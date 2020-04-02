Spotlight: Strathmore’s ‘Live from the Living Room’

Strathmore Live from the Living Room Concert Series: Niccolo Seligmann
Every Wednesday over the next weeks, Strathmore offers livestreams featuring solo performances of its multi-genre Artists in Residence, both those from the current 2020 class as well as a select few alumni of the esteemed A.I.R. program.
Each concert presents bite-sized performances — roughly 20 minutes in length — captured live from the living rooms of local musicians and streamed via Facebook Live starting at 7:30 p.m.
The lineup includes folk musician Jake Blount, a fiddler and banjoist steeped in the traditional music of black and indigenous communities of the southeastern U.S. (April 8), Niccolo Seligmann, a gay artist merging the sounds of obscure folk instruments with early classical music (April 15), and Christylez Bacon, the celebrated Grammy-nominated progressive hip-hop artist and multi-instrumentalist (April 22).
It continues with Bumper Jackson Duo, Jess Eliot Myhre and Chris Ousley’s American roots project merging country and jazz (April 29), Josanne Francis, an acclaimed steelpan musician and educator (May 6), and Mark G. Meadows, a well-known local theater pianist and vocalist (May 13). Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.
