D.C. extends its COVID-19 emergency orders through May 15

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an executive order extending the District’s current emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic through May 15.

In the order, Bowser clarified her earlier order requiring people to wear face masks when they venture out of their homes.

Among those required to wear masks include: hotel workers, guests, and visitors; customers and drivers using taxis, ride shares, or other private transportation; workers and customers of food sellers; and people working on or taking public transit.

Residents of the District are advised to stay at home, only leaving for essential purposes. When venturing out, in addition to wearing a face mask or face coverings, residents are advised to socially distance themselves by staying at least six feet away from other individuals.

Non-essential businesses, including clubs and bars that do not prepare or provide food, remain closed, and students in D.C. public schools are engaging in remote virtual learning.

As before, any District resident who violates the stay-at-home order may be found guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, subject to a $5,000 fine, 90 days in prison, or both.

Any business that violates the District’s emergency orders around social distancing will face civil fines, and could have its license suspended or revoked.

