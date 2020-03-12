Music: Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues & Jazz — Spring Arts Preview 2020

We’re here, we’re queer, and darn near everywhere yet again this Spring, represented in the lineups at a majority of area concert venues, from the Magnetic Fields at City Winery to Laura Jane Grace’s band Against Me! at the Fillmore, Brandi Carlile at Wolf Trap to Brandy Clark at the Birchmere, and Rahsaan Patterson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club to Halsey at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Also returning this season: Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Big Freedia, Ann Hampton Callaway, and the ever-elusive Mika. Other notable attractions with significant LGBTQ appeal include the return of the original riot grrrl band Bikini Kill, coming to the Fillmore, the inspired pairing of Ani DiFranco with the Indigo Girls at Wolf Trap, and the promise of new music from Janet Jackson to go with her new show at Capital One Arena.

Editor’s Note: Some events might be postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Please check ahead with the individual venues.

9:30 CLUB

Leslie Odom Jr. — The Tony-winning star of Hamilton shows off his chops as a singer-songwriter and solo performer (4/1)

— The Tony-winning star of Hamilton shows off his chops as a singer-songwriter and solo performer (4/1) Manic Focus, Mersiv + Russ Liquid (4/2)

(4/2) Minnesota + Of The Trees, Eastghost, Thelem, Ablation — Steez Promo presents a Bass Nation late show (4/3)

— Steez Promo presents a Bass Nation late show (4/3) Pussy Riot + Deli Girls (4/4)

(4/4) The Glitch Mob + Ivy Lab — Drink The Sea 10th Anniversary Tour (4/5)

— Drink The Sea 10th Anniversary Tour (4/5) Deafheaven + InterArma, Greet Death — 10 Year Anniversary Tour (3/6)

— 10 Year Anniversary Tour (3/6) Aterciopelados, Los Amigos Invisibles (4/8)

(4/8) Delta Rae + Frances Cone, Carrie Welling (4/9)

(4/9) They Might Be Giants — A concert honoring the 30th Anniversary of the quirky group’s seminal pop album Flood (4/10)

— A concert honoring the 30th Anniversary of the quirky group’s seminal pop album Flood (4/10) The Lone Bellow w/Early James — Half Moon Light Tour (4/11)

— Half Moon Light Tour (4/11) Little Dragon w/April + Vista, sir was (4/15)

(4/15) Margaret Glaspy + Kate Davis — The Devotion Tour (4/17)

— The Devotion Tour (4/17) Dabin + special guests Trivecta, Nurko, Last Heroes — Into The Wild Tour, a late show presented by AEG and U Street Music Hall (4/17)

— Into The Wild Tour, a late show presented by AEG and U Street Music Hall (4/17) Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real — The Naked Garden Tour (4/19)

— The Naked Garden Tour (4/19) Hot Country Knights w/Rachel Wammack — One Knight Stand Tour (4/20)

— One Knight Stand Tour (4/20) Real Estate w/Palm — The Main Tour (4/21)

— The Main Tour (4/21) King Krule w/Lucy (4/22)

(4/22) Waxahatchee w/Ohmme (4/23)

(4/23) Shallou w/slenderbodies (4/24)

(4/24) Joywave — The Possession Tour (4/25)

— The Possession Tour (4/25) ARCA w/Total Freedom (4/27)

(4/27) Ariel Pink w/CMON (4/28)

(4/28) Tennis w/Molly Burch (4/29)

(4/29) TOKiMONSTA (4/30)

(4/30) STRFKR w/the Undercover Dream Lovers — Known for an exclamatory kind of synth pop (5/1)

— Known for an exclamatory kind of synth pop (5/1) Dan Deacon w/Ed Schrader’s Music Beat (5/2)

(5/2) Eric Hutchinson (5/2)

(5/2) Ali Gatie — Young Iraqi-Canadian rapper/singer-songwriter (5/3)

— Young Iraqi-Canadian rapper/singer-songwriter (5/3) Greg Dulli + Joseph Arthur — Dulli of the Afghan Whigs and the Twilight Singers (5/5)

— Dulli of the Afghan Whigs and the Twilight Singers (5/5) Eden w/keshi, Rence (5/6)

(5/6) Poolside (5/8)

(5/8) Jacob Collier (5/10)

(5/10) Alec Benjamin w/Harry Hudson (5/11)

(5/11) The Tallest Man on Earth w/Courtney Marie Andrews (5/13)

(5/13) Natiruts w/4th & Orange (5/15)

(5/15) Still Woozy (5/16-17)

(5/16-17) Luttrell — A late show part of the Lucky Ones Tour (5/16)

— A late show part of the Lucky Ones Tour (5/16) Two Feet + UPSAHL — Pink Tour Part 1 (5/18)

— Pink Tour Part 1 (5/18) Girl Talk (5/22)

(5/22) Mew — The 15th Anniversary Tour of And The Glass Handed Kites (5/23)

— The 15th Anniversary Tour of And The Glass Handed Kites (5/23) lovelytheband w/Tessa Violet, Valley — loneliness for love tour (5/24)

— loneliness for love tour (5/24) Svdden Death w/Phiso, Curro, Arcrux — A Bass Nation night presented by Steez Promo (5/30)

— A Bass Nation night presented by Steez Promo (5/30) Tycho w/Com Truise — Simulcast Tour (6/1)

— Simulcast Tour (6/1) mxmtoon w/Claud — dawn & dusk tour (6/2)

— dawn & dusk tour (6/2) Stormzy (6/6)

(6/6) Bombay Bicycle Club w/Liza Anne (6/7)

(6/7) The Airborne Toxic Event (6/16)

(6/16) Weyes Blood w/Ana Roxanne — A Lot Has Changed Tour (8/7)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

Danú — This leading traditional Irish music ensemble travels from its home in Ireland’s historic County Waterford for an early Saint Patrick’s Celebration (3/15)

— This leading traditional Irish music ensemble travels from its home in Ireland’s historic County Waterford for an early Saint Patrick’s Celebration (3/15) Intermediate Djembe Drumming and Drum Circle — Kofi Dennis, a D.C.-based professional percussionist and music teaching artist originally from Ghana, leads a Friday evening master class in djembe playing geared for families and culminating in a group drum circle (4/24)

— Kofi Dennis, a D.C.-based professional percussionist and music teaching artist originally from Ghana, leads a Friday evening master class in djembe playing geared for families and culminating in a group drum circle (4/24) Jazz Masters with John Eaton: Cole Porter — Veteran and venerated local pianist and musicologist offers an entertaining and insightful afternoon riffing on and performing from the Great American Songbook, specifically the rich, multi-layered contributions from Porter, the musical mastermind and masterful songwriter (4/25)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

Casey Abrams — A solo show from a bassist in Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, which creates original songs and reworkings of current pop hits in the style of vintage swing and jazz (3/18)

— A solo show from a bassist in Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, which creates original songs and reworkings of current pop hits in the style of vintage swing and jazz (3/18) Girma Bèyènè & Akalé Wubé — A legend of Ethiopian music joins a Parisian band to perform from his repertoire as well as other ’70s Ethiopian soul and groove tracks all as a part of an epic D.C. homecoming show for Bèyènè (3/20)

— A legend of Ethiopian music joins a Parisian band to perform from his repertoire as well as other ’70s Ethiopian soul and groove tracks all as a part of an epic D.C. homecoming show for Bèyènè (3/20) Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi — Hendrix reimagined (3/25)

— Hendrix reimagined (3/25) Popa Chubby — Blues performed with punk attitude (3/27)

— Blues performed with punk attitude (3/27) BSO Music Box — “Classical for kids” (3/28, 5/9)

— “Classical for kids” (3/28, 5/9) Croce Plays Croce — A performance of “Time In a Bottle” and other songs from the catalogs of the piano virtuoso A.J. Croce and of his father, legendary folk singer Jim Croce (3/29)

— A performance of “Time In a Bottle” and other songs from the catalogs of the piano virtuoso A.J. Croce and of his father, legendary folk singer Jim Croce (3/29) Coco Montoya — Blues guitar powerhouse (3/31)

— Blues guitar powerhouse (3/31) Susan Werner w/Heather Aubrey Lloyd — Queer artist, dubbed the “Empress of the Unexpected” by NPR, performs her latest project, the New Orleans-inspired, piano-driven romp NOLA, plus an opening set by a former journalist and the Grand Prize winner at the 2019 Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards (4/17)

— Queer artist, dubbed the “Empress of the Unexpected” by NPR, performs her latest project, the New Orleans-inspired, piano-driven romp NOLA, plus an opening set by a former journalist and the Grand Prize winner at the 2019 Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards (4/17) Jill Andrews — Former frontwoman of lauded Americana group The Everybodyfields gives voice to the unsung moments in women’s lives on Thirties (4/19)

— Former frontwoman of lauded Americana group The Everybodyfields gives voice to the unsung moments in women’s lives on Thirties (4/19) Canned Heat — Legendary blues rock band celebrates its 50-plus year history that includes being part of the original Woodstock lineup (4/22)

— Legendary blues rock band celebrates its 50-plus year history that includes being part of the original Woodstock lineup (4/22) David Bromberg Quintet — The pioneer of “Newgrass Americana” and his band (4/29)

— The pioneer of “Newgrass Americana” and his band (4/29) Ann Hampton Callaway — The lesbian jazz singer-songwriter especially known for celebrating the work of her idols and influences next focuses on “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook” (4/30)

— The lesbian jazz singer-songwriter especially known for celebrating the work of her idols and influences next focuses on “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook” (4/30) Newmyer Flyer Presents: Joni Mitchell & Bob Dylan Tributes — All-star lineup of D.C.’s finest musicians come together to honor the albums Blue and Blood on the Tracks from two of the most influential songwriters of the past century (5/9)

— All-star lineup of D.C.’s finest musicians come together to honor the albums Blue and Blood on the Tracks from two of the most influential songwriters of the past century (5/9) Bria Skonberg — “Jazz trumpet goddess” (5/10)

— “Jazz trumpet goddess” (5/10) N.E.W. Athens: A Tribute to R.E.M. — A Rockville-based cover band picking up where Michael Stipe and co. left off by calling it quits in 2011 (5/16)

— A Rockville-based cover band picking up where Michael Stipe and co. left off by calling it quits in 2011 (5/16) The English Channel & Billy Coulter Band — “America’s premier British Invasion” cover band with an opening set from the D.C.-based Americana act (5/30)

— “America’s premier British Invasion” cover band with an opening set from the D.C.-based Americana act (5/30) The Vi-Kings — “Ultimate ’60s Soundtrack” (6/13)

— “Ultimate ’60s Soundtrack” (6/13) The Commonheart — Clinton Clegg leads a 9-piece band offering bluesy rock and vintage soul originals that “spread love” (6/26)

— Clinton Clegg leads a 9-piece band offering bluesy rock and vintage soul originals that “spread love” (6/26) Soul Crackers — Performing covers of rock and soul classics (7/11)

— Performing covers of rock and soul classics (7/11) The Sidleys — Album release party (7/25)

THE ANTHEM

The Beach Boys — Still singing about good vibrations and California girls all these decades later (4/7)

— Still singing about good vibrations and California girls all these decades later (4/7) NBA YoungBoy w/Quando Rondo Live (4/10)

(4/10) Big Gigantic w/Ookay — Free Your Mind 3D Experience (4/11)

— Free Your Mind 3D Experience (4/11) Dead Can Dance w/Agnes Obel — The ’80s-minted Australian/British band known for medieval Europe-channeling original music dubbed Neoclassical dark wave performs its latest work Dionysus, a seven-movement oratorio reflecting on the history and lasting legacy of Greek mythology (4/19)

— The ’80s-minted Australian/British band known for medieval Europe-channeling original music dubbed Neoclassical dark wave performs its latest work Dionysus, a seven-movement oratorio reflecting on the history and lasting legacy of Greek mythology (4/19) Die Antwoord — The South African counterculture-inspired hip-hop duo are on tap to make their postponed debut this spring (4/30)

— The South African counterculture-inspired hip-hop duo are on tap to make their postponed debut this spring (4/30) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Lean Senior (5/1)

(5/1) for King & Country — Two shows on the “burn the ships | world tour: 2020 Encore” (5/9)

— Two shows on the “burn the ships | world tour: 2020 Encore” (5/9) Purity Ring (5/12)

(5/12) The 1975 w/Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee — A sold-out show (5/23)

— A sold-out show (5/23) AWOLNATION w/Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, The Beaches, Bleeker (5/26)

(5/26) LP — The lesbian hard-rocker (5/29)

— The lesbian hard-rocker (5/29) Kesha w/Big Freedia — The pop starlet exponentially ups her gay and street cred by tapping the queer Queen of Bounce as a hard-to-follow opening act (6/2)

— The pop starlet exponentially ups her gay and street cred by tapping the queer Queen of Bounce as a hard-to-follow opening act (6/2) Local Natives & Foals w/Cherry Glazerr (6/3)

(6/3) Kaytranada w/Stwo (6/5)

(6/5) Violent Femmes and X — The original acoustic punk rockers (6/7)

— The original acoustic punk rockers (6/7) Car Seat Headrest w/Twin Peaks (6/14)

(6/14) Melanie Martinez (6/16)

(6/16) Louis Tomlinson — A new direction for one of the former members of One Direction (6/19)

— A new direction for one of the former members of One Direction (6/19) CNCO (6/20)

(6/20) DC JazzFest (6/21)

(6/21) Kraftwerk 3-D — One of the seminal forces in the electronic/dance genre returns (7/11)

— One of the seminal forces in the electronic/dance genre returns (7/11) Steve Miller Band w/Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Gary Mule Deer (8/11)

(8/11) Deftones w/Gojira, Poppy (8/23)

(8/23) 5 Seconds of Summer w/The Band CAMINO (8/28)

(8/28) Marshmello (8/31)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

Aoife O’Donovan w/Taylor Ashton — The co-founder of bands Crooked Still and I’m With brings a string quartet to perform favorites from her career as well as the song cycle “Bull Frogs Croon,” developed with Jeremy Kittel and Teddy Abrams, and featuring poetry by Peter Sears (3/13)

— The co-founder of bands Crooked Still and I’m With brings a string quartet to perform favorites from her career as well as the song cycle “Bull Frogs Croon,” developed with Jeremy Kittel and Teddy Abrams, and featuring poetry by Peter Sears (3/13) John Lloyd Young’s Broadway! — Music direction by Tommy Faragher (3/14)

— Music direction by Tommy Faragher (3/14) Ladysmith Black Mambazo — South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award-winning group (3/16-17)

— South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award-winning group (3/16-17) Rodney Crowell (3/19)

(3/19) The 5th Dimension — Florence LaRue and company continue to captivate audiences with 50-year-old hits, from “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” to “Up, Up and Away” (3/20)

— Florence LaRue and company continue to captivate audiences with 50-year-old hits, from “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” to “Up, Up and Away” (3/20) Jim Brickman (4/1-2)

(4/1-2) John Waite (4/3)

(4/3) Storm Large — The saucy, sassy diva known from her work with Pink Martini (4/9)

— The saucy, sassy diva known from her work with Pink Martini (4/9) Joan Osborne (4/16-17)

(4/16-17) Choir! Choir! Choir! — You better come ready to sing in Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman’s community-building and fully interactive show of songs (4/18)

— You better come ready to sing in Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman’s community-building and fully interactive show of songs (4/18) Jim Messina — A folk legend with a rich legacy as a solo artist and as a member of three supergroups, Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina (4/21-22)

— A folk legend with a rich legacy as a solo artist and as a member of three supergroups, Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina (4/21-22) John McCutcheon — Described as “folk music’s Renaissance man” (4/23)

— Described as “folk music’s Renaissance man” (4/23) Karla Bonoff (4/24)

(4/24) A BandHouse Gigs Tribute to Linda Ronstadt — Featuring Patty Reese, the 19th Street Band, Caz Gardiner, Ruthie and the Wranglers, Margot MacDonald, Holly Montgomery, and Jon Carroll (5/2-3)

