Pitchers offers limited edition T-shirts to support its staff during COVID-19

Pitchers/ALOHO T-shirts
Days after Mayor Bowser ordered all bars closed, Dave Perruzza, the congenial owner of Pitchers/A League of Her Own, at 2317 18th St. NW, leaped into action and teamed with Limitless Branding, a nearby Virginia company, to create a collector’s edition series of T-shirts.
The logo for each bar appears discreetly on the shirt’s front, while the back blares the message — in typical Dave fashion — “I Supported Local During the Coronavirus Crisis.”
The classic-fit shirts, made from 100% combed ringspun cotton, cost $25 to $27.50, depending on size. All proceeds from sales directly support the staff of Pitchers and ALOHO during these challenging times.
So make a fashion statement now — and for the time you can wear it out and proudly when Pitchers and ALOHO once again swing open their doors. (As a bonus, Pitchers/ALOHO will hold an open bar for everyone who purchased a shirt after they reopen.)
T-shirts are available at limitlessbrandingco.com/pitchersdc.
