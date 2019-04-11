Nightlife Highlights: Miz Cracker, Green Lantern’s Freeballers, Bear Happy Hour, and a Pitchers Drag Picnic

THIRSTY THURSDAYS WITH MIZ CRACKER

Expect lots of laughs and lots of lewks next Thursday, April 18, at Pitchers with a headlining show from the self-described “thin, white, and salty” New York comedy queen, who finished fifth in Season 10’s strong field of contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Who knows, maybe she’ll even show off the Saltine-shaped wig that topped her Very Best Drag look in episode two, a headpiece, consisting of a wig and styrofoam, that she told Metro Weekly involved “13 hours of careful hairspraying, styling, and blow-drying — held in place with shish kebab skewers.” Baltimore’s Brooklyn Heights will serve as special guest host of a show also featuring performances by Iyana Deschanel, Sapphire Blue, and Venus Valhalla. Showtime at 10 p.m., with a meet and greet following. Pitchers is at 2317 18th St. NW. Call 202-733-2568 or visit www.pitchersbardc.com.

GREEN LANTERN: FREEBALLERS!

“The first Green Lantern party that does not include underwear!” In fact, every second Saturday of the month, patrons should leave their knickers at home for this cheekily billed party that celebrates the freedom of movement below the belt — as long as you don’t get too showy about it and leave a little to the imagination. Keep things covered, not confined; imprinted, not exposed; outlined, not out. (Hopefully you catch our drift, because we can’t come right out with it.) D.C.’s longstanding DJ duo BacK2bACk spins as well as co-hosts with promoter/bartender Matt Strother the next fun, freeballing fiesta, where there just might be a battle of the bulges for those ages 21 and up. Saturday, April 13, starting at 10 p.m. No cover — except obviously where it counts. Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.facebook.com/GreenLanternDC.

DC BËAR CRÜE: BEAR HAPPY HOUR

DC Bëar Crüe has made a nice cave out of Uproar, which has proven to be a cozily intimate home for the wildly popular weekly hirsute happy hour after losing its longtime host Town Danceboutique last summer. Doors open at 5 p.m. every Friday night, including this Friday, April 12, and all evening long $5 will get you a rail cocktail or a 32oz draft pitcher of Bud Light or Shock Top. Free appetizers are also offered throughout, with additional food available for purchase off the restaurant’s food menu. Uproar is at 639 Florida Ave NW. Call 202-462-4464 or visit www.facebook.com/uproarloungedc.

PITCHERS DRAG PICNIC

You have options galore around town if you want to sashay away to a weekend brunch with queens. But this Saturday, April 13, comes another round of a rather novel idea of a monthly drag picnic. Brooklyn Heights hosts the drag feast starting “ON F*CKING TIME” at 1 p.m. also starring Sasha Adams, Iyana Deschanel, Katrina Colby, and Venus Fastrada. For this picnic, you don’t need to pack your own basket, as food from the venue’s revamped menu will be available along with drinks at the bar. And Pitchers will also be giving away two Meet & Greet tickets to see Miz Cracker’s show next week. 2317 18th St. NW. Call 202-733-2568 or visit pitchersdc.eventbrite.com to make reservations.