/5) Aaron Lee Tasjan w/Rorey Carroll — Karma for Cheap Tour (4/7)

— Karma for Cheap Tour (4/7) Added Color, Black Dog Prowl w/Unsullied (4/9)

(4/9) Allegra, Fine w/Emperor Plum (4/9)

(4/9) Petra Glynt w/Errhead (4/10)

(4/10) Kiefer w/DJ Harrison (4/13)

(4/13) Mormor (4/16)

(4/16) Animal Years (4/17)

(4/17) Ann Marie — Rising, silky-voiced R&B artist, co-presented by LiveNation (4/18)

— Rising, silky-voiced R&B artist, co-presented by LiveNation (4/18) Speaking Suns w/Babbling April (4/19)

(4/19) Bayonne w/Palm Daze — Any day now, you’ll become hooked on the powerful melodies and pristine arrangements of the piano-steeped synth-pop songs by Bayonne, too (4/20)

— Any day now, you’ll become hooked on the powerful melodies and pristine arrangements of the piano-steeped synth-pop songs by Bayonne, too (4/20) The Palms (4/21)

(4/21) Maddie Mae w/Kate Hohman, Scott Stubbs (4/22)

(4/22) Valley Maker w/Tomberlin (4/22)

(4/22) Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore w/Daniel Bachman (4/25)

(4/25) AK — LiveNation co-presents a concert by 18-year-old New Jersey rapper whose become a viral sensation in under a year (4/26)

— LiveNation co-presents a concert by 18-year-old New Jersey rapper whose become a viral sensation in under a year (4/26) Lolo Zouai w/Jean Deaux — High Highs to Low Lows Tour (4/27)

— High Highs to Low Lows Tour (4/27) The Superchargers w/Venray, Waking Lily (4/27)

(4/27) Faux Ferocious (4/29)

(4/29) The Medium (4/30)

(4/30) The Bright Light Social Hour w/Walker Lukens (5/1)

(5/1) Boogie w/KB Devaughn, Bobby Sessions — Everything’s For Sale Tour (5/2)

— Everything’s For Sale Tour (5/2) Mogli (5/3)

(5/3) Steve Gunn w/Gun Outfit (5/4)

(5/4) Alicia Witt (5/9)

(5/9) Adult Mom w/Gobbin Jr, Long Neck (5/10)

(5/10) Delicate Steve w/Fascinator (5/11)

(5/11) Ju’ni’us Meyvant (5/13)

(5/13) Dizzy Wright — LiveNation co-presents (5/15)

— LiveNation co-presents (5/15) Origami Ghosts w/Yessirov, Jim Shorts (5/15)

(5/15) Roo Panes (5/17)

(5/17) Pile w/CHEW, Mock Identity (5/19)

(5/19) Mickey Factz w/the Hoodies (5/22)

(5/22) Daniel Donato (5/25)

(5/25) Cub Sport — A gay couple-led electro-pop group from Down Under return to D.C. in a concert co-presented by previous host venue Union Stage (5/29)

— A gay couple-led electro-pop group from Down Under return to D.C. in a concert co-presented by previous host venue Union Stage (5/29) Ona (6/1)

(6/1) Teen Daze — Performing music from new set Bioluminescence (6/2)

— Performing music from new set Bioluminescence (6/2) Grapetooth w/James Swanberg (6/8)

(6/8) Spirit Adrift w/High Command (6/13)

(6/13) Chloe Moriondo — A Rabbit Hearted Summer (7/26)

STRATHMORE

Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour — Featuring a new generation of jazz leaders, including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura & Jamison Ross (3/21)

— Featuring a new generation of jazz leaders, including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura & Jamison Ross (3/21) AIR: Eliot Seppa, bass — Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (3/27, The Mansion)

— Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (3/27, The Mansion) Michael Miles, banjo — “From Senegal to Seeger: Stories of the American Banjo” (4/4, The Mansion)

— “From Senegal to Seeger: Stories of the American Banjo” (4/4, The Mansion) Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton — “An Evening of Classic Rock!” (4/6)

— “An Evening of Classic Rock!” (4/6) Kristin Chenoweth — Everyone’s favorite Oklahoma-born soprano and Tony- and Emmy-winning star of stage and screen, from Wicked to American Gods (4/8)

— Everyone’s favorite Oklahoma-born soprano and Tony- and Emmy-winning star of stage and screen, from Wicked to American Gods (4/8) AIR: Calista Garcia, singer-songwriter — Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (4/10, 4/24, Mansion)

— Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (4/10, 4/24, Mansion) Caetano Veloso w/Moreno, Zeca, and Tom Veloso — The Grammy-winning Brazilian cultural force’s latest project teams him up with his sons, performing an intimate, acoustic concert based on their new joint album Ofertório (4/15)

— The Grammy-winning Brazilian cultural force’s latest project teams him up with his sons, performing an intimate, acoustic concert based on their new joint album Ofertório (4/15) Capital Jazz (4/18, 5/2, Mansion)

(4/18, 5/2, Mansion) Alan Cumming (4/24)

(4/24) Matthew Morrison w/Shoshana Bean — Annual Gala Performance (5/4)

— Annual Gala Performance (5/4) AIR: Seán Heely, Celtic fiddle — Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (5/8, 5/22, Mansion)

— Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (5/8, 5/22, Mansion) Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — A genre-busting pairing of piano and banjo mixing jazz, pop, bluegrass, rock, flamenco, and gospel (5/10)

— A genre-busting pairing of piano and banjo mixing jazz, pop, bluegrass, rock, flamenco, and gospel (5/10) Youssou NDOUR – Grammy-winning Senegalese singer-songwriter and “African rock’s great global star” (New York Times) makes his Strathmore debut with his high-energy band Super Étoile (5/29)

– Grammy-winning Senegalese singer-songwriter and “African rock’s great global star” (New York Times) makes his Strathmore debut with his high-energy band Super Étoile (5/29) AIR: Trey Sorrells, jazz saxophonist — Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (6/12, 6/26, Mansion)

— Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists-in-Residence guidance program (6/12, 6/26, Mansion) El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana — Former members of the famed Buena Vista Social Club perform what is sure to be an electrifying concert, including director Juan de Marcos González, Eliades Ochoa y Cuarteto Patria, Barbarito Torres y su Grupo, Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos y su Orquesta, plus the legendary Los Van Van, with special guest (and former Social Club member) Ibrahim Ferrer, Jr. (6/29)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

1115A U St. NW

202-588-1880

www.ustreetmusichall.com

Maggie Rose w/Them Vibes — Rising folk rock singer/songwriter originally from Potomac, presented by 9:30 (3/16)

— Rising folk rock singer/songwriter originally from Potomac, presented by 9:30 (3/16) Will Eastman w/Ken Lazee, Ozker — U Hall’s owner celebrates both the club’s 9th anniversary as well as the release of his strong new instrumental house artist album Breathe with a party featuring sets from him and two of the club’s regular DJs (3/16)

— U Hall’s owner celebrates both the club’s 9th anniversary as well as the release of his strong new instrumental house artist album Breathe with a party featuring sets from him and two of the club’s regular DJs (3/16) Ibibio Sound Machine — 9:30 presents (3/18)

— 9:30 presents (3/18) Token w/Kur — Between Somewhere Tour (3/19)

— Between Somewhere Tour (3/19) Mansionair w/Beacon — 9:30 presents a concert by rising alt-pop act (3/20)

— 9:30 presents a concert by rising alt-pop act (3/20) The Comet Is Coming — 9:30 presents (3/21)

— 9:30 presents (3/21) Golden Features — Nu Androids presents another show in celebration of U Hall’s 9th anniversary (3/21)

— Nu Androids presents another show in celebration of U Hall’s 9th anniversary (3/21) VHS Collection w/Future Generations — 9:30 presents a sold-out show from hip retro-tipped synth-pop acts (3/22)

— 9:30 presents a sold-out show from hip retro-tipped synth-pop acts (3/22) Haywyre w/Jnthn Stein, K+Lab — Discover/Form Tour, part of the 9th anniversary week lineup (3/22)

— Discover/Form Tour, part of the 9th anniversary week lineup (3/22) The Bar Brothers w/La Force — Presented by the 9:30 Club (3/23)

— Presented by the 9:30 Club (3/23) Valentino Khan — Part of the 9th anniversary week celebration (3/23)

— Part of the 9th anniversary week celebration (3/23) Lennon Stella w/Valley — 9:30 presents (3/24)

— 9:30 presents (3/24) The World of Drum & Bass — 3D Productions & Badvss Entertainment presents this 9th-anniversary party featuring Drumsound & Simon “Bassline” Smith, TC, DJ SS, High Roll, + Secret Headliner, and Slant, hosted by MC Digga Bruck Shot & Kinetiks MC (3/24)

