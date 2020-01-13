BREAKING: Crew Club to close after 25 years

The Crew Club, the District’s best-known men’s spa serving the gay community, will close its doors on Feb. 29, according to founder and co-owner DC Allen.

Allen told Metro Weekly in an interview on Monday that he and his husband and business partner, Ken Flick, sold the building that housed the club four years ago, when they felt the real estate market was at its height. Allen and Flick tried to reach a new rental agreement with the owners, but negotiations failed. The pair also looked for other space for a possible relocation, but were unable to find anything.

Allen, who suffered a heart attack two-and-a-half years ago, said he felt it was time to retire. He and Flick are currently residing in Wilton Manors, Fla., having placed daily operations in the hands of the club’s manager, David Carter.

Allen and Flick are unsure of whether there will be a closing party on the Friday and Saturday of the club’s closing weekend, which coincides with his birthday. Plans for such an event, if it occurs, will be announced at a later time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