— Featuring Patty Reese, the 19th Street Band, Caz Gardiner, Ruthie and the Wranglers, Margot MacDonald, Holly Montgomery, and Jon Carroll (5/2-3) Blast Off! (5/24)

(5/24) Te Adoro: Latin Theater Songs — An afternoon of zarzuela and song with Steven Blier and Joseph Li joined by a quintet of Wolf Trap Opera Soloists (5/30)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

The Robert Glasper Trio — After a Grammy-winning turn as an R&B star, the acoustic jazz artist reforms his jazz trio for a tour supporting Covered, their new set putting jazz touches on a selection of hip-hop, R&B, and rock hits (3/20-21)

— After a Grammy-winning turn as an R&B star, the acoustic jazz artist reforms his jazz trio for a tour supporting Covered, their new set putting jazz touches on a selection of hip-hop, R&B, and rock hits (3/20-21) A Tribute to the Music of Grover Washington, Jr. (3/22)

(3/22) Garrett Shider & Grooveallegiance (3/28)

(3/28) Salsalooza 2 — A Night of Dinner Shows & Salsa Dancing (3/29)

— A Night of Dinner Shows & Salsa Dancing (3/29) Syleena Johnson (4/3)

(4/3) Motown & More: The Legacy Lives (4/5)

(4/5) Rahsaan Patterson — — The well-established gay neo-soul artist, known for thrilling and inspiring live performances, who first came to fame when he was “The Kid” on TV’s Kids Incorporated (4/10-11)

— — The well-established gay neo-soul artist, known for thrilling and inspiring live performances, who first came to fame when he was “The Kid” on TV’s Kids Incorporated (4/10-11) The Rippingtons — Contemporary jazz group (4/17)

— Contemporary jazz group (4/17) Enchantment + Ray, Goodman & Brown — A Detroit group known for its smooth and soulful “golden sound” shares the stage with fellow ’70s hitmakers on the R&B chart, a D.C.-based trio known back then as Moments (4/19)

— A Detroit group known for its smooth and soulful “golden sound” shares the stage with fellow ’70s hitmakers on the R&B chart, a D.C.-based trio known back then as Moments (4/19) 76 Degrees West Band (4/24)

(4/24) Luther Re-Lives — William “Smooth” Wardlaw embodies the sound and style of the late Vandross and performs as the leader of a band in tribute to The Velvet Voice (4/25)

— William “Smooth” Wardlaw embodies the sound and style of the late Vandross and performs as the leader of a band in tribute to The Velvet Voice (4/25) The Bethesda Blues & Jazz Youth Orchestra + Sharón Clark — Celebrated D.C. jazz vocalist performs a set with the venue’s in-house jazz orchestra, followed by a club set with her own quartet (5/6)

— Celebrated D.C. jazz vocalist performs a set with the venue’s in-house jazz orchestra, followed by a club set with her own quartet (5/6) Stokley — The lead singer of hitmaking R&B band Mint Condition returns for a concert showcasing his second solo album, 2019’s Sankofa (5/8)

— The lead singer of hitmaking R&B band Mint Condition returns for a concert showcasing his second solo album, 2019’s Sankofa (5/8) Jonathan Butler (5/9)

(5/9) Walter Beasley — Berklee School of Music professor by day, popular jazz saxophonist by night, considered by some “the heir to Grover Washington Jr.’s throne” (5/22)

— Berklee School of Music professor by day, popular jazz saxophonist by night, considered by some “the heir to Grover Washington Jr.’s throne” (5/22) Kindred the Family Soul (5/30)

(5/30) Russell Thompkins & the New Stylistics + Eddie Holman — A night of falsetto from two R&B acts, one featuring the lead singer on the ubiquitous 1973 hit “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” the other 1969’s “Hey There Lonely Girl” (5/31)

— A night of falsetto from two R&B acts, one featuring the lead singer on the ubiquitous 1973 hit “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” the other 1969’s “Hey There Lonely Girl” (5/31) ConFunkShun — A special Father’s Day show with an R&B ensemble, self-styled as “heroes of funk” who scored hits 40 years ago, performing a live show with electrifying choreography and six-part vocal harmonies (6/21)

— A special Father’s Day show with an R&B ensemble, self-styled as “heroes of funk” who scored hits 40 years ago, performing a live show with electrifying choreography and six-part vocal harmonies (6/21) Kirk Whalum — A Grammy-winning gospel artist and session player whose skills on saxophone can be heard on Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (6/27)

— A Grammy-winning gospel artist and session player whose skills on saxophone can be heard on Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (6/27) Hey Nineteen (7/17)

(7/17) Sugar Bear Birthday Bash featuring E.U. (7/25)

(7/25) Howard Hewett — — The longstanding R&B artist and former lead singer of Soul Train-formed dance/R&B group Shalamar (8/8)

THE BIRCHMERE

10,000 Maniacs (3/20)

(3/20) Tom Rush — “First Annual Farewell Tour” (3/21)

— “First Annual Farewell Tour” (3/21) Howard Jones w/Rachael Sage — The ’80s hitmaker returns with an acoustic trio featuring Nick Begg and Robin Boult, plus an opening set by the bisexual jazz/folk singing pianist (3/24)

— The ’80s hitmaker returns with an acoustic trio featuring Nick Begg and Robin Boult, plus an opening set by the bisexual jazz/folk singing pianist (3/24) Raul Malo (3/25)

(3/25) Holly Near w/special guest Crys Matthews (3/26)

(3/26) The Manhattans feat. Gerald Alston (3/27)

(3/27) James McMurtry w/Bonnie Whitmore (3/28)

(3/28) The Secret Sisters w/Logan Ledger (3/29)

(3/29) Rosanne Cash (3/31-4/1)

(3/31-4/1) The Musical Box Presents: A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2 — “A journey into the mythic world of Genesis,” as in the British band, not the Biblical chapter (4/2)

— “A journey into the mythic world of Genesis,” as in the British band, not the Biblical chapter (4/2) Keller Williams (4/3)

(4/3) The Four Bitchin’ Babes — Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four dropping by for a “Girls Night Out” concert (4/4)

— Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four dropping by for a “Girls Night Out” concert (4/4) Kathy Mattea (4/5)

(4/5) The English Beat w/Lady Hatchet (of the Scotch Bonnets) (4/6)

(4/6) Asleep at the Wheel w/Brennen Leigh — Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans first joined forces 50 years ago here in D.C., and celebrate that milestone anniversary along with the other members of the Austin-based band (4/8)

— Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans first joined forces 50 years ago here in D.C., and celebrate that milestone anniversary along with the other members of the Austin-based band (4/8) The Music of Cream — The famous ’60s-era British supergroup gets the tribute treatment by Sean McNabb and Chris Shutters with Cream offspring Kofi “Son of Ginger” Baker and Will Johns in performance of the group’s landmark album Disraeli Gears plus hits and rarities (4/9)

— The famous ’60s-era British supergroup gets the tribute treatment by Sean McNabb and Chris Shutters with Cream offspring Kofi “Son of Ginger” Baker and Will Johns in performance of the group’s landmark album Disraeli Gears plus hits and rarities (4/9) Marc Broussard w/Drew Angus (4/10)

(4/10) Najee (4/11)

(4/11) Christopher Cross — A tour celebrating 40 years since the soft rock purveyor’s first hits, “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” (4/13)

— A tour celebrating 40 years since the soft rock purveyor’s first hits, “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” (4/13) Vanessa Carlton w/Jenny O. (4/14)

(4/14) Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush w/Patty Reese & Dave Chappell (4/15)

(4/15) The Steeldrivers w/Emily Julia Kresky (4/16)

(4/16) Average White Band (4/17-18)

(4/17-18) Jonny Lang w/GA-20 (4/21)

(4/21) Newmyer Flyer presents Dream Discs: Van Morrison and Bruce Springsteen — A whopping lineup of 16 key local musicians join forces to perform Morrison’s Moondance and Springsteen’s The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle (4/24)

— A whopping lineup of 16 key local musicians join forces to perform Morrison’s Moondance and Springsteen’s The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle (4/24) Cleve Francis & Friends (4/25)

(4/25) Molly Tuttle (4/26)

(4/26) Julia Fordham (4/29)

(4/29) Shawn Colvin — Performing her Grammy-winning debut album, 1989’s Steady On, acoustically and in its entirety, plus other favorites, no doubt including her biggest hit, 1997’s “Sunny Came Home” (4/30)

— Performing her Grammy-winning debut album, 1989’s Steady On, acoustically and in its entirety, plus other favorites, no doubt including her biggest hit, 1997’s “Sunny Came Home” (4/30) Brandy Clark — Underappreciated lesbian country artist returns in support of her just-released new set Who You Thought I Was (5/1)

— Underappreciated lesbian country artist returns in support of her just-released new set Who You Thought I Was (5/1) SGGL & The Sherpas — The veteran Charlottesville-based acoustic rock four-piece shares the stage with a newer funk/rock indie band from the U.K. (5/2)

— The veteran Charlottesville-based acoustic rock four-piece shares the stage with a newer funk/rock indie band from the U.K. (5/2) Jonathan Coulton and Paul & Storm — Brooklyn-based folk rock artist shares the stage for a geek culture-themed show with the local musical comedy duo of Paul Sabourin and Greg “Storm” DiCostanzo (5/5)

— Brooklyn-based folk rock artist shares the stage for a geek culture-themed show with the local musical comedy duo of Paul Sabourin and Greg “Storm” DiCostanzo (5/5) Al Stewart w/The Empty Pockets (5/7)

(5/7) Paul Thorn w/Jamie McLean (5/8)

(5/8) Gary Taylor — A Mother’s Day Celebration, one day early (5/9)

— A Mother’s Day Celebration, one day early (5/9) Mother’s Day with Maysa — Raise a toast to mothers, maybe even your own, with a jazzy soul artist born and raised in Baltimore (5/10)

— Raise a toast to mothers, maybe even your own, with a jazzy soul artist born and raised in Baltimore (5/10) Ann Wilson of Heart (5/12)

(5/12) Bob Schneider w/Lauren Calve (5/16)

(5/16) Chicks With Hits: Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss (5/17)

(5/17) Herb Albert & Lani Hall (5/19)

(5/19) Tab Benoit — “Whiskey Bayou Revue” (5/21)

— “Whiskey Bayou Revue” (5/21) Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun w/The Grandsons (5/22)

(5/22) The Seldom Scene (5/23)

(5/23) Dave Barnes (5/24)

(5/24) Pure Prairie League & Firefall (5/28)

(5/28) The Subdudes (5/29)

(5/29) The Draatics feat. L.J. Reynolds (5/30)

(5/30) Steve Tyrell (6/1)

(6/1) Steep Canyon Rangers (6/5)

(6/5) Leonid & Friends (6/6)

(6/6) Gone West feat. Colbie Caillat — Grammy-winning Myspace-minted pop artist tours as part of a new country-pop group along with her fiancé Justin Young, longtime collaborator Jason Reeves, and Reeves’ wife Nelly Joy (6/7)

— Grammy-winning Myspace-minted pop artist tours as part of a new country-pop group along with her fiancé Justin Young, longtime collaborator Jason Reeves, and Reeves’ wife Nelly Joy (6/7) Gordon Lightfoot (6/8)

(6/8) Edwin McCain (6/9)

(6/9) Keb’ Mo’ (6/10-11)

(6/10-11) Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes (6/12)

(6/12) 4th Annual Wax Museum/Desperados Reunion — Featuring the Skip Castro Band and the Good Humor Band, plus other special guests TBA (6/13)

— Featuring the Skip Castro Band and the Good Humor Band, plus other special guests TBA (6/13) Phil Keaggy (6/14)

(6/14) Gaelic Storm (6/17)

(6/17) Crowder (6/21)

(6/21) The Taj Mahal Quartet (6/24)

(6/24) Mac McAnally (6/25)

(6/25) Ohio Players — The reemergence of a veteran funk/soul band, inducted as part of the inaugural class of the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013 (6/26-27)

— The reemergence of a veteran funk/soul band, inducted as part of the inaugural class of the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013 (6/26-27) Donnell Rawlings (7/3)

(7/3) Jon B. (7/10)

(7/10) Chrisette Michele (7/12)

(7/12) Omar w/special guest Navasha Daya (7/16)

(7/16) Norman Brown (7/22)

(7/22) Atlantic Starr (7/25-26)

(7/25-26) 1964: The Tribute (8/1)

(8/1) Janis Ian (8/8)

(8/8) Don McLean — The music hasn’t died for this “American Pie” hitmaker (8/15)

BLACK CAT

Uniform + The Body — A collaborative tour in support of the collaborative album Mental Wounds Not Healing, with opening sets by DREAMDECAY and Foie Gras (3/15)

— A collaborative tour in support of the collaborative album Mental Wounds Not Healing, with opening sets by DREAMDECAY and Foie Gras (3/15) Murder By Death w/Amigo The Devil (3/20)

(3/20) Múm, Warmland — “Reykjavik Calling” is the name of this concert featuring a veteran Icelandic experimental pop group and a new Icelandic duo consisting of Arnar Guðjónsson and Hrafn Thoroddsen(3/21)

— “Reykjavik Calling” is the name of this concert featuring a veteran Icelandic experimental pop group and a new Icelandic duo consisting of Arnar Guðjónsson and Hrafn Thoroddsen(3/21) Joe Lally & Friends — with Anthony Pirog and Jerry Busher and featuring Bedmaker, comprised of Amanda MacKaye, Arthur Noll, Jeff Barsky, and Vin Novara (3/22)

— with Anthony Pirog and Jerry Busher and featuring Bedmaker, comprised of Amanda MacKaye, Arthur Noll, Jeff Barsky, and Vin Novara (3/22) John Moreland w/S.G. Goodman (3/25)

(3/25) Caroline Rose w/TŌTH (3/28)

(3/28) Caspian w/Pianos Become The Teeth, Maserati (4/9)

(4/9) Stephen Malkmus w/Qais Essar & the Majik Carpet (4/10)

(4/10) Anamanaguchi (4/11)

(4/11) Jacuzzi Boys w/The Cowboys (4/13)

(4/13) The Dip w/Oh He Dead (4/14)

(4/14) Hockey Dad w/Goodbye Honolulu, The Red Pairs, Gymshorts (4/17)

(4/17) Porches w/Sassy 009 (4/25)

(4/25) The Radio Dept. w/Hater (4/26)

(4/26) 100 Gecs (4/27)

(4/27) WAVVES w/Sadgirl — 10-year anniversary of King of the Beach (4/29)

— 10-year anniversary of King of the Beach (4/29) The Sounds w/Starbenders — Swedish indie-rockers return in support of sixth album, Things We Do For Love, to be released the day after the concert (4/30)

— Swedish indie-rockers return in support of sixth album, Things We Do For Love, to be released the day after the concert (4/30) Surf Curse w/Choir Boy (5/1)

(5/1) Andy Shauf w/Faye Webster (5/2)

(5/2) Napalm Death w/Aborted, Tombs, Wvrm (5/3)

(5/3) Monophonics w/Ghost Funk Orchestra (5/7)

(5/7) Sebadoh w/Versus (5/8)

(5/8) Between The Buried and Me (5/10)

(5/10) Millencolin w/A Wilhelm Scream, Dune Rats (5/13)

(5/13) Diet Cig w/Sad13, Thin Lips (5/15)

(5/15) GarbageFest 5 — The 5th annual music festival and fundraiser for the D.C. chapter of vegan-focused outfit Food Not Bombs, co-presented by This Could Go Boom, and featuring performances by Time Is Fire, Teen Mortgage, Haircuts, and Raccoon Coven (5/23)

— The 5th annual music festival and fundraiser for the D.C. chapter of vegan-focused outfit Food Not Bombs, co-presented by This Could Go Boom, and featuring performances by Time Is Fire, Teen Mortgage, Haircuts, and Raccoon Coven (5/23) AJJ w/Xiu Xiu feat. special guest Jonathan Melburg, Emperor X (5/29)

