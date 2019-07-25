Gallery: Mid-century Master — The Photography of Alfred Eisenstaedt

Portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe on patio of her home. — — Photo: ®The Picture Collection, Inc.
This special exhibition at Hillwood contains nearly 50 photographs and ephemera from the Life Magazine artist known for capturing larger-than-life personalities and those among the most notable people of the 20th century — from Marilyn Monroe to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
The show explores the relationship that evolved over the course of photo sessions between Eisenstaedt and Hillwood founder Marjorie Merriweather Post. On display through Jan. 12. Hillwood Estate, 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $18. Call 202-686-5807 or visit www.HillwoodMuseum.org.
Headwaiter Rene Breguet at waiter’s school on skates practicing carrying tray of cocktails while on the ice, at the Grand Hotel — Photo: ®The Picture Collection, Inc.
Albert Einstein (L), in discussion with Robert Oppenheimer in office of the Institute for Advanced Study. — Photo: ®The Picture Collection, Inc.
Uniformed drum major for the Univ. of MI marching band practicing his high-kicking prance as he leads a line of seven admiring children who are all trying to imitate his flamboyant technique while marching across the campus lawn. — — Photo: ®The Picture Collection, Inc.
Marjorie Meriweather Post, heiress & founder of General Foods, chatting w. her schnauzer who is posing in his canopied bed once used by Belgian Royalty, at her 24-acre Hillwood estate. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)