— 3D Productions & Badvss Entertainment presents this 9th-anniversary party featuring Drumsound & Simon “Bassline” Smith, TC, DJ SS, High Roll, + Secret Headliner, and Slant, hosted by MC Digga Bruck Shot & Kinetiks MC (3/24) Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: A Tribute to Nujabes w/Substantial (3/26)

(3/26) Summer Walker w/Maya B, Janiyah — 9:30 presents two nights at U Hall, the first of which is sold out (3/27, 3/31)

— 9:30 presents two nights at U Hall, the first of which is sold out (3/27, 3/31) Om Unit, Moresounds w/Rude Operator, BHOP & Dvine MC, Kinetiks MC — Resonate presents (3/27)

— Resonate presents (3/27) Black Coffee w/Neko Berg (3/28)

(3/28) Conan Gray w/girl in red (3/29)

(3/29) Blaqk Audio w/Silent Rival — Things We Love Tour presented by 9:30 (4/3)

— Things We Love Tour presented by 9:30 (4/3) Crywolf (4/4)

(4/4) Victor Ruiz w/J Swink — A star DJ on São Paulo’s carioca electronic music scene (4/4)

— A star DJ on São Paulo’s carioca electronic music scene (4/4) ¿Téo? — 9:30 presents (4/5)

— 9:30 presents (4/5) Enamour Rinzen (4/5)

(4/5) Haelos — Sharp moody synth-pop, presented by 9:30 (4/6)

— Sharp moody synth-pop, presented by 9:30 (4/6) Jeremy Loops w/Hollow Coves — 9:30 presents (4/7)

— 9:30 presents (4/7) Alec Benjamin — Two nights presented by 9:30 Club (4/8-9)

— Two nights presented by 9:30 Club (4/8-9) Strand of Oaks w/Tyler Ramsey — 9:30 presents (4/11)

— 9:30 presents (4/11) Emalkay w/The Widdler, Bukez Finezt — Badvss presents (4/11)

— Badvss presents (4/11) Foreign Air w/Honors — 9:30 presents a concert by this great rising synth-rock band with strong D.C. roots (4/12)

— 9:30 presents a concert by this great rising synth-rock band with strong D.C. roots (4/12) Marvel Years w/TheBusiness (4/13)

(4/13) Terror Jr — 9:30 presents (4/15)

— 9:30 presents (4/15) The Wild Reeds w/Valley Queen (4/16)

(4/16) Telekinesis w/Sontalk (4/17)

(4/17) Little People w/Marley Carroll — Landloper Tour 2019 (4/17)

— Landloper Tour 2019 (4/17) Escort — 9:30 presents this sharp neo-disco orchestra from New York (4/18)

— 9:30 presents this sharp neo-disco orchestra from New York (4/18) CharlestheFirst — Badvss presents (4/18)

— Badvss presents (4/18) Tennyson w/Sam Bekt — 9:30 presents (4/19)

— 9:30 presents (4/19) Dillinja — 3D Productions presents (4/19)

— 3D Productions presents (4/19) Against The Current w/Chapel & Armors — 9:30 presents Past Lives World Tour 2019 (4/20)

— 9:30 presents Past Lives World Tour 2019 (4/20) Toro y Moi — DJ set (4/20)

— DJ set (4/20) Anna of the North (4/21)

(4/21) Family of the Year w/Lydia (4/24)

(4/24) Crumb w/Corridor, Shormey — 9:30 presents (4/25)

— 9:30 presents (4/25) Manila Killa (4/26)

(4/26) Cassandra Pope w/Clare Dunn, Hannah Ellis — CMT Next Women of Country show presented by 9:30 (4/27)

— CMT Next Women of Country show presented by 9:30 (4/27) Onra w/Devin Morrison (4/27)

(4/27) U.S. Girls — Queer alt-indie/political pop artist heralded by The New Yorker returns for an intimate concert presented by the 9:30 Club (4/28)

— Queer alt-indie/political pop artist heralded by The New Yorker returns for an intimate concert presented by the 9:30 Club (4/28) Foxing & Now, Now w/Daddy Issues — 9:30 presents (5/1)

— 9:30 presents (5/1) Hellogoodbye w/Hala — 9:30 presents (5/2)

— 9:30 presents (5/2) Holy Ghost! — 9:30 presents neo-New Wave duo from New York (5/3)

— 9:30 presents neo-New Wave duo from New York (5/3) Bea Miller — Nice to Meet U Tour presented by 9:30 (5/4)

— Nice to Meet U Tour presented by 9:30 (5/4) Fleetmac Wood — Gold Dust Disco (5/4)

