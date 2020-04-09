Pitchers offers limited edition T-shirts to support its staff during COVID-19

Days after Mayor Bowser ordered all bars closed, Dave Perruzza, the congenial owner of Pitchers/A League of Her Own, at 2317 18th St. NW, leaped into action and teamed with Limitless Branding, a nearby Virginia company, to create a collector’s edition series of T-shirts.

The logo for each bar appears discreetly on the shirt’s front, while the back blares the message — in typical Dave fashion — “I Supported Local During the Coronavirus Crisis.”

The classic-fit shirts, made from 100% combed ringspun cotton, cost $25 to $27.50, depending on size. All proceeds from sales directly support the staff of Pitchers and ALOHO during these challenging times.

So make a fashion statement now — and for the time you can wear it out and proudly when Pitchers and ALOHO once again swing open their doors. (As a bonus, Pitchers/ALOHO will hold an open bar for everyone who purchased a shirt after they reopen.)

T-shirts are available at limitlessbrandingco.com/pitchersdc.