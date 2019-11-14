Nightlife Highlights: Shady Pines at DC9, Onesie Party at Uproar, Ruck the Runway, and more!

SHADY PINES DEBUTS AT DC9

An unexpected cold snap delayed the launch of this new, standalone ’80s-themed party, created in the mold of Matt Bailer’s massively popular ’90s-focused party Peach Pit (the latest installment of which is this Saturday, Nov. 16, at DC9). Named after the retirement village where the gay-popular TV series The Golden Girls took place, Shady Pines distinguishes itself as a daytime, outdoor kind of party at the venue. “We’re going to try DC9 on the roof from 3 to 7 in the afternoon, so people can do their kind of ‘Sunday Funday’ outdoors thing, and not go too late.” Bailer already knows the most popular song that will get played at the free party — Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Shady Pines debuts this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Peach Pit is the night before, starting at 10:30 p.m. DC9 is at 1940 9th St. NW. Call 202-483-5000 or visit www.dcnine.com.

UPROAR’S ONESIE PARTY

Two weeks after Halloween, Uproar is still encouraging patrons to don costumes, even promising a contest, a raffle, and food and drink specials to those who follow suit — as in union suit, or a similar one-piece attire, from kigurumi to basic pajamas or sweatpants. “Let’s Get Comfy!!!” commands the official invitation to the Onesie Party, open to all aged 21 and up, and hosted by DJ StrikeStone! It’s set for this Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at 9 p.m. Uproar is at 639 Florida Ave NW. Call 202-462-4464 or visit www.facebook.com/uproarloungedc.

RUCK THE RUNWAY 3

Members of the Washington Renegades, a gay-inclusive amateur rugby team, will ditch their cleats for heels at the third annual drag affair. The theme is “Dungeons and Drag Queens,” and organizers promise “a new crop of rookies, veterans, and a guest star or two,” all of whom will work the crowd for fundraising dollars dressed as “warrior princesses, evil queens, witches good and bad,” and other characters from fairy tales and the world of fantasy. This year’s event also adds lip sync battles. Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at 8 p.m. At Red Bear Brewing, 209 M St. NE. Call 202-849-6130 or visit www.redbear.beer.

THE BIG BOARD: MARKET CRASH THANKSGIVING

LGBTQ residents of the H Street Corridor — and their admirers all around — flock to this neighborhood watering hole on a bi-monthly basis, when they turn it gay, at least for the night, every other hump day. A first and third Wednesdays affair, the next round features music by guest DJ Baronhawk and special performances in which local drag queen Desiree Dik “tells The Story of Thanksgiving in her own twisted way.” Drink specials include $2 specialty shots all night long and $5 draft and rail offerings until 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, starting at 9 p.m. The Big Board is at 421 H St. NE. Call 202-543-3630 or visit www.thebigboarddc.com.

GAY/BASH

Over the past couple of years Josh Vogelsong’s monthly alternative drag-focused party has helped spawn a coterie of monthly alternative drag-focused events at Trade, including Pussy Noir’s Sissy That Tuesday and KC B. Yoncé’s Slay My Name. “People show up in looks, everybody comes dressed up,” Vogelsong says about Gay/Bash, the spunkiest of the bunch. At the November bash, shows will come from Alastor, Ana Latour, Pussy Noir, Jane Saw, and, last but not least, Donna Slash, Vogelsong’s other-persona. Jams from the Barber Streisand, with Connor serving as “Stage boy.” Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors at 10 p.m., with shows at 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Trade is at 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit www.facebook.com/gaybashdc.