(5/29) Sub-Radio w/Mystery Friends, The 5:55 — An EP release show for local up-and-coming electro-pop band (5/30)

— An EP release show for local up-and-coming electro-pop band (5/30) Archers of Loaf (6/20)

(6/20) TV Girl w/Jordana — “6 and 1/2 year anniversary” of French Exit (6/27)

BLUES ALLEY

Veronneau & the Dave Kline Band — A joint concert that will be recorded and released as a live album (3/16-17)

— A joint concert that will be recorded and released as a live album (3/16-17) José André’s Birthday Party — Featuring Kelton Norris & Eliot Seppa (3/18)

— Featuring Kelton Norris & Eliot Seppa (3/18) Kevin Eubanks — Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno returns for an annual weekend run of shows (3/19-22)

— Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno returns for an annual weekend run of shows (3/19-22) Capital City Voices & Cloudburst (3/23)

(3/23) Mark Whitfield Four — Featuring pianist Kirk Lightsey (3/24)

— Featuring pianist Kirk Lightsey (3/24) Frank Vignola — “Hot Jazz Guitar Duo” (3/25)

— “Hot Jazz Guitar Duo” (3/25) Lena Seikaly (3/26)

(3/26) SFJAZZ Collective Celebrate Miles & Sly (3/27-29)

(3/27-29) Benny Green Trio (3/30)

(3/30) Marta Pereira de Costa — Fado guitarist performs a concert presented with the Embassy of Portugal (3/31)

— Fado guitarist performs a concert presented with the Embassy of Portugal (3/31) Unit 3 Deep — Featuring Patrick Cooper on keys, David Dyson on bass, and Duane Thomas on drums (4/1)

— Featuring Patrick Cooper on keys, David Dyson on bass, and Duane Thomas on drums (4/1) Lee Ritenour (4/2-5)

(4/2-5) Afro Blue — Acclaimed Howard University vocal ensemble (4/6)

— Acclaimed Howard University vocal ensemble (4/6) Got My Own Sound Band (4/7)

(4/7) Emmet Cohen (4/8)

(4/8) Akua Allrich — A return engagement of “This Mother’s Daughter,” a concert celebrating Nancy Wilson from prominent D.C. vocalist (4/9)

— A return engagement of “This Mother’s Daughter,” a concert celebrating Nancy Wilson from prominent D.C. vocalist (4/9) The Bad Plus (4/10-12)

(4/10-12) Makowicz-Medyna-Dingler Jazz Ensemble — A piano/bass/sax trio co-presented with the Embassy of Poland (4/13)

— A piano/bass/sax trio co-presented with the Embassy of Poland (4/13) Ari Hoenig Trio (4/14)

(4/14) Christian Sands (4/15)

(4/15) The Joey Alexander Trio (4/16-18)

(4/16-18) Nick Colionne (4/19)

(4/19) Italian Jazz Series — A week of concerts presented by the Embassy of Italy and featuring: Chiara Izzi (vocalist) (4/20); Simona Premazzi Trio (Piano) (4/21); Letizia Gambi (jazz vocals) (4/22); and Roberta Gambarini (jazz vocals) (4/23-24)

— A week of concerts presented by the Embassy of Italy and featuring: (vocalist) (4/20); (Piano) (4/21); (jazz vocals) (4/22); and (jazz vocals) (4/23-24) Makoto Ozone Trio (4/25-26)

(4/25-26) U.S. Army Band — “Pershing’s Own” performs a recital of original music of Bud Powell (4/27)

— “Pershing’s Own” performs a recital of original music of Bud Powell (4/27) George Mason Jazz Ensemble (4/28)

(4/28) George Washington Jazz Orchestra (4/28)

(4/28) John Pizzarelli Trio — — “Nat King Cole Centennial” celebration from singing guitarist (4/30-5/3)

— “Nat King Cole Centennial” celebration from singing guitarist (4/30-5/3) Trio Caliente + Tris Imboden — Two Lation fusion/Brazilian pop concerts including the legendary drummer from the band Chicago (5/5)

— Two Lation fusion/Brazilian pop concerts including the legendary drummer from the band Chicago (5/5) A Song for You: Donny Hathaway Tribute Band — Featuring Tee “Sylk” Harris (5/6)

— Featuring Tee “Sylk” Harris (5/6) Monty Alexander — Legendary Jamaican pianist (5/7-10)

— Legendary Jamaican pianist (5/7-10) Edmar Castaneda & Gregoire Maret (5/12)

(5/12) Brain Simpson (5/13)

(5/13) Buster Williams “Something More Quartet” — Legendary bassist leads his ensemble featuring drummer Lenny White (5/14-17)

— Legendary bassist leads his ensemble featuring drummer Lenny White (5/14-17) Todd Marcus Trio (5/19)

(5/19) Tessa Souter (5/20)

(5/20) Mousey Thompson’s James Brown Experience — Led by the late Godfather of Soul’s drummer, the experience is an ensemble that faithfully performs the most popular songs by the legend, here portrayed by vocalist Greg Cooper(5/21)

— Led by the late Godfather of Soul’s drummer, the experience is an ensemble that faithfully performs the most popular songs by the legend, here portrayed by vocalist Greg Cooper(5/21) Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band — Celebrating the album Elements of the Universe (5/22)

— Celebrating the album Elements of the Universe (5/22) Lori Williams (5/23)

(5/23) Bob Baldwin & Friends (5/24)

(5/24) Jose Ramirez (5/26)

(5/26) Christian McBride & Inside Straight — Featuring Peter Martin, Carl Allen, Warren Wolf, and Jaleel Shaw (5/29-31)

— Featuring Peter Martin, Carl Allen, Warren Wolf, and Jaleel Shaw (5/29-31) Heidi Martin — “Abbey” celebrates the music of Abbey Lincoln (6/2)

— “Abbey” celebrates the music of Abbey Lincoln (6/2) Miles Okazaki’s Trickster — A guitar/piano/bass/drums quartet (6/3)

— A guitar/piano/bass/drums quartet (6/3) Eddie Palmiere — Legendary Latin jazz/salsa pioneer (6/4-7)

— Legendary Latin jazz/salsa pioneer (6/4-7) Christian Drapkin & Mike Gellar Quartet w/Tommy Cecil & Anita Thomas (6/8)

(6/8) Duke Robillard (6/9)

(6/9) Shine Eeg (6/10)

(6/10) Arturo Sandoval (6/11-14)

(6/11-14) Robert Mwamba feat. Cynda Williams (6/16)

(6/16) Rhonda Ross — Described as a cross between Jill Scott and Nina Simone, with plenty of inspiration and evocation of Diana Ross too, who just happens to be Rhonda’s mother (6/17)

— Described as a cross between Jill Scott and Nina Simone, with plenty of inspiration and evocation of Diana Ross too, who just happens to be Rhonda’s mother (6/17) Lindsey Webster (6/18)

(6/18) Marc Antoine & Nelson Rangell — A weekend run of a smooth guitar/sax duo (6/19-21)

— A weekend run of a smooth guitar/sax duo (6/19-21) Alex Cuba (6/23)

(6/23) Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans (6/24)

(6/24) Azar Lawrence Experience (6/25-26)

(6/25-26) Bobby Rush — “An Intimate Evening of Story & Song” led by the blues legend (6/27-28)

— “An Intimate Evening of Story & Song” led by the blues legend (6/27-28) Chloe Feoranzo (6/30)

(6/30) Eric Felton Jazz Orchestra — Performing the program “The Big Band Sound of WWII” (7/3)

— Performing the program “The Big Band Sound of WWII” (7/3) Karen Linette (7/8)

(7/8) Tyra Levone (7/22)

(7/22) Miki Howard (8/1-2)

(8/1-2) Jeff Kashiwa (8/6)

(8/6) Eric Darius (8/7)

(8/7) Melba Moore (8/8-9)

(8/8-9) Sy Smith (8/13-14)

(8/13-14) Art Sherrod Jr. (8/15-16)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

Billie Eilish w/Jessie Reyez — Not even a year after a sold-out concert at the Anthem, the now multi-Grammy-winning Eilish returns for another leg and a much larger venue of her Where Do We Go? World Tour (3/18)

— Not even a year after a sold-out concert at the Anthem, the now multi-Grammy-winning Eilish returns for another leg and a much larger venue of her Where Do We Go? World Tour (3/18) Niall Horan w/Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher — Nice to Meet Ya North American Tour featuring the former One Directioner (4/27)

— Nice to Meet Ya North American Tour featuring the former One Directioner (4/27) JoJo Siwa w/The Belles — The Nickelodeon star on her D.R.E.A.M. Tour (5/8)

— The Nickelodeon star on her D.R.E.A.M. Tour (5/8) Tame Impala w/ Perfume Genius — The sharp psychedelic progressive rock act from Down Under with an opening set from queer American rocker, and all just a week before Capital Pride (6/6)

— The sharp psychedelic progressive rock act from Down Under with an opening set from queer American rocker, and all just a week before Capital Pride (6/6) Harry Styles w/Jenny Lewis (6/28)

(6/28) Janet Jackson — The Black Diamond World Tour is billed as featuring “brand new music” (still to be announced) as well as a special 30th anniversary performance of Rhythm Nation (7/7)

— The Black Diamond World Tour is billed as featuring “brand new music” (still to be announced) as well as a special 30th anniversary performance of Rhythm Nation (7/7) The Weeknd w/ Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver — The AfterHours Tour (7/13)

— The AfterHours Tour (7/13) Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams (7/25)

(7/25) Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill — “The creative genius of Pink Floyd” performs live in the round (7/30)

— “The creative genius of Pink Floyd” performs live in the round (7/30) Rage Against The Machine w/Run The Jewels (8/4-5)

(8/4-5) Justin Bieber w/Kehlani, Jaden Smith (8/21)

CITY WINERY

Who’s Band 20/20: The Evolution of Pop (3/13)

(3/13) Tracy Hamlin (3/14)

(3/14) Peter Collins (3/14)

(3/14) Shawn Mullins w/Grace Morrison (3/17)

(3/17) Black Alley (3/18)

(3/18) Ben Williams — I Am A Man Album Release Show (3/19)

— I Am A Man Album Release Show (3/19) The Fleshtones (3/19)

(3/19) Raheem DeVaughn (3/21-22)

(3/21-22) Drivin’ N Cryin’ w/The Silks (3/21)

(3/21) Lady Lamb — An Evening with Strings (3/23)

— An Evening with Strings (3/23) Noel Gourdin (3/24)

(3/24) Backyard Band (3/26)

(3/26) The Family Stand (3/27)

(3/27) Jeffrey Gaines & JD Eicher (3/27)

(3/27) Hazell Mitchell Bell feat. the Vince Evans Orchestra (3/29)

(3/29) Secret Society (3/31)

(3/31) Dave Simonett w/Andrea von Kampen (4/1)

(4/1) Letitia VanSant — Circadian Album Release (4/2, Wine Garden)

— Circadian Album Release (4/2, Wine Garden) Grace Kelly (4/2)

(4/2) James Hunter Six (4/3)

(4/3) Heather Mae — Local lesbian singer-songwriter returns to kick off spring intimate and outdoors (4/3, Wine Garden)

— Local lesbian singer-songwriter returns to kick off spring intimate and outdoors (4/3, Wine Garden) Marcus Johnson (4/4)

(4/4) Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss (4/4, Wine Garden)

(4/4, Wine Garden) Be Steadwell — Another queer artist kicking it intimate and outdoors for spring (4/5)

— Another queer artist kicking it intimate and outdoors for spring (4/5) Sylver Logan Sharp (4/5)

(4/5) Vybe Band (4/7)

(4/7) The Haden Triplets — The Family Songbook (4/9)

— The Family Songbook (4/9) Push Play feat. D. Floyd & Pam Ward (4/9)

(4/9) Tony Lucca (4/10)

(4/10) Bela Donna — Diverse all-female band launched in D.C. a dozen years ago (4/10)

— Diverse all-female band launched in D.C. a dozen years ago (4/10) Junkyard Band (4/11)

(4/11) Gilbert O’Sullivan — “Just Gilbert” (4/12)

— “Just Gilbert” (4/12) Eric Bellinger (4/15)

(4/15) Jimmy Webb w/Robin Spielberg (4/17)

(4/17) The Bottle Rockets & Marshall Crenshaw (4/18)

(4/18) Tinsley Ellis (4/19)

(4/19) Sheila E. and the E-Train — The Latin funk singing/drumming dynamo returns for two shows (4/19)

— The Latin funk singing/drumming dynamo returns for two shows (4/19) Jamestown Revival — San Isabel Spring 2020 Tour (4/21-22)

— San Isabel Spring 2020 Tour (4/21-22) Alejandro Escovedo feat. Don Antonio & Alex Ruiz — Performing songs from The Crossing, en Espanol, and more (4/21)

— Performing songs from The Crossing, en Espanol, and more (4/21) Zepparella (4/23)

(4/23) Proper Utensils (4/24)

(4/24) CeCe Peniston (4/24)

(4/24) Martin Sexton (4/25)

(4/25) Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir — Featuring Jon Wiley of Melodime (4/26)

— Featuring Jon Wiley of Melodime (4/26) Unladylike (4/28)

(4/28) Zach Deputy (4/29)

(4/29) Har Mar Superstar (4/30)

(4/30) Crash Test Dummies — Celebrating 30 Years (5/1)

— Celebrating 30 Years (5/1) Carol Riddick (5/1, Wine Garden)

(5/1, Wine Garden) Brendan Mills feat. Bryan Mills (5/3)

(5/3) Red Wanting Blue w/Brad Rhodes — “Ghost Stories & Campfire Songs” Spring Tour (5/3)

— “Ghost Stories & Campfire Songs” Spring Tour (5/3) David Archuleta — Ok, All Right Tour 2020 from the American Idol finalist (5/4)

— Ok, All Right Tour 2020 from the American Idol finalist (5/4) Jackie Greene w/Leslie Medelson (5/6)

(5/6) Tenille Townes (5/8)

(5/8) Cem Adrian (5/10, Wine Garden)

(5/10, Wine Garden) Monsieur Periné Mundo Paralelo — Acoustic Tour (5/13)

— Acoustic Tour (5/13) Ray Wylie Hubbard (5/15)

(5/15) Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Roosevelt Collier (5/17)

(5/17) The Matis Trio — Featuring Jason Lindner, Matisyahu, and Jason Fraticelli (5/21)

— Featuring Jason Lindner, Matisyahu, and Jason Fraticelli (5/21) Melanie Fiona (5/22)

(5/22) Slim Cessna’s Auto Club & the BellRays (5/22)

(5/22) Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band (5/23)

(5/23) Antonio Sanchez & Migration w/John Escreet, Thana Alexa, Chase Baird, Matt Brewer (5/29)

(5/29) Charley Crockett (5/31)

(5/31) Piero (6/4)

(6/4) A Birthday Tribute to Prince: Yahzarah — Featuring Parlor Social & Chris Rob (6/7)

— Featuring Parlor Social & Chris Rob (6/7) San Fermin — The Cormorant I & II Voices Tour (6/8-9)

— The Cormorant I & II Voices Tour (6/8-9) Joshua Redman Quartet — 2020 DC JazzFest Kickoff Party (6/10)

— 2020 DC JazzFest Kickoff Party (6/10) Scott Sharrard & James Maddock (6/11)

(6/11) Raul Midon — The Mirror Album Release Show, as part of DC JazzFest (6/11)

— The Mirror Album Release Show, as part of DC JazzFest (6/11) Avery*Sunshine — Part of DC JazzFest (6/13)

— Part of DC JazzFest (6/13) Jill Sobule (6/14)

(6/14) DC Jazz Throwdown w/Warren Wolf and the Wolfpack, Jack Kilby & the Front Line, and Rochelle Rice — Part of DC JazzFest (6/17)

— Part of DC JazzFest (6/17) Sunny Sweeney (6/18, Wine Garden)

