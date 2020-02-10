Trump is “too much of a man” for LGBTQ people, Christian pundit claims

Right-wing pastor and former Republican politician E.W. Jackson claims that LGBTQ hate Donald Trump because he’s “just too much of a man for them.”

Jackson was the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in 2013, and mounted two unsuccessful campaigns for one of Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats in 2012 and 2018.

Speaking last week on his “The Awakening” radio program, in audio captured by Right Wing Watch, Jackson slammed those on the left for not liking Trump’s “manhood.”

Jackson also attacked former President Barack Obama, calling him “effete” and “light in the loafers” — a derogatory term for gay men.

“I’m convinced that a lot of this criticism of the president also has to do with his masculinity,” Jackson said. “[Trump is] a man, and you know the left doesn’t like manhood.”

“I think the president, frankly, is just too much of a man for them,” Jackson continued. “They just don’t like manhood, and I think that’s part of the problem too — the radical feminists, the homosexuals, the transgenders, whatever bizarre idea they have of who we’re supposed to be, they’re not putting up with men who stand tall, who stand up straight and say, ‘Look, this is who I am, this is what I believe, you can like it, or you can lump it, but there it is.’”

Jackson added: “Obama was effete. Obama was light in the loafers. You all remember seeing that time when he was exercising, and he — oh, brother — he looked like Olive Oyl trying to lift a half-pound weight? I’m serious. It was a bizarre thing to watch. I don’t know why he allowed it to be filmed. It did not put him in a manly light.”

Jackson has a history of making anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Last year, he said that gay people couldn’t be judges because they can’t be “fair or objective.”

He claimed that Patrick Bumatay, who at the time had been nominated by Trump to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was “bad, bad news. He is a homosexual activist… and he brings this into his legal practice.”

He has previously called gay people “perverted,” “spiritually darkened, and “frankly very sick people, psychologically, mentally and emotionally.”

He also said that homosexuality “poisons culture, it destroys families, it destroys societies.”

Jackson tried to soften his anti-LGBTQ image during his bid for the Senate in 2018, saying he regretted “using any words that hurt people or that make people think I hate them.”

