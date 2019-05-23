Nightlife Highlights: Flashy Sundays, Chanellie’s Drag Brunch, The Garden Ball, and QREW DC’s Pride Kickoff

FLASHY SUNDAYS: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

It’s been almost six years since Sean Morris and Kurt “TWiN” Graves teamed up for their first joint partnership, and while it can be hard to believe, this holiday Sunday party at one of the city’s hippest venues was not an instant success, but more of a slow burn. However, Flashy blew up to become a sold-out, line-down-the-block affair. And don’t think for a minute that the first official beach weekend of the summer will do much to alter the situation, so plan to arrive early — around the party’s official start time of 10 p.m. — this Sunday, May 26, if you want to get in and get on the dancefloor with as minimal wait time and interruption as possible. Morris and TWiN will take turns spinning in front of the wall of vintage camera flashes on the venue’s main dance floor, which will be open until 5 a.m., or an hour after the bar closes, while DJ Saint Deporres will be on roof deck duty. Flash is at 645 Florida Ave. NW. Cover is $20. Call 202-827-8791 or visit www.flashdc.com.

CHANELLIE’S MEMORIAL DAY DRAG BRUNCH

In case you were wondering, there is not, in fact, a new queen on the scene named Chanellie. Rather, Chanellie is now the name of the game at Nellie’s Drag Brunch, ever since Chanel Devereaux ascended to the throne as queen of queens for the venue’s popular brunch bunch. And this Sunday, May 27, comes two opportunities to gorge yourself on food — with items ranging from pork to pancakes, soup to salad, fruit to more fruit — drink, although only your first mimosa or mary is free, and drag. Synchottia C. Diamond Blue, Deja Diamond Jemaceye, Chicki Parm (Chase Keech), and Sapphire Ardwick Ardmore-Blue will join Devereaux in slaying and sashaying about — when they’re not serving you and yours, of course. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nellie’s Sports Bar is at 900 U St. NW. Tickets are $41.91. Call 202-332-NELL or visit www.nelliessportsbar.com.

THE GARDEN BALL: ROYAL TEA

The House of Sonique presents a ball extravaganza “where the norms of fashion and art don’t exist,” and where the illustrious and assorted others will walk and compete for trophies — the categories include OTA Runway “VanGuard,” OTA Performance “Jester,” and OTA Best Dressed “Dxke v. Dxchess.” This inaugural Garden Ball will be hosted by Butterknife Decadence and Mr. Ms. Chrysalis, with performances by Alicia Love, Sigma Fraud, Sippi Sonique, and Pussy Noir. Noir is also a permanent judge in the house along with Phil Powell and Mary Bimbola, while Love and Geneva Confection will serve as special guest judges for the evening. Music by CTRL DJ Dvonne will soundtrack and serenade a night “full of elegance, fashion, and full-on faggotry.” Sunday, May 26, starting at 6 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $5 to $20, with tiered pricing at the door including $15 “with a single tea bag, $10 if wearing a crown or headpiece.” Call 202-588-1880 or visit www.ustreetmusichall.com.

THE QREW DC’S GAME ON: PRIDE KICKOFF PARTY

It’s hard to believe pride season is already just around the corner. And QREW DC, the queer womyn outfit co-founded by Kristen Voorhees and Danylle Kightlinger, will present one of the earliest parties around next Friday, May 31, allowing patrons to usher in a whole month of celebration if they choose. Better still, this third annual pride kickoff event is a party with a purpose, as proceeds benefit the Trevor Project’s work in LGBTQ youth suicide prevention. Also on hand will be representatives planning DC Dyke March, the first of its kind in a dozen years, set for Friday, June 7. DJ KB will pump up the jams at the party also offering free giveaways and raffles for tickets to WillCall’s DC Pride Cruise on June 2 as well as a vintage Nintendo 64 console courtesy of This Free Life. Joi Lloyd of Ettelyn Photography will be on hand for photo opportunities. Friday, May 31, starting at 10 p.m. Union Stage is at 740 Water St. SW. Tickets are $10. Call 877-987-6487 or visit www.unionstage.com.