(6/18, Wine Garden) The Baylor Project — Part of DC JazzFest (6/18)

— Part of DC JazzFest (6/18) The Magnetic Fields — 2020 Quickies Tour (6/19-21)

— 2020 Quickies Tour (6/19-21) Luther ReLives (7/10)

(7/10) The Weeklings (7/10, Wine Garden)

(7/10, Wine Garden) Vivian Green (7/11)

(7/11) Loudon Wainwright III (7/12)

(7/12) Ramblin’ Jack Elliott (7/21)

(7/21) Electric Six (7/22)

(7/22) Dwele (7/25)

(7/25) Masters of the Telecaster — Featuring GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato, in tribute to Roy Buchanon (8/1)

DC9

Idleminds + Outatime! — A five-piece punk band from Maryland and a pop-punk group from Orlando, with two bands from Southern Maryland as openers, Pretty Mean and My Heart, My Anchor (3/13)

— A five-piece punk band from Maryland and a pop-punk group from Orlando, with two bands from Southern Maryland as openers, Pretty Mean and My Heart, My Anchor (3/13) The Dude Ranch w/The Great Heights Band — A Blink 182 Tribute Show, with openers performing as Weezer (3/13)

— A Blink 182 Tribute Show, with openers performing as Weezer (3/13) The Murder Capital (3/16)

(3/16) Post Animal w/Twen (3/17)

(3/17) Christian French w/Upsahl — Bright Side of the Moon Tour Part 2, a sold-out show (3/18)

— Bright Side of the Moon Tour Part 2, a sold-out show (3/18) Max Fillion w/The Western Den, The House You Grew Up In (3/19)

(3/19) 1st Quarter Caveat w/Nappynappa, Sir E.U., Thraxx King, Trillakay (3/20)

(3/20) Yoshi Flower w/Mothica, Sam Austins (3/21)

(3/21) Shopping w/Automatic, Clear Channel (3/26)

(3/26) The Sherlocks (3/27)

(3/27) Walk The Plank — A 10-year celebration of homegrown hardcore band with current and past members plus a trio of punk acts as special guests, including School Drugs from New Jersey, Ruin by Design from Northern Virginia, and Jared Hart also from the Garden State (3/28)

— A 10-year celebration of homegrown hardcore band with current and past members plus a trio of punk acts as special guests, including School Drugs from New Jersey, Ruin by Design from Northern Virginia, and Jared Hart also from the Garden State (3/28) Crywank + Chastity — A sad song-focused three-piece DIY folk band from Manchester, England, plus Canadian Brandon Williams’ project channeling the rage of pent-up suburban blue collar youth (3/29)

— A sad song-focused three-piece DIY folk band from Manchester, England, plus Canadian Brandon Williams’ project channeling the rage of pent-up suburban blue collar youth (3/29) Aubrie Sellers and Lillie Mae w/Out of Limits (3/31)

(3/31) Dead Horses w/Kate Rhudy (4/1)

(4/1) Umbrella Party — A night of local music from D.C. and Baltimore, including Geetchie Tay, Re-up Nelson, Filthy Fell Off, Tre’Amani, Shinamack, Jelani Kwesi, Splash, and Seagraves, and more (4/2)

— A night of local music from D.C. and Baltimore, including Geetchie Tay, Re-up Nelson, Filthy Fell Off, Tre’Amani, Shinamack, Jelani Kwesi, Splash, and Seagraves, and more (4/2) NONAME (4/1)

(4/1) Mighty Oaks (4/4)

(4/4) Saint Phnx (4/7)

(4/7) Searcher Records Spring Show (4/9)

(4/9) Cherry Pools w/Jet Black Alley Cat, Small Talks (4/10)

(4/10) Damaged City Aftershow (4/10-11)

(4/10-11) Whitacre (4/13)

(4/13) Black Belt Eagle Scout w/Mariee Sioux — The queer feminist Native rocker returns to support new sophomore album At the Party with My Brown Friends (4/14)

— The queer feminist Native rocker returns to support new sophomore album At the Party with My Brown Friends (4/14) The WLDLFE + Betcha w/Hardcastle (4/15)

(4/15) Fukkit + Gizmo w/MKUltra, Dev Gajan — The Face Fuck Fist Punch Tour (4/16)

— The Face Fuck Fist Punch Tour (4/16) Great Grandpa w/Jodi (4/18)

(4/18) Katie Pruitt w/William Prince (4/20)

(4/20) Tate Mcrae w/Gavin Haley (4/22)

(4/22) Katie Toupin (4/23)

(4/23) Orion Sun — The Hold Space For Me Tour (4/24)

— The Hold Space For Me Tour (4/24) A. Swayze & the Ghosts (4/26)

(4/26) Six Organs of Admittance (4/27)

(4/27) Patchwork w/Bogus! (4/30)

(4/30) Tennyson (5/2)

(5/2) Vita and the Woolf (5/7)

(5/7) Easy Life (5/8)

(5/8) Molchat Doma w/Chrystabell (5/13)

(5/13) Country Westerns (5/15)

(5/15) Harrison Storm (5/19)

(5/19) Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (5/21)

(5/21) Geographer — THe Down & Out Tour (5/30)

— THe Down & Out Tour (5/30) Jess Williamson (6/20)

(6/20) Braids (6/28)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

Hippie Sabotage w/ilo ilo — Direction of Dreams Tour (3/18)

— Direction of Dreams Tour (3/18) Morgan Wallen w/Jon Langston, Ashland Craft — Whiskey Glasses Road Show starring young rising country artist also known from competing on The Voice (3/19)

— Whiskey Glasses Road Show starring young rising country artist also known from competing on The Voice (3/19) Gallant w/Ro James (3/20)

(3/20) Davido w/Mick Jenkins, The Compozers, DJ ECool (3/24)

(3/24) Bacilos (3/26)

(3/26) Lil Mosey w/Bankrol Hayden — Certified Hitmaker (3/27)

— Certified Hitmaker (3/27) Thundercat w/Teejayx6 (3/28)

(3/28) MoneyBagg Yo w/Fredo Bang, 42 Dugg, Blacc Zacc (3/30)

(3/30) In This Moment & Black Veil Brides w/DED & Raven Black (3/31)

(3/31) Blue October — Alt-rock band from Texas (4/1)

— Alt-rock band from Texas (4/1) Dance Gavin Dance (4/2)

(4/2) Oh Wonder w/Winona Oak — The two principals of this U.K. group fell in love after they first started making sweet, poppy music together; oh wonder, indeed (4/3)

— The two principals of this U.K. group fell in love after they first started making sweet, poppy music together; oh wonder, indeed (4/3) Watsky w/Travis Thompson, G Yamazawa (4/5)

(4/5) SAINt JHN — IGNORANt Forever Tour, presented by Ones To Watch (4/6)

— IGNORANt Forever Tour, presented by Ones To Watch (4/6) Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio w/War On Women (4/7)

(4/7) Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen (4/9)

(4/9) Patoranking (4/10)

(4/10) Tiara Monique + Apez Laurent — Colors Worldwide presents these two up-and-coming acts as headliners at its next R&B Only party (4/11)

— Colors Worldwide presents these two up-and-coming acts as headliners at its next R&B Only party (4/11) YungManny w/No Savage, JG Riff, Big Fooli (4/17)

(4/17) Brent Faiyaz (4/19)

(4/19) Young Nudy (4/22)

(4/22) The Chats — High Risk Behaviour Tour, presented by The Noise & Ones To Watch (5/3)

— High Risk Behaviour Tour, presented by The Noise & Ones To Watch (5/3) Alter Bridge w/Black Stone Cherry, Saint Asonia (5/4)

(5/4) Testament — With special guests (5/5)

— With special guests (5/5) Mura Masa w/Deb Never — RYC World Tour, presented by LiveNation & Nu Androids (5/6)

— RYC World Tour, presented by LiveNation & Nu Androids (5/6) Jinjer w/Suicide Silence, Toothgrinder (5/7)

(5/7) Fetty Wap (5/13)

(5/13) The HU (5/14)

(5/14) JoJo (5/17)

(5/17) Asking Alexandria + Falling In Reverse w/Wage War (5/19)

(5/19) Mo Gilligan (5/21)

(5/21) DaniLeigh — Presented by Monster Energy Outbreak Tour & Ones to Watch (5/22)

— Presented by Monster Energy Outbreak Tour & Ones to Watch (5/22) Parquet Courts (5/27)

(5/27) Against Me! & Baroness w/Drug Church — The punk band led by Laura Jane Grace, the star of AOL Studios’ True Trans docu-series, returns for a co-headlining show with a heavy metal band from Savannah, Ga. (5/29)

— The punk band led by Laura Jane Grace, the star of AOL Studios’ True Trans docu-series, returns for a co-headlining show with a heavy metal band from Savannah, Ga. (5/29) Todd Rundgren — SiriusXM presents the veteran multi-genre rocker and technology pioneer in “The Individualist, A True Star: A Show So Big It Takes 2 Nights” (5/30-31)

— SiriusXM presents the veteran multi-genre rocker and technology pioneer in “The Individualist, A True Star: A Show So Big It Takes 2 Nights” (5/30-31) Simple Plan + New Found Glory w/Knuckle Puck — Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour (6/2)

— Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour (6/2) Lennon Stella w/Kevin Garrett — One half of the Canadian sister act Lennon & Maisy and star of ABC/CMT’s Nashville drops by for a concert with opening set by a young Grammy-nominated contemporary R&B artist who has worked with Beyonce (6/3)

— One half of the Canadian sister act Lennon & Maisy and star of ABC/CMT’s Nashville drops by for a concert with opening set by a young Grammy-nominated contemporary R&B artist who has worked with Beyonce (6/3) Hyukoh w/Hot Flash Heat Wave (6/4)

(6/4) La Oreja De Van Gogh — A pop-rock band from Spain’s Basque Country (6/6)

— A pop-rock band from Spain’s Basque Country (6/6) Milky Chance w/Lime Cordiale — DC101 presents Mind The Moon Tour (6/9)

— DC101 presents Mind The Moon Tour (6/9) Bayside w/Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Can’t Swim — Headliners for this multi-act punk show will play a celebratory career-spanning set to mark “20 Years of Bad Luck” (6/10)

— Headliners for this multi-act punk show will play a celebratory career-spanning set to mark “20 Years of Bad Luck” (6/10) Hayley Williams — The frontwoman of rock band Paramore branches out with a solo tour, presented by DC101, in support of Petals for Armor, her debut solo album, set for release in May (6/17)

— The frontwoman of rock band Paramore branches out with a solo tour, presented by DC101, in support of Petals for Armor, her debut solo album, set for release in May (6/17) Jessie Reyez — A few months after she opens for Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena, the wily, sharp, rising pop star will headline her own more intimate affair (7/1)

— A few months after she opens for Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena, the wily, sharp, rising pop star will headline her own more intimate affair (7/1) Yemi Alade — Woman Of Steel World Tour (7/11)

— Woman Of Steel World Tour (7/11) Cody Johnson w/Jon Wolfe — Texas country star (8/15)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Chieftains — A thrilling night of traditional Celtic and contemporary songs by this veteran group, chiefly responsible for helping popularize Irish music around the world, on their Irish Goodbye Tour, likely their last (3/19)

— A thrilling night of traditional Celtic and contemporary songs by this veteran group, chiefly responsible for helping popularize Irish music around the world, on their Irish Goodbye Tour, likely their last (3/19) American Festival Pops Orchestra: Spotlight on Broadway — Broadway veteran Lisa Vroman (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is the featured soloist for a concert, led by Anthony Maiello, of show tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, among others (4/4)

— Broadway veteran Lisa Vroman (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is the featured soloist for a concert, led by Anthony Maiello, of show tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, among others (4/4) The University Chorale: Chorale Broadway Showcase (4/18)

(4/18) Mason Jazz Vocal Night — Performances by Mason Jazz Studio soloists, the Mason Jazz Vocal Ensemble, and special guest the Potomac Falls High School Vocal Jazz Choir (4/27)

— Performances by Mason Jazz Studio soloists, the Mason Jazz Vocal Ensemble, and special guest the Potomac Falls High School Vocal Jazz Choir (4/27) International Jazz Day Concert (4/30)

THE HAMILTON

Dweezil Zappa — Performing, in sequence and live on stage, his father’s entire album Hot Rats — a 50-year-old set that was dedicated to Dweezil and released one month after his birth — as well as other “Hot Stuff 1969” (3/13)

— Performing, in sequence and live on stage, his father’s entire album Hot Rats — a 50-year-old set that was dedicated to Dweezil and released one month after his birth — as well as other “Hot Stuff 1969” (3/13) Moon Raiser — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/13)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/13) Bad Influence Band — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/14)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/14) Melvin Seals & JGB (3/18)

(3/18) Honky Tonk Casanovas — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/19)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/19) Carsie Blanton w/Chris Kasper (3/20)

(3/20) Chris Cassaday & The Cassaday Concoction — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/20)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/20) Flow Tribe w/Hustle Souls (3/21)

(3/21) Jonny Grave — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/21)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/21) The Ides of March — Beware! Or be there to hear Chicago’s legendary rock band (3/22)

— Beware! Or be there to hear Chicago’s legendary rock band (3/22) Kat Edmonson — Touring in support of new set Old Fashioned Gal(3/26)

— Touring in support of new set Old Fashioned Gal(3/26) Justin Trawick — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/26)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/26) José James w/Taali — “No Beginning No End 2” (3/27)

— “No Beginning No End 2” (3/27) Moonshine Society — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/27)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/27) Brass-A-Holics — NOLA and D.C. meet in this band’s one-of-a-kind mix dubbed “go-go brass funk” (3/28)

— NOLA and D.C. meet in this band’s one-of-a-kind mix dubbed “go-go brass funk” (3/28) Hard Swimmin’ Fish — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/28)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/28) Dumpstaphunk (4/1)

(4/1) The Verve Pipe (4/2)

(4/2) Karen Jonas — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/2)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/2) Della Mae w/Dori Freeman — Nashville’s chart-topping all-female bluegrass string band (4/3)

— Nashville’s chart-topping all-female bluegrass string band (4/3) Ashleigh Chevalier Band — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/3)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/3) John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band (4/4)

(4/4) Soul Prospect — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/4)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/4) Get The Led Out — Dubbed “the American Led Zeppelin,” the Philadelphia-based group bring to life “the essence of the recorded music” of the Plant-Page entity (4/9)

— Dubbed “the American Led Zeppelin,” the Philadelphia-based group bring to life “the essence of the recorded music” of the Plant-Page entity (4/9) Jordan Gillis Band — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/9)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/9) Pimps of Joytime w/Knovo (4/10)

(4/10) 40 Dollar Fine — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/10)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/10) Sunny Jain’s Wild Wild East — The leader of Red Baraat performs his provocative new solo project, based on his experience, that recasts the immigrant as the modern-day cowboy, an American amalgam represented by a multicultural musical hodgepodge (4/11)

— The leader of Red Baraat performs his provocative new solo project, based on his experience, that recasts the immigrant as the modern-day cowboy, an American amalgam represented by a multicultural musical hodgepodge (4/11) Easter Gospel Brunch feat. Gospel Angels (4/12)

(4/12) Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials + Selwyn Birchwood (4/16)

(4/16) Holly Montgomery Band — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/16)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/16) Speaker of the House — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/17)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/17) Kiss & Ride — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/18)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/18) White Ford Bronco — Everyone’s favorite ’90s cover band with a cheeky name drawn from the era (4/25)

— Everyone’s favorite ’90s cover band with a cheeky name drawn from the era (4/25) Johnny & The Headliners — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/25)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/25) Simrit — A band incorporating Greek Orthodox-style dark, mystical chanting with influences from West African drumming, rock, and roots reggae to make original music in the “neo-psychedelic world beat and ethereal wave music” genres (4/28)

