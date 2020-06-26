NYC Pride 2020: Your Complete Guide

Carson Kressley — Photo: Rainer Hosch
The following events are virtual and free, though some may require registration. All times are Eastern Standard.
Thursday, June 25
Human Rights Conference
9:30am-6:30pm
A virtual day of conversation focused on activism and issues impacting the community. It offers a variety of panels including “Be The Change: Driving Intersectional Equality and Inclusion,” “Anti-trans Violence and the Role of Guns,” curated by Everytown for Gun Safety, “How Employee Resource Groups Contribute to Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Efforts,” and music by Shea Diamond and Cristal Ramirez.
The daylong event is moderated by Mitchell Kuga. A special set by DJ BMAJR will stream on the homepage of the NYC Pride website starting at 7 p.m. The event is free. Register at nycpridehrc2020.eventbrite.com.
DJ Tracy Young
NYC Pride’s Instagram
@nycpride
9pm
Performing live.
Friday, June 26
Rally
Streaming on Facebook and YouTube
5pm-8pm
A nontraditional Rally hosted by trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith. Featuring community activists, organizers, politicians, and more. The community is invited to take a virtual stand against police brutality and discrimination. Registration for the Rally is available on Eventbrite at nycpriderally2020.eventbrite.com
DJ TWiN
NYC Pride’s Instagram
@nycpride
9pm
Performing live.
Sunday, June 28
NYC Pride Special Broadcast Event
Streaming on WABC Channel 7
Noon-2pm
The entire community is invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March held in 1970. The day’s Grand Marshals include Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz. With scheduled performances by Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Deborah Cox, Rufus Wainwright, Michael James Scott, Monet X Change, and more.
Featuring special appearances by Wilson Cruz, Angelica Ross, Gloria Estefan, MJ Rodriguez, Margaret Cho, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, and others. WABC’s Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg, and Sam Champion host the event, joined by special guest co-host Carson Kressley. Also streaming on www.abc7ny.com.
For up-to-date information, visit NYC Pride’s Instagram Page @nycpride or website at www.nycpride.org.
