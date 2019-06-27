Nightlife Highlights: Church! at Trade, Ziegfeld’s Freaky Friday, Rewind at Green Lantern, and more!

GAYBORHOOD NIGHT PIANO BAR WITH JOHN FLYNN

A Philadelphia native, Flynn is a regular presence pretty much year-round in his adopted hometown of Rehoboth Beach. Most nights of the week, you’ll find him tickling the ivories at popular dining and drinking establishments, everywhere from Café Azafrán to Murph’s Beef & Ale to Blue Moon, all to inspire and accompany patrons in singing along to show tunes, standards, and piano-led renditions of pop hits new and old. But on the last Sunday of most months, the gay pianist ventures inland to our neck of the woods, to incite to chorus the colorful patrons at a venue that outbeaches ’em all — all the way in Northern Virginia, no less. This “Gayborhood” event at the “straight-friendly” Freddie’s is meant to foster greater community among LGBTQ patrons and allies: “Enjoy happy hour specials and meet your neighbors.” Sunday, Jan. 30, starting at 5 p.m. Freddie’s Beach Bar is at 555 South 23rd St., Arlington. Call 703-685-0555 or visit www.freddiesbeachbar.com.

CHURCH! AT TRADE

“You’re going to church? On a Wednesday?!?” Of course, next Wednesday, July 3, ain’t just any Wednesday — it’ll feel like a Friday, given the big ol’ work-free holiday the next day. Also, this ain’t just any worship service, at any kind of church. Church! — note the punctuation — features DJs as opposed to preachers in its pulpit, and drag queens who get down and dirty with the crowd rather than blue-haired and big-hatted ladies who sit back and judge — naughty beats haughty any day, can I get an amen? Helping to whip all the proud parishioners into a firecracker frenzy for the 4th will be wessthedj plus special guest DJ Keenan Orr, with a show hosted by Pussy Noir and featuring Sasha Adams Sanchez, Bombalicious Eklaver, and Ricky Rosé. Service starts at 10 p.m. Trade is at 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit www.tradebardc.com.

ZIEGFELD’S/SECRETS: FREAKY FRIDAYS

The veteran Daryl Wilson Promotions offers another freaky deaky bonanza on both levels of Southwest’s large LGBTQ nightclub and entertainment complex starting at 10 p.m. Entertainment for the evening will come via 20 all-nude male dancers — including The Kandyman — house DJ Sedrick and hip-hop DJ Tim Nice, plus a “variety show.” Friday, July 5. Ziegfeld’s/Secrets is at 1024 Half St. SW. Call 202-863-0607 or visit www.secretsdc.com.

PITCHERS, ALOHO’S CHARITY EMPLOYEE DRAG PICNIC

You can picnic with drag queens every second and fourth Saturdays, but the first Saturday in July offers a special summer spread, one featuring “Pitchers employees in their drag debut.” Make that Pitchers and A League of Her Own employees, including Darin Louis, Doug Edwards, Jayson Smith, Ally Clover, Brixton Millner, Juliemay Syquio, Rachel King-Pike, and more — with special guest hostess Chris Huskins, better known as Isis Deverroux. The point isn’t just to hoot and holler at all the specially packed “baskets” on display, but also to raise money for the Wanda Alston Foundation. All tips received will go toward the organization’s critical work in providing shelter and support for D.C.’s LGBTQ youth. Best of all, you don’t need to pack your own basket, as food will be available along with drinks at the bar. It all goes down Saturday, July 6, starting “on f*cking time” at 1 p.m. Pitchers is at 2317 18th St. NW. Call 202-733-2568 or visit www.pitchersdc.eventbrite.com to make reservations.

GREEN LANTERN’S REWIND: REQUEST LINE

Darryl Strickland was one of the most prolific DJs in gay D.C. in the ’90s, which makes him eminently qualified to serve as VJ for this first-Saturdays party focused on playing the best video hits of the ’80s and ’90s. There are drink specials on offer and the ability to make requests all night long. Saturday, July 6, starting at 9 p.m. Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. No cover. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.greenlanterndc.com.