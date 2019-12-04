Transgender sex worker kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

Police are still searching for two men who allegedly kidnapped a transgender sex worker and held her at gunpoint on Nov. 19.

The victim was abducted after she arranged to meet a man inside a black SUV near Unionport Road and Metropolitan Oval around 4:30 p.m., with the intention of going to a nearby hotel.

But when she entered the vehicle, she discovered a man who was a past client of hers waiting with a gun.

The two men took the woman’s cell phone and tied her hands and feet with zip ties, reports the New York Post.

The second man was allegedly trying to access text messages on the sex worker’s cell phone between her and his wife. But when he was unable to access them, he and his partner in crime drove to a Boost Mobile store in Yonkers to try to unlock the phone.

The woman managed to flee once they arrived at the store. She suffered lacerations to her knee and hands, but refused medical attention, police said.

The men then fled in the SUV and remain at large. It’s still unclear what the text messages said, or if the husband was ever able to retrieve them.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting @NYPDTips or texting 274637.

All tips can be submitted anonymously, though any tip that leads to an arrest or indictment can earn a reward of up to $2,500.

