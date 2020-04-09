Spotlight: Story District’s Online Storytelling

“We’ve always had a show on the second Tuesday of every month since 1997, so we’re not trying to break our streak now,” says Amy Saidman of Story District.

Rather than cancel or postpone the April edition until it can be staged locally, D.C.’s preeminent storytelling organization decided it will make the leap to Zoom.

“It’s an experiment,” says Saidman. “We want to take the opportunity to test how we can keep our shows going but make them virtual and still maintain some of the experience of why people are drawn to this in the first place, which is the storytelling.”

The virtual event “Acting the Fool” will feature seven individuals who have been cast to share rehearsed personal stories all centered on the theme of “mistakes, mishaps, mischief, and mayhem.”

The show will be simultaneously livestreamed to YouTube, to allow even more people to watch, in a “give what you can, if you can” fashion.

“If it goes really well, we might even do it more often,” Saidman says, adding that the organization has been having early success online with other offerings, such as a sold-out inaugural run of its “Storytelling 101” class series.

“So far, we’re finding that we’re able to fairly easily adapt what we do live virtually and still deliver the same kind of attention and quality.”

“Acting The Fool” is set for Tuesday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.storydistrict.org.