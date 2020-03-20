Here are the Prides that are cancelled or postponed

(Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Metro Weekly is temporarily replacing our printed edition with our new Digital Edition! It’s just as informative, just as fun, and has the added bonus of being interactive. A new issue is published every Thursday. Read the latest edition here!)

More than 100 global Pride events have either canceled or postponed their dates in response to the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world.

InterPride and the European Pride Organisers Association are joining forces to form a new group to “coordinate the Pride movement’s response at the international level.”

“As we face an unprecedented global threat, our Pride movement will come together to support each other and create community at a time when we need it most,” Linda DeMarco, Co-President of InterPride, said in a statement.

“Today brings the devastating news that the number of Prides canceling or postponing because of COVID19 will pass 100, and it’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement,” said Kristine Garina, President of European Pride Organisers Association, in a statement. “Right now we must all be focusing first on our own wellbeing and the welfare of those around us, but we are passionate about Pride and we will work together, and do all we can, to help Pride organizers get through this.

“Every Pride organizer in the world has a story of someone whose life was changed by coming to a Pride, a story of someone who for the first time felt love and a sense of community. It’s heartbreaking that so many people will miss out on that this year, but we’re determined that Pride will continue and will change many more lives in the future.”

Below is a link to a current summary of the Prides impacted and their new proposed dates, if available. This list is in spreadsheet form and is sortable by column at the very top (where the letters A, B, C, etc. are). It will be updated periodically as more information becomes available, so check back often.

Click here to access the current list of Pride cancellations.

There is also a Google Map of the cancellations being updated constantly. Access that here.