— Gold Dust Disco (5/4) TR/ST (5/5)

(5/5) Anomalie w/Rob Araujo (5/9)

(5/9) The Dream Syndicate w/Stephen McCarthy (5/10)

(5/10) Mr Twin Sister w/Sateen (5/11)

(5/11) The Twilight Sad w/Kathryn Joseph (5/12)

(5/12) Yungblud — Don’t Wanna Be A Loner Tour (5/13)

— Don’t Wanna Be A Loner Tour (5/13) L’Impératrice (5/15)

(5/15) Filthy Friends w/Dressy Bessy (5/20)

(5/20) CloZee (5/25)

(5/25) Rolling Blackouts w/Coastal Fever, RVG (5/29)

(5/29) Omar Apollo w/Mk.Gee (5/30)

(5/30) Weyes Blood (5/31)

(5/31) John ‘OO’ Fleming — Synthesis presents (6/1)

— Synthesis presents (6/1) Lewis Capaldi (6/3)

(6/3) The Magician (6/8)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW.

877-987-6487

www.unionstage.com

Alex-Palooza — A concert to benefit Alex Cabellon in his cancer fight featuring the D.C.-area bands The Speaks, Wandering Lies, and Casual War, plus local DJ Accurit (3/22)

— A concert to benefit Alex Cabellon in his cancer fight featuring the D.C.-area bands The Speaks, Wandering Lies, and Casual War, plus local DJ Accurit (3/22) The Riverbreaks w/Suspect Class, the Beanstalk Library (3/23)

(3/23) Matador! Soul Sounds w/Backbeat Underground — All Good presents a jazzy funk concert from headlining act loosely based on the team-aspect of Spanish bullfighting, with opening set from local instrumental group (3/24)

— All Good presents a jazzy funk concert from headlining act loosely based on the team-aspect of Spanish bullfighting, with opening set from local instrumental group (3/24) Choker — Help Yourself Tour (3/26)

— Help Yourself Tour (3/26) William Fitzsimmons w/Jim and Sam — Mission Bell North American Tour from dramatic young folk artist (3/27)

— Mission Bell North American Tour from dramatic young folk artist (3/27) The Antlers w/Tim Mislock — Hospice 10-Year Anniversary Acoustic Show from sharp Brooklyn folk-pop act (3/28, The Miracle Theatre)

— Hospice 10-Year Anniversary Acoustic Show from sharp Brooklyn folk-pop act (3/28, The Miracle Theatre) Big Timber, Grassfed — Bluejacket Brewery presents a night of free bluegrass (3/28)

— Bluejacket Brewery presents a night of free bluegrass (3/28) The Bachelor Boys Band (4/1)

(4/1) Acoustic Open Mic — A free music open mic hosted by Rachel Levitin (4/3)

— A free music open mic hosted by Rachel Levitin (4/3) Don’t Stop or We’ll Die w/the Sloppy Boys (4/3)

(4/3) We Are The 9 — The 9 Songwriter Series featuring a rotating roster of local acts organized and led by Justin Trawick (4/4)

— The 9 Songwriter Series featuring a rotating roster of local acts organized and led by Justin Trawick (4/4) Sunsquabi w/Defunk — Instinct Tour 2019 presented by All Good (4/5)

— Instinct Tour 2019 presented by All Good (4/5) On The Bus — “The longest-running premier Grateful Dead tribute band in the Washington, D.C. area” (4/6)

— “The longest-running premier Grateful Dead tribute band in the Washington, D.C. area” (4/6) Phoam — All Good presents a Tribute to Phish after Phish leader Anastasio’s concert at the Anthem (4/6)

— All Good presents a Tribute to Phish after Phish leader Anastasio’s concert at the Anthem (4/6) City of the Sun — A concert co-presented by Songbyrd (4/7)

— A concert co-presented by Songbyrd (4/7) Neyla Pekarek — Former member of the bluegrass-pop hitmakers the Lumineers (4/8)

— Former member of the bluegrass-pop hitmakers the Lumineers (4/8) Somo — The Phases Tour (4/9)

— The Phases Tour (4/9) Roy Blair’s Cat Heaven — USA Tour (4/11)

— USA Tour (4/11) Com Truise w/Jack Grace, Ginla — Co-presented by Songbyrd (4/12)

— Co-presented by Songbyrd (4/12) Olivia O’Brien w/Kevin George (4/13)

(4/13) Record Store Day Fest ft. Masta Ace & Marco Polo — Records & Rarities presents a multi-artist show of local acts also including Diamon D, Uncommon NASA & Kount Fif, and Empuls w/DJ Oso Fresh (4/13)

