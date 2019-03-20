NYC Pride announces route for WorldPride NYC 2019/Stonewall 50 Pride March

NYC Pride, the official host of WorldPride NYC 2019 and Stonewall 50, announced the official route for the march, which will kick off on Sunday, June 30.

The parade, which will include an estimated 150,000 marchers, will step off from the corner of 26th Street and 5th Avenue, near Madison Square Park, and trek south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street, past the site of the Stonewall National Monument, before turning north on 7th Avenue. It will then pass by the New York City AIDS Memorial before dispersing around 23rd Street and 7th Avenue, in the city’s heavily LGBTQ Chelsea neighborhood.

The 2019 Pride March will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which is considered the seminal moment in the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement.

“As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, it is fitting that we will march down Fifth Avenue, past the Stonewall Inn, and through the neighborhoods of Greenwich Village and Chelsea, cradles of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement,” NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is openly gay, said in a statement. “I want to thank Mayor de Blasio, the NYPD, NYC Pride and all their partners for their hard work in planning WorldPride NYC 2019, a tremendous logistical feat.”

“New York City stands ready to welcome people from around the world to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the significant role our city played in advancing equality and justice for all,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “I commend NYC Pride, the NYPD, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson for working together with my office to determine a Pride March route that provides for a safe, affirming, and meaningful experience to commemorate this historic milestone for the LGBTQ community.”

Chris Frederick, the executive director of NYC Pride, said the organization will have a number of events planned throughout the city during the month of June to honor this milestone anniversary for the LGBTQ community.

“NYC Pride is thrilled to welcome millions of LGBTQIA+ people from around the globe for World Pride as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Uprising,” Frederick said. “From our Opening Ceremony in Brooklyn to the largest Pride March in history to the Closing Ceremony in iconic Times Square, it is clear that New York will embrace Pride like never before. We welcome everyone to experience a million moments of Pride and make history with us in 2019.”

See the map of the parade route below.

For more information on NYC Pride or the WorldPride 2019/Stonewall 50 March, visit www.nycpride.org.