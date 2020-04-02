Spotlight: Round House’s Playwrights on Plays

Clockwise from top left: Martyna Majok, Tim J Lord, Dominque Morisseau, JT Rogers
Having scrapped the remainder of its traditional production season in the wake of COVID-19, Bethesda’s Round House Theatre has launched an alternate slate of digital programming dubbed Round House at Your House.
Among the new offerings is this series featuring Round House-affiliated artists engaging in conversation with the company’s literary manager Gabrielle Hoyt, who will interview the artists about their own work and a play of their choice that inspired them.
The discussions will be livestreamed to allow participants to submit questions for the playwrights in real-time via comments. The series launches Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. with Martyna Majok, whose own Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Cost of Living was originally scheduled to run at Round House in April but has been postponed to September 2021.
Subsequent discussions include Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) on April 9, Dominique Morisseau (Detroit ’67) on April 16, J.T. Rogers (Oslo) on April 23, Charly Evon Simpson (it’s not a trip it’s a journey) on April 30, Sarah Ruhl (Stage Kiss) on May 7, Tim J. Lord (“We declare you a terrorist…”) on May 14, and Mfoniso Udofia (Sojourners) on May 28. Visit www.roundhousetheatre.org.
Please Support Metro Weekly
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.