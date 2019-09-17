Queer woman arrested in Towson after discharging her gun during altercation with hotel security

A queer woman was arrested for discharging a gun during an altercation with a security guard at a Towson Days Inn Hotel after she and her girlfriend were confronted for what sounded like a fight, but was allegedly rough sex.

Allison Daughtrey, 34, of Parkville, Md., is being held without bond on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons charges for pointing and shooting her gun at a security guard at the Days Inn Hotel in Towson, Md.

The incident started after two clerks working at the front desk of the hotel got a complaint from one of the other rooms. The workers heard two people fighting in the background, prompting the on-duty security guard to call police, reports Baltimore-area ABC affiliate WMAR.

When police arrived at the room in question, they found Daughtrey and her girlfriend. Both women told police they had not been fighting but having sex. Police told the women that they had created a disturbance and had to leave.

Daughtrey’s girlfriend, accompanied by a police escort, went back to the room to retrieve her cell phone, at which point Daughtrey entered the lobby to confront hotel staff.

According to charging documents, the hotel’s security guard claims Daughtrey pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. He tried to take the gun away and wrestled her to the ground, causing the gun to fire and strike a door frame.

Police, still on site at the time, entered the lobby to find the security guard subduing Daughtrey, and arrested her.

For her part, Daughtrey says it was the security guard who was the aggressor. She claims he hit her, at which point she swung her purse at him and the gun fell out, misfiring. She told police she had purchased the gun in North Carolina.

Police wrote in charging documents that surveillance footage from one of the hotel’s cameras backs up the guard’s account of the altercation. They also claim that the security guard had to be taken to the hospital after Daughtrey bit him during the altercation.

Daughtrey has been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at the District Court for Baltimore County in Towson at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

