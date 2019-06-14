DC Center hosts discussion for trauma survivors in wake of Capital Pride Parade disruption

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will hold an open discussion on Friday night about the recent reports of a shooter that led to a mass panic in the middle of last week’s Capital Pride Parade.

The event, which will be held from 6-8 p.m., will focus on the aftermath of the gun scare, looking at how it traumatized members of the LGBTQ community and made them hyper-vigilant. Representatives from MPD and Capital Pride will be in attendance, in addition to DC Center staff.

“We’ve had individuals reach out to us about the lack of response from Capital Pride, from MPD, from the other LGBTQ organizations in the community, about what happened,” says Tiera Craig, a member of The DC Center’s board of directors. “We’re opening our space to be a place to be open and communicate how we feel, and what we feel can and should be done.”

“We are going to talk about how we can move forward, what contingencies that Capital Pride can and should take, recommendations from the community for what [actions] MPD can and should take,” adds Craig. “It really is just about creating space to have a discussion about what happened, and how it affects our community as a whole.”

Licensed social workers will be on hand to help facilitate the conversation, and provide support for those who experienced trauma, either as a result of Saturday’s event, or any similar events involving anti-LGBTQ violence, such as attacks against transgender women of color.

Craig says that those in need of additional counseling or support services are welcome to contact Sarah Godoy, the Center’s on-staff social worker. Godoy and other staff are willing to provide references or links to other resources to those who need follow-up services once the event has concluded.

“We want this to be a healing and safe space,” says Craig.

The community discussion and support for trauma survivors will be held on Friday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. at The DC Center, 2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105. For more information, call 202-682-2245 or visit www.thedccenter.org.