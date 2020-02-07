Pragmatic Progressive: Mary Washington — Metro Weekly Enhanced Digital Edition (Feb. 6, 2020)

For a limited time, get a full year (50 issues) of our enhanced digital edition for only $19.95!

Click here to Subscribe Now!

Help support LGBTQ journalism.

—

In this issue:

Pragmatic Progressive: With a potentially historic run for mayor, State Senator Mary Washington is offering Baltimore a break from politics-as-usual. Interview by John Riley • Photography by Todd Franson

Pete’s Potential: Pete Buttigieg declares victory in Iowa amid caucus chaos. By Rhuaridh Marr

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Ahead of Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, we offer up picks in the main categories. By Randy Shulman

Also –> Spotlight: Cheyenne Jackson • Out On the Town Arts & Entertainment Calendar with Editor’s Picks • Royal Visit: Nick Westrate • Drawing From Experience: Laya Monarez • The Feed: Leading Change • Colonial Pride • Community Calendar • Stage: Silent Sky • Television: The Category Is… • Music: Trixie Mattel • Nightlife Scene: Super Bowl at Nellies • Nightlife Listings and Drink Specials • Scene: Wig Night Out! at Pitchers • Last Word

Metro Weekly’s Enhanced Digital Edition, published on the Issuu platform, is now available for just $2.99 a copy — less than a typical cup of coffee, and just as enjoyable.

The Enhanced Digital Edition includes links to advertisers and content, audio, video and more! Coming soon: Expanded feature content and photos not seen in the print edition!

Help support LGBTQ journalism by subscribing to the GLAAD Media-Award winning publication that offers a one-of-a-kind reading experience.

Planning an upcoming visit to D.C.? Buy and single copy and check out our LGBTQ Nightlife and Out On the Town Arts & Entertainment section for things to do ahead of your visit!

Open in fullscreen mode for the best viewing experience.