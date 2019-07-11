Nightlife Highlights: Ottermatic, A ’90s Coven, Beyoncé vs. Rihanna, and more!

OTTERMATIC // OTTERPOP

This Friday, July 12, ushers in another edition of the latest monthly party at the Green Lantern named for a particular type of hirsute gay man. Conceived by Bryan Smith and Matt Strother, Ottermatic is “open to all people and self-identified animals,” so all you non-otter wolves, weasels, and ferrets should feel more than welcome. The theme for the July iteration will be brought to life via DJ Jeff Prior, spinning “the best of indie PoP and hard pOp” to get the furry fellas and their frisky fans in the mood to move and groove in friendly fashion — governed by “the concept of consent and inclusion.” Smith will serve as host via his alter-ego The Barber Streisand. Starting at 10 p.m. The Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. Cover is $5 for entry upstairs. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.greenlanterndc.com.

THE COVEN: ’90S EDITION

This Saturday, July 13, the Clinton decade will be alive and playing at Petworth’s Ten Tigers Parlour during the latest installment of Kate Ross’s popular “witchy dance party.” While queer women-centered, the Coven is touted as “open to all genders, orientations, ideologies, and badasses,” and an event where — no surprise given the name — “dark couture is encouraged.” DJ Honey will spin through the pop, dance, and hip-hop hits from the last decade of the 20th century. A portion of proceeds from the party will be donated to Argot Magazine, a local queer nonprofit literary arts magazine. Meanwhile, co-sponsor This Free Life will grant half-price entry to the first 200 patrons who also enter the organization’s raffle for “a record player that is also a chalkboard so you can draw on it.” How very retro-hip. Ten Tigers Parlour is at 3813 Georgia Ave. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-506-2080 or visit www.tentigersdc.com.

BASTILLE SLAY MY NAME

Bastille Day is this Sunday, July 14, and France’s national holiday will certainly be feted by French spots and Francophiles all over town. Yet certainly no one else will offer a toast quite like the one from KC Cambrel, better known as KC B. Yoncé. The Queen B subject’s monthly ball at Trade starts at 8 p.m. The category is “Bastille Slay” and patrons are encouraged to “Dress á la Francais” as well as be prepared to “strut your stuff and snatch the crown” in a Slay Off Contest. Expect a performance from special guest host, “the magnifique Rigatoni,” with dancing to the la la la beats from DJ Chord. Trade is at 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit www.tradebardc.com.

BEYONCÉ VS. RIHANNA SUMMER DANCE PARTY

Speaking of Bey, this import from Baltimore styles itself as “an epic artist-for-artist, track-for-track dance party battle.” It says something that organizers had to stretch to come up with enough nicknames for RiRi to match the many established ones for Bey. So it’s Sasha Fierce vs. the Barbados Babe. Queen B vs. the Caribbean Queen. On one side is the “Drunk In Love” Bey Hive, with music spun by DJ Mills to get the bois bodied and the ladies in formation. On the other side is the “Drunk On Love” Rihanna Navy, imploring Craig Boarman, owner of Baltimore’s Ottobar, please don’t stop the music pon de replay. If it ultimately doesn’t sound like much of a contest, at least it’s a fun night out for contemporary pop diva lovers — whether they’re single ladies or those who found love (however hopeless). Friday, July 19, starting at 9 p.m. at the 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-265-0930 or visit www.930.com.