DC Nightlife Highlights: Avalon Saturdays, Jox at Green Lantern, Sungay Rooftop, and Overeasy Tea Dance

AVALON SATURDAYS & CHORUS DC: LIGHTS OUT

Dougie Meyer, the former general manager of Town, has helped to soften the blow from last year’s loss of that LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday nights at the well-designed, boutique-sized downtown nightclub Soundcheck. Meyer presents the popular LGBTQ party Avalon in the venue, offering a different spin on the concept week in and week out. Lights Out is the theme for the next go-round, co-presented by Chorus DC and Fruity Boi Productions, and featuring New York drag queen Chaka Khanvict offering to apply UV body paint for free on interested patrons, who are encouraged to wear neon, white, and anything reflective. The party this Saturday, April 27, starts at 10 p.m., but things don’t truly light up until midnight, when thousands of glow sticks and glow paint will light the way on the dance floor, where the focus will be on high-energy vocal-driven dance-pop/EDM from DJs Drew G and Paulo Fragoso. Open bar on Tito’s Vodka and Jameson Whiskey from 11 p.m. to midnight. Soundcheck is at 1420 K St. NW. Tickets are $20 at the door. Call 202-789-5429 or visit www.dougiemeyerpresents.com.

JOX: THE GREEN LANTERN UNDERWEAR PARTY

It’s not the only recurring underwear party at the Green Lantern, but the monthly Jox event has been a popular stripdown staple for years at the bar, tucked away in a Scott Circle alley. Certainly few others can claim to have enticed as many men to strip to their skivvies as David Merrill, the veteran local DJ who runs Jox. DJs Ultrapup and Pup Phoenix will assist in pumping up the party’s sexy musical vibe. Saturday, April 27, starting at 9 p.m. Upstairs at the Green Lantern, 1335 Green Court NW. Cover is $5, including free clothes check. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.facebook.com/GreenLanternDC.

SUNGAY ROOFTOP W/DJS GRIND, TWIN

On Sunday, April 28, La Fantasy Productions offers a party for those who would like some nightlife during the day as well as outside the club — and all as a toast to spring. This special Sungay party takes flight on the rooftop deck of the sprawling, multi-level downtown club Eden. Clubgoers are advised to bring their shades — not to mention sunscreen — the better to see the party’s go-go dancers, lights, and LED walls. Meanwhile, the party’s music will come courtesy of D.C.’s own DJ TWiN, who will beat the afternoon heat starting at 4 p.m., followed by California’s DJ Grind, who will spin into the sunset and until 10 p.m. Eden Lounge DC is at 1716 I St. NW. Remaining tickets are $27 plus fees. Call 202-905-9300 or visit tinyurl.com/sungaydc.

OVEREASY TEA DANCE

Starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, @WhereTheGirlsGo presents OverEasy, a party to “celebrate the dawn of summer with your favorite grrlz, boiz, friendz, and neighbz.” Wander from the venue’s patio to the back deck if you prefer to party sunny side up. Otherwise, DJs Alex DB, V-Nice, and Wolfblister will heat things up on the dance floor by scrambling the hits with classic jams. The new, monthly, 21-and-up party is designed to be “a trans-positive, all-gender-inclusive, anti-racist, pro-makeout space.” No cover. Dodge City is located at 917 U St. NW. Call 202-588-9080 or visit www.facebook.com/DodgeCityDC.