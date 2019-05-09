Nightlife Highlights: Nicks Flix, Trifecta!, The Coven at Ten Tigers, and KC B Yoncé’s Slay My Name

NICKS FLIX 2: WITH DJ TRAVIS ISLAND

The best and most ambitious video jockeys do twice as much work as their strictly audio counterparts, and for a fraction of the fame. Which is why you may not know the name VJ Tre, although you certainly know his work if you had ever set foot in Omega, where he mixed and played music videos for a dozen years before the ultimate video bar shuttered in 2012. These days, Tre has worked to boost recognition of his craft by adopting a different, telling alias, DJ Travis Island. Over the past year, the Saturday night regular at Uproar has presented annual video parties, each devoted to a different gay-favorite pop diva, from Madonna to Kylie Minogue. And then there’s Stevie Nicks. Certainly few others could even claim the kind of Nicks expertise Tre has, having served nine years as the opening and closing VJ for “Night of a 1000 Stevies,” the annual New York extravaganza touted as “the largest and best-loved Stevie Nicks fan event in the world.” Fresh from last weekend’s shindig, Tre promises unique video edits and “original, live and exclusive remix video clips” of Nicks and Fleetwood Mac for the second annual Nicks Flix, set for this Saturday, May 11, starting at 10 p.m., on the top level of Uproar at 639 Florida Ave NW. Call 202-462-4464 or visit www.facebook.com/uproarloungedc.

TRIFECTA! A CAPITAL PRIDE WARM-UP PARTY

Hard as it may be to believe, we’re only a month away from all of the annual Pride celebration, but three leading local LGBTQ party promoters have joined forces to throw a Pride-sized party for those who just can’t wait to get their rainbow-hued groove on. This Saturday, May 11, Avalon Saturdays, Chorus DC, and the Cherry Fund present a dance party at Echostage sure to have clubgoers on their feet dancing to beats from a trifecta of today’s most popular East Coast-based club DJs: D.C.’s X Gonzalez, Miami’s Isaac Escalante, and New York’s Steve Sidewalk. Organizers also promise additional live performances for the party starting at 9 p.m. and running as late as 4 a.m. A portion of the proceeds go to the Capital Pride Legacy Foundation. Echostage is at 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. Tickets are $25 to $30 plus fees. Call 202-503-2330 or visit www.echostage.com.

THE COVEN AT TEN TIGERS PARLOUR

Every second Saturday of the month comes a queer women-centered “witchy dance party” in the Petworth restaurant/bar/intimate nightclub venue owned by D.C.’s ubiquitous Hilton Brothers (Brixton and Marvin). Kate Ross’ The Coven is “open to all genders, orientations, ideologies, and badasses,” and an event where — no surprise given the name — “dark couture is encouraged.” The May party features beats all night by DJ CynCity, from Morgantown, West Virginia. Saturday, May 11, starting at 10 p.m. Ten Tigers Parlour is at 3813 Georgia Ave. NW. Cover is $10. Call 202-506-2080 or visit www.tentigersdc.com.

SLAY MY NAME WITH KC B. YONCÉ

From Donna Slash’s Gay/Bash to Pussy Noir with Sissy That Tuesday, Trade’s stock-in-trade is, among other things, in presenting next-generation drag artists putting on next-level drag shows. At the top of 2019 the Logan Circle haunt introduced yet another hit spectacle, the star of whom is KC Cambrel, better known by his Queen Bey-inspired drag alias. The May edition’s thematic Category is “Motha Nature in Spring.” Patrons are invited to come dressed as their favorite diva and “show off your sickening lewk” in a Slay Off Contest. Desiree Dik will also perform as a special guest, while Wes the DJ is the diva on decks duty. Sunday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Trade is at 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit www.tradebardc.com.