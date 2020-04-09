Spotlight: Digital Drag Fest

Last month, Producer Entertainment Group teamed up with Stageit.com to inaugurate a series of online performances mostly featuring drag queens culled from the ranks of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
“Drag is about resilience, and this festival is meant to share that message during a challenging time in our world,” PEG’s David Charpentier said in a statement.
Set to run through the end of April, the festival features a sizable contingent of queer celebrity creators in an otherwise queen-heavy lineup, with over 100 performances in all. The shows run thirty-minutes and “will never be recorded or re-released.”
Most tickets cost $10 and sales are limited to roughly 100 transactions, “to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate.” (Naturally, viewers will be able to virtually tip the performers, as well as get a chance to interact with them.)
Highlights over the next week that still had ticket availability as of press time include BenDeLaCreme (“Terminally Detained”) on Friday, April 10, at 10 p.m.; Todrick Hall (“Back on Broadway”) on Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m.; John Cameron Mitchell (“COVIDivinations”) on Sunday, April 12, at 9 p.m.; Manila Luzon (“At Home with the Luzons”) on Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m.; Peppermint (“Peppermint Unplugged”) on Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m.; Jai Rodriguez (“Queer-Eyetined”) on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m.; Sherry Vine (“Let Me Be Your Jukebox!”) on Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m.; and Heidi N Closet (“Heidi’s Closet”) on Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
