Atlantic City’s Miss’d America Pageant powers up with a new venue and superhero theme

Before there was RuPaul’s Drag Race there was Atlantic City’s Miss’d America Pageant, a drag competition that has grown from a small campy show at a local bar to an over-the-top, star-studded production attracting more than 1,000 attendees from across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Produced by the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance, this year’s Miss’d America Pageant is debuting in a new venue, the Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk. It will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to present Miss’d America, which has become such a long running popular event in the Atlantic City community impacting the LGBTQ community,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “One of Hard Rock’s core mottos is ‘All Is One’ and we could not be more proud to come together to support our LGBTQ community and supporters and truly demonstrate we are all one community.”

Returning to reign over this year’s super hero themed pageant will be the current Miss’d America Andriana Trenta along with returning host, Carson Kressley. There will also a special guest performance by pop artist Frankie Z.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2019 Miss’d America Pageant will go to the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance who will distribute to various LGBTQ and LGBTQ supportive charities. Since its inception, the pageant has donated over $400,000.00.

General tickets are priced at $35 or $65 and available for purchase online. VIP tickets are available at $100, which includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post pageant meet and greet reception.

A “Diamond Tiara” table for eight is also available for $1,200.00, which includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of champagne, and admission into the post pageant meet and greet reception. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases are available by calling (609) 449-6037.