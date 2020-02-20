Team DC’s annual LGBTQ+ student-athlete scholarship program is open for applications

“Our Team DC scholarship is intended to support LGBTQ+ student-athletes as they embark on their post-secondary endeavors,” says Rene Tiongquico, co-chair of the Team DC Scholarship Committee. “It’s for rising college freshmen, to help them financially and in going to the next chapter of their academic endeavors. And it’s to provide them financial scholarships to honor what these student-athletes have done, both as an LGBTQ-identified student, and their athletic accomplishments.”

The scholarships range between $2,000 and $2,500, and are awarded to students from the D.C. Metro area who have received good grades and made outstanding athletic achievements during the course of their high school career.

Applicants must also submit an essay that explores how their LGBTQ identity has influenced their past successes, ability to persevere in the face of obstacles, or their future goals and endeavors.

“We really want to emphasize that student-athletes provide some background about themselves, how they’ve stood out and made some achievements throughout their high school careers. It’s really to honor their achievements,” Tiongquico says. “I certainly didn’t have the courage [to be out] at that age, and some of these students are incredibly accomplished.”

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 28. The scholarships will be presented during the organization’s “Night of Champions” awards dinner, Saturday, April 18 at the Hilton National Mall Hotel.

Team DC will also be handing out “Horizon Awards,” honoring teachers, coaches, and mentors in the community who have made a positive impact on LGBTQ+ student-athletes.

“We’ve been doing such a good job with giving awards to college seniors, but some of the unsung heroes in this whole process are these educators and teachers who have supported those student-athletes,” says Tiongquico. “So we thought it was a really appropriate time to honor those individuals, too.”

Applications for Team DC’s Scholarship are due by Saturday, Feb. 28. Applicants must submit their contact information through the Team DC website.

They must submit transcripts, essays, and two letters of recommendation by emailing Scholarship@teamdc.org or mailing documents to Team DC, Attn: Team DC Scholarship Committee, 2910 Sycamore St., Alexandria, Va., 22305. For more information, visit www.teamdc.org/scholarships.