— A band incorporating Greek Orthodox-style dark, mystical chanting with influences from West African drumming, rock, and roots reggae to make original music in the “neo-psychedelic world beat and ethereal wave music” genres (4/28) Steve Moakler (4/29)

(4/29) Jose Ramirez (4/30)

(4/30) Covered with JAM — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/30)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (4/30) Nicki Bluhm w/Jeff Adamczyk (5/1)

(5/1) Wanted Man — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (5/1)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (5/1) Cris Jacobs Band — Baltimore-based rocker showcases the sharp new album, Color Where You Are, created with his bandmates, with songs spanning rock, folk, soul, and funk, and featuring sophisticated lyrics reflecting on contemporary life and politics (5/2)

— Baltimore-based rocker showcases the sharp new album, Color Where You Are, created with his bandmates, with songs spanning rock, folk, soul, and funk, and featuring sophisticated lyrics reflecting on contemporary life and politics (5/2) Vintage #18 — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (5/2)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (5/2) Willie Nile (5/8)

(5/8) Jackopierce (5/9)

(5/9) Dark Star Orchestra — Carrying on the style and sound of the Grateful Dead and recreating set lists of shows from the Dead’s extensive 30-year run (5/11-12)

— Carrying on the style and sound of the Grateful Dead and recreating set lists of shows from the Dead’s extensive 30-year run (5/11-12) Bruce in the USA (5/16)

(5/16) Orquesta Akokán (5/17)

(5/17) Curtis Stigers (5/21)

(5/21) The Chuck Brown Band w/Proper Utensils feat. Jas Funk — Still carrying the torch raised by the band’s namesake, the late Godfather of Go-Go (5/24)

— Still carrying the torch raised by the band’s namesake, the late Godfather of Go-Go (5/24) Honey Island Swamp Band + Erica Falls (5/29)

(5/29) Anders Osborne w/John “Papa” Gros (5/30)

(5/30) Start Making Sense w/Nik Greeley — The Talking Heads cover band (6/5)

— The Talking Heads cover band (6/5) Toronzo Cannon w/Memphis Gold (6/11)

(6/11) Jazzmeia Horn — The African-American vocalist on the rise, and presented as part of D.C. JazzFest (6/13)

— The African-American vocalist on the rise, and presented as part of D.C. JazzFest (6/13) Al Di Meola Across The Universe — Part of D.C. JazzFest (6/19)

— Part of D.C. JazzFest (6/19) GoGo Penguin w/Josin (6/24)

(6/24) Tim O’Brien Band w/Miss Tess (7/10)

(7/10) Radney Foster w/Scott Kurt (7/30)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

Yasiin Bey — Otherwise known as rapper/actor Mos Def, “Back By Popular Demand” (3/21)

— Otherwise known as rapper/actor Mos Def, “Back By Popular Demand” (3/21) Dread Mar-l — A “From Buenos Aires to Kingston” concert from this best-selling reggae artist from Argentina (3/24)

— A “From Buenos Aires to Kingston” concert from this best-selling reggae artist from Argentina (3/24) Slick Rick feat. DJ Kaos and the Slickettes Intelligenz (4/10)

(4/10) Sebastian Bach w/Stitched Up Heart — The lead singer of ’80s hard-rock band Skid Row is out on a 31st Anniversary Tour where he’ll perform the group’s self-titled debut in its entirety (4/13)

— The lead singer of ’80s hard-rock band Skid Row is out on a 31st Anniversary Tour where he’ll perform the group’s self-titled debut in its entirety (4/13) Dead Prez — Stic and M-1 celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Brooklyn hip-hop duo’s debut album Let’s Get Free (4/15)

— Stic and M-1 celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Brooklyn hip-hop duo’s debut album Let’s Get Free (4/15) Goodie Mob (4/17)

(4/17) Luciano Jamaican artist dubbed the “King of Conscious Reggae” (4/29)

Jamaican artist dubbed the “King of Conscious Reggae” (4/29) Zucchero (5/5)

(5/5) Tigran Hamasyan feat. Arthur Hnatek & Evan Marien — Pianist/composer fuses jazz improvisation with the rich folkloric music of his native Armenia (5/6)

— Pianist/composer fuses jazz improvisation with the rich folkloric music of his native Armenia (5/6) Eva Ayllon (5/14)

(5/14) Devin The Dude (6/10)

JAMMIN JAVA

Marie Miller w/Zach Vinson — Little Dreams Album Release Show (3/14)

— Little Dreams Album Release Show (3/14) Don Ross (3/15)

(3/15) Casey Abrams — Bassist from Postmodern Jukebox comes to Jammin Java three days before a gig at AMP (3/15)

— Bassist from Postmodern Jukebox comes to Jammin Java three days before a gig at AMP (3/15) She Rocks the ’90s — A Tribute to Female Hip Hop and R&B feat. Band of Roses (3/17)

— A Tribute to Female Hip Hop and R&B feat. Band of Roses (3/17) The Foghorn Stringband w/Cabin Creek (3/18)

(3/18) Dotan w/Grayson Moon — Dutch singer-songwriter who has revived his music and career by resettling in California (3/19)

— Dutch singer-songwriter who has revived his music and career by resettling in California (3/19) Joe Henry (3/21)

(3/21) Pierre Bensusan (3/22)

(3/22) 77s Unplugged feat. Michael Roe & Jan Eric (3/24)

(3/24) The Other Favorites (3/25)

(3/25) BBMAK w/MIDLO — The U.K. pop boy band from the aughts has reunited (3/26)

— The U.K. pop boy band from the aughts has reunited (3/26) Ben Thornewill w/Teddy Chipouras — Of Jukebox the Ghost (3/27)

— Of Jukebox the Ghost (3/27) Shenandoah Run — “Folk Music with A Kick” (3/28)

— “Folk Music with A Kick” (3/28) Wandering Lies — Record Release Show, presented by Aspire (3/28)

— Record Release Show, presented by Aspire (3/28) Vilray w/Dawn Landes (3/29)

(3/29) Michael Doucet & Sarah Quintana’s Lâcher Prise — A new five-piece band from the founder and head of Cajun band BeauSoleil (3/30)

— A new five-piece band from the founder and head of Cajun band BeauSoleil (3/30) The Jacks w/The Cuckoos, Carter Lou (3/31)

(3/31) Alex Cuba — Four-time Latin Grammy winner tours in support of Sublime, featuring duets with other singer-songwriters with Latin roots, from Silvana Estrada to Omara Portuondo (4/2)

— Four-time Latin Grammy winner tours in support of Sublime, featuring duets with other singer-songwriters with Latin roots, from Silvana Estrada to Omara Portuondo (4/2) Willy Porter (4/3)

(4/3) Pittsburgh’s Own Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers (4/4)

(4/4) Steve Poltz (4/5)

(4/5) Antoine Dufour & Gareth Pearson (4/6)

(4/6) Corky Lang’s Mountain (4/7)

(4/7) Shaun Martin Three-O (4/8)

(4/8) The Nighthawks + Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors — feat. Zach Sweeney & Clarence “The Bluesman” Turner (4/11)

— feat. Zach Sweeney & Clarence “The Bluesman” Turner (4/11) The Mallett Brothers Band w/Them Coulee Boys (4/13)

(4/13) The Coronas (4/14)

(4/14) Diane Burch (4/15)

(4/15) Cancer Can Rock Benefit Concert — Featuring Moonshine Society, Dusty Rose & Jack Bond, The Duskwhales (4/16)

— Featuring Moonshine Society, Dusty Rose & Jack Bond, The Duskwhales (4/16) David Wilcox (4/17)

(4/17) Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band — Good Things Take Time Tour (4/18, McLean Bible Church)

— Good Things Take Time Tour (4/18, McLean Bible Church) The Nields (4/18)

(4/18) John Craigie, Honeysuckle (4/19)

(4/19) Drake Bell (4/20)

(4/20) Albert Cummings (4/21)

(4/21) Okilly Dokilly w/Steaksauce Mustache, Bluewreck — Billed as “the world’s only Nedal band,” whose lyrics are mostly direct quotes from the character Ned Flanders of The Simpsons (4/22)

— Billed as “the world’s only Nedal band,” whose lyrics are mostly direct quotes from the character Ned Flanders of The Simpsons (4/22) Eskimo Bands Unplugged (4/23)

(4/23) Ellis Paul + Alice Howe (4/24)

(4/24) Kim Richey (4/25)

(4/25) AYPO Percussion Ensemble (4/26)

(4/26) The Bachelor Boys Band + Sound Society Band (4/27)

(4/27) The Way Down Wanderers (4/29)

(4/29) Le Couleur (4/30)

(4/30) David Cook — Race for Hope Benefit Concert featuring the American Idol (5/1)

— Race for Hope Benefit Concert featuring the American Idol (5/1) David Ryan Harris + Noah (5/2)

(5/2) The Fabulous Dialtones (5/2)

(5/2) Whiskey Treaty Roadshow (5/5)

(5/5) Muriel Anderson (5/6)

(5/6) Griffin House (5/7)

(5/7) EmiSunshine (5/9)

(5/9) Tenille Townes (5/9)

(5/9) Trevor Gordon Hall & Stefano Barone — “Contemporary Acoustic Guitar Master” (5/10)

— “Contemporary Acoustic Guitar Master” (5/10) The Monochrome Set w/The Treading Lemmings (5/12)

(5/12) Robyn Hitchcock (5/13)

(5/13) The Barefoot Movement, Colin Gilmore & Nicolette Good (5/14)

(5/14) Dan Rodriguez (5/15)

(5/15) Liz Longley (5/17)

(5/17) Pony Bradshaw (5/18)

(5/18) Lee DeWyze — The former American Idol finalist returns (5/19)

— The former American Idol finalist returns (5/19) Bad Bad Hats w/2nd Grade (5/20)

(5/20) Blue Water Highway (5/21)

(5/21) Cargo & The Heavy Lifters (5/22)

(5/22) The Choir feat. Michael Roe — Deep Cuts 2020 Tour (5/24)

— Deep Cuts 2020 Tour (5/24) The Slocan Ramblers (5/27)

(5/27) SHEL w/Emma Charles — Wild Child EP Release Tour (5/28)

— Wild Child EP Release Tour (5/28) McLean High School and Longfellow Middle School Big Band Jam (5/30)

(5/30) DC Rockers Tribute Band Showcase (5/31)

(5/31) Michelle Swan & Jillian Matundan — Double Album Release Show feat. Luna and Florencia Rusiñol (5/31)

— Double Album Release Show feat. Luna and Florencia Rusiñol (5/31) The East Pointers (6/3)

(6/3) Born Cross Eyed + The Allman Others Band — Two D.C. tribute bands, the first a Grateful Dead jam band, the other, more obviously, an Allman Brothers cover band (6/5)

— Two D.C. tribute bands, the first a Grateful Dead jam band, the other, more obviously, an Allman Brothers cover band (6/5) Stephen Kellogg’s 10th Annual SK Family BBQ (6/12)

(6/12) Tom Russell (6/19)

(6/19) Band Battle #22 — Four Nights of Preliminary Round over, but not on, Independence Day (7/1-5)

— Four Nights of Preliminary Round over, but not on, Independence Day (7/1-5) 24-7 Spyz — Sex, Juice & Heavy Metal Soul Tour featuring “the soundtrack to the innermost galaxy” (7/16)

— Sex, Juice & Heavy Metal Soul Tour featuring “the soundtrack to the innermost galaxy” (7/16) Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon — He didn’t win, but the exposure on American Idol last year helped this gay Marylander make the right connections to record his first full-length album, Namesake, dropping later this month (7/21)

— He didn’t win, but the exposure on American Idol last year helped this gay Marylander make the right connections to record his first full-length album, Namesake, dropping later this month (7/21) Greg Howe — 2020 Tour feat. Stu Hamm + Joel Taylor (8/19)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

WMZQ Fest — 2020 Country Megaticket Concerts: Brooks & Dunn (5/23); Brad Paisley w/Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett (6/13); Kenny Chesney w/Michael Franti & Spearhead (6/18); Chris Young w/Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith (7/10); Tim McGraw w/Midland, Ingrid Andress (7/18); Lady Antebellum w/Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae (8/8); Jason Aldean w/Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver (8/15); Luke Bryan w/Morgan Wallen, Runaway June (8/23); Thomas Rhett w/Cole Swindell, HARDY (8/29); and Rascal Flatts — The hit country trio will celebrate 20 years together by calling the whole thing off via Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour (9/12)

— 2020 Country Megaticket Concerts: (5/23); (6/13); (6/18); (7/10); (7/18); (8/8); (8/15); (8/23); (8/29); and — The hit country trio will celebrate 20 years together by calling the whole thing off via Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour (9/12) Sam Hunt (5/30)

(5/30) Ticket to Rock — A package of four concerts: Megadeth + Lamb of God (6/12); Breaking Benjamin (7/15); Disturbed w/Staind & Bad Wolves (7/26); and Korn + Faith No More (8/30)

— A package of four concerts: (6/12); (7/15); (7/26); and (8/30) Brad Paisley (6/13)

(6/13) The Doobie Brothers — 50th Anniversary Tour (6/24)

— 50th Anniversary Tour (6/24) Zac Brown Band — Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris (6/27)

— Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris (6/27) Rebelution — Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020 with special guests TBA (6/28)

— Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020 with special guests TBA (6/28) The Black Crowes — Bluesy rock band from Georgia celebrates 30 years since the release of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker and hits including “Hard to Handle” (7/11)

— Bluesy rock band from Georgia celebrates 30 years since the release of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker and hits including “Hard to Handle” (7/11) Nickelback (7/17)

(7/17) Backstreet Boys — DNA World Tour from the former boy, now man band (7/21)

— DNA World Tour from the former boy, now man band (7/21) Sammy Hagar & The Circle + Whitesnake w/Night Ranger (7/23)

(7/23) KIDZ BOP (7/24)

(7/24) Matchbox Twenty (7/29)

(7/29) Jimmy Buffett (8/1)

(8/1) Journey w/Pretenders (8/2)

(8/2) Dead & Company (8/5)

(8/5) Incubus w/311 (8/7)

(8/7) Foreigner – Juke Box Hero Tour 2020 (8/21)

– Juke Box Hero Tour 2020 (8/21) Europe (8/21)

(8/21) Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire — Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour (8/22)

KENNEDY CENTER

Direct Current — The two-week celebration of contemporary culture returns for a third season with a special emphasis on female creators, works new to D.C., and interdisciplinary creations, with events including Live From Here with Chris Thile — A live broadcast of the syndicated radio variety show with an all-female lineup, including Grammy-winning musician Lucinda Williams, pop-soul singer Emily King, comedian Negin Farsad, Marion Winik of NPR’s All Things Considered, contemporary violist Nadia Sirota, and Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price (3/14, Concert Hall); Camila Meza and the Nectar Orchestra — New York-based singer-songwriter and improvisational guitarist is a vivid musical storyteller as evidenced by her major-label debut Ámbar (3/14, Studio K); Ami Dang — A multi-instrumentalist and composer whose music ranges from North Indian classical fused with ambient electronics to beat-driven psych and experimental dance-pop, all referencing her hybrid identity as a first-generation South Asian-American raised in Baltimore (3/17, Millennium Stage); Janel Leppin — D.C.-area cellist whose sound spans genres from classical to jazz to rock (3/18, Millennium Stage); Black Alley — A merger of the finest ingredients of funk, jazz, soul, and rock to create a sound and genre they call Hood Rock (3/19, Millennium Stage); Star Amerasu — Multi-instrumentalist, singer, dancer, actor (3/20, Millennium Stage); and Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith, Rebecca Foon — The punk legend and artist is joined by her composer daughter and a cellist for “an inspiring, interactive evening” of music, poetry and art (3/21, Concert Hall)

