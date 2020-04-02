Ruby Corado – Metro Weekly Magazine – April 2, 2020

Open in full-screen mode for the best viewing experience. Or download the Issuu App to your device for full interactivity, including links, video, and audio. You may also download our interactive PDF to your phone, tablet or computer and read us on the go anytime! Please note that some video and audio portions are only accessible on the App and the website (above). Download Issuu for iOS or Android or create your free account here and follow Metro Weekly.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR ADVERTISERS!

Cover Story: Casa Ruby’s founder isn’t backing down from the challenges posed by the coronavirus. Instead, Ruby Corado is facing it head-on. Interview by Randy Shulman – Also in this issue: Spotlight: Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes – In Memory of Terrence McNally – Food It Forward – Round House’s Playwrights on Plays – Strathmore’s “Live from the Living Room” – Synetic Streams – Virtual Drag Show – World Pride – Unneighborly – Party Foul – What to Do If Your Pet Gets Sick – Power in Numbers – TV: Tiger King – Music: Dua Lipa and Sufjan Stevens – Selfie Scene – Fun & Games: Contests – Last Word – Patron Saint: Emma Corado