Pragmatic Progressive: Mary Washington — Metro Weekly Enhanced Digital Edition (Feb. 6, 2020)

In this issue:
Pragmatic Progressive: With a potentially historic run for mayor, State Senator Mary Washington is offering Baltimore a break from politics-as-usual. Interview by John Riley • Photography by Todd Franson
Pete’s Potential: Pete Buttigieg declares victory in Iowa amid caucus chaos. By Rhuaridh Marr
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Ahead of Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, we offer up picks in the main categories. By Randy Shulman
Also –> Spotlight: Cheyenne Jackson • Out On the Town Arts & Entertainment Calendar with Editor’s Picks • Royal Visit: Nick Westrate • Drawing From Experience: Laya Monarez • The Feed: Leading Change • Colonial Pride • Community Calendar • Stage: Silent Sky • Television: The Category Is… • Music: Trixie Mattel • Nightlife Scene: Super Bowl at Nellies • Nightlife Listings and Drink Specials • Scene: Wig Night Out! at Pitchers • Last Word
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.