— The two-week celebration of contemporary culture returns for a third season with a special emphasis on female creators, works new to D.C., and interdisciplinary creations, with events including — A live broadcast of the syndicated radio variety show with an all-female lineup, including Grammy-winning musician Lucinda Williams, pop-soul singer Emily King, comedian Negin Farsad, Marion Winik of NPR’s All Things Considered, contemporary violist Nadia Sirota, and Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price (3/14, Concert Hall); — New York-based singer-songwriter and improvisational guitarist is a vivid musical storyteller as evidenced by her major-label debut Ámbar (3/14, Studio K); — A multi-instrumentalist and composer whose music ranges from North Indian classical fused with ambient electronics to beat-driven psych and experimental dance-pop, all referencing her hybrid identity as a first-generation South Asian-American raised in Baltimore (3/17, Millennium Stage); — D.C.-area cellist whose sound spans genres from classical to jazz to rock (3/18, Millennium Stage); — A merger of the finest ingredients of funk, jazz, soul, and rock to create a sound and genre they call Hood Rock (3/19, Millennium Stage); — Multi-instrumentalist, singer, dancer, actor (3/20, Millennium Stage); and — The punk legend and artist is joined by her composer daughter and a cellist for “an inspiring, interactive evening” of music, poetry and art (3/21, Concert Hall) The Amours — A soulful duo of sisters from D.C., Jakiya Ayanna and Shaina Aisha (3/19, The Club at Studio K)

— A soulful duo of sisters from D.C., Jakiya Ayanna and Shaina Aisha (3/19, The Club at Studio K) Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah — Jazz trumpeter/composer/producer whose work encompasses a range of cultural influences, from his native New Orleans to West Africa and the Caribbean (3/20-21, The Club at Studio K)

— Jazz trumpeter/composer/producer whose work encompasses a range of cultural influences, from his native New Orleans to West Africa and the Caribbean (3/20-21, The Club at Studio K) Immanuel Wilkins (3/21, Justice Forum)

(3/21, Justice Forum) Big Daddy Weave In Concert (3/22, Concert Hall)

(3/22, Concert Hall) KC Jukebox: Jeremy Kittel’s Whorls + Joshua Roman and the Verona Quartet (3/26, Studio K)

(3/26, Studio K) Clarence Penn — Drum master leads a small ensemble showcasing his interpretation of classical, hard-bop, funk, experimental, and jazz styles (4/9, The Club at Studio K)

— Drum master leads a small ensemble showcasing his interpretation of classical, hard-bop, funk, experimental, and jazz styles (4/9, The Club at Studio K) Kevin Ross — D.C.-native multifaceted soul artist who has toured with Maxwell and written for Jamie Foxx, among others (4/10, The Club at Studio K)

— D.C.-native multifaceted soul artist who has toured with Maxwell and written for Jamie Foxx, among others (4/10, The Club at Studio K) Cyrus Chestnut — Acclaimed jazz pianist and composer leads an impressive lineup of guest artists to perform The Saga of the Cross, a large-scale concert mixing jazz, spirituals, hymns, gospel, and blues (4/10, Concert Hall)

— Acclaimed jazz pianist and composer leads an impressive lineup of guest artists to perform The Saga of the Cross, a large-scale concert mixing jazz, spirituals, hymns, gospel, and blues (4/10, Concert Hall) Renée Fleming VOICES: René Marie — An acclaimed jazz singer who has portrayed Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington on stage and earned a Grammy nomination for the album I Wanna Be Evil: With Love to Eartha Kitt (4/18, Terrace Theater)

— An acclaimed jazz singer who has portrayed Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington on stage and earned a Grammy nomination for the album I Wanna Be Evil: With Love to Eartha Kitt (4/18, Terrace Theater) The JoGo Project — D.C. native and saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed formed this group with a name, reflecting its sound, merging jazz with go-go (4/18, Venue TBD)

— D.C. native and saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed formed this group with a name, reflecting its sound, merging jazz with go-go (4/18, Venue TBD) Pan American Symphony Orchestra: Tango of the Americas (4/19, Terrace Theater)

(4/19, Terrace Theater) KC Jukebox: Michael Abels + Rob Garza — Music from the composer of the Oscar-winning film Get Out as well as new work from a Thievery Corporation principal combining psychedelic electronica, lush vocals, and a string octet (4/23, Studio K)

— Music from the composer of the Oscar-winning film Get Out as well as new work from a Thievery Corporation principal combining psychedelic electronica, lush vocals, and a string octet (4/23, Studio K) Gaelynn Lea — The 2016 winner of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest performs a mix of haunting songs and traditional fiddle tunes (4/24, River Pavilion)

— The 2016 winner of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest performs a mix of haunting songs and traditional fiddle tunes (4/24, River Pavilion) Jason Moran’s Fats Waller Dance Party (4/25, Club at Studio K)

(4/25, Club at Studio K) Lynda Carter in Concert (4/25, Terrace Theater)

(4/25, Terrace Theater) Renée Fleming VOICES: Mariza (5/4, Concert Hall)

(5/4, Concert Hall) Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival: Silver Anniversary — NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater returns to host annual tribute that kicks off this year by honoring Bridgewater’s 70th birthday through performances with several of her closest friends, while the second day features a performance of the supergroup Artemis (5/8-9, Terrace Theater)

— NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater returns to host annual tribute that kicks off this year by honoring Bridgewater’s 70th birthday through performances with several of her closest friends, while the second day features a performance of the supergroup Artemis (5/8-9, Terrace Theater) Above & Beyond Acoustic — A U.K.-based trio of house/EDM DJ/producers, among the world’s most popular, will perform acoustic versions of their club hits along with select vocalists (5/17-18, Concert Hall)

— A U.K.-based trio of house/EDM DJ/producers, among the world’s most popular, will perform acoustic versions of their club hits along with select vocalists (5/17-18, Concert Hall) NSO Pops featuring Trey Anastasio — A reprise performance featuring orchestrations of classic Phish songs and solo compositions by that group’s frontman Anastasio (6/17, Concert Hall)

— A reprise performance featuring orchestrations of classic Phish songs and solo compositions by that group’s frontman Anastasio (6/17, Concert Hall) NSO Declassified: Ben Folds Presents Michael Angelakos — A laid-back, late-night concert including symphonic reworkings of hits by the gay Angelakos’ quirky dance-pop group Passion Pit, overseen by conductor Edwin Outwater (6/19, Concert Hall)

— A laid-back, late-night concert including symphonic reworkings of hits by the gay Angelakos’ quirky dance-pop group Passion Pit, overseen by conductor Edwin Outwater (6/19, Concert Hall) NSO Pops: Bernstein’s On The Town (6/25-28, Concert Hall)

(6/25-28, Concert Hall) The Hollies — The Road Is Long Tour (7/21, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

Colin Hay — Former frontman of the Australian band Men Without Hats (4/4)

— Former frontman of the Australian band Men Without Hats (4/4) La Voix — A performance of the drag singing sensation from Britain’s Got Talent, as presented and accompanied by the D.C. Different Drummers (4/17)

— A performance of the drag singing sensation from Britain’s Got Talent, as presented and accompanied by the D.C. Different Drummers (4/17) Jens Lekman w/Eddy Kwon and DC Youth Orchestra Program (4/22)

(4/22) Kurt Vile with Cate Le Bon (4/24)

(4/24) Mika — The gay European pop star offers a rare D.C. concert on the North American leg of his Revelation Tour (5/5)

— The gay European pop star offers a rare D.C. concert on the North American leg of his Revelation Tour (5/5) Liz Phair — Soberish Tour (5/13)

— Soberish Tour (5/13) Emily King (5/20)

(5/20) Saving Grace feat. Robert Plant & Suzi Dian w/Catfish Keith (5/23)

(5/23) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington: Unbreakable (6/6-7)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

M3 Rock Festival — Long live ’80s hair metal, at least the first weekend every May at Merriweather. This year’s three-day festival kicks off with Kix, Slaughter, Heavens Edge, and Mike Tramp of White Lion on Friday, followed by Tesla, Accept, Y&T, Doro, Faster Pussycat, LA Guns, and Killer Dwarfs performing Saturday, and then Ratt, Night Ranger, Stryper, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Steelheart, Dangerous Toys, Tyketto, and Little Caesar closing out the weekend (5/1-3)

— Long live ’80s hair metal, at least the first weekend every May at Merriweather. This year’s three-day festival kicks off with Kix, Slaughter, Heavens Edge, and Mike Tramp of White Lion on Friday, followed by Tesla, Accept, Y&T, Doro, Faster Pussycat, LA Guns, and Killer Dwarfs performing Saturday, and then Ratt, Night Ranger, Stryper, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Steelheart, Dangerous Toys, Tyketto, and Little Caesar closing out the weekend (5/1-3) Luke Bryan w/Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack — The out-of-his-element American Idol judge returns to his true wheelhouse, whipping into a frenzy thousands of bro-country fans on a summery Saturday night (6/20)

— The out-of-his-element American Idol judge returns to his true wheelhouse, whipping into a frenzy thousands of bro-country fans on a summery Saturday night (6/20) Alanis Morissette w/Garbage, Liz Phair — Expect a night of dazzling aural fireworks at this pre-Independence Day concert featuring three of the fieriest female pop-rockers in the business (7/2)

— Expect a night of dazzling aural fireworks at this pre-Independence Day concert featuring three of the fieriest female pop-rockers in the business (7/2) Dave Matthews Band — A peak summer night offering from the veteran bluesy rockers from Charlottesville (7/18)

— A peak summer night offering from the veteran bluesy rockers from Charlottesville (7/18) Halsey w/blackbear, PVRIS — The feisty and powerful bisexual headliner offers another summer Sunday sojourn to her dramatic, dark-pop Manic World, with opening sets from an up-and-coming edgy R&B/pop star and an electronic alt-rock band fronted by gay singer/multi-instrumentalist Lynn Gunn (7/19)

— The feisty and powerful bisexual headliner offers another summer Sunday sojourn to her dramatic, dark-pop Manic World, with opening sets from an up-and-coming edgy R&B/pop star and an electronic alt-rock band fronted by gay singer/multi-instrumentalist Lynn Gunn (7/19) Sam Hunt — A stop on the Southside Summer Tour 2020 with this newer-generation country-pop star, plus opening sets by Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set from Brandi Cyrus (7/25)

— A stop on the Southside Summer Tour 2020 with this newer-generation country-pop star, plus opening sets by Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set from Brandi Cyrus (7/25) AJR w/Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Ashe — A pop trio of brothers from New York tours with three fellow Millennial acts, including an R&B-inspired pop artist from Detroit, an “emo rap” outfit from California, and a Billie Eilish-esque electropop artist also produced by FINNEAS aka Eilish’s brother (8/1)

— A pop trio of brothers from New York tours with three fellow Millennial acts, including an R&B-inspired pop artist from Detroit, an “emo rap” outfit from California, and a Billie Eilish-esque electropop artist also produced by FINNEAS aka Eilish’s brother (8/1) Lindsey Stirling w/KIESZA, Mako — Electronic violinist known for her choreographed performances heads out on the Artemis Tour of North America with a high-pitched dance-pop chanteuse from Canada and an L.A.-based electronic/dance DJ/producer (8/4)

— Electronic violinist known for her choreographed performances heads out on the Artemis Tour of North America with a high-pitched dance-pop chanteuse from Canada and an L.A.-based electronic/dance DJ/producer (8/4) Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick — Relive the ’80s heyday of your youth and slick power-pop (8/15)

— Relive the ’80s heyday of your youth and slick power-pop (8/15) Daryl Hall & John Oates w/Squeeze, KT Tunstall — A slate featuring pop musicians’ favorite pop musicians, three established pop/rock acts arguably more popular among their peers than the general public (8/22)

— A slate featuring pop musicians’ favorite pop musicians, three established pop/rock acts arguably more popular among their peers than the general public (8/22) The Black Keys w/Gary Clark Jr., Yola — The Ohio duo of singing guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney returns for another summer Let’s Rock Tour, as if these blues rockers were going to do anything but (8/28)

— The Ohio duo of singing guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney returns for another summer Let’s Rock Tour, as if these blues rockers were going to do anything but (8/28) Pet Shop Boys & New Order — The Unity Tour is a logical if unexpected pairing of two British acts that helped pioneer and popularize the electronic/dance music genre, each in their own ways — with Neil Tennant becoming one of the first openly gay pop superstars in the process (9/15)

— The Unity Tour is a logical if unexpected pairing of two British acts that helped pioneer and popularize the electronic/dance music genre, each in their own ways — with Neil Tennant becoming one of the first openly gay pop superstars in the process (9/15) Maren Morris w/James Arthur, Caitlyn Smith — “(Meet Me In) The Middle,” Morris sang on her pop hit with Zedd in 2018 while still early in her continuing rise to the top of the country heap (9/19)

— “(Meet Me In) The Middle,” Morris sang on her pop hit with Zedd in 2018 while still early in her continuing rise to the top of the country heap (9/19) Tenacious D with an Orchestra feat. Soulful Symphony with Wynchester — Jack White’s cartoonish rock band with Kyle Glass is out to save a Post-Apocalypto musical world and this year’s election via voter registration and civic engagement campaign 46 for 46, focused on electing the next president (10/4)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

Los Angeles Azules — Todos Somos Cumbia U.S. Tour from a cumbia fusion group that includes synthesizers as well as the traditional accordion (3/13)

— Todos Somos Cumbia U.S. Tour from a cumbia fusion group that includes synthesizers as well as the traditional accordion (3/13) Charlie Wilson — Former lead vocalist of the Gap Band and an R&B/soul legend (3/29)

— Former lead vocalist of the Gap Band and an R&B/soul legend (3/29) Neha Kakkar Live — An Indian playback singer known for stints on Indian Idol as both a contestant and more recently as a judge (4/3)

— An Indian playback singer known for stints on Indian Idol as both a contestant and more recently as a judge (4/3) Cherry Blast feat. Nelly (4/11)

(4/11) Juanes — The Latin rock superstar from Colombia (4/18)

— The Latin rock superstar from Colombia (4/18) Hatsune Miku Expo — A world concert tour from Japan where the performers, including Miku, are virtual creations (4/29)

— A world concert tour from Japan where the performers, including Miku, are virtual creations (4/29) Gilberto Santa Rosa — Puerto Rican bandleader and singer of salsa and bolero (5/1)

— Puerto Rican bandleader and singer of salsa and bolero (5/1) The Temptations & The Four Tops (5/9)

(5/9) Boyz II Men (5/10)

(5/10) Flashback Funk Fest — Featuring Morris Day & The Time, Zapp, Dazz Band, and Rose Royce (6/19)

— Featuring Morris Day & The Time, Zapp, Dazz Band, and Rose Royce (6/19) Anthony Hamilton (7/25)

(7/25) Alicia Keys (8/7)

(8/7) Judas Priest — 50 Heavy Metal Years (9/9)

— 50 Heavy Metal Years (9/9) Rare Essence Reunion (9/19)

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY

Women in Jazz — A concert celebrating leading ladies of jazz and works by Mary Lou Williams, the Sweethearts of Rhythm, Amy Shook, Leigh Pilzer, Jennifer Krupa, and Amy Bormet, among others (3/28, Coulter Performance Plaza)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

Better Off Dead (3/13)

(3/13) Danielle Nicole Band w/Cathy Ponton King (3/14)

(3/14) Modest Proposal w/Mod Fun, DJ Skate (3/15)

(3/15) Stealing Ship w/Boniface (3/16)

(3/16) Funky Miracle (3/19)

(3/19) mYxoma w/Planet Xerox + STFU: Radiohead Tribute — A D.C. supergroup of eight musicians tackle From the Basement, Thom Yorke and co.’s sequel to In Rainbows, joined by another local cover band performing The Bends and a third kicking off the show with original funk-rock, all as a benefit for the women- and non-binary-supporting music collective This Could Go Boom (3/20)

— A D.C. supergroup of eight musicians tackle From the Basement, Thom Yorke and co.’s sequel to In Rainbows, joined by another local cover band performing The Bends and a third kicking off the show with original funk-rock, all as a benefit for the women- and non-binary-supporting music collective This Could Go Boom (3/20) Frazey Ford w/Thin Lear (3/26)