— Records & Rarities presents a multi-artist show of local acts also including Diamon D, Uncommon NASA & Kount Fif, and Empuls w/DJ Oso Fresh (4/13) Womxn Fuck Shit Up: DC 2019 — “A Smash the Patriarchy Kinda Music Festival” (4/20)

— “A Smash the Patriarchy Kinda Music Festival” (4/20) White Ford Bronco — Everyone’s favorite ’90s-pop-playing party band (4/26)

— Everyone’s favorite ’90s-pop-playing party band (4/26) SEV’s Reunion, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack w/Matt Waller — Impact Collective presents the Gotta Bring It Back 2019 concert featuring veteran area hip-hop and alt-rock acts, plus an inventive multi-genre looping artist, all as a benefit for Meant 2 Live Foundation (4/27)

— Impact Collective presents the Gotta Bring It Back 2019 concert featuring veteran area hip-hop and alt-rock acts, plus an inventive multi-genre looping artist, all as a benefit for Meant 2 Live Foundation (4/27) Kings Kaleidoscope w/Wordsplayed — Zeal Tour (5/2)

— Zeal Tour (5/2) Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward — A night featuring two iconoclastic pop and R&B artists touring in support of a forthcoming collaborative album with “pocket-heavy renditions of vintage pop and classic standards” (5/3)

— A night featuring two iconoclastic pop and R&B artists touring in support of a forthcoming collaborative album with “pocket-heavy renditions of vintage pop and classic standards” (5/3) ÌFÉ — North American Spring Tour 2019 (5/3)

— North American Spring Tour 2019 (5/3) Several Species — The Pink Floyd Experience presented by All Good (5/4)

— The Pink Floyd Experience presented by All Good (5/4) Stephen Malkmus w/Eleanor Friedberger — A night of critically acclaimed alt-rock headlined by the Pavement legend (5/5)

— A night of critically acclaimed alt-rock headlined by the Pavement legend (5/5) KT Tunstall w/Maddie Ross — The underrated Scottish folk/electronic popster known for the hit “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” rides back to D.C. for a rescheduled date (5/11)

— The underrated Scottish folk/electronic popster known for the hit “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” rides back to D.C. for a rescheduled date (5/11) Show Me The Body w/Smbiote, WIFIGAWD (5/12)

(5/12) Jessica Pratt w/Joseph Shabason (5/17, Miracle)

(5/17, Miracle) Fighting Gravity Reunion Show w/Justin Trawick & the Common Good — A Cancer Can Rock Benefit concert (5/17)

— A Cancer Can Rock Benefit concert (5/17) Mono w/Emma Ruth Rundle (5/23)

(5/23) Fantastic Negrito (6/3)

(6/3) Jamila Woods — Co-presented by Songbyrd (6/4)

— Co-presented by Songbyrd (6/4) Carbon Leaf — Two nights on Hindsight’s 2019 Look Past the Future Tour (6/14-15)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-397-SEAT

www.warnertheatre.com

Brit Floyd — “World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” celebrating more than 45 years of The Dark Side of the Moon (3/25)

— “World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” celebrating more than 45 years of The Dark Side of the Moon (3/25) 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour: The All-Star Concert Event of the Year — Featuring a who’s who of the electric guitar, including Billy Cox of Band of Gypsys, Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine from Megadeth, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble, and Kenny Aronoff, plus special guests Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos, and Ana Popovic (3/26)

— Featuring a who’s who of the electric guitar, including Billy Cox of Band of Gypsys, Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine from Megadeth, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble, and Kenny Aronoff, plus special guests Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos, and Ana Popovic (3/26) Dream Theater — Distance Over Time Tour (4/15)

— Distance Over Time Tour (4/15) Joan Baez — Fare Thee Well Tour 2019, presented by the Birchmere (4/26)

— Fare Thee Well Tour 2019, presented by the Birchmere (4/26) Jessie James Decker (5/17)

(5/17) Live On Mars: A Tribute to David Bowie (6/9)

(6/9) Electric Hot Tuna w/Dave Mason — Celebrating 50 years (8/25)

— Celebrating 50 years (8/25) King Crimson — English progressive rock band now celebrating 51 years together (9/12)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Ranky Tanky — South Carolina ensemble mixes low country traditions of Gullah culture with jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B (3/24)

— South Carolina ensemble mixes low country traditions of Gullah culture with jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B (3/24) Lucia Micarelli — Eclectic musical journey bound together with emotional vulnerability and technical violin wizardry (3/30)

