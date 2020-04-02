Spotlight: Round House’s Playwrights on Plays

Having scrapped the remainder of its traditional production season in the wake of COVID-19, Bethesda’s Round House Theatre has launched an alternate slate of digital programming dubbed Round House at Your House.

Among the new offerings is this series featuring Round House-affiliated artists engaging in conversation with the company’s literary manager Gabrielle Hoyt, who will interview the artists about their own work and a play of their choice that inspired them.

The discussions will be livestreamed to allow participants to submit questions for the playwrights in real-time via comments. The series launches Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. with Martyna Majok, whose own Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Cost of Living was originally scheduled to run at Round House in April but has been postponed to September 2021.

Subsequent discussions include Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) on April 9, Dominique Morisseau (Detroit ’67) on April 16, J.T. Rogers (Oslo) on April 23, Charly Evon Simpson (it’s not a trip it’s a journey) on April 30, Sarah Ruhl (Stage Kiss) on May 7, Tim J. Lord (“We declare you a terrorist…”) on May 14, and Mfoniso Udofia (Sojourners) on May 28. Visit www.roundhousetheatre.org.