(3/26) Passafire w/Never Ending Fall (3/27)

(3/27) Clem Snide — Eef Barzelay and co.’s alt-country band tours in support of Forever Just Beyond, produced by a principal in the Avett Brothers (3/29)

— Eef Barzelay and co.’s alt-country band tours in support of Forever Just Beyond, produced by a principal in the Avett Brothers (3/29) Bobby Thompson Trio (4/2)

(4/2) Mo Lowda & the Humble w/Little Bird, Ecce Shnak (4/3)

(4/3) Fireside Collective, Dirty Grass Players (4/4)

(4/4) Mattiel (4/8)

(4/8) On The Bus — Billed as “the longest-running premier Grateful Dead tribute band in the Washington D.C. area” (4/10)

— Billed as “the longest-running premier Grateful Dead tribute band in the Washington D.C. area” (4/10) Will Gravatt Band — Shiner Honky Tonk Night (4/9)

— Shiner Honky Tonk Night (4/9) Griefcat w/William Hinson (4/11)

(4/11) Eilen Jewell w/Kentucky Avenue (4/15)

(4/15) Daniel Weatherspoon (4/16)

(4/16) Ben Tufts & Friends: The Unsung — A rotating roster of local musicians gather in tribute around the theme of “one-hit wonders, obscure artists, the underrated, critics’ darlings, etc,” all to benefit a scholarship fund for budding young environmentalists (4/17)

— A rotating roster of local musicians gather in tribute around the theme of “one-hit wonders, obscure artists, the underrated, critics’ darlings, etc,” all to benefit a scholarship fund for budding young environmentalists (4/17) Sticky Fingers: A Rolling Stones Tribute Night — Classic Stones’ songs will be covered by a bevy of female and female-fronted local acts including Black Betty, Patty Reese, Carly Harvey, Mary-eL, Griefcat, Holly Montgomery, Tula Pisano, and Sunny Trippel (4/23)

— Classic Stones’ songs will be covered by a bevy of female and female-fronted local acts including Black Betty, Patty Reese, Carly Harvey, Mary-eL, Griefcat, Holly Montgomery, Tula Pisano, and Sunny Trippel (4/23) Scrapomatic feat. Mike Mattison (4/26)

(4/26) The Beths w/Weakened Friends (4/28)

(4/28) The Ghost of Paul Revere (5/2)

(5/2) Consider The Source (5/7)

(5/7) Dan Bern (5/10)

(5/10) The Broadcast (5/12)

(5/12) Evanoff + The Fritz (5/14)

(5/14) Justin Trawick & the Common Good (5/15)

(5/15) Satsang w/Will Evans (5/16)

(5/16) The Powell Brothers (5/21)

(5/21) Space Bacon w/Radii (5/22)

(5/22) Lula Wiles (5/27)

(5/27) Maggie Miles w/Cat Janice (5/30)

(5/30) Etana (6/4)

(6/4) Kingsley Flood (6/5)

(6/5) Ivan & Alyosha (6/6)

(6/6) The Vegabonds + Mike & the Moonpies (6/13)

(6/13) Drew Gibson (6/28)

(6/28) The Riverbreaks (9/19)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

Veronica Swift — 25-year-old jazz artist adept at swing, bebop, and the Great American Songbook (3/21)

— 25-year-old jazz artist adept at swing, bebop, and the Great American Songbook (3/21) Laura Marling — British folk artist who’s a “subtly virtuosic guitarist with a voice that’s…wise beyond her years” (4/5)

— British folk artist who’s a “subtly virtuosic guitarist with a voice that’s…wise beyond her years” (4/5) The String Queens — Kendall Isadore, Dawn Johnson, and Élise Cuffy comprise this genre-defying soulful group playing music from the Baroque era to the Billboard Hot 100 (4/25)

— Kendall Isadore, Dawn Johnson, and Élise Cuffy comprise this genre-defying soulful group playing music from the Baroque era to the Billboard Hot 100 (4/25) Watkins Family Hour w/Courtney Hartman — The siblings Sean and Sara Watkins known from their work as members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band Nickel Creek (4/30)

— The siblings Sean and Sara Watkins known from their work as members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band Nickel Creek (4/30) Terry Riley & Gyan Riley — The “Father of Minimalism” delves into classical minimalism, jazz, Indian ragas, and more with his guitarist son (5/9)

— The “Father of Minimalism” delves into classical minimalism, jazz, Indian ragas, and more with his guitarist son (5/9) Danilo Pérez’s Global Messengers — Jazz piano master and UNESCO Artist for Peace leads an international sextet with the goal of building community through music (5/16)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

Chanty OTM — Presented by La Ghetto Fabrico (3/14)

— Presented by La Ghetto Fabrico (3/14) Kath Bloom w/Amanda Glasser (3/15)

(3/15) Tia Gostelow w/Stray Fossa (3/15)

(3/15) RUT (3/16)

(3/16) Graduating Life w/King of Heck, Sweet Peach (3/17)

(3/17) MammaBear w/Apollo 66, Barking Carnies (3/18)

(3/18) National Cannabis Festival Cypher Session Tournament — D.C. hip-hop artist Beau Young Prince and singer-songwriter Reesa Renee host a third battle of local acts competing to perform at the festival in April (3/18)

— D.C. hip-hop artist Beau Young Prince and singer-songwriter Reesa Renee host a third battle of local acts competing to perform at the festival in April (3/18) Anna Meredith (3/19)

(3/19) Curse Words (3/20)

(3/20) PTTRNS w/Galcher Lustwerk & ClothesbyDavon (3/20)

(3/20) Jahn Rome & Fabrizio w/Bam Alexander, Janssen, 3astman (3/20)

(3/20) Andrew Toy w/Fanoplane (3/21)

(3/21) EU IV w/Alphonse, Saharas Greenery, Senojem, Xtreme Dawgs — Maryland Take Over Tour (3/22)

— Maryland Take Over Tour (3/22) Timothy Eerie w/Trajectories, Coral Benders (3/23)

(3/23) Minor Moon w/Space Phase, Bruce Takes Nap (3/25)

(3/25) Sampa The Great (3/25)

(3/25) Meg Donnelly (3/26)

(3/26) The Backseat Lovers (3/26, Comet Ping Pong)

(3/26, Comet Ping Pong) Palehound w/Adult Mom (3/27)

(3/27) Wussy (3/27)

(3/27) Sammy Miller and the Congregation — Leaving Egypt Tour (3/28)

— Leaving Egypt Tour (3/28) American Trappist w/Milo in the Doldrums, Maryjo Mattea (3/29)

(3/29) Soft Glas w/Angelica Rahe, Chibuguzo (3/29)

(3/29) Rick (from Pile) w/Mister Goblin (3/30)

(3/30) Charlotte Cornfield w/The Daguerreotypes (3/31)

(3/31) Stephen Day w/Carly Bannister (3/31)

(3/31) Matt DeCaro w/Asa Martin, Mary Wander — File the headliner, originally from the D.C. area, under the category “incredibly self-aware emo/folk/punk” (4/1)

— File the headliner, originally from the D.C. area, under the category “incredibly self-aware emo/folk/punk” (4/1) Vagabon w/Angelica Garcia (4/1)

(4/1) Nodis w/Mussie, Fridaynite with Sounds by Siegz — The alias of Sidon Faris, a D.C.-area native rapper born to an Indian mother and an estranged Lebanese father (4/2)

— The alias of Sidon Faris, a D.C.-area native rapper born to an Indian mother and an estranged Lebanese father (4/2) Bleeder w/Braddock Station Garisson, Shelles (4/3)

(4/3) Marielle Kraft w/Cramer — Women in Tech & Music Tour (4/3)

— Women in Tech & Music Tour (4/3) Alicia Witt (4/4)

(4/4) Old Man Saxon (4/4, Comet Ping Pong)

(4/4, Comet Ping Pong) Opin (4/4)

(4/4) Ben Beal w/Kill Bill, Airospace (4/5)

(4/5) Mike Mains & the Branches w/Arms Akimbo (4/6)

(4/6) Vetiver w/Kacey Johansing (4/7)

(4/7) Xetas w/New Primals (4/7)

(4/7) Mapache w/Tim Hill (4/8)

(4/8) Lauren Ruth Ward w/Valley Queen, Rett Madison (4/10)

(4/10) Anna Burch w/Long Beard (4/11)

(4/11) Disq w/Pom Pom Squad — A young indie-rock band out of Madison, Wisc., touring the new set Collector out on the Conor Oberst/Bright Eyes label Saddle Creek (4/12)

— A young indie-rock band out of Madison, Wisc., touring the new set Collector out on the Conor Oberst/Bright Eyes label Saddle Creek (4/12) The Buttertones w/Iguana Death Cult (4/14)

(4/14) The Head w/Flowerbomb, Adele Marie, The Milkweeds (4/14)

(4/14) Darwin Deez w/J Fernandez (4/15)

(4/15) Dinah Jane w/Agnez Mo, Haven (4/16)

(4/16) Justin Stone w/Ryan Oakes, Jordypurp, Global Krayzie (4/17)

(4/17) Broke Royals — A free vinyl release show for Saint Luxury (4/18)

— A free vinyl release show for Saint Luxury (4/18) Parsonsfield w/Oshima Brothers (4/18)

(4/18) Jordan Mackampa w/Babeheaven (4/19)

(4/19) Ambar Lucid (4/20)

(4/20) Shoffy w/Ryann (4/21)

(4/21) Netherfriends (4/22)

(4/22) Daniel Donato w/Conor & the Wild Hunt (4/25)

(4/25) Melissa Weinstein (4/25)

(4/25) Altopalo (4/29)

(4/29) Ellis w/Peaer, Dan Edmonds (4/30)

(4/30) Sneaks w/Max Goof (5/1)

(5/1) Pottery w/P.E. (5/5)

(5/5) Ama Lou — The Far Out Tour (5/7)

— The Far Out Tour (5/7) Ratboys w/Another Michael (5/9)

(5/9) Hala w/Pony (5/10)

(5/10) Half Waif w/Ian Chang (5/12)

(5/12) NoMBe w/Bad Child — Chaka Khan’s godson, born Noah McBeth, tours in support of his impressive tribute to the women in his life, They Might’ve Even Loved Me (5/13)

— Chaka Khan’s godson, born Noah McBeth, tours in support of his impressive tribute to the women in his life, They Might’ve Even Loved Me (5/13) Donovan Woods & the Oppposition w/Emily Brimlow (5/15)

(5/15) Cub Sport — The return of the gay couple-led electro-pop group from Down Under (5/16)

— The return of the gay couple-led electro-pop group from Down Under (5/16) Loving (5/18)

(5/18) Mutlu — A Philadelphia-native soul/folk artist who’s served as a support act for Daryl Hall & John Oates and also holds the distinction of having made the most guest appearances on Hall’s Live From Daryl’s House (5/20)

— A Philadelphia-native soul/folk artist who’s served as a support act for Daryl Hall & John Oates and also holds the distinction of having made the most guest appearances on Hall’s Live From Daryl’s House (5/20) Deeper (5/21)

(5/21) Josie Dunne w/Willie Shaw (5/30)

(5/30) Trace Mountains (5/30)

(5/30) The Coathangers (6/4)

(6/4) Snotty Nose Rez Kids (6/6)

(6/6) 99 Neighbors (6/9)

(6/9) Holy Fuck (6/11)

(6/11) Deterioration w/Needle, Bottomfeeder, Ixias (6/14)

(6/14) JP Saxe — Toronto-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter tours in support of his new debut EP, Hold It Together (6/19, 6/22)

— Toronto-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter tours in support of his new debut EP, Hold It Together (6/19, 6/22) Stay Outside (7/10)

(7/10) Buscabulla (7/16)

STRATHMORE

Tony Bennett (3/15, Music Center)

(3/15, Music Center) Christylez Bacon & Nistha Raj — Adventurous duo explores the spaces between North Indian classical music, acoustic hip-hop, and go-go music (3/19, The Mansion)

— Adventurous duo explores the spaces between North Indian classical music, acoustic hip-hop, and go-go music (3/19, The Mansion) George Winston — Iconic folk pianist (3/23, Music Center)

— Iconic folk pianist (3/23, Music Center) AIR: Christian Douglas — Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence guidance program (3/25, The Mansion)

— Part of a series of concerts showcasing the up-and-coming artists selected for this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence guidance program (3/25, The Mansion) Young Artists of America: Beauty & The Beast with Alan Menken — Carole Graham Lehan directs and Kristofer Sanz conducts a production of the classic Disney musical featuring over 300 young performers, with “special participation” by Menken (3/28, Music Center)

— Carole Graham Lehan directs and Kristofer Sanz conducts a production of the classic Disney musical featuring over 300 young performers, with “special participation” by Menken (3/28, Music Center) Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Cross-cultural collaboration between traditional Chinese and American music (4/2, Music Center)

— Cross-cultural collaboration between traditional Chinese and American music (4/2, Music Center) Gregory Porter — The Grammy-winning soulful jazz artist who captivates like his idols Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder (4/3-4, Music Center)

— The Grammy-winning soulful jazz artist who captivates like his idols Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder (4/3-4, Music Center) Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini — Duo draws from Brazilian jazz and impressionism (4/9, The Mansion)

— Duo draws from Brazilian jazz and impressionism (4/9, The Mansion) Brian McKnight (4/11, Music Center)

(4/11, Music Center) AIR: Nataly Merezhuk — Jazz violinist performs two concert showcases as one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (4/15, 4/29, The Mansion)

— Jazz violinist performs two concert showcases as one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (4/15, 4/29, The Mansion) Arooj Aftab w/Gyan Riley — Atmospheric vocals and swirling soundscapes (4/16, The Mansion)

— Atmospheric vocals and swirling soundscapes (4/16, The Mansion) Lea Salonga — The Tony-winning actress known from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Once on This Island, and Allegiance, not to mention as the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine (Aladdin) and Mulan (4/17, Music Center)

— The Tony-winning actress known from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Once on This Island, and Allegiance, not to mention as the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine (Aladdin) and Mulan (4/17, Music Center) Charles Lloyd & the Marvels & Lucinda Williams — Legendary jazz artist joins forces with the Grammy-winning rock icon (4/19, Music Center)

— Legendary jazz artist joins forces with the Grammy-winning rock icon (4/19, Music Center) David Foster — The Hitman Tour featuring special guests Loren Allred, Pia Toscano, and Fernando Varela (4/29, Music Center)

— The Hitman Tour featuring special guests Loren Allred, Pia Toscano, and Fernando Varela (4/29, Music Center) Djavan — Brazilian music icon (5/7, Music Center)

— Brazilian music icon (5/7, Music Center) Paul Anka — “Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way” (5/12)

— “Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way” (5/12) AIR: Jake Blount — Two concerts in the series showcasing one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (5/13, 5/27, The Mansion)

— Two concerts in the series showcasing one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (5/13, 5/27, The Mansion) Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt (5/13, Music Center)

(5/13, Music Center) BSO: Lerner & Loewe Classics (5/28, Music Center)

(5/28, Music Center) WPA: Gospel Choirs (6/7, Music Center)

(6/7, Music Center) AIR: Lucas Ashby — Percussionist and composer is showcased as part of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence program (6/10, 6/24, The Mansion)

— Percussionist and composer is showcased as part of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence program (6/10, 6/24, The Mansion) America — The classic rock band with signature vocal harmonies and a warm, uplifting folk-rock sound celebrates 50 years together (6/27, Music Center)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

10 Years of U Hall : Mija — As part of its Direct Current series, the Kennedy Center presents this electronic producer/DJ in the mold of Bjork (3/13); SG Lewis w/Will Eastman — Presented by Blisspop Disco Fest (3/13); MK w/Treasure Fingers, Rawle Night Long (3/14); Fennesz w/Britton Powell (3/19); Sophia Saze w/No Intimate, TonalTheory (3/19); David Morales w/Ultra Naté & Lisa Moody (3/20); Moombahton Massive w/Good Times Ahead, Nadastrom residents (3/21); Mirror Company — A collective of local DJs Ken Lazee, Ozker, and Will Eastman) (3/21, Backbar, 815 V St. NW); RDGLDGRN w/Mista Selecta (3/22)