— Eclectic musical journey bound together with emotional vulnerability and technical violin wizardry (3/30) Banda Magda — A global romp through South American rhythms, jazz improvisation, and songs in six languages (4/4)

— A global romp through South American rhythms, jazz improvisation, and songs in six languages (4/4) The Gatlin Brothers & Lee Greenwood (3/31)

(3/31) The Charlie Daniels Band — Southern rock boogie and blues from veteran fiddler extraordinaire (4/28)

— Southern rock boogie and blues from veteran fiddler extraordinaire (4/28) Classic Albums Live: The Beatles: Abbey Road (5/3)

(5/3) Eileen Ivers — Hailed as one of the great innovators and pioneers in the Celtic and World music genres (5/4)

— Hailed as one of the great innovators and pioneers in the Celtic and World music genres (5/4) Judy Collins — An Evening with Grammy-winning legend performing classics including “Send in the Clowns” and “Both Sides Now” (5/11)

— An Evening with Grammy-winning legend performing classics including “Send in the Clowns” and “Both Sides Now” (5/11) Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock n’ Roll — A tribute to five decades of musical legends from veterans of Broadway rock musicals as well as bona fide rock singers (6/22)

WOLF TRAP

Filene Center

1645 Trap Road

800-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

The Avett Brothers — New old-fashioned folk (5/23)

— New old-fashioned folk (5/23) Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour w/Night Ranger — Featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson, and Jason Bonham (5/31)

— Featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson, and Jason Bonham (5/31) Bobby Brown & Bell Biv DeVoe w/SWV — On stage together on The RBRM – 4 The Love of It Tour (6/2)

— On stage together on The RBRM – 4 The Love of It Tour (6/2) Rodrigo y Gabriela — Mettavolution Tour (6/7)

— Mettavolution Tour (6/7) Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers (6/8)

(6/8) Johnny Mathis (6/15)

(6/15) Rock of Ages — Broadway jukebox musical celebrates its 10th anniversary tour (6/18-19)

— Broadway jukebox musical celebrates its 10th anniversary tour (6/18-19) Trampled By Turtles, Deer Tick (6/20)

(6/20) Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s The Wall (6/22)

(6/22) Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band w/Samantha Fish (6/23)

(6/23) Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo + Melissa Etheridge w/Liz Phair (6/25)

(6/25) Diana Ross — She’s still got the chops and the charm, and she’ll always be Supreme (6/27)

— She’s still got the chops and the charm, and she’ll always be Supreme (6/27) RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles (6/28)

— A Tribute to the Beatles (6/28) Dispatch w/Anderson East (6/29)

(6/29) Earth, Wind & Fire (7/2)

(7/2) Jackson Browne (7/3)

(7/3) Josh Groban — Swooning for that voice (7/7)

— Swooning for that voice (7/7) Nas w/the NSO (7/14)

(7/14) “Weird Al” Yankovic w/the NSO (7/16)

(7/16) Tedeschi Trucks Band w/Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope (7/17)

(7/17) Sheryl Crow (7/18)

(7/18) JoJo Siwa (7/19)

(7/19) SOJA + Sublime with Rome w/Common Kings (7/20)

(7/20) Reba McEntire — One of the best country legends, ever (7/28)

— One of the best country legends, ever (7/28) Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (7/31)

(7/31) Lyle Lovett & His Large Band w/Mavis Staples (8/1)

(8/1) Sarah McLachlan w/the NSO (8/3)

(8/3) ABBA the Concert (8/4)

(8/4) Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band (8/10-11)

(8/10-11) Stray Cats — 40th Anniversary Tour (8/13)

— 40th Anniversary Tour (8/13) Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (8/16)

(8/16) Mark Knopfler — Down the Road Wherever Tour (8/18)

— Down the Road Wherever Tour (8/18) Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals + Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — A double bill of rootsy Americana/folk of the highest caliber that’ll likely be more than twice as nice — well worth the price (8/22)

— A double bill of rootsy Americana/folk of the highest caliber that’ll likely be more than twice as nice — well worth the price (8/22) The Beach Boys — One of the original legacy rock acts (8/25)

— One of the original legacy rock acts (8/25) Sting (8/26-28)

(8/26-28) Jennifer Hudson w/the NSO (9/5)

(9/5) The Piano Guys (9/6)

(9/6) Kacey Musgraves — In less than a year, or even a month, she’s become a bona fide star, the kind whose concerts sell out in mere days (9/7)

