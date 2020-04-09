Buddha Board offers moments of creative zen during lockdown

Think of the Buddha Board as an Etch A Sketch for our times. Designed to promote Zen-like tranquility, the water-based, reusable sketch pad helps unleash your “in-the-moment” creativity and then whisks it away moments later to present you with a fresh start.

Whether you have artistic inclinations or not (and we most certainly do not, about the best we can do are a series of ink-blotty splotches and penises with smiles), the very act of concocting on the board is at once calming and cathartic.

The set-up is fairly simple: A thin, 12″ x 9.5″ board outfitted with water-absorbent material and set in black frame leans in an elegant stand that also serves as a reservoir for water. Dip the supplied, feather-light paintbrush into the water and “paint” to your heart’s delight.

After about two minutes, your creation slowly, gently evaporates, leaving you with a blank slate to start again.

The board is perfect for those five-minute mindfulness breaks, as our stay-at-home isolationism threatens to upend our sanity.

The original Buddha Board lists for $34.95 and is available in a variety of sizes and styles at www.Amazon.com and www.buddhaboard.com.