: — As part of its Direct Current series, the Kennedy Center presents this electronic producer/DJ in the mold of Bjork (3/13); — Presented by Blisspop Disco Fest (3/13); (3/14); (3/19); (3/19); (3/20); (3/21); — A collective of local DJs Ken Lazee, Ozker, and Will Eastman) (3/21, Backbar, 815 V St. NW); (3/22) City of the Sun w/William Wild (3/14)

(3/14) Mondo Cozmo w/Reuben and the Dark (3/18)

(3/18) Dayglow w/Ritt Momney (3/20)

(3/20) Colony House w/Tyson Motsenbocker (3/21)

(3/21) Dorian Electra w/Alice Longyu Gao, umru (3/26)

(3/26) Beach Bunny w/Slow Pulp, Michelle (3/27)

(3/27) Lauren Sanderson (4/1)

(4/1) Evan Giia w/Raffaella (4/3)

(4/3) Attlas (4/3)

(4/3) Avi Kaplan w/Paper Wings (4/4)

(4/4) Allie X w/Kat Cunnings (4/9)

(4/9) Bear Hands w/IronTom (4/10)

(4/10) Louis Vega w/Mirror Company — A true house Master at Work known for his signature rich, warm polyrhythmic Latin house sound (4/10)

— A true house Master at Work known for his signature rich, warm polyrhythmic Latin house sound (4/10) Allan Rayman (4/11)

(4/11) Tommy Cash — Called a “surreal, post-Soviet rap sensation” by The Guardian (4/13)

— Called a “surreal, post-Soviet rap sensation” by The Guardian (4/13) Flora Cash w/Beau Young Prince (4/15)

(4/15) Vundabar w/Dehd, Boyscott (4/16)

(4/16) M. Ward w/Pitou, the Lost Brothers (4/18)

(4/18) The Warning (4/19)

(4/19) Yves Tumor w/Ecco2K — Self-billed as both “a gothic soundscape auteur” and “a howling cyberpunk fiend” (4/20)

— Self-billed as both “a gothic soundscape auteur” and “a howling cyberpunk fiend” (4/20) Delta Spirit w/Hideout (4/21)

(4/21) Overcoats (4/23)

(4/23) Robotaki w/Birocratic (4/25)

(4/25) Brendan Benson w/Rookie (4/26)

(4/26) Sammy Rae & the Friends w/Melt (4/29)

(4/29) The Ballroom Thieves (4/30)

(4/30) BIoli & Assia (5/1)

(5/1) Danny Tenaglia w/Team Zapata — One of the original DJ superstars and gay New York dance music pioneer (5/1)

— One of the original DJ superstars and gay New York dance music pioneer (5/1) Cosmo’s Midnight w/DJ Poolboi (5/2)

(5/2) Father w/Meltycanon (5/3)

(5/3) U.S. Girls w/Mourning (A) Blkstar — Multi-disciplinary artist Meg Remy tours in support of a new batch of “glassy, danceable pop songs that smolder with radical undercurrents” (The New Yorker), many of them co-written by D.C.’s Rich Morel (5/5)

— Multi-disciplinary artist Meg Remy tours in support of a new batch of “glassy, danceable pop songs that smolder with radical undercurrents” (The New Yorker), many of them co-written by D.C.’s Rich Morel (5/5) Felly (5/6)

(5/6) Slow Magic (5/7)

(5/7) Peach Pit w/Haley Blais (5/9)

(5/9) Karan Aujla — I Run Punjabi Rap Tour (5/10)

— I Run Punjabi Rap Tour (5/10) The Pretty Reckless w/Them Evils (5/13)

(5/13) Channel Tres (5/16)

(5/16) NOTD — Swedish pop music production duo (5/19)

— Swedish pop music production duo (5/19) OSHUN (6/17)

(6/17) OTR (7/17)

UNION STAGE

Ally Brooke w/D. Munoz (3/20)

(3/20) Brent Cobb + Maddie Medley (3/21)

(3/21) “Symphony of Now” Live w/Alex.Do (3/22)

(3/22) Tamino + Mappe Of (3/23, Miracle Theatre)

(3/23, Miracle Theatre) Asgeir — Bury The Moon Tour (3/24)

— Bury The Moon Tour (3/24) Beabadoobee — SiriusXM presents Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour (3/25)

— SiriusXM presents Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour (3/25) Jameson Rodgers w/Hunter Phelps — Grew Up In The Country Tour (3/26)

— Grew Up In The Country Tour (3/26) Lost Dog Street Band w/Matt Heckler (3/27)

(3/27) Drama w/Ric Wilson — Chicago-based duo offers an alluring brew of R&B and dance music (3/28)

— Chicago-based duo offers an alluring brew of R&B and dance music (3/28) Jade Novah (3/29)

(3/29) Ben Watt — A solo outing from the veteran electronic/dance music producer and Everything But The Girl main man (3/31)

— A solo outing from the veteran electronic/dance music producer and Everything But The Girl main man (3/31) ALO + Ben Morrison (of the Brothers Comatose) (4/1)

(4/1) Hot Chelle Rae — The Tangerine Tour for this pop band founded in Nashville 15 years ago (4/2)

— The Tangerine Tour for this pop band founded in Nashville 15 years ago (4/2) Papadosio w/Jaw Gems — Microdosio Tour 2020 (4/3-4)

— Microdosio Tour 2020 (4/3-4) Kash Doll (4/5)

(4/5) Lilly Hiatt + The Harmaleighs (4/6)

(4/6) Peter Bjorn and John + Methyl Ethel (4/8)

(4/8) Basia Bulat + Samantha Crain (4/9)

(4/9) White Ford Bronco (4/10)

(4/10) Lucky Chops + Steelosoul (4/11)

(4/11) The Undertones (4/14)

(4/14) The Unlikely Candidates w/Zero 9:36, The Federal Empire (4/15)

(4/15) Tops w/Honey Harper, Better Person (4/16)

(4/16) Patrick Watson + Charlie Cunningham (4/17)

(4/17) The Garden w/George Clanton — Kiss My Super Bowl Ring Tour (4/19)

— Kiss My Super Bowl Ring Tour (4/19) Nothing, Nowhere. w/Danger Incorporated, Early Eyes, Bogues (4/20)

(4/20) Juana Molina (4/21)

(4/21) Beach Slang w/the Aquadolls, the Social Animals (4/22)

(4/22) Loote w/Satellite Mode (4/23)

(4/23) Inhaler (4/25)

(4/25) Spanish Love Songs (4/26)

(4/26) Kiefer (4/28)

(4/28) 47Soul — A performance by this “Electro Arabic Dabke (Shastep) band” from Amman, Jordan, further enhanced by the availability of pop-up cocktails incorporating the flavors of the Middle East concocted by the Green Zone (4/30)

— A performance by this “Electro Arabic Dabke (Shastep) band” from Amman, Jordan, further enhanced by the availability of pop-up cocktails incorporating the flavors of the Middle East concocted by the Green Zone (4/30) Camilo Septimo (5/1)

(5/1) Wild Rivers w/Allman Brown (5/2)

(5/2) MK.Gee + Jackie Hayes (5/4)

(5/4) …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead w/Greenbeard (5/5)

(5/5) Rina Sawayama (5/6) Royce 5’9″ — The Allegory US Tour (5/7)

(5/6) — The Allegory US Tour (5/7) Muscadine Bloodline w/Drew Parker (5/8)

(5/8) Marian Hill (5/9)

(5/9) Inner Wave w/Divino Nino (5/13)

(5/13) Back To Yours — The Where Are We Going Tour (5/14)

— The Where Are We Going Tour (5/14) Juice (5/15)

(5/15) Franc Moody (5/17)

(5/17) Torres (5/21)

(5/21) Caligula’s Horse w/Moon Tooth, Ebonivory (5/29)

(5/29) Star Kitchen (6/4)

(6/4) Margo Seibert — Presented by La Ti Do (6/11)

— Presented by La Ti Do (6/11) Yam Haus — The Band Is Gonna Make It World Tour! (6/19)

WARNER THEATRE

Brit Floyd — “World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” (3/16)

— “World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” (3/16) Styx (3/17)

(3/17) Mandy Moore — A concert from the This Is Us star who is also a well-established country-pop artist (3/26)

— A concert from the This Is Us star who is also a well-established country-pop artist (3/26) Brian Culbertson — An American smooth jazz purveyor on the Xx Tour (4/18)

— An American smooth jazz purveyor on the Xx Tour (4/18) Jose Luis Perales — “Baladas para una despedida” (4/19)

— “Baladas para una despedida” (4/19) Martina McBride w/Sarah Allison Turner (4/23)

(4/23) Charlie Daniels & the Marshall Tucker Band w/Kyle Daniel (5/1)

(5/1) Beth Hart — The adult-contemporary singer-songwriter(5/5)

— The adult-contemporary singer-songwriter(5/5) Little River Band — A benefit concert for the Allergy & Asthma Network (5/6)

— A benefit concert for the Allergy & Asthma Network (5/6) Melendi — Tour 10:20:40 for the Spanish pop star (5/22)

— Tour 10:20:40 for the Spanish pop star (5/22) Carlos Rivera — Guerra Tour (6/21)

— Guerra Tour (6/21) The Fab Four — Tribute to the Beatles (6/26)

— Tribute to the Beatles (6/26) Camila — USA Tour Hacia Adentro 2020 (6/28)

— USA Tour Hacia Adentro 2020 (6/28) Dru Hill (7/11)

(7/11) Blackberry Smoke w/the Allment Betts Band (8/11)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock n’ Roll — A tribute to five decades of musical legends from veterans of Broadway rock musicals as well as bona fide rock singers (3/27)

— A tribute to five decades of musical legends from veterans of Broadway rock musicals as well as bona fide rock singers (3/27) Dave Mason — Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer known for his soulful voice and guitar skills drops by on The Feelin’ Alright Tour (3/28)

— Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer known for his soulful voice and guitar skills drops by on The Feelin’ Alright Tour (3/28) Straight No Chaser (4/1)

(4/1) The Rad Trads — A mix of punk rock energy and horn-drenched soul with jazz precision (4/2)

— A mix of punk rock energy and horn-drenched soul with jazz precision (4/2) Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — Damn the Torpedoes, the 1979 set that took the Heartbreakers mainstream and spawned hits including “Don’t Do Me Like That,” gets recreated live on stage (5/2)

— Damn the Torpedoes, the 1979 set that took the Heartbreakers mainstream and spawned hits including “Don’t Do Me Like That,” gets recreated live on stage (5/2) Wylder (5/7)

(5/7) 4th Annual Frederick Jazz Festival (6/27)

WOLF TRAP

The Head and the Heart w/Margo Price — Inspiring young indie-folk collective makes its Wolf Trap debut on its Living Mirage Tour kicked off by “one of the most compelling country talents to come out of Nashville in recent memory” (per Vulture) (5/28)

— Inspiring young indie-folk collective makes its Wolf Trap debut on its Living Mirage Tour kicked off by “one of the most compelling country talents to come out of Nashville in recent memory” (per Vulture) (5/28) MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly + Keith Sweat — Influential veteran R&B act along with the new jack swing star (5/29)

— Influential veteran R&B act along with the new jack swing star (5/29) Yacht Rock Revue — The Hot Dads in Tight Jeans Tour (5/30)

— The Hot Dads in Tight Jeans Tour (5/30) Celtic Woman (6/3)

(6/3) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/David Crosby & Friends (6/4)

(6/4) Elvis Costello & The Imposters (6/10)

(6/10) Andrew Bird + Calexico and Iron & Wine w/Joseph, The Great Summer Stroll — Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an indie-folk supergroup featuring two bands and recent collaborators, all making their Filene Center debuts (6/11)

— Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an indie-folk supergroup featuring two bands and recent collaborators, all making their Filene Center debuts (6/11) A.R. Rahman (6/14)

(6/14) Indigo Girls + Ani DiFranco — A pairing for the record books, one sure to reel in queer women from all around (6/23)

— A pairing for the record books, one sure to reel in queer women from all around (6/23) John Prine & Emmylou Harris (6/26)

(6/26) Black Violin w/Blind Boys of Alabama — Classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus blend performance of classical music with hip-hop (6/27)

— Classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus blend performance of classical music with hip-hop (6/27) Pink Martini (6/28)

(6/28) King Crimson w/The Zappa Band (6/30)

(6/30) Classic Albums Live: The Beatles & The Rolling Stones — Let It Be and Let It Bleed, respectively (7/3)

— Let It Be and Let It Bleed, respectively (7/3) Steely Dan with special guest Steve Windwood (7/7-8)

(7/7-8) Straight No Chaser — Said to be reinventing the idea of a cappella (7/14)

— Said to be reinventing the idea of a cappella (7/14) Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket — The 6th edition of the Last Summer On Earth Tour features three melodic pop-rock veteran groups (7/15)

— The 6th edition of the Last Summer On Earth Tour features three melodic pop-rock veteran groups (7/15) Henze — Elegy for Young Lovers (7/19, 7/22, 7/25)

— Elegy for Young Lovers (7/19, 7/22, 7/25) Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band w/Ruben Blades — Noted pianist and band leader brings together Latin rhythm masters from all over the world in a flamenco-charged band along with world-renowned vocalist (7/19)

— Noted pianist and band leader brings together Latin rhythm masters from all over the world in a flamenco-charged band along with world-renowned vocalist (7/19) Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul & The Broken Bones w/Gabe Dixon — Husband-and-wife-led 12-member American soul, blues, country, and rock band with a dynamic rock ‘n’ soul band (7/21-22)

— Husband-and-wife-led 12-member American soul, blues, country, and rock band with a dynamic rock ‘n’ soul band (7/21-22) Brandi Carlile + National Symphony Orchestra w/Tanya Tucker (7/24-25)

(7/24-25) Fantasia (7/26)

(7/26) The National w/Julia Jackin — The Wolf Trap debut of Grammy-winning indie-rockers who blend elements of alternative, country-rock, Americana, chamber pop, and more (7/29)

— The Wolf Trap debut of Grammy-winning indie-rockers who blend elements of alternative, country-rock, Americana, chamber pop, and more (7/29) Greensky Bluegrass w/The Wood Brothers — The strong, stirring jam band-esque progressive bluegrass outfit (7/30)

— The strong, stirring jam band-esque progressive bluegrass outfit (7/30) Grace Potter w/The Marcus King Band (8/8)

(8/8) ABBA The Concert (8/9)

(8/9) Not Our First Goat Rodeo — Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile with guest Aoife O’Donovan (8/12)

— Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile with guest Aoife O’Donovan (8/12) Goo Goo Dolls w/Lifehouse, Forest Blakk (8/13)

(8/13) Fonseca & Andrés Cepeda — Colombian music icons and Latin Grammy winners join forces for the Compadres Tour (8/14)

— Colombian music icons and Latin Grammy winners join forces for the Compadres Tour (8/14) David Gray — The 20th Anniversary Tour of White Ladder (8/15)

— The 20th Anniversary Tour of White Ladder (8/15) The Decemberists w/Fruit Bats — 20th Anniversary Tour of 20 Years Before the Mast (8/16)

— 20th Anniversary Tour of 20 Years Before the Mast (8/16) Train w/Vertical Horizon (8/18)

(8/18) Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley — A Bob Marley Celebration with two of his hit-making sons and reggae torchbearers (8/19)

— A Bob Marley Celebration with two of his hit-making sons and reggae torchbearers (8/19) John Legend w/The War and Treaty (8/21)

(8/21) Mary Chapin Carpenter (8/22)

(8/22) Little Big Town w/Brandon Ratcliff (8/28)

