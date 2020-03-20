The Coronavirus Hits Home – Metro Weekly Digital Edition (03-19-20)

Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Metro Weekly is temporarily replacing our printed edition with our new Digital Edition! It’s just as informative, just as interesting, just as fun, and has the added bonus of being interactive. A new issue is published every Thursday. Always FREE to read!

Open in full-screen mode for the best viewing experience, or download the Issuu App to your device for full interactivity, including links, video, and audio. You may also download us to your phone, tablet or computer and read us on the go anytime! (Downloads are available in full screen mode. Click the center icon and then click the download icon in the upper left. Please note, full interactivity may not be available in downloadable PDFs — but they’re yours to keep!)

Download the Issuu App for iOS here.

Download the Issuu App for Android here.

Create your FREE Issuu account here.

In this week’s issue.

Cover Story

Closing Calls: As the coronavirus pandemic hits hard, D.C.’s bar and restaurant industry responsibly shuts its doors to help combat the spread. By John Riley

Life, Community, Culture

Check out our revamped Spotlight section: From streaming the Metropolitan Opera to Clyde’s delivery and carry out, we’ve curated ways to entertain and feed yourself. By Doug Rule

News

Chasing COVID-19 – Taking Precautions – Price is Right – Rush to Judge – South Beach Scandal – Reductive Rant

Reviews

Television: A sleuthing male stripper takes it off for justice in Netflix’s spicy Spanish soap opera Toy Boy. By André Hereford

Music: Christine and the Queens hones a uniquely conceptual brand of pop, while Caribou brings electronica to challenging new levels. By Sean Maunier

Plus

From the Publisher: The Digital Pathway – Scene Photos at Red Bear Brewing Co. – Fun & Games (Contests!) – Last Word