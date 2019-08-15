Nightlife Highlights: Summer in Shaw, Rough House at Green Lantern, Pretty Boi Drag, and more!

SUMMER IN SHAW DAY PARTY BENEFITTING CASA RUBY

This Saturday, Aug. 17, ushers in the first daytime pub crawl among four watering holes in the Shaw neighborhood, as a benefit for Casa Ruby, which serves the most vulnerable members of the area’s LGBTQ community. A $10 wristband grants barhoppers “super cheap” food and drink specials at each participating establishment, capped off by a free shot to those dedicated day drinkers who hit all four venues between 2 and 8 p.m. At Nellie’s Sports Bar (900 U St. NW), those donning a wristband will pay $3 for their first Absolut-centered beverage and then $5 for refills, while across the street at the Dirty Goose (913 U St. NW), the same deal applies for those drinking Deep Eddy Vodka. Orange Crushes are the chief $3-then-$5 drink specials on offer a few blocks east at Shaw’s Tavern (520 Florida Ave. NW), which adds food to the mix with $5 Fried Green Tomatoes and $5 Hushpuppies. Finally, at Uproar (639 Florida Ave. NW), you can enjoy a $3 Bud Light draft and then a $5 “Bear-sicle Watermelon,” as well as $5 Bourbon BBQ wings. Search “Summer in Shaw” at www.eventbrite.com.

ROUGH HOUSE

The Green Lantern hosts another round of a “dance party celebrating our beats and your bodies” that goes by the tagline “Hands On, Lights Off.” DJ Lemz will spin sexy beats in tag-team fashion with The Barber Streisand. This Friday, Aug. 16, starting at 10 p.m. at the Green Lantern, 1335 Green Ct. NW. Cover is $5 and includes clothes check, although those seeking to strip down to nearly nothing are asked to stick to the second floor — “please keep jockstraps upstairs.” Also: “No photography please.” Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.greenlanterndc.com.

PRETTY BOI DRAG: #OPENKINGNIGHT

Founded by former DC King Pretty Rik E and co-produced with the DC Gurly Show’s Lexie Starre, this troupe of drag kings offers several “open mic” events throughout the year where seasoned drag dabblers can take the stage, though the focus is on those “queer, androgynous, gender-neutral, and masculine-of-center folx…who want to give the art of drag kinging a try in a safe, fun environment.” Those planning to make their drag debut at the next #OpenKingNight, set for Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m., will undergo a “Drag King 101” session to help them get ready. Bier Baron Tavern, 1523 22nd St. NW. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 202-293-1887 or visit www.prettyboidrag.com.

DESIREE DIK’S ODD BALL DRAG SHOW

Self-billed as “D.C.’s Own Blowup Doll,” Desiree Dik has been blowing up alright: Dik has quickly become one of the most prolific queens on the D.C. scene. Earlier this year she started presenting and hosting a fourth Fridays event at Petworth’s “rock n’ roll burger joint” Slash Run focused on a “delicious and different type of drag…and just plain odd fun.” The ball gets rolling next Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 p.m. Slash Run is at 201 Upshur St. NW. Cover is $5. Call 202-838-9929 or visit www.slashrun.com.

CHUNK DC

Launched a dozen years ago in Toronto, the popular traveling #ChunkParty for “bubbas, bears, and babes” — one that values “diversity and equity of every kind” as well “body positivity” — comes to D.C. for an evening of “free hugs, cuddle piles,” and dancing at the Dew Drop Inn. D.C.’s most versatile and popular DJ Keenan Orr will be spinning some hot hits and plus-size beats along with Chunk’s own DJ Cakes. Smiffy, Caleb, and Jaxknife will serve as hosts for a party that also promises “hot gogo bears all night long.” Friday, Aug. 23, starting at 10 p.m. The Dew Drop Inn, 2801 8th St. NE. Tickets are $10 in advance, more (if available) at the door. Call 202-791-0909 or visit www.facebook.com/chunkparty.