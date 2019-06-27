World Pride Weekend Highlights: Stonewall 50, NYC Pride March, a VIP Rooftop Party, and more!

As New York prepares to celebrate its annual Pride celebration, coinciding with the 50th celebration of the Stonewall Uprising, there are a number of event around New York City that discerning revelers can attend.

WorldPride Mural Project

NYC Pride, in collaboration with LISA Project NYC, HSBC, and Macy’s present the WorldPride Mural Project initiative, featuring murals by 50 local and international artists that reflect and honor the beauty, struggle, and strides of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Date: Friday, June 28-Sunday, June 30

Location: Various locations in New York City. For listings in all five boroughs, search for “WorldPride Mural Project.”

WorldPride Quilt Initiative

NYC Pride coordinated with LGBTQ community leaders and local city institutions to display nine panels from The AIDS Memorial Quilt throughout the city for the month of June.

Date: Friday, June 28-Sunday, June 30

Location: Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St.

Savor Pride

NYC Pride & God’s Love We Deliver host a one-of-a-kind immersive culinary fundraiser, bringing together LGBTQIA+ and ally chefs to craft a special menu while providing in-depth cooking demonstrations, discussions, and tastings. Proceeds will benefit NYC Pride and God’s Love We Deliver. Participants include Renee Blackman, Julia Turshen, Alex Koones, David Burtka, Society Cafe’s Manuel Gonzalez Charles, Lazarus Lynch, Big Gay Ice Cream food truck, and Paulette Martin Goto of The Cooking Channel and the Food Network.

Date: Friday, June 28, 6-10 p.m.

Location: God’s Love We Deliver headquarters, 166 6th Ave.

Rally: Stonewall 50 Commemoration

Join NYC Pride, community activists, and organizers as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Date: Friday, June 28, 6-9 p.m.

Location: Christopher Street & Waverly Place

Youth Pride

A free event for LGBTQIA+ and ally teens that includes live entertainment, interactive games, and more. Live performances by Ava Max, DJ Nhandi, and Deetranada, with appearances by Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar from Pose.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 12-6 p.m.

Location: SummerStage, Central Park, 5th Avenue & 69th Street

Pride Island

The first day of Pride Island features live performances by Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor, Kim Petras, Pabllo Vittar, Amara La Negra, and DJ Johnny Dynell.

Date: Saturday, June 29- Sunday, 30, 2-10 p.m. each day

Location: Hudson River Park’s Pier 97, 59th Street & West Side Highway

VIP Rooftop Party

Dane the night away with DJ sets by DJ GRIND, DJ Toy Armada, DJ Ben Baker, and DJ Kitty Glitter.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2-10 p.m.

Location: The Park, 118 10th Ave.

Teaze

NYC Pride’s official Saturday queer party, in partnership with dapperQ. Features five parties promoting queer and trans DJs, artists and people of color under one roof: bklyn boihood, TRUUU, Set It Off, Rose Gold, and Yellow Jackets Collective. Hosted by Jazzmyne Jay and AmbersCloset, and headlined by Madame Ghandi.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Location: The DL, 95 Delancey St.

PrideFest

E.J. Johnson hosts PrideFest, NYC’s annual LGBTQIA+ street festival, featuring exhibitors, live entertainers, and other activities. Headlined by Princess Nokia.

Date: Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 4th Avenue, between Union Square and Astor Place

NYC Pride March

The 50th NYC Pride March will be led by grand marshals Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Gay Liberation Front, The Trevor Project, Monica Helms, and the cast of FX’s Pose.

Date: Sunday, June 30, 12-4 p.m.

Location: 26th Street & 5th Avenue

Femme Fatale

Join NYC Pride, Stacy of Stonewall, Kate of LovergirlNYC, SPICENYC, and Cynthia Russo for the official Sunday queer party. Special guests include DJ Kittens, Madonna’s Tour DJ Mary Mac, Miami DJ Bonnie BEats, and NYC DJs Nikki Lyons and DJ Lena.

Date: Sunday, June 30, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Location: The Park, 118 10th Ave.

WorldPride Closing Ceremony

NYC Pride’s Closing Ceremony welcomes a full slate of influential speakers and musical talents, with performances by Melissa Etheridge, Deborah Cox, Jake Shears, MNEK, The Prom Musical. Hosted by Margaret Cho.

Date: Sunday, June 30, 7-10 p.m.

Location: Times Square

For more information visit www.worldpride.org.