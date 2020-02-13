Nightlife Highlights: Valentine’s Swazzy Nights, Bear Cave’s #LoveOrLust, Lonely Holes Club, and more!

VALENTINE’S SWAZZY NIGHTS

SwazzEvents, producers of queer-centered parties that are “all-inclusive, body-positive, trans-positive, and accessible,” returns to the Looking Glass Lounge for its monthly outing at this unpretentious Park View spot. Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Swazzy Nights will offer, according to the organizers, “a night of booze, sexy dancing with that qt, and amazing performances.” Among the performers taking the stage at 11 p.m. is the “wicked good time” newcomer Sitara Sin and drag king Mitch. Music, including slow jams and chill-out that will help set the party’s mood, are courtesy DJ Shorno Babu. The Looking Glass Lounge is at 3634 Georgia Ave. NW. Call 202-722-7669 or visit www.facebook.com/swazzevents.

THE BEAR CAVE: #LOVEORLUST

The furry fellas behind Bears Can Party come out of hibernation for another tour of the Bear Cave at Green Lantern, this one falling over Valentine’s Day weekend. Caramel’ D and Beowoof are the recurring party’s two new gogo boys who will dance to “ALL genres of music” as spun by DJ Popperz. Naturally, “Beartenders” will be slinging “cheap drinks” from the full bar. The party is open to patrons 21 and over, whether they’re looking for love or lust, and whether they prefer to dress or undress down to their skivvies, checking their clothes with their coat. This Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 9 p.m. Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. No cover. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.greenlanterndc.com.

KICKS & GIGGLES: THE LONELY HOLES CLUB

DJs Ben Norman and Phil Reese originally started this once-a-month queer party as “a dancey anecdote to Saturday’s usual heteronormativity.” Each month brings a different theme, generally creative, and presented in a cheeky kind of way. That’s certainly true with the February edition of the party, geared to all those who have fallen in, out of, or in-between love. Upon entering Uproar on Saturday, Feb. 15, each guest will choose an “easy-to-spot glow stick” that matches the designated hue of their relationship status. Green means all systems go for those single and ready to mingle; yellow is for those seeking to explore beyond traditional bounds but proceeding with caution and in tandem with a partner in some state of play; red (also black) means stop in the name of love, but warm to the idea of friends; and blue is for those who identify as polyamorous. The unstated aim of the party could be thought of as helping guests form bonds with others who color as they do on the sexual spectrum. If you want to get further down in the cheeky gutter with a play on the party’s titular theme, you could say the end goal is to leave no holes barred, and no one left with a lonely behind. The party starts at 10 p.m. Uproar Lounge is at 639 Florida Ave NW. Call 202-462-4464 or visit www.facebook.com/uproarloungedc.

THE BIG BOARD: MARKET CRASH AMOR

If you’re still struck with that loving feeling next Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Big Board on H Street becomes more than just friendly with the neighborhood’s LGBTQ residents every other hump day, when a love of all things queer is the order of the night, per the community outing called Market Crash. The party attracts those with a love of happy house and poppy dance hits in particular, courtesy of guest DJ Mike Babbitt. Other things to love: Drink specials including $2 specialty shots all night long and $5 draft and rail offerings until 11 p.m. The LGBTQ love starts at 9 p.m. The Big Board is at 421 H St. NE. Call 202-543-3630 or visit www.thebigboarddc.com.