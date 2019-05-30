Team DC’s Night OUT at the Nationals pays homage to a legion of LGBTQ baseball fans

“So far, we are looking at trending towards the biggest Night OUT we’ve ever had,” says Brent Minor, the executive director of Team DC. “We’re close to 4,000 people already.”

This year’s Night OUT at the Nationals coincides not only with the celebration of Pride Month, but the 15th anniversary of the first Night OUT and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — a seminal moment of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

“We’re using the opportunity to honor history and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall,” says Minor, “so we’ve asked Barney Frank to throw out the first pitch, as an honor to his work over many years in Congress.”

Of course, the primary draw of Night OUT is the chance to socialize with other LGBTQ baseball lovers.

The area around the bar near the scoreboard area is typically packed as attendees buy drinks and catch up with old acquaintances while watching the game.

Team DC will also host a party at Dacha Beer Garden following the game.

“One thing I like about Night OUT is it draws a very mixed crowd,” says Minor. “A large number of women go, we have All-Star partners including sports teams or employee resource groups at corporations like Deloitte or Marriott, and community organizations like Dignity or the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. If somebody’s wanting to come out and meet people, and try to find themselves in the gay community, this is a good place to do it.”

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Nationals is Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE. Night OUT ticket-holders can pick up free special edition 15th anniversary T-shirts at the corner of First Street and Potomac Avenue prior to the game. Tickets can be purchased in person at Nellie’s Sports Bar or online at the Team DC or Washington Nationals websites. Visit www.mlb.com/nationals/tickets or www.teamdc.org/events/noan.